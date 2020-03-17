55
News March 17

UEFA aims to have 2019/20 club competitions finished by the end of June

55 Comments
UEFA says that they are committed to seeing all 2019/20 club competitions, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, reach a conclusion by the end of June.

This follows the earlier announcements that the European Championship and Copa America will be postponed until 2021, thus freeing up the summer to accommodate any backlog of domestic and European club fixtures.

READ MORE: Euro 2020 put back until next year

The optimistic declaration obviously hinges on the coronavirus crisis easing, with football having reached a standstill at present and likely to remain in a state of limbo for the foreseeable future.

UEFA convened a video conference with representatives of the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPRO on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and potential solutions for football going forward.

The parties involved reiterated their desire to see the current season through to a climax “should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough”.

UEFA and its associates added that the competitions in question ought to be finished by “30 June 2020 at the latest”.

In order to make this doable, UEFA said that we could see current restrictions on exclusive calendar slots lifted, resulting in the scheduling of domestic league matches in midweek or Europa League and Champions League ties on weekends.

That is particularly pertinent to Fantasy managers and throws up some interesting possibilities regarding FPL deadlines and Double Gameweeks, should we ever get to that point.


A “working group” composed of representatives from UEFA, the various leagues and its associated clubs has been immediately established to come up with solutions for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season.

The Premier League will stage its own emergency conference on Thursday, which may provide us with further news.

To read the full resolution signed by UEFA and other parties, click here.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, second-tier clubs in England and Wales unanimously backed a decision to see the 2019/20 Championship season through to its conclusion – should the opportunity ever arise, of course.

  1. fusen
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    If they are willing to play games behind closed doors then I think they may have some luck doing this. If they want to play with fans in the stadiums I think it's unrealistic

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yip, exactly that.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      There comes a point where a lot of people will have had the virus and have developed an immunity. They’re ahead of the curve, as it were.

      The problem is whether clubs, medical staff, police will have enough healthy people to work on match days.

      Open Controls
      1. Clayton Ash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        But herd immunity only works when most people are vaccinated.

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          I’m not talking about preventing people from catching it. My understanding of herd immunity is that it takes affect and protects individuals from catching the virus because everyone they come in contact with is either immune or has received a vaccination; they don’t have any immunity themselves, it’s society (a significant number of immune people) protecting them from being infected. Like a bubble.

          Open Controls
          1. Clayton Ash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Herd immunity works really well with an effective vaccine. Measles, TB, polio etc. Without the vaccine, it's going to take a long time, a lot of people dying, for enough people to become immune. This site is good for the opinions on herd immunity from qualified microbiology experts.

            Open Controls
            1. Clayton Ash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              whoops, here's the link! https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-comments-about-herd-immunity/

              Open Controls
      2. dmhomag
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        You cannot even assume herd immunity. Even the flu virus changes so much each year that there is no herd immunity to each year's strain.

        Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      If they are even allowed to play them behind closed doors too.

      Open Controls
  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is there anybody there?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I’ll tell them you came and no one answered and that you kept your word

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ey. And I ain’t looking forward to the journey home, neither.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Stick to horseback and avoid public transport and you should be ok

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            See you again in a month of Sunday’s.

            Open Controls
  3. Polka Wakey O'Dot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    They can think what they like. Right now the like of Macron and Pedro Sanchez will be deciding.

    Any thoughts that UEFA will be deciding when football restarts is for the birds...for now.

    Open Controls
  4. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    I'm a Brit living in Germany. Just had a couple of days in England with my German wife but she was panicking that Europe would shut down and we'd never get home again so we came back early. France is in a strict lockdown but when we rolled off the ferry at Dunkerque there was nothing. No checks. We could have gone to Paris for a couple of nights. No controls on the France/Belgium border and no controls on the Belgium/German border. I understand what the EU politicians are saying about containing Corona but I didn't see it in reality today.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I don’t think policies are being enforced, per se. How could they? They must be relying on people’s sense of responsibility.

      After all, rural pubs are going to stay open and local communities are going to continue their way of life.

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours ago

        That's a given. But with France under a strict lockdown I would have been expected to questioned what I was doing in France.

        Open Controls
    2. ted mcsheenery
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I'm a Brit in Madrid- we're in lockdown..you can be fined for going out..
      Food shops and chemists open, but it's a ghost town

      Open Controls
    3. Baravan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I am Iraqish, I live from Germany, I wonder how Iraq(with below 100 cases) reacted quicker than most of European countries, they should have knew that it is only matter of time until a country lockdown would be imminent, they are very late.

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I think Iraq (like any other country who is late to the prom) will see the virus escalate over the coming weeks. Stay safe Baravan.

        Open Controls
        1. ted mcsheenery
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Pandemics don't respect borders. Some "lucky" countries have more resources and good leadership. Taiwan looks to have a great response.
          Good health to all of you.

          Open Controls
  5. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Madrid's being hit hard. Stay safe Ted.

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcsheenery
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Cheers Johnny, will do. I'm still going in to work, so at least I get a walk. You're also alllowed out to walk the dog, which is mad. Consequently, it's a ghost town full of dog crap. Strange times indeed! Good luck in Germany- if anyone can get it done, it's Mutti!

      Open Controls
You need to be logged in to post a comment.