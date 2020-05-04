49
Site Features May 4

Live Hall of Fame update: Stephen Harrap top and well set for eighth top 10k finish

49 Comments
Share

Our Live Hall of Fame was handed a refresh over the last few days, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League managers has been affected by this season’s points.

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame, which is updated at the end of every season, by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

Our thanks again go to Chris for running the latest update on this feature.

We’ll follow this article up in the coming days with another more detailed piece looking at the strategies and squad make-ups of our leading ten managers.

2019/20 LIVE HOF: THE TOP TEN

Five managers who were in the top ten of our Career Hall of Fame at the end of 2018/19 remain in our Live Hall of Fame.

Stephen Harrap is among them and now heads the list, with an eighth top 10k finish well within his grasp.

Stephen had strung together six successive top 10,000 finishes from 2011/12 onwards and cracked the top 1,000 for the first time last season, finishing 129th in the world.

Our leader was inside the top 5k as of Gameweek 9 of the current campaign but fell over 250,000 places over the next six Gameweeks, recovering superbly to his current overall rank (OR) of 4,594th.

Fábio Borges remains in third and also sits inside the top 10k as of Gameweek 36.

Fabio has never finished outside of the top 20,000 in five seasons of playing the game, with his 2018/19 overall rank of 95th his best-ever placing.

Our Career Hall of Fame number one, Sean Tobindrops to fifth in our ‘live’ table and lurks just inside the top 100k at the time of writing.

A 16th-place finish in 2018/19 marked a career high, while there was another top 1,000 OR in 2014/15 and four other top 5,000 finishes in his nine-season history.

Marlen Rattiner is positioned seventh in the above table, having sat fifth in our Career Hall of Fame after the end of last season.

Marlen recorded four top 1k finishes in the nine preceding seasons before this one, plus another three inside the top 5,000.

Tom Freeman is the fifth and final member of our Career Hall of Fame top ten who remains in the mix.

Many of you will be familiar with Tom’s impressive record thanks to his work as one of our Pro Pundits.

He recorded a fifth top 1k finish in 2018/19 and currently has an overall rank of 26,292nd.

Darren Wiles is our highest-ranked new entry, with his current OR of 224th enough to lift him to second in our Live Hall of Fame.

Darren is on course for what would be his fourth top 1k finish and his third in the space of four seasons.

Ian Herbert, fourth in our Live Hall of Fame, is also having a fine 2019/20.

Currently sat in 591st place after a well-executed Bench Boost in Gameweek 29, Ian is on course for his first-ever top 1k finish.

He has previously cracked the top 10,000 on five occasions, however.

Alistair Hughes is within touching distance of Ian in 622nd place and is on track for a third overall rank inside the top 1,000.

Hassan Yousri had himself been inside the top 1k as recently as Gameweek 27 but has since dropped just outside it.

Hassan has previously managed to finish within the top 500 three times, one of which resulted in a rank of 65th.

Last but not least, Emil Gustafsson looks set to preserve a seven-year record that has never seen him finish outside of the top 30,000.

LIVE HOF: OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Five members of the Classic Hall of Fame top ten have dropped out of the equivalent positions in our live standings – but haven’t fallen far.

Aleksander Våge Nilsen, Alan Day, Grant Barclay and Matthew Jones now sit in 18th, 22nd, 39th and 44th in our Live Hall of Fame respectively, with all of that quartet either inside the top 100,000 of FPL as things stand or within striking distance of it.

Mark Sutherns isn’t far behind and is now 56th in our Live Hall of Fame, loitering just inside the top 400,000 in Fantasy Premier League.

Elsewhere, current FPL leader Chris McGowan is up to 21st in the Live Hall of Fame after his stellar performance in the current campaign.

An overall rank of 5,042 in 2016/17 represented Chris’s best-ever finish before his superb 2019/20.

Christopher Berchoux, 15th in the latest FPL standings, has risen to 41st in the Live Hall of Fame.

MEET THE MANAGER

Meet the Manager #19 – Pranil Sheth (Lateriser12)

Three of our Live Hall of Fame top ten have already filmed Meet the Manager episodes with Joe and these videos can be watched via the links below:

Sean Tobin
Darren Wiles
Tom Freeman

Other episodes of this series can be viewed on our YouTube page.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each corresponding season weighted at roughly 80% that of the previous season. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2019/20 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2008/09. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to one (or both) of our leagues, be it the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a subscriber, the Members’ league – the code for the latter is available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL id.

What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    That Mar©os feeling 😎 🙂

    Best captain for vFPL this GW from this lot?

    1. Salah v NEW(a)
    2. KDB v WAT(h)
    3. Jimenez v BHA(h)
    4. Doherty v BHA(h)
    5. Perez v AVL(h)

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Considering Perez myself actually.

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      What a wonderful predicament you have!

      Open Controls
  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    92 points yesterday has got me back to my highest VFPL rank since GW1 (OR101). My front line looks poor for the coming GW however, and I've got Saka playing Spurs,. What would you do here, I don't mind taking a hit ?

