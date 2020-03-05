70
Captain Sensible March 5

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 29?

70 Comments
The transformation of Gameweek 29 into a Double Gameweek has added further complication to the latest captaincy debate.

With the focus previously on Liverpool, Fantasy Premier League managers have been forced to consider Arsenal and Manchester City options for the armband with each side playing twice.

We’ve got over the individual statistics for key candidates in recent weeks and compared them against the defences of their upcoming opponents to find the out who the best option is.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up for the 2019/20 season or a monthly package can access it in full.

Captain Poll

The original Gameweek 29 captain poll

We effectively ran two captain polls ahead of Gameweek 29 as the Double prefix was not added until late on Tuesday night.

As you can see from the table above, it was Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) who took a comfortable lead when this was a simple single Gameweek, having delivered in each of his last four home matches in a row.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) was also up there in third place with Bournemouth coming to Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) completing the Liverpool contingent in the top-five, which was rounded off by Jamie Vardy (£9.8m).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£11.0m) fixture against West Ham was good enough for him to accrue 25.6% and claim second place, with three goals in his last two at home.

The new Double Gameweek 29 poll

However, the addition of Arsenal and Manchester City’s midweek meeting at the Etihad Stadium has proved enough to completely change the dynamic of the Double Gameweek 29 captaincy debate.

As you can see, Aubameyang has now stolen top spot, increasing his share by 24.2 percentage points now that he will be playing twice.

There was a similar boost for Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) as he rose from 1.8% backing to 20.1% and second place – although the Belgian is now an injury doubt.

Those shifts saw Salah drop to third place with a still-respectable 11.9% backing for the armband, while Alexander-Arnold remained stable in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Mané and Vardy dropped out as differential options with Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) taking their place but with no more than 3% support each.

Player statistics – Last four matches

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
      31 mins ago

      Hi

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
          just now

          Olw

          Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Jota in
        DCL out
        As DCL next fixtures are Che(A) - Liv(H) -blank

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            25 mins ago

            DCL form over fixtures.

            Open Controls
          • The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Both or just keep DCL for now.

            Open Controls
          • Limbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I'll probably do this for the blank - but feel like DCL could score against any team right now

            Open Controls
        2. AdamJ91
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          McCarthy - Button
          TAA - Robertson - Webster - Boly - Taylor
          Salah - KDB - Fernandes - Grealish - Hayden
          Vardy - Ings - Jimenez

          1 FT / 1.0 ITB

          Despite having decent fixtures, is it worth doing Vardy & Ings > Auba & Jota? (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Nolberto Solano
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            Like those transfers, especially if not doing FH in 31

            Open Controls
          2. Dthinger
            • 2 Years
            just now

            yes

            Open Controls
        3. tbhogal
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Guys, which option should I go for ? 1ft £2.4m itb

          McCarthy (Button)
          TAA, Soyuncu, Boly (Lundy, Rico)
          Mane, Traore, Salah, KDB (Cantwell)
          DCL, Ings, Jimi

          A) Cantwell > Saka
          B) Mane > Fernandes and Ings > Auba -4

          Open Controls
        4. Nolberto Solano
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Anyone going without Auba this week? If so, why?

          Open Controls
          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            I might - either getting Pepe for free or Auba for a hit.

            Open Controls
          2. ZeBestee
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Think Auba is a good option to get, Pepe as well. But how many you expecting Arsenal to score against Westham and then City?

            Open Controls
          3. Dr. Mantis Toboggan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Think I'll go without - I reckon Vardy+Pepe is better than Auba+Maddison. Close call though

            Open Controls
          4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              just now

              I am not falling to Auba hypetrain. Decided to trust my Mo with captaincy.

              I need FTs to get in players who play gw 31. And im using FH on DGWs. I see this getting me more points in the long run than getting Auba in with a hit and as non-playing 31 asset

              Open Controls
            • Distinctly Average
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Considering Pépé myself.

              Reading through the comments on here though seems to suggest I’m being foolish.

              Nobody been able to explain why yet so feel like I’m missing something?

              Open Controls
          5. kyrgios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Good to go?

            McCarthy
            TAA Robbo O'Connell
            Mahrez Salah Bruno Perez
            Auba DCL Jim

            Fab - Soy Cantwell Rico

            Open Controls
          6. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Did I read that Pep said Foden is playing next game? Could not find it but would make sense given rest in cup game particularly if KDB start in doubt

            Open Controls
            1. Obi-Wan Kenobi-Nil
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He did say that Foden would play. He didn't say that he would start, however as you suggested, it'd make sense he starts given the KdB injury fear and Foden being rested midweek.

              Open Controls
          7. Riggs
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Ryan (Button)
            TAA Robo Soy (Fernandez) (Lund)
            Salah KDB Maddison (Armstrong) (Cantwell)
            Vardy Ings Jimenez
            1 FT:
            I can do direct swap Vardy - Auba. But I am contemplating Ryan - Patricio/Foster swap. Does it worth it -4? Armstrong is injured too..

            Open Controls
          8. SH
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Did Martial, Holgate > Sarr, Doherty for a hit and it doesn’t feel stupid. Hopeful Sarr and Doherty will outscore initial starting players in Martial and Soy.

