36
Tournaments April 6

World Cup of FPL – Group G

36 Comments
Share

Our World Cup of FPL is hurtling towards the conclusion of the group stages – and we’ve got another vote for you today.

We’ve already seen some high-profile exits from the tournament and could see some more as we delve into Group G.

The vote is open both in the footer of this article and in the sidebar.

To keep you up-to-date, here are the first-round groups in full, with the current results included.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
1. Frank Lampard1. Thierry Henry1. Harry Kane1. Cristiano Ronaldo
2. Robin van Persie2. Gareth Bale2. Didier Drogba2. Trent Alexander-Arnold
3. Branislav Ivanovic3. Steven Gerrard3. Gylfi Sigurdsson3. Eden Hazard
4. Patrice Evra4. Carlos Tevez4. Romelu Lukaku4. Andrew Robertson
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
1. Wayne Rooney1. Luis SuarezCesc FabregasAlexis Sánchez
2. Marcos Alonso2. John TerryJamie VardyMohamed Salah
3. Raheem Sterling3. Clint DempseyKevin De BruynePetr Cech
4. Nemanja Vidic4. Gareth McAuleyLeighton BainesSergio Aguero

As you can see, we’ve got an exceptionally tight call between Cesc Fabregas, Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne and Leighton Baines to settle.

Take a closer look at each of the candidates before casting your vote below or in the sidebar.

Cesc Fàbregas

Cesc Fàbregas is one of those rare FPL assets to have enjoyed relative success at more than one club, Arsenal and Chelsea in his case.

The Spaniard’s time in north London was arguably more fruitful than his later years, but even at Chelsea, he provided plenty of value.

Fàbregas made a total of three Dream Team appearances while he was an Arsenal player in 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2009/10.

With 182 and 205 points in the first of those two campaigns, Fàbregas became something of a goal-sensation in 2009/10.

That year he found the net 15 times, combining those goals with another 15 assists for a huge 214-point haul.

Assists were a big part of Fàbregas’ game as he consecutively hit double-figures for that statistic from 2007/08 until leaving Arsenal in 2011.

After a three-year spell in La Liga with Barcelona, Fàbregas returned to the Premier League, controversially signing for Arsenal’s city rivals Chelsea ahead of 2014/15.

In his debut campaign for the Blues, Fàbregas finished the season with more assists than any other player in the league (19).

After Chelsea’s blip in Leicester’s title-winning season, Fàbregas was back at it again, finishing up in the top three assisters for the 2016/17 season, notching 15 as a £7.5m midfielder.

Jamie Vardy

1

The rise of Jamie Vardy has captivated football fans for many years and it was just the same with Fantasy managers.

In his first-ever Premier League campaign, despite starting as a £5.0m forward for a newly-promoted team, the Leicester forward ended up with 12 assists to go with his five goals – only Fabregas set-up more than Vardy that year.

But, of course, it was Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015/16 that etched Vardy into the annals of history. Starting out as a £6.0m forward, the former Fleetwood man scored 24 goals and assisted another eight. A total of 32 attacking returns across the campaign ensured he finished it as a £7.4m option, scoring 211 points, behind only Riyad Mahrez and one goal short of the Golden Boot, which Harry Kane eventually got his hands on.

Not surprisingly, following that up proved difficult. Following a massive hike to £10.0m, Vardy netted just 13 goals and registered eight assists for a 161-point score.

However, 2017/18 saw Vardy earn his second Dream Team appearance in three years. That year, at a discounted price, he registered 22 attacking returns and scored 183 points – only Kane scoring more among forwards.

After another 174 points in 2018/19, the current season could see Vardy complete a hat-trick of Dream Team appearances.

After an incredible start to 2019/20, Leicester’s talismanic striker remains the leader in the Golden Boot race (19) and is behind just three other players in the battle to finish this campaign as the top-scoring FPL asset.

Kevin De Bruyne

Foden makes first league start of season as De Bruyne takes up advanced role

One of those is Kevin De Bruyne, who is currently behind only Mohamed Salah (186) with his 178 points so far in 2019/20.

But there is so much more to the Belgian than the most recent campaign.

After an indifferent start at Manchester City, with 131 points as a £10.0m midfielder in 2015/16, De Bruyne earned a place in the 2016/17 Dream Team.

Priced at £10.5m, he scored 199 points from 27 attacking returns and more assists than any other player in the Premier League that year (21).

De Bruyne got back into the Dream Team a year later as his 209 points came from another 26 attacking returns. On top of eight goals, the Belgian assisted 18 times, once again claiming more of those than any other player in the division.

After injury wrecked most of his 2018/19 season, De Bruyne was back to his best in 2019/20.

