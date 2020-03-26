Commission an FFS article

We are giving Fantasy Football Scout readers the chance to have a say in our upcoming content schedule.

These are unprecedented times as the Premier League season has been suspended until the end of April at the earliest owing to an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom.

That has left many football fans and Fantasy managers twiddling their thumbs looking for something to distract them while Premier League balls go unkicked for an indefinite period.

For that reason, we want to know what you’d like to read about during the interim.

We will continue to examine the latest transfer trends despite no football being played, as well as looking at some features of the Members Area and bringing you all the latest news relevant to the Premier League.

But we want to make sure we are covering every possible angle, and to do that, we’d like to hear from you.

Please enter your details into the Google Form below and let us know what you’d like to read about!

Loading…