            Open Controls
          9. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            What about this strategy..
            I haven seen it mentioned:
            Dead end thru 31
            WC in 22/33 but with GW37 in mind, ignoring 34
            FH in 34
            BB in 37 (bigger one)

            Gives an option to change your dead team but not to a strange 34 one but the one that you will like more as 37 more teams have doubles..

            Open Controls
          10. FOO FIGHTER
              26 mins ago

              Anyone betting against a Salah mother of all hauls this season?

              Auba 2 gamus but the one vs City extremely tricky.

              Open Controls
              1. Dr. Agabuse
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                2gamus is better than 1gamu

                Open Controls
            • ZeBestee
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              Is KDB likely to play against United? If not, is he worth sacrificing the likes of Mane/Salah/Bruno for him?

              Open Controls
            • Rushford
              • 2 Years
              24 mins ago

              For this GW only:
              A) Ings (NEW)
              B) Jota (BHA)

              Open Controls
              1. ZeBestee
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                B with the form he is in

                Open Controls
              2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                  20 mins ago

                  Im debating this one too. I have Ings but im planning to get Jota in... he has 5 goals in the last 2 home games and 6 in 3games. Ings stats has gone bad recently and Newcastle has been improving.

                  Open Controls
                • Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  18 mins ago

                  Looking to transfer Ings out ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                      17 mins ago

                      are you doing it Amey?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Not sure about it mate.

                        Open Controls
                    • Rushford
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Yup! And will have to take a few hits at some point anyway, to get 7-8 players for 31

                      Open Controls
                  2. Gobigorgohome
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                • Obi-Wan Kenobi-Nil
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Gobigorgohome
• 8 Years
4 mins ago

B

                  McCarthy (NEW H)
                  Trent (BOU H) - Van Dijk (BOU H) - Doherty (BHA H)
                  Salah (BOU H) - KdB (MUN A + ARS H) - Mahrez (MUN A + ARS H) - Foden (MUN A + ARS H)
                  Aubameyang (WHU H + MCL A) - Vardy (AVL H) - Jota (BHA H)

                  Bench has three duds and one playing option, Grant Hanley (SHU A).

                  Open Controls
                  1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                      18 mins ago

                      seems good. City players probably wont play more than 4 games in total tho

                      Open Controls
                    • Dr. Agabuse
                      • 7 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Only one 1Ars?

                      Open Controls
                      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                          14 mins ago

                          yeah maybe better to get in Pepe instead of Mahrez?

                          Open Controls
                          1. kuzser
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            get pepe

                            Open Controls
                      2. SH
                        • 5 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Can you get Foden, Vardy > Pepe, Ings/Deeney?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Obi-Wan Kenobi-Nil
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          No. I can do Foden + Vardy -> Pepe + Long which allows me to upgrade McCarthy to Dean Henderson though.

                          Open Controls
                    • The 12th Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Is Williams,Mooy,Ings > Doherty,Sarr,Jota for -8 and playing BB this week crazy?

                      Would give me
                      Henderson ,McCarthy
                      TAA,VVD,Periera, Doherty,Lascelles
                      Salah, KDB,Fernandes,Sarr,Perez
                      Jota,Jimenez,DCL

                      Adding 3 gw 31 players and saving FH until later.

                      Alternative is to get Aubamayang in for -4 and FH in 31.

                      Open Controls
                      1. SH
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        I would save it for bigger dgw. Either get Auba or Willams, Moy > Doherty, Sarr. You can do Ings > Jota next week for free

                        Open Controls
                    • kuzser
                      • 2 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Will appreciate your help with the best bunch to complete my WC team:

                      1) VVD- Doherty - Doucure- Fernandes - Saka -Dcl
                      2) VVD- Doherty - Moutinho - Pepe - Saka - Dcl
                      3) VVD - Saiss - Doucure - Pepe - Saka - Jimenez
                      4) Gomez - Doherty - Sarr - Saka - Pepe- Dcl

                      McCarthy- Pope
                      Taa- Cathcart - Taylor - XXX - XXX
                      Salah - KDB -XXX - XXX- XXX
                      Auba - Jota - XXX

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dr. Agabuse
                        • 7 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        4

                        Open Controls
                      2. One Wheels Enough
                          13 mins ago

                          1

                          Open Controls
                        • Dr. Agabuse
                          • 7 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          3 gives you more 31s
                          One Wheels Enough
13 mins ago

1

                          3it is

                          Open Controls
                        • Dr. Agabuse
                          • 7 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Confident that KDB will play?

                          Open Controls
                          1. kuzser
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Will have 2fts anyway so can always drop Auba->Jimenez.
                            Hope KDB will play, but no keen to trasnfer him out, too much value tied up.

                            Came up with another option:Gomez - Doherty - Doucure - Fernandes - Pepe- Dcl and Jimi instead of Auba. Effectively fernandes dcl vs auba saka

                            Open Controls
                      3. Mr_Barbs
                        • 2 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Working towards BGW 31 I can get up to 8 players. May take a hit for 9.

