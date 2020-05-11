Lampard edges out Aguero in the final of our World Cup of FPL tournament

Our World Cup of FPL tournament has come to a conclusion, with Fantasy Football Scout readers voting Frank Lampard as the greatest Fantasy asset of all time.

The current Chelsea boss edged out Sergio Aguero to scoop that accolade, polling 52.64% of the vote in his match-up with the Argentine striker.

Lampard had previously seen off Branislav Ivanovic, Patrice Evra, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah to reach the final of our user-driven competition.

The contest started back in March as we polled the Fantasy Football Scout userbase on 32 of the leading FPL players from the game’s 18-year history.

A group stage format initially played out before 16 assets were whittled down to our two finalists via knockout round head-to-heads.

Over 25,000 votes were cast over our two-month tournament, with a thousand of those coming in our Lampard v Aguero face-off – so a big thank you to you all for taking part.

Aguero had overcome Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech, Leighton Baines, Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry en route to his showdown with Lampard.

The top-scoring FPL asset of the 2010s fell at the final hurdle against his counterpart from the previous decade, however.

Perhaps fittingly, Lampard had earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team on more occasions than any other player in FPL history.

The retired midfielder achieved that feat seven times between 2002/03 and 2009/10, the first five of which fell in quick succession.

Lampard set a then-record FPL points total of 284 in the last of those seasons, with that tally subsequently being beaten by Suarez and Salah.

Final Results