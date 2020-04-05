Take our Fantasy Premier League 2018/19 quiz

There’ll be the usual mix of questions on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers, with some of the statistics and images featured taken from our Members Area.
We’ll return next week with the 2017/18 campaign.
#1 → Which Liverpool asset ended the 2018/19 campaign with four successive double-digit FPL hauls?
#2 → Which shotstopper conceded more Premier League goals than anyone else but still finished fourth for FPL points among goalkeepers?
#3 → Which FPL defender scored the most Premier League goals last season?
#4 → Andrew Robertson’s total of 213 points last season was the most ever recorded by an FPL defender. John Terry and which other player (who scored 196 points in 2007/08) previously co-held that record?
#5 → Which Crystal Palace player scored from here in Manchester City’s only home defeat of 2018/19?
#6 → How many FPL points did Aymeric Laporte register across Manchester City’s three Double Gameweeks?
#7 → Which FPL defender registered 128 touches in the opposition box – more than Chris Wood and Paul Pogba managed – but scored only once?
#8 → Diogo Jota recorded nine goals and eight assists last season. How many of these attacking returns came before Gameweek 15?
#9 → Which of these premium assets blanked in a greater percentage of their 2018/19 appearances (52.8%)?
#10 → How many of Raúl Jiménez’s 23 goals and assists arrived in matches against the ‘big six’ last season?
#11 → Who was the only FPL midfielder to start all 38 of their side’s Premier League games last season?
#12 → Who was substituted off on more occasions (23) than any other player?
#13 → Which player picked the ball up from the top mark in this image before scoring from the position of the green dot in April 2019?
#14 → Which forward had more shots in the box than any other FPL asset last season?
#15 → How many of Ryan Fraser’s 21 FPL attacking returns came against non-‘big six’ sides?
#16 → Which of Mohamed Salah’s double-digit hauls was his biggest of the season?
#17 → How many points did Shane Duffy score in total in Brighton’s disastrous Double Gameweek 34?
#18 → Which player created the most chances in the Premier League last season?
#19 → Which Fantasy asset rose the highest from their starting price in 2018/19?
#20 → Which ‘differential’ scored the final goal of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign (pictured)?
So what are u doing with your mini cash leagues if they cancel rest of the season? Im leading all my 3 mini cash leagues and have all chips left except TC. Two of those leagues I have over 100p lead and voiding prizes doesnt feel right for me obviously.
A) Void B) Current ranking and pay out all prizes. C) Current ranking and pay 50% of the prizes. D) Something else or no idea yet?
If measures aren't already in place by your league to determine the outcome in this scenario, it is completely impossible to make any kind of sensible judgement without a steer from how the Premier league and thereafter FPL handle a league abandonment.
I'd take great comfort in the fact the league is publicly stating intention to resume as soon as possible, and not worry about it until the circumstances change.
Why can't you be strong and make a decision. Doesn't matter what others do. Void the game will keep the majority happy and is the only fair solution as no one has won because the league would be null and void. You can't please everyone.
1 hour, 33 mins ago