After 26 appearances so far, De Bruyne has already equalled his best-ever goal-tally for a Premier League campaign (eight) and will surely beat it when 2019/20 is allowed to resume. Furthermore, his total of 18 assists is the most of any player in the Premier League thus far. Surely a third season top of the division for that statistic is on the cards, as well as another Dream Team appearance.

Leighton Baines

Leighton Baines is nothing short of an FPL cult hero. The penalty-taking defender holds a place in many of our hearts for years and years of service to the Fantasy scene.

Down through the years, we will have all benefitted from the Everton stalwart’s ability to pull in points from a number of different avenues.

Debuting in 2006/07, since then, Baines has five campaigns in which he registered double-figures for attacking returns, and three in which he did the same for clean sheets.

2010/11, 2012/13 and 2013/14 were the big ones, as he scored 178, 177 and 169 points respectively across those campaigns and earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team each time. The first of those huge scores even earned him a starting price-tag of £8.0m for the 2011/12 season.

Goals, assists, clean sheets, bonus, you name it, Baines has accrued it in droves and there are many happy memories associated with this man.

Some will remember a glorious day when the left-back found the net with two direct free-kicks, only to say at full-time he did so because Leon Osman had sold him from his Fantasy team!

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DAZZ
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__/status/1247109195008180224?s=19

    Moment silence for the null and void gang. Liverpool 19/20 PL Champions.

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I tried to tell y'all they'd NEVER void the season, but no one would listen

      Open Controls
    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      It just means each league can extend their seasons for as long as need be but it doesn't mean they will.

      Open Controls
    3. RealVirg
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Thought you were going to say moments silence for Pep's mother...

        Open Controls
      • Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        This actually means nothing right now. The virus will ultimately decide whether the league is cancelled or not.

        Open Controls
    4. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Question for the Brits. Do you think it's unfair the 3rd place teams in the lower divisions to have to play in a playoff?

      The playoffs are exciting and bring in a bunch of money, no doubt. However, it's not as if the 3rd to last place team in the epl has to enter a playoff. As an American with no connection to the teams, it's still heartbreaking to see a 3rd place team get knocked out. Perhaps I don't understand since it's a longstanding tradition.

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        It's fair in the sense that the rules are the same for all teams and they all know these rules before the season starts.

        It also means that teams still have something to play for much further into the season than they would if there were no playoff spots. Without playoffs there might be more teams who simply roll over and get beat by the teams with something to play for and that wouldn't be 'fair'.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Fighting for sixth place in the lower leagues means a lot. The team in 3rd should have finished 2nd if they wanted to be safe.

          Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Liverpool finally doing the right thing, https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52191140

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Good to see.

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Aye it's good to see. Though the damage to their reputation has already been done..The original decision won't be forgotten. But at least they did it.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yep, they only reversed it because of the backlash. Effectively a damage limitation exercise, I just hope the rest of the richer clubs don't make the same mistake.

            Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        How do clubs make money over the summers usually?

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Tours of China.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            These should be boycotted by premier league clubs now after what China have done.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Give it a goddamn rest.

              Open Controls
    6. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I swear I will never again allow myself to become frustrated by an international break ever again.

      Hope you're all keeping well.

      Open Controls
    7. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      355 wildcards? DA hell ?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        People just don't care and lots of people have joke none serious teams.

        Open Controls
    8. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Well done Flavio. Wolves win Ultimate Quaranteam final. Something to smile about in lockdown.

      Open Controls
    9. onceuponatyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What the hell would you do with this over the coming weeks?
      (This was put together with the BGW in mind).

      Henderson/Pope
      Robbo/TAA/Doherty/Lascelles/Williams
      KDB/Fernandes/Martial/Salah/Traore
      Ings/Jimi/Ayew

      The two I'd obviously like to ideally be rid of are Ayew and Williams - but they're rock bottom prices.
      £0.1 itb

      Open Controls
    10. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      BREAKING Boris Johnson admitted into intensive care 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Source?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          BBC news.

          Open Controls
        2. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ok, seen it.

          Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Obviously not good for him or his family but this happening to him may make the reality of it all hit home to people.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah. Maybe more of these gatherings will disperse now.

          Open Controls
      3. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Poor Boris, I hope he gets through this quickly.

        Open Controls
      4. Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Not on a ventilator though.

        Open Controls

        1. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            That's unnecessary. Yes he's a complete di*k who screwed the country but he doesn't deserve this.

            Open Controls
      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Jesus

        Open Controls
    11. Wilshere Knowledge
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/football__tweet/status/1247247312730181632?s=21

      My boy. No prisoners.

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        That’s not 2m

        Open Controls
      2. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He’ll be out for 6 months after that

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.