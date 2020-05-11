58
Tournaments May 11

Lampard edges out Aguero in the final of our World Cup of FPL tournament

58 Comments
Our World Cup of FPL tournament has come to a conclusion, with Fantasy Football Scout readers voting Frank Lampard as the greatest Fantasy asset of all time.

The current Chelsea boss edged out Sergio Aguero to scoop that accolade, polling 52.64% of the vote in his match-up with the Argentine striker.

Lampard had previously seen off Branislav Ivanovic, Patrice Evra, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah to reach the final of our user-driven competition.

The contest started back in March as we polled the Fantasy Football Scout userbase on 32 of the leading FPL players from the game’s 18-year history.

A group stage format initially played out before 16 assets were whittled down to our two finalists via knockout round head-to-heads.

Over 25,000 votes were cast over our two-month tournament, with a thousand of those coming in our Lampard v Aguero face-off – so a big thank you to you all for taking part.

Aguero had overcome Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech, Leighton Baines, Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry en route to his showdown with Lampard.

The top-scoring FPL asset of the 2010s fell at the final hurdle against his counterpart from the previous decade, however.

Perhaps fittingly, Lampard had earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team on more occasions than any other player in FPL history.

The retired midfielder achieved that feat seven times between 2002/03 and 2009/10, the first five of which fell in quick succession.

Lampard set a then-record FPL points total of 284 in the last of those seasons, with that tally subsequently being beaten by Suarez and Salah.

Final Results

  • Frank Lampard – 52.64%
  • Sergio Aguero – 47.36%

  Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Deserved winner. Lampard was a beast.

    denial
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      He was. I remember taking him out of my team the GW he scored 4 against Villa at Stamford Bridge. Think it was my first season playing FPL. Probably should try and get over it.

      Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        As a Villa fan I now withdraw my original statement.

        denial
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          🙂

  fc_skrald
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Will there be a Pukki party now he is back from injury in virtual fpl? I'm really tempted to get him instead of Pérez even though it will cost me two transfers (I have two free) and a formation change. He got an assist and was the player with most involment in attack in a 1-1 draw against Leicester in my Friendlies game. However Pérez also got an assist and 3 bonus points...

    Henderson
    TAA, Alonso, Aurier, Doherty
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Pérez
    Jimenez, Ings

    Button, Greenwood, Hayden, Simpson
    2 FT, 0.5 million in the bank

    TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tricky. I'm not sure the fixtures are there for Norwich: Newcastle don't concede many goals, and then it's Wolves and Man City.

  circusmonkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    From today's Sporting Life Paper Talk:

    Liverpool will reassure any club that raises a concern about Jurgen Klopp selecting a youth team in the club's remaining Premier League fixtures that the claims are absurd and he will play his strongest line-up in every game in the event of a restart.

  BobB
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Put this season out of its misery, void it and let's try to go in August

    fc_skrald
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      When will PL and the clubs meet today? Any hope there will be an update from them?

    Lukakuna
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Bad rank? 😉

      BobB
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Nah, just don't want to see two seasons ruined by being unrealistic

        Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Just to confirm. You don't think you have a bad rank? 😀

          BobB
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Just to confirm: I honestly care more about the game than my rank

            Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              So is your rank bad or not?

              Tinkermania
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Bobb is in top 3 million, not a bad rank(for him). His Team is Arsenal who are in top 10 in PL. All good for Bob.

                Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  He's still winning as much as someone in the top 100 end of the day = 0 😆

                Jarvish Scott Talent
                  5 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Reported for bullying #inBobbwetrust

                  Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    I'll have a P please.

              Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Most real football fans do.

          Tinkermania
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Defined ruined, BOBB.

        Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          YES!!! You know the score Bobb....

          Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            😀

        bitm2007
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Unless there is a vaccine, I can't see us getting through get season without it being badly effected by the virus again, so if they cancel this one we are likely to lose two.