                        What order should I prioritise these? Thinking;
                        GW 29 - OConnell/ Soyuncu > Doherty
                        GW 30 - Fleck > Sarr
                        GW 31 - McCarthy > Pope

                        McCarthy
                        TAA, VVD, OConnell, Soyuncu
                        Salah, KDB, B.Fernandes, Barnes
                        Jota, Ings

                        McGovern, Fleck, Kiko, Maupay

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dr. Agabuse
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Mhm

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dr. Agabuse
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Good

                            Open Controls
                      4. Jimjam
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
just now

Good

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dthinger
                          • 2 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          yes

                          Open Controls
                        2. Gobigorgohome
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          yes

                          Open Controls
                      5. Dthinger
                        • 2 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        KDB+ Traore to Pepe + Sarr? (-4)

                        Open Controls
                      6. Dr. Agabuse
                        • 7 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Crazy KDB sellers

                        Open Controls
                      7. tim
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Traore to Saka
                        Jimi to Auba
                        Ings to Jota
                        -8

                        or

                        Vardy to Auba
                        Traore to Saka
                        -4

                        Or just save and keep on trucking and forget the DGW

                        Open Controls
                        1. tim
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Ryan
                          Taa Gomez Soy
                          Barnes KDB Salah Traore
                          Ings Vardy Jimmy

                          Button Dendo Rico Egan

                          Open Controls
                        2. Mind över Mata
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          The second I think

                          Open Controls
                      8. Riggs
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Ryan (Button)
                        TAA Robo Soy (Fernandez) (Lund)
                        Salah KDB Maddison (Armstrong) (Cantwell)
                        Vardy Ings Jimenez
                        1 FT:
                        What do you think about -12 pts:
                        Patricio replace Ryan
                        Sarr -> Armstrong(injured) OUT
                        Auba -> Vardy
                        Jota -> Ings (I need some funds to do the above 3 transfers + play in GW 31).

                        Open Controls
                      9. melvinmbabazi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Can GW34 be a standard single week if the postponed games get moved to the midweek?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          If that happens it will be, but there is absolutely no reason to believe this will happen (unfortunately)

                          Open Controls
                      10. CroatianHammer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        I am now an subscriber to the theory of the Fodenverse... Can't bring myself to give him the (C) but I'm reasonably confident that Pep will do his best to get KdB starting as Citeh really need 6 points from 6 here in case Liverpool decide 3 losses in 4 isn't enough and plump for 4 in 5...

                        Open Controls
                      11. Mind över Mata
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Best move (-4)?

                        A) Vardy and Mount -> Auba and Saka
                        B) Vardy and Mount -> Auba and Cantwell

                        Open Controls
                        1. Energetics
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Obviously A surely?

                          Open Controls
                        2. Gobigorgohome
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          A

                          Open Controls
                      12. iL PiStOlErO
                          4 mins ago

                          I want to do Bobby&Martial to Auba&someone. Have 7.4m for the mid but not much at that price range. Any suggestions?

                          The team is:

                          Ramsdale Martin
                          TAA Taylor Soy Cathart Egan
                          Salah KdB Martial Barnes Dendo
                          Vardy Bobby Ings

                          1ft, 1.0 itb

                          Open Controls
                          1. iL PiStOlErO
                              1 min ago

                              Or go wild and bring in Pepe&Jimenez?

                              Open Controls
                            • Energetics
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Thought I was the only unfortunate Ramsdale owner!

                              Sarr?

                              Open Controls
                            • fusen
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              I'm doing Bobby and martial to Auba and Sarr

                              I considered Saka but it's such a one week punt it felt like a waste of a FT

                              Open Controls
                          2. Energetics
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Slowly being swayed to wildcarding this week!

                            Current team
                            RAMSDALE Button
                            Taa ROBBO PERIERA BOLY RICO
                            Salah Kdb Saka FERNANDES CANTWELL
                            Auba Jimi INGS

                            Would become
                            Pope
                            Taa OTAMENDI DOHERTY
                            Salah Kdb Saka PEPE
                            Auba Jimi JOTA
                            Button Sarr C.Taylor Cathcart

                            Gives me 2 city, 3 Arsenal, Ramsdale to Pope, Boly to Doherty, Rico & Cantwell to C.Taylor & Sarr.

                            Otamendi and Mahrez to Robbo and McNeil gives me a strong XI for 31.

                            Talk me out of it!

                            Open Controls
                            1. iL PiStOlErO
                                1 min ago

                                Too early

                                Open Controls
                              • Gobigorgohome
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                go for it.. why not

                                Open Controls
                              • Energetics
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                As it stands I will almost definitely have to use FH in 31.

                                While I lose my wildcard this way I keep the FH for a DGW.

                                Open Controls
                            2. MoManeTaa
                              • 2 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Is this G2G?

                              McCarthy
                              Taa VVD Doherty
                              Kdb Salah Bruno Saka
                              Ings Jimenez Auba (c)
                              - Traore Stephens BWilliams

                              Open Controls
                              1. Gobigorgohome
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                the best team i seen today

                                Open Controls
                              2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Yes

                                Open Controls

