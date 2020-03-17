UEFA aims to have 2019/20 club competitions finished by the end of June

UEFA says that they are committed to seeing all 2019/20 club competitions, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, reach a conclusion by the end of June.

This follows the earlier announcements that the European Championship and Copa America will be postponed until 2021, thus freeing up the summer to accommodate any backlog of domestic and European club fixtures.

The optimistic declaration obviously hinges on the coronavirus crisis easing, with football having reached a standstill at present and likely to remain in a state of limbo for the foreseeable future.

UEFA convened a video conference with representatives of the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPRO on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and potential solutions for football going forward.

The parties involved reiterated their desire to see the current season through to a climax “should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough”.

UEFA and its associates added that the competitions in question ought to be finished by “30 June 2020 at the latest”.

In order to make this doable, UEFA said that we could see current restrictions on exclusive calendar slots lifted, resulting in the scheduling of domestic league matches in midweek or Europa League and Champions League ties on weekends.

That is particularly pertinent to Fantasy managers and throws up some interesting possibilities regarding FPL deadlines and Double Gameweeks, should we ever get to that point.





A “working group” composed of representatives from UEFA, the various leagues and its associated clubs has been immediately established to come up with solutions for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season.

The Premier League will stage its own emergency conference on Thursday, which may provide us with further news.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, second-tier clubs in England and Wales unanimously backed a decision to see the 2019/20 Championship season through to its conclusion – should the opportunity ever arise, of course.

