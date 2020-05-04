21
Metrics May 4

Rashford top for transfers in as just two original FPL Gameweek deadlines remain

Fantasy Premier League managers who are making changes to their squads during the current downtime have just two more regulation Gameweeks to go before we enter unknown territory.

The deadlines for Gameweeks 30-36 (the latest of which was on Saturday just gone) have all passed without a ball being kicked, with a small but not insignificant band of FPL bosses continuing to take advantage of the free transfers on offer.

Fantasy managers now only have a maximum of three free transfers to use (depending on whether they have ‘rolled’ one) in Gameweeks 37 and 38.

What happens thereafter is in FPL’s court, although they, in turn, are seemingly waiting on concrete plans being drawn up for a possible Premier League restart this summer.

Will additional Gameweeks be added on to the end of the season? Will the fixtures be kept in the same order as originally scheduled or rejigged? Will the FA Cup still be held on weekends and thus lead to more Blank and Double Gameweeks?

These are all questions that we don’t yet have answers for, making it all the more difficult to know what to do with our abundance of free transfers.

With Project Restart underway and the Premier League set for more meetings with both the UK government and its clubs over the coming days and weeks, the hope is that we’ll get some sort of announcement, one way or another, before the Gameweek 37 or 38 deadlines so that we’ll at least have a bit of extra time to prepare for the resumption.

Given the logistical and moral barriers (eg venues, testing and player cooperation) still to be overcome, of course, there are no cast-iron guarantees that will happen before May 17.

TRANSFERS

During the downtime, we have been keeping track of the transfer ins and outs on a weekly basis.

There were 48,189 transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 36 deadline, a small drop of around 2,000 on the previous week but still a fraction of what we would ordinarily see.

The top ten for purchases and sales in Gameweek 36 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 35 tables listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

PlayerClubGW36 Transfers InGW35 Position
RashfordMan Utd1,779(10)
Calvert-LewinEverton1,718(2)
FernandesMan Utd1,693(1)
PopeBurnley1,316(3)
De BruyneMan City1,181(5)
VardyLeicester1,095(4)
AbrahamChelsea1,090(20)
CantwellNorwich1,078(8)
GrealishAston Villa1,023(9)
MartialMan Utd998(7)

FPL’s recent update of its injuries and bans database looks to have had some impact on the transfer market.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) was bought by more Fantasy managers than any other player in the lead-up to Gameweek 36, having had his red flag downgraded to a yellow in the refresh.

The United striker ended the five-week stronghold of Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) in top spot, with the Portuguese midfielder dropping to third.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), another player whose flag status has changed recently, is the one new entry in our top ten, rising from 20th to seventh.

PlayerClubGW36 Transfers OutGW35 Position
IngsSouthampton2,169(1)
AubameyangArsenal2,051(2)
TraoreWolves1,138(3)
SoyuncuLeicester1,020(4)
JimenezWolves984(6)
JotaWolves897(5)
VardyLeicester845(17)
CantwellNorwich783(7)
SalahLiverpool742(13)
ButtonBrighton718(11)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was the most-sold asset for the fifth Gameweek in a row.

The top six for Gameweek sales, indeed, remained unchanged except for the Wolves strike duo of Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) swapping places.

Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and David Button (£3.9m) all entered the top ten for sales but the numbers we are talking about represent a tiny percentage of their overall ownership.

Vardy, indeed, also featured in the top ten most-bought players list and made a net gain in owners overall.

Another week has passed without a single price change, making that now a month since we saw any movement in the FPL transfer market.

DEADLINES

The deadlines for the remaining ‘blank’ Gameweeks are as follows:

GW37 – Sat 9 May 14:00 BST
GW38 – Sun 17 May 14:00 BST

21 Comments
  1. Zio
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Transfers don't matter at all to managers with a wildcard left as it looks like fantasy are going to troll everyone with 1 massive last gameweek.

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      No idea what’s going to happen, unprecedented times.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hi Neale what would be really useful is a list of high profile FPL players who played every game during the congested Christmas schedule?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      We might look at that if the fixtures are re-released and the games are twice (or more) a week. So much unknown about the calendar at this stage, though.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Perfect idea for an article by you. 🙂

  3. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I've not used my Free Hit, Bench Boost or Wildcard. None of us in our cash league have used any transfers in weeks.

    If the mega GW38 theory is correct (assuming the Premier League even finishes), presumably we'll need to activate bench boost ahead of the GW38 deadline and just hope the games get added in afterwards?

    Could wildcard this week but frankly what's the point, I feel I've got a solid core of a team if football started up again tomorrow, even though it's not fixture-optimised.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Playing chips blindly doesn't seem like a great idea. Obviously not playing one in GW38 it was the last GW would suck but FPL shouldn't get to that point without informing us beforehand.

      1. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        This concerns me though (on the main site)

        What happens to the postponed fixtures?
        It is the Premier League’s intention to reschedule the postponed fixtures only when it is safe to do so.

        Points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played.

        **We will make a further announcement on any fixtures scheduled for after 17 May, 2020.**

        --

        May have to be a game of chicken if the PL don't announce a decision before the original GW38 deadline.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          Sounds like additional GWs if the fixtures aren't set in stone. I don't have a WC(only FH and BB) and doubt I'll play them before the GW38 deadline.

    2. Mikeharbrw
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      This is a big issue that isnt getting as much attention as it should imo. What do we do if we get to half hour before the deadline with nothing from Fpl towers?

      1. alastair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Given Mark Sutherns' relationship with FPL you would think this site would be on to them asking what they are going to do - they must know by now surely.

  4. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    If it goes ahead with no relegation plenty of 'do-or-die' previously relegation threatened cheaper options will lose their appeal.

    1. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Sporting integrity of the league out of the window too.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It would be a farce to play and have relegation off the table - what's the whole point in playing then?

        If competitive football is effectively 'off the table', they may as well curtail the season and avoid playing altogether.

        To me, it makes more sense to have 22/23 teams in the PL next year than the complete this season with no relegation.

        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Completely agree. Playing with no relegation is by far the worse idea in the hat.

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            44 mins ago

            It's worse than the null and void brigade.

            Punishing success is the worst proposal out there, and rewarding failure isn't too far off. At the end of the day, the priority should be (and looks like) to complete the season, having played 30 odd games out of 38, in an amicable and safe manner be it Project Restart, curtailment or whatever deemed 'reasonable' methodology to have Champions, CL entrants, EL entrants and 3 teams relegated/or at the very least Leeds and co promoted to form a 22/23 team league.

            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah there are a lot of downsides to all ideas at this point and whatever happens will have an element of being ‘unfair’ but I agree that this is even worse than void. I really hope they don’t do it.

  5. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who’s gambling and hitting bench boost in 38?

    Could pay off, could also massively backfire?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Very doubtful given no fixtures = no points.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No way Jose

  6. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you rather have Jimenez and Martial or Vardy and Grealish for fpl?

