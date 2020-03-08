621
Scout Notes March 8

Organised Palace defence stops Watford replicating Liverpool display

621 Comments
Share

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

  • Goals: Jordan Ayew (£5.1m)
  • Assists: James McArthur (£5.2m)
  • Bonus Points: Vicente Guaita x3 (£5.1m), Scott Dann x2 (£4.3m), Ayew x1

Crystal Palace’s run of clean sheets continued to a third successive game as they emerged 1-0 winners over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles held off a spirited Hornets side in the opening period before going ahead and surviving what descended into something of a scrappy encounter in the second.

That goal, which proved to be the winner, was scored by budget forward Jordan Ayew (£5.1m), who now has attacking returns in each of Palace’s last three matches.

With some consistency building for the former Swansea City man, he might even be in time to convince Fantasy managers he is worth owning for Blank Gameweek 31, considering Liverpool’s recent defensive problems.

Ayew looks set to hold down his place in the Crystal Palace team based purely on form, although competition for the centre-forward role has been recently decreased by a long-term injury to Cenk Tosun (£5.7m).

“We signed (Ayew) in the summer, but we paid money to loan him last season, and he has shown his worth. I think he has got stronger, and we saw signs last season, but I am delighted for him.” – Roy Hodgson

Ayew looks more likely to warrant investment in the next few weeks than Palace’s defence, even if it has performed well.

The Eagles do have Bournemouth (away) and Burnley (home) in two of the next three Gameweeks but they must also face Liverpool (away), Leicester (away) and Chelsea (home) in their next five.

It will still be interesting to see how Palace do in that spell though, as, since Scott Dann (£4.3m) was installed as Gary Cahill‘s (£4.4m) centre-back partner in Gameweek 27, they are yet to concede.

This match will have also served as another scouting opportunity for Watford assets ahead of their involvement in Blank Gameweek 31, an away trip to Burnley.

However, the Hornets were unable to build on that hugely impressive win over Liverpool and were unable to carve open too many clear cut chances against a well-organised Palace defence.

“We played against a side which is happy to defend with a bit of depth, it’s never an easy game coming here and our quality with the final pass sometimes was the problem. Our set-play delivery, when we had opportunities, later on, that was something we needed to be better at.” – Nigel Pearson

Not surprisingly, Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) was the driving force for Watford, used as the main outlet for attacks but on this occasion, he was not afforded as much space as he was against Liverpool.

While the Senegalese international’s delivery was very good, Cahill and Dann had the defence organised well enough to crowd out the intended targets.

Meanwhile, it was clear that Watford were lacking the drive and penetration of Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) on the left-hand side, Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) unable to replicate the Spaniard’s abilities. That, in turn, had something of an adverse effect on Sarr, as Watford’s play became more focussed through him, they were arguably more predictable.

That said, there was enough spirit shown by Nigel Pearson’s men in the early stage of the game to warrant continued inclusion in Fantasy squads, especially with that Blank Gameweek 31 fixture coming up.

“We’ve had good spells of pressure and haven’t made the most of it, but we’ll bounce back because our players here are honest and committed. I think we played pretty well, and it was a missed opportunity in many ways today because of our inability to be decisive in front of goal. I thought we played pretty well and had chances in the first half, in particular, to go ahead.” – Nigel Pearson

Meanwhile, despite failing to keep a clean sheet, Watford did do a relatively decent job of keeping Crystal Palace quiet.

As already mentioned, this was a tight and scrappy game, which probably suited the defences of each team.

With Leicester struggling in attack of late, this performance might indicate that defensive returns against the Foxes are hardly off the cards, especially considering that Watford have the joint-highest number of home clean sheets this season.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur (Milivojevic 70′), Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes (A Gray 84′), Capoue, Pereyra (Pussetto 74′), Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney (Welbeck 74′).

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

621 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Predictions
    Chelsea vs Everton
    United vs City??

    Open Controls
    1. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      1-2
      1-1

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      2-2
      1-3

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      1-2
      3-1

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        United supporter?

        Open Controls
      2. BNMC
        25 mins ago

        Not sure why a Spurs fan would want United to win. Ideally they'd want City to win because United winning would make top 4 even harder for Spurs.

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Don’t want them to win, but that’s my score prediction

          Open Controls
        2. Grounderz
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Does prediction have to consider personal preference as a fan? What's the point of prediction then.

