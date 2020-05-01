46
News May 1

Premier League holds talks with government and clubs over summer restart

46 Comments
Representatives of the Premier League met with the UK government on Friday as tentative plans are formulated for a possible restart of the football season in June.

Delegates from the world of sport, along with senior industry medical officers, held the first in a series of meetings aimed at getting elite sport back underway this summer.

Oliver Dowden MP, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, tweeted today:

The Premier League, who met with its 20 clubs in a separate shareholders’ meeting, later released a statement saying they “welcomed the creation of the government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.”

There is some way to go before we see a ball kicked again, then, with the UK government’s next review of lockdown guidelines scheduled to take place next Thursday.

Beyond that, an agreement would have to be struck about testing procedures, amongst other logistical issues such as venue locations, before football is given the green light to return.

In their statement, the Premier League accepted that clubs “will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.”

That consultation with playing and coaching staff, along with the LMA and PFA, could be another significant hurdle to overcome, given some of the concerns raised in recent days.

Five Premier League clubs partially reopened their training grounds on Monday and Tuesday, although the players involved were restricted to individual training sessions.

For the umpteenth time over the last few months, the Premier League and its clubs “reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season” in their latest press release.

The current academy campaign has fallen by the wayside, though, it was revealed on Friday.

The Premier League’s full statement reads as follows:

At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding “Project Restart”.

It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.

  1. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    The can kicked down the road again..........

    1. Syd.
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It is finished.......

      They do know this but for some reason they can't bring themselves to admit it.

      They have zero integrity left.

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    GW39 to be the best one.

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      GW 38 - starts and finishes as all the other weeks have. FPL then closes the site until the next season starts.

      That's how I see it happening personally

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Do you see no football played until GW1?

        Open Controls
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        This... gives them time to advertise and sort the game for next season and less of a financial cost

        Open Controls
        1. Tinkermania
            56 mins ago

            By this..., what do you mean?

            Open Controls
            1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              55 mins ago

              Agreeing with Fusen basically. That's what i would bet. We shall see

              Open Controls
            2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              50 mins ago

              Advertising the game and number of players is how they make their £££'s

              If FPL starts again in August or September, playing more gameweeks doesn't give them a lot of time to set up the site, make changes, develop it, test it, put it in a staging area before production and update it. Then have it up long enough to get 7 million players. Too many all at once will hammer the servers .

              Open Controls
              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                49 mins ago

                Dont forget they usually release it 5 or 6 weeks before just to get people signing up across the world

                Open Controls
                1. Tinkermania
                    1 min ago

                    I like your idea of running it parallel. Hope they can see your comment.

                    Open Controls
                2. Tinkermania
                    48 mins ago

                    You don't know how quick they can set the site. Must be a piece of cake for them. They have been doing it for a long time. It might be less than a week at most.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      They will definitely need a testing period where they test the security of the site and try to eliminate any bugs. I am not a developer though so not sure . A big site like that up in a week bug free... pushing it. Im sure some of the other lads on here who have been playing as long as me will remember some of the teething problems the site has had in the past. They locked people out completely days before week 1 a few year back. Screwed a few folk up

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tinkermania
                          16 mins ago

                          They have made major strides. Been playing passionately for 11 seasons. No major bug issues that I have heard off. Think they have nailed it to a T.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            They locked me out. Can't you remember that one? I had to create a new account . Loads got caught out. Authentication stopped working

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tinkermania
                                1 min ago

                                Must be over 11 years ago. I don't remember.

                                Open Controls
                    2. Tinkermania
                        50 mins ago

                        I see. Worried that might happen too. But they would get more advertising by adding more game weeks after 38 surely.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          Possibly yer but a few weeks vs an whole seasons worth... i dunno they may have a plan. They may be able to run it in parallel somehow

                          Open Controls
              2. Polar_Bear
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Actual fantasy, would you:
                A) Richarlison & Traore
                B) 2 or Sarr/Mount/Barnes (6-7m really)

                Open Controls
                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Actual fantasy 😀

                  A

                  Open Controls
                  1. Polar_Bear
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Have to keep dreaming!

                    Open Controls
                2. Max City
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Actual fantasy..

                  ..and what do you use to call the other "fantasy"?
                  Unreal fantasy? Lol

                  Open Controls
              3. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                Rodrigo, Man City goal machine.

                Who knew?

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I’m going mad.

                  I thought it was tonight. I was re running yesterday’s game.

                  Lol at me!

                  Open Controls
                2. Yank Revolution
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Someone's chomping at the bit!

                  Open Controls
              4. Igzie08
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Any advice for the real fpl?

                McCarthy Henderson
                Simpson Taylor TAA Fernandez Doherty
                Grealish Salah KdB Traore Bruno
                Aubs DCL Jota

                2FT. 0.9 ITB

                Thinking Simpson, Grealish have to go. Auba-> Rashford could fund some the upgrades?

                Open Controls
              5. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Open Controls
                1. alastair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  What do you think will have changed by then ?

                  Open Controls
                2. Tinkermania
                    35 mins ago

                    Then they can restart in September in that case.

                    Open Controls
                  • AuFeld
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I can't imagine matches will be played with fans at the stadium. A lot of tv broadcasting $$$ on the line.

                    Open Controls
                3. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Does copying and pasting huge chunks of a premier league statement count as article writing?

                  It reminds me of when I used to type "do not" instead of "don't" in my dissertation just to get the word count up.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Tweet: Can’t
                    Chat: I can’t
                    Email: I cannot
                    Essay: I am unable to can
                    Dissertation: I do not currently have the ability to can

                    Open Controls
                4. in sane in de bruyne
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  FPL

                  Best GK up to 4.6 to pair up with McCarthy?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I went with Krul

                    Open Controls
                5. Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  According to the infamous John Cross

                  Premier League clubs are believed to be discussing curtailing the season rather than voiding it if they cannot restart

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinkermania
                      9 mins ago

                      Restart is not impossible, unless footy is dead forever.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        They've been given a deadline of May 25th to have details of a restart in place. After that time there can't be any wait and see. Either there's a date or it's cancelled.

                        Open Controls

