Live Hall of Fame update: Stephen Harrap top and well set for eighth top 10k finish

Our Live Hall of Fame was handed a refresh over the last few days, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League managers has been affected by this season’s points.

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame, which is updated at the end of every season, by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

Our thanks again go to Chris for running the latest update on this feature.

We’ll follow this article up in the coming days with another more detailed piece looking at the strategies and squad make-ups of our leading ten managers.

2019/20 LIVE HOF: THE TOP TEN

Five managers who were in the top ten of our Career Hall of Fame at the end of 2018/19 remain in our Live Hall of Fame.

Stephen Harrap is among them and now heads the list, with an eighth top 10k finish well within his grasp.

Stephen had strung together six successive top 10,000 finishes from 2011/12 onwards and cracked the top 1,000 for the first time last season, finishing 129th in the world.

Our leader was inside the top 5k as of Gameweek 9 of the current campaign but fell over 250,000 places over the next six Gameweeks, recovering superbly to his current overall rank (OR) of 4,594th.

Fábio Borges remains in third and also sits inside the top 10k as of Gameweek 36.

Fabio has never finished outside of the top 20,000 in five seasons of playing the game, with his 2018/19 overall rank of 95th his best-ever placing.

Our Career Hall of Fame number one, Sean Tobin, drops to fifth in our ‘live’ table and lurks just inside the top 100k at the time of writing.

A 16th-place finish in 2018/19 marked a career high, while there was another top 1,000 OR in 2014/15 and four other top 5,000 finishes in his nine-season history.

Marlen Rattiner is positioned seventh in the above table, having sat fifth in our Career Hall of Fame after the end of last season.

Marlen recorded four top 1k finishes in the nine preceding seasons before this one, plus another three inside the top 5,000.

Tom Freeman is the fifth and final member of our Career Hall of Fame top ten who remains in the mix.

Many of you will be familiar with Tom’s impressive record thanks to his work as one of our Pro Pundits.

He recorded a fifth top 1k finish in 2018/19 and currently has an overall rank of 26,292nd.

Darren Wiles is our highest-ranked new entry, with his current OR of 224th enough to lift him to second in our Live Hall of Fame.

Darren is on course for what would be his fourth top 1k finish and his third in the space of four seasons.

Ian Herbert, fourth in our Live Hall of Fame, is also having a fine 2019/20.

Currently sat in 591st place after a well-executed Bench Boost in Gameweek 29, Ian is on course for his first-ever top 1k finish.

He has previously cracked the top 10,000 on five occasions, however.

Alistair Hughes is within touching distance of Ian in 622nd place and is on track for a third overall rank inside the top 1,000.

Hassan Yousri had himself been inside the top 1k as recently as Gameweek 27 but has since dropped just outside it.

Hassan has previously managed to finish within the top 500 three times, one of which resulted in a rank of 65th.

Last but not least, Emil Gustafsson looks set to preserve a seven-year record that has never seen him finish outside of the top 30,000.

LIVE HOF: OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Five members of the Classic Hall of Fame top ten have dropped out of the equivalent positions in our live standings – but haven’t fallen far.

Aleksander Våge Nilsen, Alan Day, Grant Barclay and Matthew Jones now sit in 18th, 22nd, 39th and 44th in our Live Hall of Fame respectively, with all of that quartet either inside the top 100,000 of FPL as things stand or within striking distance of it.

Mark Sutherns isn’t far behind and is now 56th in our Live Hall of Fame, loitering just inside the top 400,000 in Fantasy Premier League.

Elsewhere, current FPL leader Chris McGowan is up to 21st in the Live Hall of Fame after his stellar performance in the current campaign.

An overall rank of 5,042 in 2016/17 represented Chris’s best-ever finish before his superb 2019/20.

Christopher Berchoux, 15th in the latest FPL standings, has risen to 41st in the Live Hall of Fame.

MEET THE MANAGER

Three of our Live Hall of Fame top ten have already filmed Meet the Manager episodes with Joe and these videos can be watched via the links below:

Sean Tobin

Darren Wiles

Tom Freeman

Other episodes of this series can be viewed on our YouTube page.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each corresponding season weighted at roughly 80% that of the previous season. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2019/20 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2008/09. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to one (or both) of our leagues, be it the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a subscriber, the Members’ league – the code for the latter is available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL id.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.