          Open Controls
    4. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      1-1
      1-2

      Open Controls
    5. Baravan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Chelsea Everton 1 - 3
      Manutd Mancity 3 - 1

      Open Controls
      1. Baravan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Siggy scores

        Open Controls
        1. wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Siggy benched

          Open Controls
    6. BNMC
      42 mins ago

      Away wins for both

      Open Controls
    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      1-0
      1-1

      Open Controls
    8. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      1-1
      1-2

      Open Controls
    9. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Both to happen

      Open Controls
    10. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      2-1
      2-2

      Open Controls
    11. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      2-4
      2-1

      Open Controls
    12. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      0-1
      1-2

      Open Controls
    13. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      1-1
      0-1

      Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Alonso to have a field day against Pickford. Good to have some height in the box.

    Open Controls
  3. b91jh
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Alonso in a back 4...
    Luckily didnt bring in.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21792981

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        9 mins ago

        I can’t seem to find this bet 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Click game and scroll down a little it is under "Boosts"

          Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Oh right yes he is. Hmm. Rethink then 🙁

      Open Controls
  4. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Baines was their best player last game. Shame he's back on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      26 mins ago

      Now that's a real nostalgia pick!

      Open Controls
  5. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Come on CHELSEA

    Mount 6 goals and 3 assists please

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      26 mins ago

      Earth to Hakim, are you there?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Music plays

        Hakimbaway, hakimbaway
        Hakimbaway, hakimbaway
        Hakimbaway, hakimbaway
        Hakimbaway, hakimbaway

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Missed you Deli

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            lol you missed spam 😉

            Open Controls
  6. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Nice to see Gilmour in the Chelsea starting line up. He's got the potential to become the player thst Barkley never managed to be.

    Open Controls
    1. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      So weird that players like him are 4.5, should be 4.0.

      Open Controls
    2. Bruno BaNani
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hear he has great potential in golf aswell.

      Open Controls
  7. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    I think Lampard has set up Chelsea wrong today. Again.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Has he set up for today before?

      Open Controls
    2. BNMC
      23 mins ago

      As much as Gilmour has great talent, I'm not a fan of the midfield. I know Kante is hurt but surely Jorginho and Kovacic are fit and were just dropped?

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        22 mins ago

        Never mind, I just checked. Kovacic is injured and Jorginho is suspended.

        Open Controls
      2. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        injured and banned

        Open Controls
    3. Leander De Doncker
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not playing 3 in the back is his mistake

      Open Controls
  8. Nuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    2 midfielders and a forward
    to bring in for GW31?

    No Wolves or Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      32 mins ago

      Sarr, Alli, Wood

      Open Controls
    2. b91jh
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bergwijn, McNeil, Wood?

      Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Moura,Antonio and Deeney

      Open Controls
    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sarr Antonio Wood

      Open Controls
    5. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sarr Antonio Wood/Deeney

      Open Controls
  9. BillionairesClub
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    I'm jealous of anyone who owns Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Man shouldn't be jealous, leave it to females.

      And no I'm not dr. Peterson.

      Open Controls
      1. BillionairesClub
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    39 mins ago

    Xabi Alonso, what a Legend!

    Marcos, your time is now!

    Open Controls
    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Set in stone.

      Open Controls
  11. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Ben Davies a winger today?

    Open Controls
    1. Marvin de Milo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      If you mean Tom Davies then no. He will play central midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ah, complete brain malfunction

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          19 mins ago

          It is like forgetting where you left your beer.

          Open Controls
    2. BillionairesClub
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I felt he was always making it up as he went along anyway

      Open Controls
    4. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Siggy LM coming inside for Digne to overlap, I guess.

      442 that basically becomes a 433 in attack, with Benard pushing forward and Siggy joining the central midfield. Complete guess though...

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        The official Everton team sheet reveal has it the other way round with Siggy in the right and Bernard on the left.

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bernard is nearly always on the left when he plays.

        Open Controls
      3. gergin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bernard left, Siggy right, Sidibe and Digne will play wingers.

        Open Controls
  12. YouReds
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any KDB news yet?!

    Open Controls
    1. BillionairesClub
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes, hes breathing.

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Source?

        Open Controls
        1. BillionairesClub
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Relish

          Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      18 mins ago

      Pep is plotting his evil plan.

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Playing up top hopefully?

      Open Controls
  13. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Damn, alonso in a back 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Never stopped him before

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Is he really though? If I was Marcus I'd see that defence as more of a back 3. The forwards look like, best to help them out.

      Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      He ignores all directions and just goes into the opposition box and waits to kick the ball at the goal....

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        ....would do the same if picked to play as Chelsea GK...