    Pope
    TAA, Alonso, AWB, Saiss
    Mane, KDB, Saka
    Kane, Rashford, Jota

    Button, Lascelles, Cantwell, Hayden

    1FT, 0.4m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm tempted to keep Kane & Rashford for their upcoming fixtures and hope form prevails over fixtures. How does this sound ?

      Cantwell and Jota to Perez and Ayew (bench Saka) for a hit ?

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Those are good moves as it gives your team some more price points.
        And I'd keep Kane - he's a good captaincy shout for GW13.

        Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      92 is epic!
      I languished with just 52.
      I brought in Perez & Ayew for GW12 - so I’d back those moves.

      I’m then looking to bring in Kane & Bruno for GW13 - so would certainly suggest you are right to hold past this week.
      Kudos on rank.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks a third Kane goal would have brought up the ton, but it is my switch to 4 at the back that contributed most of the points.

        Open Controls
  3. JammySprat
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hadn't been taking Vfpl seriously because I started GW2, have just been running the simulators and this week was a treat.. I was thinking as they progressed this couldn't get much better maybe I could be Rank 1.. low and behold scored 111 points and got rank 1 haha.

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nice!
      And points to spare on the bench too.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Fantastic, some of the top ranked teams don't use them but they seem to work for me as most of my transfers even for hits have worked out.

      Open Controls
  4. Scoutcast 1pm Tues - mental health tops the bill. Leave your views here.
    J0E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours ago

    Scoutcast Live Steam Tues 1pm

    On this show we chat about Fantasy Football & mentalhealth

    The challenges we sometimes face

    & how the #FPLcommunity and the game can help our emotional wellbeing.

    How has the game affected you– good & bad?

    Also a good chance to chat about how we are feeling now during lockdown - when mental health is more important than ever.

    Let us know in this hot topic ahead of tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hi Joe and hope you and the team are well. Talk about a mixed bag when it comes to fantasy football emotional wellbeing. On one hand I'm currently enjoying not having the stresses of competing in fantasy football - and believe me I do take it (slightly) seriously. In fact I find it hard to play any game casually. Despite this, I do miss the highs that come with it too. The joy of celebrating a goal for your player or that feeling of smugness because you chose to pick a certain player as 1st sub when you "knew" there was a chance of a rest for one of your first teamers. FPL is a rollercoaster and is a big reason why I'm even still into football. Without it I don't think I'd be that concerned.

      Regarding the lockdown, I have a feeling of duty. I'm doing what I'm being advised to do, and most of the World seems to have taken that approach so it feels right. I just hope everyone can work together to get back to a sense of normality. It will be a balancing act between doing normal things again and keeping safe.

      Open Controls
      1. J0E
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks for your views and hope you and family are well. We'll certainly be discussing lots of those issues and more tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      It may seem a trivial matter when we are having to deal with problems such as furloughing, self-isolation, social distancing and worries about jobs, education and the health of ourselves and our loved ones, but it would help to lift our spirits a little if FPL Towers could remove one of our current worries by letting us know, as soon as possible, whether they intend to add extra game-weeks if the season continues or are just going to put all remaining matches into a mega-GW38 or 39.

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        For what it's worth I had a response off FPL today to an email I sent asking about this very thing. Basically, will there be additional game weeks. Their response was simply that there was no update beyond what they last put out (which didn't surprise me but I thought I'd try my luck!). Their last statement did say that GW38 had no fixtures and therefore all players would score 0 points. This would suggest that a large GW38 won't happen. If there is going to be more football, the only way FPL looks like returning would be for them to add game weeks.

        My personal view is that it will either be this or (rather sadly) I think the FPL game will just conclude - even if the Premier league does return.

        Open Controls
  5. Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    A question regarding tie breakers in FPL cup:
    "Fewest goals conceded in the round", does this mean they count the goals conceded by all players in the team, including forwards, or just GK+Def?

    Working on developing vFPL cup.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      All 11. Some may play extra defender etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Cheers, TM. Will probably not use it as a tiebreaker for vFPL.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Maybe use attacking involvements as it's less team based?

          Open Controls
  6. Shnkswnt
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hi Ragabolly,
    Just a question in regards with vfpl cup. So there are two separate cups yeah ? One from 15 to 26 and the other from 27 to 38 ?
    Also use of chips for any particular gameweek is considered legal yeah ?
    Thanks Shaunak !

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yes and yes.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Have you considered a pay to enter cup ? Something like £5 per entry (payable by PayPal), with say 80% being given back in prize money and 20% going to Live FPL (which I hear is struggling to cover it's cost in these difficult times). You deserve to be making money out of the effort you have put into developing Virtual FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Problem with that is the chips for one.

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Additional BB and TC points could easily be deducted (only 0.6% used them last GW), we would have to live with WC's and FH's but there is no guarantee that they will bring extra points for those who use them.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Some would be able to use 3 chips vs 1 in the 1st Cup. Demand when a game is free vs paid is also a big factor. Would you pay to play FPL even if the prizes stayed the same? Some countries have the "gambling law" issue too.

