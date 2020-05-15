98
News May 15

Fantasy Premier League appear to hint at further Gameweeks being added

98 Comments
Fantasy Premier League released a fresh statement on Friday, which seemed to hint at additional Gameweeks being added to the game if and when top-flight football is in a position to resume.

The announcement was a brief one and, on the face of it, didn’t outline any set-in-stone plans beyond Sunday’s Gameweek 38 deadline.

However, the key line in the update was perhaps this:

We can confirm that any chips you retain at present (e.g. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules.

That paragraph is open to interpretation but would seem to indicate that FPL will continue as we know it beyond this weekend, restarting (if and) whenever the Premier League does.

That would, in turn, make the scenarios of a mega-Gameweek 38 or the game simply finishing appear much less likely.

Anyone planning a “blind” Bench Boost this weekend, in anticipation of all 92 outstanding fixtures potentially being retrospectively added to Gameweek 38, may well wish to reconsider that approach, then.

There wasn’t a great deal else to report beyond that, with the statement going on thank Fantasy managers for their “continued patience” and echoing previous press releases in saying that the Premier League is “united in looking to complete the 2019/20 season” when it is safe to do so.

Further announcements will follow at some point in the future and today’s statement can be read in full here.

  1. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    If you listen very very carefully you can quietly hear a number of bench boost chips being deactivated 😉

    Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hope there's no pre-emptive GW38 Bench-Boosters who miss this message only 2 days before the deadline.

    Open Controls
  3. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Everyone will read what they want to read in this statement.

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I agree. It doesn’t actually confirm anything. It just hints that FPL will continue if the Prem does.

      Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I read that there will be more gameweeks as they said chips will still be available later which suggests there will be other GE to play them in but it’s not that clear.

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        *GW

        Open Controls
  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Can't understand why they would lump remaining games into a single GW

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Eh, the season is going to be null and void so why are you acknowledging the remaining games?

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I believe it will be, yes. I haven't acknowledged anything if you read what I said

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/qgDCM91f7NY

          Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bobb please make this season end..pleaaaassse

      Open Controls
  5. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    It's a coded warning to put dem 38 chips in the fridge...

    Open Controls
  6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    "We can confirm that any chips you retain at present (e.g. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules"

    In a 38-GW environment, retained chips are by definition are unavailable come 11:30am tomorrow...

    The fact that they say retained chips remain available suggests at least one GW beyond 111:30am tomorrow...

    At least one GW beyond 11:30am tomorrow suggests the ability exists to add GWs...

    Lots of conditional deductions possible - but they're all still conditional, not absolute

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      *2pm, Sunday.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        He'll find a way to argue that he's right 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yep Sunday even - big final day Sunday deadline 🙂

        Open Controls
  7. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Two free transfers, might as well roll one now!

    Not sure what moves need to be made though....maybe Henderson to a different goalkeeper (yes I'm still holding out hope for a restart 😉 )

    Henderson

    Saiss - TAA - Maguire

    Fernandes - Martial - KDB - Salah

    DCL - Jimenez - Ings

    McCarthy - Taylor - Hayden - Egan

    On second thought, maybe Ings should go just in case matches are together!

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Any money in the bank?? Ings to Abraham maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        1.9m!

        Hadn't considered Abraham yet but will take a look

        Open Controls
        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          2 playing goalkeepers that team and still 1.9m spare. You are considerably richer than me!

          Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I can see Ings punishing me and other sellers. Surely he plays the 1st game before rotation kicks in? If you’re happy with the rest it can be a problem for later and 2ft to help you get someone when you know the fixtures maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        With Ings it feels like if games are a week apart he's fine, if they're not he won't be so hard to say at the moment!

        Open Controls
    3. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Andy. Would Baily be a starter if or when it gets going again?

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I imagine it will be Maguire and Lindelof but you never know I suppose

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
  8. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    vFPL suggestions appreciated - cheers 🙂

    A) Auba Lamela > Kun Snodgrass
    B) Bruno Lamela > Sane Snodgrass
    C) something else? 2FT 0.4 ITB

    Heaton
    TAA Alonso Doherty
    KDB Bruno Traore Lamela
    Auba Rashford Jiménez

    (Button Lascelles Hayden Williams)

    [[ A v B = Kun Bruno v Auba Sane ]]

    Open Controls
    1. pelle9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A)

      But only if you think Kun starts!

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thats the thing! I wouldnt trust vPep 🙂
        I think Auba and Sane are better combo plus ManU plays Liv.

        Open Controls
        1. pelle9
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Kun didn't get any mins Vs Palace last game, so maybe he starts this one!

          Open Controls
          1. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Doesnt work that way. Iss vPep. I remember Mahrez was benched twice in a row and some other player too, dont remember who. So benching in one game doesnt mean he starts another... but who knows 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. BNMC
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think I'll be selling Auba after this Palace game, or maybe even now. He faces some tougher defences soon.

