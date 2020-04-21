97
News April 21

UEFA may propose new calendar ideas for season resumption on Thursday

97 Comments
Share

UEFA today met with its 55 member associations via video conference to discuss the ongoing plans for a season resumption.

European football’s governing body again gave a “strong recommendation” to finish domestic top division and cup competitions when professional sport gets the green light to recommence.

While there is nothing new in that assertion – we have heard that on a number of occasions already since the cessation of play in mid-March – we could be nearing the point of tentative plans being made for a restart.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, UEFA said that “a variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.”

The powers-that-be then went on to say that any developments on this front would be announced after the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Thursday.

It could be, then, that we get our first draft of a rejigged football calendar later this week.

The huge caveat to that possibility is that we have been here before, only for the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt plans: UEFA had previously thrown their weight behind a movement to see all club competitions completed by the end of June, an option that is surely no longer viable.

It also needs to be stressed that other countries on the continent are likely to be closer to a playing comeback than England is, given that the COVID-19 outbreak is still at its peak in the United Kingdom.

Media reports this week suggest that the Bundesliga could restart in early May (albeit behind closed doors), for example, with Germany having recently eased its lockdown measures.

The lockdown in the UK, by contrast, was extended by “at least the next three weeks” just last Friday.

UEFA did say that they would consider “special cases” for season cancellations, although the preference is for 2019/20 to be seen through to its climax.

They will next meet with the European Club Association and domestic leagues – including the Premier League – on Wednesday before the Executive Committee conference takes place a day after that.

Tuesday’s full statement reads as follows:

UEFA today met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March.  
 
A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.
 
The funding of National Associations through UEFA’s HatTrick programme was also discussed with UEFA reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned.
 
There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, although it is understood that there may be some special cases. With this in mind, UEFA is currently developing some guidelines concerning participation in its club competitions, in order to assist its member associations in case of a cancelled league or cup.
 
Any developments on the above topics would be announced after the UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday.

97 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PurpleMonster
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi!! First comment here!! Cheers!!

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Congrats,

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Nice grav

      Open Controls
    3. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Welcome

      First comment on an article makes it a double first.

      How come it took you 4 years to take the plunge?Surely we are not that intimidating.

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21698361

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Depends if anyone is threatening someone else with a hammer 😉

        Open Controls
      3. PurpleMonster
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I meant, first on this article 🙂
        I'm a little bit bored without FPL. I hope everyone is ok.
        Stay Home, Save Lives!
        Cheers..

        Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Guidelines are all well and good, but every time some Karen, or Mason Mount decides that lockdown isn't for them, it puts everything off course. Had the teams hunkered down day one, like they were supposed to, and stayed there like decent human beings then maybe there'd be some hope of completion.

    What's best? Finish the season and then have a shortened version next year? Or void it now and kick off as normal in late August, maybe mid September? Some countries are saying next season won't even happen. Granted, no one will miss Domžale vs Maribor, but talk is that Slovenian soccer won't resume until April at best.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I think it will all boil down to what saves them the most money.

      Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      The way i look at it is that it's about time the likes of UFEA and the FA read the writing on the wall.

      This season is ruined and can't be completed with any credibility so why bother?

      If they manage to also ruin next season with their pie in the sky ideas then i hope those responsible are made resign.

      Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    vFPL 🙂 :

    A) Pope / PVA / Hayden
    B) Pope / 5.1 / Lundstram
    C) Henderson / 4.8 / Lundstram
    D) Henderson / 5.3 / Hayden

    Problem with A, is I have TAA/Gomez/Baldock, who I'll want to play.

    Problem with B, is missing out on PVA.

    C gets me double SHU defense, but leaves 2x LIV and 2x SHU.

    D I guess, is a question of who?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Come on fella, it's virtual. Just pick an option. 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Opinion as a manager, Henderson is a better option than Pope

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Agree. Better defense. May swing it!

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Having said that I ran a friendly and Henderson got off. In another one, Baldock got injured. Both were 3+ goal losses! 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Things happen 😀

            Open Controls
    3. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      D
      C if you plan to BB soon

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Just run a friendly- Sheffield United away to Liverpool won 3-1 with Baldock goal and assist

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        My man 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Baldock has been my MVP so far

        Open Controls
  4. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    vFPL captains?

    I can't decide between Salah and Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Really fancy Bruno and feck it, it doesn't really matter

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Yeah, might go with Alli on second thoughts....

        Open Controls
    2. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I can't decide Salah or Son

      Open Controls
    3. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    4. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Went Fernandes in the end

      Open Controls
  5. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who do you fancy more for this VFPL round Ayew or Lundstram?

    Open Controls
  6. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I just had Fornal have 3 assists in each friendly game away to Arsenal and Chelsea... Time to bring him in?

