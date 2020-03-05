Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 29?

The transformation of Gameweek 29 into a Double Gameweek has added further complication to the latest captaincy debate.

With the focus previously on Liverpool, Fantasy Premier League managers have been forced to consider Arsenal and Manchester City options for the armband with each side playing twice.

We’ve got over the individual statistics for key candidates in recent weeks and compared them against the defences of their upcoming opponents to find the out who the best option is.

Captain Poll

The original Gameweek 29 captain poll

We effectively ran two captain polls ahead of Gameweek 29 as the Double prefix was not added until late on Tuesday night.

As you can see from the table above, it was Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) who took a comfortable lead when this was a simple single Gameweek, having delivered in each of his last four home matches in a row.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) was also up there in third place with Bournemouth coming to Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) completing the Liverpool contingent in the top-five, which was rounded off by Jamie Vardy (£9.8m).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£11.0m) fixture against West Ham was good enough for him to accrue 25.6% and claim second place, with three goals in his last two at home.

The new Double Gameweek 29 poll

However, the addition of Arsenal and Manchester City’s midweek meeting at the Etihad Stadium has proved enough to completely change the dynamic of the Double Gameweek 29 captaincy debate.

As you can see, Aubameyang has now stolen top spot, increasing his share by 24.2 percentage points now that he will be playing twice.

There was a similar boost for Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) as he rose from 1.8% backing to 20.1% and second place – although the Belgian is now an injury doubt.

Those shifts saw Salah drop to third place with a still-respectable 11.9% backing for the armband, while Alexander-Arnold remained stable in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Mané and Vardy dropped out as differential options with Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) taking their place but with no more than 3% support each.

Player statistics – Last four matches

