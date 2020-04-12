31
Quiz April 12

Take our Fantasy Premier League 2017/18 quiz

31 Comments
Share

Our weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz returns with 20 questions on the 2017/18 campaign.

We continue to venture back in time on a season-by-season basis and we’ve reached Mohamed Salah’s debut, record-breaking year at Liverpool – so there’ll naturally be one or two questions on the Egyptian.

There’ll be the usual mix of chin-scratchers on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers, with some of the statistics and images featured taken from our Members Area.

As ever, the questions range from the gettable to the fiendish – but we do at least give you four answers to choose from, to narrow the odds.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll be back next week with the 2016/17 season.

READ MORE: Our 2018/19 quiz
READ MORE: Our 2019/20 quiz

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
next
→ Mohamed Salah's total of 303 points was the highest since FPL officially launched in 2002/03. Whose previous record did he break?

#1 → Mohamed Salah’s total of 303 points was the highest since FPL officially launched in 2002/03. Whose previous record did he break?

next
→ Who was booked in the 93rd minute, scored a winner in the 97th minute and then dismissed for his celebrations in the 99th minute in Gameweek 3?

#2 → Who was booked in the 93rd minute, scored a winner in the 97th minute and then dismissed for his celebrations in the 99th minute in Gameweek 3?

next
→ Which player scored with this shot (from the position of the green dot in the image) in Gameweek 14?

#3 → Which player scored with this shot (from the position of the green dot in the image) against West Ham United in Gameweek 14?

next

#4 → Who finished as the highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL, having recorded 18 clean sheets and 25 save points?

next
→ Which much-maligned striker was presented with 23 big chances (the fifth-highest among FPL forwards) but missed 20 of them?

#5 → Which much-maligned striker was presented with 23 big chances (the fifth-highest among FPL forwards) but missed 20 of them?

next

#6 → This outfield player’s one and only appearance in the end-of-season FPL Dream Team came in 2017/18. Who is he?

next
→ Name the player from the memorable 2017/18 haul visualised in this image:

#7 → Name the player from the memorable 2017/18 haul visualised in this image:

next
→ Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and which other player all supplied seven assists in 2017/18, the highest total among FPL defenders?

#8 → Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and which other defender all supplied seven assists in 2017/18, the highest total among players in this position?

next
→ Andrew Robertson registered ten clean sheets and six attacking returns in his first season at Liverpool. What low price did he dip to in Gameweeks 13-20?

#9 → Andrew Robertson registered ten clean sheets and six attacking returns in his first season at Liverpool. What low price did he dip to in Gameweeks 13-20?

next

#10 → Who was the highest-scoring FPL asset of Double Gameweek 37, with 23 points?

next
→ Which West Brom defender, who had a starting price of £4.5m, scored 23 points in the opening two Gameweeks of 2017/18?

#11 → Which West Brom defender, who had a starting price of £4.5m, scored 23 points in the opening two Gameweeks of 2017/18?

next

#12 → Which unlikely character was the most-owned defender in FPL at the point of his season-interrupting knee injury in Gameweek 17?

next

#13 → Which FPL forward offered the best value based on points per million over the season?

next
→ How many points did Mohamed Salah rack up when hauling against Watford in Blank Gameweek 31?

#14 → How many points did Mohamed Salah rack up when hauling against Watford in Blank Gameweek 31?

next
→ Following back-to-back hat-tricks over Christmas, how many points did Harry Kane score in a hastily arranged Double Gameweek 22?

#15 → Following back-to-back hat-tricks over Christmas, how many points did Harry Kane score in a hastily arranged Double Gameweek 22?

next
→ Raheem Sterling was second only to Mohamed Salah for FPL points in 2017/18. What was his starting price?

#16 → Raheem Sterling was second only to Mohamed Salah for FPL points in 2017/18. What was his starting price?

next

#17 → Of the outfield players who had a starting price of £6.0m or less, who scored the most FPL points?

next
→ Who was second among FPL defenders for shots in the box (28) in 2017/18 but didn't score a single goal?

#18 → Who was second among FPL defenders for shots in the box (28) in 2017/18 but didn’t score a single goal?

next

#19 → Which of these players was reclassified as a forward when FPL went live for 2017/18, having been a ‘midfielder’ the previous season?

next
→ Which of these chips was first introduced by FPL ahead of the 2017/18 campaign?

#20 → Which of these FPL chips made its debut in the 2017/18 campaign?

finish
Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    That Michu question was tough 19/20

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    11/20.

    Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    In Virtual FPL is it still possible to view the friendlies you arranged before the GW1 deadline ?

    Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    20/20, that’s three in a row....

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      21 here. Unlucky.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        20/20 wrong, sorry didn’t make that clear....

        Open Controls
  5. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    5/20 😆

    Open Controls
  6. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    14/20 - getting better!

    Open Controls
  7. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    dont suppose anyone has a spreadsheet for virtual fpl so you can analyze the fixtures properly?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Jesus Christ 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Addiction is real.

        Open Controls
      2. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ha, I'm just OCD mate

        Open Controls
    2. Right In The Stanchion
        22 mins ago

        In the words of Lord Alan Partridge.

        GET A LIFE

        Open Controls
        1. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          That's a bit rude.

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          I presume you understood the comedic value of Alan Patridge saying those words.....

          Open Controls
        3. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I will once the lockdown is over.

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Us Fantasy Football Scout members aren't know for having lives.

            Open Controls
          2. Right In The Stanchion
              just now

              didn't mean to sound rude, soz cuz

              Open Controls
        4. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Legomane has a pretty handy image at least for the first few gameweeks.

          If you ask him nicely he might give you the spreadsheet - https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1246412370576052224

          Open Controls
      • 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Guys, do any of you play Football Manager, I was considering getting it but not sure.

        I still play Champ Man 01/02 with the updated players in it which is great. I love how easy it is to navigate & play a season within a few hours.

        Is FM 2020 worth getting for someone like me if I don't want to faff on with too many tactics, press conferences etc..

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oh but you do.

          Look if your considering then just get it. I am guessing your monetary expenditures are low right now so what you got to lose?

          Open Controls
        2. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I was very similar to you.

          Enjoyed the early games because they were simple and after about FM 2015 stopped buying them.

          But lockdown got me to purchase FM20 and I've really been enjoying it.

          It's SUPER in-depth and takes a bit of getting used to but ultimately your backroom staff can handle a lot of it.

          If you don't want to do press conferences you can usually just send your assistant. I'm glad I bought it.

          Open Controls
        3. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I usually get a new version of CM/FM every few years, and after a short while I just end up changing all the settings so it is as similar to 01/02 as possible anyway

          Open Controls
      • stupendous
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        What's the latest on P.L regarding nullifying season or returning?

        Anything? That Sky Italia crap never came to fruition.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          They want to finish the season when practical. That statement isnt going to be updated anytime soon.

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            I'm surprised they haven't just set out a schedule of what will happen under different scenarios and timescales.

            Open Controls
            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              That would get the lawyers excited!

              Open Controls
              1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                I guess they probably have got something set out but don't feel the need to tell us lot. We'll only know the final outcome.

                Open Controls
                1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Not sure they can decide much before UEFA decide what they are doing as PL and all the top leagues will need to stay in sync with them.

                  Open Controls
            2. andy85wsm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Seems like the kind of thing they probably have done but wouldn't make public.

              Open Controls
        2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nah, nothing.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.