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          hahaha

          Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Chelsea should try:

      Kepa
      Azpi Rudiger Zouma ?????
      Jorginho Kante
      Willian Mount Alonso
      Abraham

      Caballero
      James Christensen Tomori Emerson
      Kovacic Barkley RLC
      CHO Batshuayi Pulisic

      Sign a LB (Chilwell?) and get rid of Pedro.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agreed, no idea why Alonso hasn’t replaced Hazard....

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          By getting rid of Morata/Higuain and Hazard, Chelsea are playing a different style. They have a striker (Abraham) who will feed far more off crosses. Alonso fits the bill perfectly. He's not going to beat the man, but he will whip in a good cross. Plus he has a good shot on him and is a threat in the air.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Has Alonso ever crossed?

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Alonso is not the player to whip in crosses, so this is a weird argument.

            Alsono will peel off into the middle and wonder onto the edge of the box, then often into it.

            This is why Hazard & Alonso on the pitch at the same time often became a bit of an issue. They both loved occupying the same space.

            Open Controls
        2. Leander De Doncker
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Alonso isn't fast & his crossing is not good either. Very effective in back 3 as wing back.
          352 or 343 with alonso & reece as wingbacks can be gold

          Open Controls
  14. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    DCL looking ridiculously lively in the warm up.....smashing them in from everywhere

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      hehehe 😀
      wonder if he can use two of the million chances he gets every week

      Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      hattie time 😀

      Open Controls
  15. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    In preparation for BGW 31. Have 3 LIV & 3 WOL.

    Soyuncu (wat) + Ings (nor) -> PvA (bou) + Deeney (LEI), for a hit makes sense??

    Open Controls
  16. Nuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you take a hit, effectively - 2, to bring in a keeper for GW31?

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      I was wondering that too. Seems like most people are just bringing in attacking players for hits if anything.

      Really want to get rid of McCarthy for Pope myself.

      Open Controls
    2. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes pope is worth it for fix thereafter too

      Open Controls
  17. FOO FIGHTER
    26 mins ago

    "Baby faced assasin"

    Could become a scene out of The Conjuring tonight.

    Open Controls
  18. Totti
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    any hope soyuncu to be affected with diarrhea and won't play the match
    to get lundstram in with 12 points 🙂

    i know i'm dreaming eating jam and need to wake-up

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      6 mins ago

      You could always offer him a delicious spiked meat pie.

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 3 Years
        just now

        LoL

        Open Controls
  19. Wally banter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Sarr grabbing Mcarthy's something on the main pic? :O

    Open Controls
  20. Gunner1290
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best 3 players to have in GW 31 excluding Liverpool players?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jota Jiminez Doherty

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pope, wood, Alli,

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pope? Likely 2 pointer

        Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tarkowski,Jimenez,Antonio

      Open Controls
    4. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wood, Zaha and Lo Celso.

      Open Controls
    5. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jimi Doherty Tark

      Open Controls
    6. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota, Jimenez, Alli. Honorable mention for McNeill

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    17 mins ago

    So how many hours till 'scratching out ones eyes' scenes?

    Open Controls
  22. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Alonso in a back 4 is slightly annoying for owners, but it's a good sign that there has been a system change yet he retains his place.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Annoying? Perhaps. However we we never going to play 343 with Kovacic & Jorginho out. That midfield two would get completely overrun.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Trur

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          *true

          Open Controls
  23. FOO FIGHTER
    13 mins ago

    Pep has either taken a p*ss in your porridge this morning or delivered fresh milk to your doorstep this morning.

    Open Controls
  24. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gilmour > Foden

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      5 mins ago

      Foden nailed all of a sudden.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Two different players? Gilmour a cm whilst foden an attacking cm no?

      Plus foden is making waves in a hugely competitive city side.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 PL start all season after being hyped for years is hardly "making waves"

        Open Controls
  25. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    In a FH 31 team - double pool defence or attack?
    Easy to afford double attack - but having 2 pool attackers blocks one of Alli/Antonio/Wood/Sarr/Jota whereas defence is harder to pick.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      4 mins ago

      Mane Salah

      Open Controls
      1. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Root
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Attack

      Open Controls
  26. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Need a DCL brace!

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Horrible to wish injury on a professional footballer

      Open Controls
      1. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Feel the same, he's been slaughtering me this season, owned by competitors in both my ML's!

        Open Controls
  27. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    pick 1 from watford for gw31:
    A) Sarr
    B) Doucoure
    C) Deeney

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      c

      Open Controls
    2. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  28. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A) Barnes > Sarr
    B) DCL > Deeney
    C) Both

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.