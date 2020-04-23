Do FPL defences keep more clean sheets and concede fewer goals after Christmas?

Our latest article looks at Premier League defences, asking if there is an increase in clean sheet potential in the second half of a campaign.

This was an idea suggested by Fantasy Football Scout regular Ginkapo FPL, who asked:

Do defences still get tighter after Christmas? This was one of the rules of thumbs developed a decade ago. Is it still true? Do scoring habits change?

We’ll be working our way through more article requests during the ongoing downtime and readers can still submit their proposals using the form found via the link below.

READ MORE: Your chance to commission a Fantasy Football Scout article

For this piece, we’ll be looking at the figures before and after Christmas and analysing the data to see if scoring habits do indeed fluctuate depending on the time of year.

We will pay attention to the numbers from the last nine seasons, including the current campaign, to see if the trends are a yearly occurrence or indeed if there is little to be read into the figures.

With this feature drawing heavily on stats from our Members Area, only subscribers can read on.