          Open Controls
          bitm2007
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            next season

          fc_skrald
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I don't think it is acceptebal nor ethical to force football players to get a newly developed vaccine - by definition nobody have a clue about the sideeffects. I wouldn't dare taking any vaccine that is for sure.

            bitm2007
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Agreed I don't think the players should be forced to play either for as long as social distancing is needed either, that is not possible in football and there is no test that will show if other players that they come into contact with have recently contracted Coronavirus.

        CONNERS
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          just now

          It's funny how people are criticising the bottom 6 clubs in saying they're only interested in preserving their PL status (i.e. money) when the only reason the league hasn't already been cancelled is due to.... money.

      ktk_interista
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Deserved winner and the GOAT without a doubt. Cannot believe Aguero reached the final knocking out Suarez and Henry along the was and even was a competition for Lamps in the final. He can be a brilliant player in real life but in FPL his season totals are not all that and it was never the case that he was essential to own over a season like Lampard, Henry, Ronaldo, RVP and Suarez.

      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'm back to my normal team in VFPL, and have some tricky fixtures.

        Pope
        TAA, Alonso, AWB, Saiss
        KDB, Fernandes, Perez
        Auba (C), Rashord, Jimenez

        Button, Saka, Hayden, Lescelles

        0.9 ITB, 1 FT

        Anything worth a hit ? Like

        Saka to Snodgrass (bench Perez v mci)

        or

        Lescelles to Egan (bench Perez v mci)

        fc_skrald
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Aurier maybe?

          bitm2007
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            He would be a good fit for my defensive rotation, by is a 5.0m with TAA, Alonso, AWB and Saiss to much tied up in my D ?

      manu4life99
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Can you play WC for GW38 and bench boost in same week? Or should I try and get 15 starters in place for gw38 and BB?

        Pasqualinho
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          52 mins ago

          No - one chip only per gameweek, I'm afraid.

      manu4life99
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        So I have messed up not using WC in previous week then?

        Do we think all games will be in 1 minster gw38 or break.it up and add more gw?

        I WC, FH and BB chips left but have taken eye off the ball during lockdown

        McCarthy Pope
        Soy TAA Lascelles Boly Maguire
        Salah Mane Fernandes KDB Cantwell
        Nketiah Ings Jimi

        £0.4m itb (1ft)

        Pasqualinho
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Can't be sure. I had a good conversation with Deadstar about it yesterday:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/09/using-the-per-90-tool-to-assess-fpl-midfielders-with-the-best-goal-threat/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21832864

          We don't agree on the main subject - I think there will be a mega GW38 and he thinks more GWs will be added. But it seems we do agree that the other one might be right. And one thing is for sure, if there is a mega-38 then those who play their BB on that week have a massively unfair advantage.

          Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Can i jump in with the gw38 being ended and positions to stand as they are or it just being a null and void season? For the sole reason if it comes true me and Bobb get to say

            WE TOLD YOU SO !! 😀

            Pasqualinho
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              32 mins ago

              I won't let you get away with that, fence-sitter. You have to go with one of null and void or current positions stand.

              For the record (and I think you know this already) I'm with you with the idea that we'll see no more of season 19/20 - and FPL will go with the EPL on what happens next. If they finish the season with Liverpool as champions the the current FPL#1 will be declared winner - if they void the season then the FPL season will be voided, and you will get your ML money back despite the fact that you quit in, when was it, August ;)?

              Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 Years
                2 mins ago

                😀

                Ok ill go with null and void . Just based on that being the fairest option out of the 2 . I do think GW38 mega has weight but i am sticking to my own made up theory that they will concentrate on getting the game ready for next season and i don't think they will have time to finish.

                If my prediction goes wrong , this wasn't me. I was hacked

          Tinkermania
              58 mins ago

              @Pasqualinoh, you could both be wrong as well. You see that possibility?