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                No I would expect better prizes if FPL was pay to enter, but my suggestion was that 80% of the money taken would be given back in prize money so there would be a decent prize pot.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 10 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  It's only decent if the number entered were decent. What percentage would enter of the original 2000 teams? You'd be doing very well getting 10% imo. Chips skew the game and those who have used them may as well not enter.

                  Open Controls
                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Most FPL prize leagues only have a small number of entries playing for small prize pots, 10% entering would give a prize fund of a whopping £800 prize fund (with £200 going to FPL Live). As previously mentioned the chip issue could be largely negated by deducting any additional BB and TC points, or it could be an idea for next season (as mentioned in my post below).

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      You'd be doing well to get 5%. Very well was 10%. I guess you run it and see what the demand is. Plenty throw away money in mini leagues every season so anything is possible.

                      Open Controls
                      1. bitm2007
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        and 20% of the money they lose would go toward keeping Live FPL in the black/Ragabolly (which was the main idea of the suggestion). I know Ragabolly is reluctant to ask people for money, but for me that's no different than Fantasy Football Scout asking for money to use their optional members area (which we both pay for). If you think it's worth paying for extra features (or a prize cup) you do, if you don't you don't. As a small businessman myself I can see commercial potential in it.

                        Open Controls
              2. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                it would also be run alongside a free to enter cup, so would be optional.

                Open Controls
        2. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Thank you for the thought and suggestion 🙂 To be honest, I am always very reluctant to ask people for money, although as you're saying the amount of work I did over the last two years on LiveFPL/vFPL is seriously outrageous.

          It would be the right move business-wise, and it makes a lot of sense but something in my personality refuses to do it.. Maybe I will let this season of FPL/vFPL complete as it is, then think about it for the future.

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            I can see where your coming from, but so long as payment is optional I think your fine. My first thought when I realised how good VFPL is was that you must be trailing it for free , with the idea of turning it into a commercial venture in the future. Football playing and management simulators work that way, so a fantasy football game would probably sell as well especially in the off season

            A pay to enter prize mini league in the next off season when interest in VFPL would be at it's highest maybe (whenever that's going to be).

            Open Controls
  7. BNMC
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Rashford to Kane and captaining him in GW13 looks tasty, but going Unitedless when Bruno returns could be risky. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Opportunity cost, can't have everyone. Just get Bruno if you are afraid of what he can do. Rashford likely to do well when he returns though.

      Open Controls
  8. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Really confused by scrapping relegation and finishing the season? If there is no relegation and Liverpool have realistically won the title and could do in the first week why would there be 92 games played?

    I’m all up for finishing the season when it’s safe if that’s logistically a possibility as it’s clearly fairest but if you are scraping relegation and making it pointless for the bottom 10 teams then you may as well just do ppg to finalise? No one would care at the bottom as no one is relegated and Liverpool had already won it. You’d be playing a huge majority of 92 games now just to decide European places?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/premier-league-big-six-lobby-21969725

      Playing games even without crowds pays a few bills and keeps people in a job.

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Don’t deny that, I’m just saying if you’re going to play them keep relegation. Nobody is going to watch villa v Brighton play a behind close doors friendly with no purpose.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Some teams are useless away from home so it's a big factor. No relegation means they get played if possible vs getting relegated is the beginning of the end for some clubs.

          Open Controls
          1. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yeah, I completely understand that. There is no fair way to finish at this point and any solution can be criticised. All we have left is what is the least unfair solution which doesn’t damage the integrity of the sport we love.

            Football returning is big not just because we get our game back but because it gives us hope we get our lives back.

            Of all the solutions playing 92 dead rubbers because it helps the clubs and does nothing for the fans is not the best one in my opinion. Everyone loses home games at neutral venues. It’s not ideal but removing relegation is worse for me.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              There are plenty of dead rubbers if it was a normal season given the table and teams on the beach.

              Open Controls
              1. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                As it stands the Bottom 11 teams have yet to reach 40 points and everyone else can get Europe so I don’t agree with that. The relegation battle is the exciting aspect that remains once Liverpool have the title. Remove that and that’s not much left.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 10 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Can Man City?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jambot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Lol maybe not Man City defending on how that pans out. But you understand what I mean.

                    Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/04/rashford-top-for-transfers-in-as-just-two-original-fpl-gameweek-deadlines-remain/

    Open Controls
  10. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Most of the big clubs have multiple revenue streams from various sources which will enable them to withstand the financial hit caused by the pandemic.

    For the smaller clubs, TV money and gate receipts account for a much higher percentage of their total income and many are already facing big losses this season.

    For the clubs already safe from relegation, playing at neutral venues is just a means to complete the season and will have minimal effect on their overall finances and status.

    For the small clubs it could mean the difference between playing Championship and Premier League football next season, and determine the clubs future for years to come.

    You can hardly blame them for taking the stance they have.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      (Meant as reply to Jambots thread).

      Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It would mean the same for Leeds and West Brom though when it comes to premier league football. If it means they can get paid without the risk of relegation and get best of both worlds yes of course they would take that stance. Not great for the game or for fairness to play the games and void relegation imo.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.