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No. Crazy things happen in some of the friendlies. Doesn’t mean the same will happen in the actual games. I had zaha score a hat trick in one of mine last week but he’s done nothing in the actual games

      Open Controls
  7. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Can’t wait for this gw to start. I’m using bb and have (k)ane. Have a lot of ground to make up and thought I’d have some fun with it

    Open Controls
  8. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Your virtual captain for game week 4?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Bruno Fernandes

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Left field. GL. Kane here.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Trent again.

      Open Controls
    3. Someday, Nugget!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Alli (c) Richarlison (vc)

      Open Controls
    4. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
  9. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Virtual PENS DOWN!

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Virtual good luck 😉

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ave it!

      Open Controls
  10. Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Salah most captained, Mane highest EO

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Fernandes could be the dark horse for captaincy here.

      Open Controls
  11. BNMC
    50 mins ago

    What time do games start?
    Btw I'm rocking Bruno(C).

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Top of the hour I think

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      8 bells.

      Open Controls
    3. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      21.20

      Open Controls
  12. Atom&Humber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ayew owner lol what a ride

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Such incredible value.

      Open Controls
      1. Atom&Humber
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        defo! Only misses one game meh will take the 9 points all day

        Open Controls
    2. Konig Luther
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gw started well.

      Open Controls
  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Jota you beauty! 😎

    Jimenez with 16 attacking Involvemens though ... whoa! 😯 He must be near the top for all players now.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I did jimi to jota to fund fernandez

      Open Controls
  14. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    All football banned in Holland till 1st September

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Banned? What, like far right propaganda?

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Banned - Season done

        Open Controls
      2. Basil1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        what like Mein Kampf

        Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Rest will follow I guess

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sean Dyche only today: "We are telling the players ’look, we feel there is a strong chance this is going to start again and when it does we have to be mentally and physically prepared to go'.

        Open Controls
        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sean Dyche the expert on Pandemics. Ffs ;D

          Open Controls
  15. Basil1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ragabolly a palace fan?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roy just knows how to grind out a result ... much like in real life.

      Open Controls
  16. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Jiminez to Jota went so great 😀

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I went for Jota too. The £1.7 saving on Jimmy goes a long way.

      Open Controls
  17. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    https://www.football-oranje.com/eredivisie-season-finished-no-football-in-the-netherlands-until-september/

    Open Controls
  18. BNMC
    17 mins ago

    OMG Jota

    Open Controls
  19. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    How did Jimenez end up with 2 points? he had so many chances!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Low goal conversion rate in real life too. The guy often needs a lot of chances to score.

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I thought that was Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          They're both pretty low.

          Open Controls
          1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Obviously wish I'd gone Jota now.

            Open Controls
        2. Atom&Humber
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          He literally scored 5 goals from 5 shots on target that one week. Hattrick in Europa and then braced in the pl

          Open Controls
          1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            He hit a purple patch then for sure.

            Open Controls
            1. Atom&Humber
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah that’s the thing Was interesting to see whether the purple patch he had in real life was going to carry on

              Open Controls
  20. BNMC
    13 mins ago

    I'll take the 7 points from Bruno, but you really do love to see Bentaleb scoring.

    Open Controls
  21. Atom&Humber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lol sold rashford and sarr for wood and richarlison last gwk so far been a shocker :’(

    Open Controls
  22. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wolves getting shafted by vFPL here.

    I’ll take it as a Jota owner, though.

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wolves? The Computer says No. 😀

      Open Controls
  23. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Greenwood with a cheeky 16 goal Involvements. If he keeps starting at £4.3m ...........

    Open Controls
    1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      if he keeps missing he'll be dropped, Martial gets his place back next week imo

      Open Controls
    2. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      no Pogba again

      Open Controls
  24. BNMC
    10 mins ago

    Just wondering - do you guys actually watch the simulator one minute at a time or skip straight to FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on the game. If it's my team or my players playing then simulation, otherwise skip.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Skip to full time. Instant gratification ... like biting into a sherbet lemon as soon as you pop it in your gob.

      Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I watch full - don't have to wait much for the next one

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Same.

        Open Controls
    4. Atom&Humber
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Skip to FT

      Open Controls
    5. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I watch it the simulator, although it's frustrating when your players keep getting chances and missing!

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        haha so true

        Open Controls
  25. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    "Welcome to your life. There's no turning back."

    Name a better opening line of any song. I'll wait.

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      All around me are familiar faces
      Worn out places,

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ain’t it just like the night to play tricks when you’re tryin’ to be so quiet?

      Open Controls
    3. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
      Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality

      Open Controls
  26. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Rashford is a beast in this game!

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah. I took him and KdB out on WC after 1st week.

      Open Controls
  27. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Newcastle are going down.

    Open Controls
  28. BNMC
    2 mins ago

    Salah hauling at Anfield against a bottom-half team.
    You love to see it.

    Open Controls
  29. Atom&Humber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Mane(c) and Robbo lovely stufff there

    Open Controls
  30. Basil1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah triple captain yes boss

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.