            DeadStar
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              41 mins ago

              Wow wow wow, I don't think more game weeks will be added! I think all sorts is still possible. I've actually said a few times I think the most likely outcome is FPL will simply end after Sunday, regardless of what happens in real life.

              Tinkermania
                  37 mins ago

                  I am leaning towards that too. Especially with silence from FPL. I am gutted but there's nothing I can do about it.

                Pasqualinho
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Apologies - I misrepresented you. I think that any more fixtures will go in GW38, and you suspect they won't, but won't rule it out. Is that more accurate?

            Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Just don't do anything until we. hopefully, get some news this week.

            bitm2007
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              It looks like GW38 is going to be a black GW, where all players will earn zero points.

              https://www.premierleague.com/news/1646851

              Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                They can easily just say they are leaving gw38 open now and all points will be added

                bitm2007
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  The logical time to have said that would have been before they put out the statement.

                  Given each fixture in these Gameweeks has been postponed, all players will earn zero points.

                  Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    FPL and logic does not always go hand in hand. They have also made sure that the rules state that the rules can be changed as and when they please.

                  Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 Years
                    just now

                    Why would they put anything out if they don't know themselves though? No point saying they will have a mega gw if it only leaves them with 3 weeks to get next season up and running.

                    I think the way they have worded it leaves it open for any scenario rather than promising anything

              mad_beer ✅
                5 Years
                20 mins ago

                Racist!

            El Presidente
                29 mins ago

                I would do nothing. GW38 will be over and done, when this thing restarts they will just add a few GWs. I would say each team playing 2 times a week, we aill probably have 5-6 new GWS. So, if you play your chips you´re f***** big time

                Pasqualinho
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  The default option is when the fixtures get announced they go in GW38. The rules say the overall league stops in GW38 so, if they follow the rules, this is the only option. FPL Towers have a history of not bothering to come up with innovative solutions when unusual things happen - they stick to the rules. This situation is unprecedented, though - so it's anyone's guess. But it would be out of character for them to put in some extra gameweeks.

            BNMC
                24 mins ago

                So obviously my FH team did great last night and now I'm in the top 50, but I think the one thing it taught me was to never doubt Salah. Obviously I sold him because of the upcoming 3 away games knowing fully that he would haul against Norwich. That was all part of the FH plan - I would have only gotten 54 points (well below average) had I not used my FH.

                But now that I'm much higher in the ranks, maybe it's time to play it safe and bring Salah back? He could easily do well in these next games, but I'd have to rip my team apart and take a hit or two to get him back. Alternatively, I still haven't replaced Kane, so I could go with Firmino if I really wanted to cover Liverpool's attack. Maybe I should do that and just bite the bullet until my 2nd WC is available?

                Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Top 50 is about the equivalent of top 200k in FPL. Keep pushing.

                  tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
                    4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    exactly we aren't playing for top 50 it's only about winning in vfpl. gw20 is next time u need salah imo

                    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      9 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah, even coming 2nd just about gets you into the equivalent of top 10k. Just for for the whole thing I say. It's not like there will be a HoF place to protect.

                      Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        9 Years
                        just now

                        Just *go for the whole thing...

                I hate Moreno
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Live a little and go without. It's a game within a game. If you ain't first you're last. That said I gambled and went without last night and I probably won't log in again.

                bitm2007
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks for your help with my FH yesterday, I had no Robbo so didn't score as many as you (91) but have moved up to 54 OR. I'm doing Kane to Auba, and am going to stay Salah free from now up until GW20 when Pools fixtures turn. I expect Salah will continue to score well despite the fixtures, but to get him I would have to lose Fernandes, and downgrade a forwards to Ayew. Unless you've got plenty of MITB you would have to do something similar, so the question you need to ask yourself is it worth downgrade elsewhere to get Salah. For me it comes down to who will score more Salah and Ayew or Fernandes and either Vardy or Rashford, I'm backing the latter.

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.