News March 13

Chelsea squad self-isolate as Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout Premier League personnel increased in the early hours of Friday morning, with Chelsea the latest club to be hit.

The Blues announced via a statement on their website that Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) had tested positive for the virus and that their training facility would undergo a partial closure.

Crucially, in line with government health guidelines, Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with Hudson-Odoi, which includes the full first-team squad, will now also enter into a period of self-isolation.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening. Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.” – Chelsea statement

Hudson-Odoi becomes the first Premier League player to be announced as having contracted COVID-19 but the virus had already hit Arsenal late on Thursday.

The Gunners announced that manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19 and that their full senior squad would also self-isolate.

Shortly after, Brighton confirmed that their Gameweek 30 meeting with Arsenal was postponed.

No announcement has been made about Chelsea’s scheduled fixture with Aston Villa, although this is expected to be postponed as well.

The football community now awaits the results of an emergency Premier League meeting on Friday morning.

The league had officially stated on Thursday evening that all matches would go ahead as planned this weekend, although this was less than an hour before the Arteta news broke.

In response to that, the Premier League’s hand was clearly forced and an emergency meeting scheduled.

What to do if you think you might have coronavirus*

If you think you might have coronavirus or you’ve been in close contact with someone who has it:

  • stay at home and avoid close contact with other people
  • do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital
  • use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next

The 111 coronavirus service will tell you if you need to continue to stay at home (self-isolate) or if you need medical help.

* Information taken from the official NHS website.

  1. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Alright then guys I guess thats that for now. See you in a few weeks. Be safe

    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      FPL 20/21 says hello....

  2. Stu3y
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Not sure this will all be fixed by 04 April. I think we will be reconvening in August for the 20/21 season

    1. BenjoBD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Agreed its not coming back in April. It'll either be a case of start all over again or play out the season end of June to July leaving 3-4 weeks for a late starting next season. Liverpool fans must be gutted. Proper tarnished their amazing season.

  4. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone else wondering what to do for draft waiver deadline now? Might as well get Son back as he'll be fit if the postponed matches ever get played

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I’ve got waivers for Kane Laporte and son in just in case

      1. FPLShaqiri
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol game updating, this will be fun. Annoyingly someone picked up kane last week in ours (he was mine originally) so Son and Laporte the ones I'm hoping to get.

  5. eduk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I think it would be fair to declare this season null and void, Liverpool will just have to keep waiting for a premiership title.

    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      r u a troll?

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      And it will also be fair to deny Wolves or SHU a place in the CL.

      Dream on...

  6. thegaffer82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Well, if I were a Liverpool fan I'd be pretty worried about that first ever PL title right now.

    I think the big man 'upstairs' just doesn't want Pool to win the PL...

    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Right now my feeling is devastated. Hopefully there is a solution to finish the season, maybe instead of Euros
      Of all days to cancel Friday 13th

  7. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is everything going to be fine by 4th April? Its only going to get worse before it gets better IMO

    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Exactly. Can't see what is going to be different by 4th April.

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Probably not, but reviewing the situation every couple of weeks sounds sensible - it's not as if they have anything better to do now!

      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Yeah true. They will probably have to review and extend.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      54 mins ago

      Behind closed doors.

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Oh FFS!!

  9. thegaffer82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I'm doing absolutely gash this season anyway (500k+)...

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      So we’ve established a motive

    2. BenjoBD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      ditto Dude. This is what happens when you duck a stranger in the azz

    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Mark it zero Donny

      Mark it Zero 🙁

  11. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    I picked a weird season to make my comeback after a couple of years away. Ah well, at least I've entered this postponement/cancellation/whatever-it-is on a green arrow.

    I'll miss the nice distraction of FPL.

  13. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    MegaGWs coming up this summer!

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Realistically - the shortest amount of time they could get the 10 outstanding rounds of fixtures is every team going weeknd-midweek-weekend-midweek for 5 weeks

      If they also delayed the start of 20/21 until the start of September they could possibly get it done across May/June/July - which gives around 8 weeks from now

      That would involve very little/no summer break for players, and very little/no pre season

      The Euros would still be outstanding

      The Winter World Cup would be approaching

      How this is going to play out we have no clue

      1. BenjoBD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        yep. its a dry cluster bumming and no mistake.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          This has gone way beyond any normal clusterbum-type scenario

          I think we have actually just transcended clusterbumming and have now officially entered OMNI-BUMMING territory

      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Shortening next season could be an option - everyone plays everyone once, and then splits into 2 (so 28 games instead of 38).

        1. BenjoBD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          how would that work in efl though?

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            The same (so 35 games instead of 46)

            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              28 mins ago

              *34

        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          I'm fully expecting an announcement about a Hostile Alien Spaceship or A giant Meteorite on a collision course with Earth to be quietly dropped in somewhere in the madness that will just mean none of us will have to worry very much about next month let alone next season

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any guesses to the two clubs below?!

    @MartinLipton
    Vast majority of PL clubs believe season must be completed. Two clubs have asked for cancellation but that is not on agenda at this stage. Initial suspension through international break with hope if an April return but suspect May more likely. In truth, nobody knows

    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Two clubs will be ones in relegation zone, but could equally be United and Spurs.

    2. Jeapesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      The league will never recommence in April and i don't see how will they be able to catch up on lost games though?

      With some players contracts potentially expiring in June meaning clubs won't be able to play those players unless they extend their contract for a month or so. The player may also not want to if the have a pre-arrangement with another club.

      Could get messy

  15. JESUS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    What are we going to do? We might be forced to spend time with our families.

    1. Londongeezaa
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      *shudders*

    2. BenjoBD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Surely its the precursor to your oldman coming down to Judge the living and the dead?