        Seems like you're planning to go all in for that City-Norwich game - could work out well.

        Open Controls
    3. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I have 2 FT and 2 playing GKs as was prepared for big GW38. It looks like FPL will probably add remaining GWs.

      Would you downgrade one of Pope/Henderson to Button and bank some cash?

      Open Controls
    4. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      What do you think of those who were actually planning a “blind” Bench Boost this weekend, in anticipation of all 92 outstanding fixtures potentially being retrospectively added to Gameweek 38?

      A) Intelligent Game Players

      B) Selfish Game Players who wanted to wipe the floor with the rest of and take a grossly unfair advantage

      C) Neither intelligent or selfish.

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        You need to get out 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        U wot m8 ?

        Open Controls
    5. troux
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      VFPL Friendly Results:

      Man City 3-0 Newcastle
      Zinchenko G
      De Bruyne G
      Sané G, D. Silva A

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Sané: 13, Agüero: 8, Sterling: 8, Mahrez: 6, De Bruyne: 5, Atsu: 4
      (Agüero started and subbed @72')

      Man City 2-0 Southampton
      Sterling G
      De Bruyne G, Cancelo A

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Sterling: 7, Sané: 7, Cancelo: 5, Jesus: 5, De Bruyne: 5, Ings: 5
      (Agüero benched and subbed in @83')

      Man City 1-2 Burnley
      Jesus G, Cancelo A

      Wood G, Westwood A
      Wood G, McNeil A

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Jesus: 11, Sané: 7, Sterling: 5, Laporte: 5, De Bruyne: 4, Mahrez: 4
      (Agüero benched and subbed in @67')

      (With Agüero off the field, Sané took and missed a penalty)

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Did Sane take all 3?

          Open Controls
          1. BNMC
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Start all 3*

              Open Controls
            • troux
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Yes, Sané started all three. 90' in the first game, 83' in the second game and 72' in the third game.

              Open Controls
          2. Sessegnon Blanc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            My vFPL friendly result:
            Man City v Norwich
            3-0

            Jesus 2xG, Aguero G
            Fernandinho A

            Players with the most involvement in attack:

            PUKKI: 10, BERNARDO SILVA: 10, AGÜERO: 9, MAHREZ: 9, JESUS: 7, BUENDÍA: 7

            Sane didn’t play ...

            Open Controls
        • Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          League 2 clubs have agreed to cancel remainder of season

          Table settled by weighed points per game

          2 legged play off semi finals and a final

          Via BBC

          Open Controls
          1. Utd - Were not a club, were…
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            We get the final Champions League spot if Prem does the same

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              City likely to stay in CL while the appeal is pending

              Open Controls
            2. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Well no way will I be supporting that then. 😀

              Open Controls
          2. BNMC
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              PPG wouldn't change too much, unless I have no idea how it works. Is it just points over games played or am I missing something?

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Weighted PPG has different values for home and away games I assume

                Open Controls
                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  I can only assume some of those teams around the play-offs but losing out on ppg don't really want to go up. May be better off staying down, not paying any bonuses etc. and ultimately survival is everything.

                  Open Controls
              2. Annie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                split home and away

                Open Controls
            • Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              West Ham get relegated ahead of Bournemouth in weighted PPG. Usual PPG has Bournemouth going down.

              Open Controls
            • I hate Moreno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Interesting re: the playoffs. League One surely will go the same way.

              Open Controls
              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                L1 latest:

                Meanwhile, teams in League One will have to meet again on Monday after failing to come to an agreement.

                On Thursday, six third-tier clubs had said they were determined to complete their remaining fixtures.

                Open Controls
                1. I hate Moreno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  well of the 6 that challenged it, 3 would contest the playoffs which would at least be of some comfort, but it's a tight league with only 3 points between 2nd and 8th.

                  Open Controls
                  1. I hate Moreno
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Whole league has been a farce tbh, with the Bury situation and anyone playing Bolton early on got to play their U15s.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GARY AND JAMIE
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      That is true. I'm guessing teams like Sunderland and with big profile chairman like Peterborough have some serious clout in what happens.

                      Open Controls
                      1. I hate Moreno
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        He's a big profile c***

                        Open Controls
              2. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Sets the precedent somewhat. Worth mentioning it needs approval from FA btw

                Open Controls
            • Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              What about League one what did they decide?

              Are not league 2 going to have to go along with League 1 does and League 1 go along with what the Championship does and the Championship go along with the Premier League does?

              Or does the tail wag the dog?

              Open Controls
              1. I hate Moreno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Prem and Champ is a different animal due to the amounts of money involved. Doubt anyone of importance gives a **** what happens lower down the pyramid.

                Open Controls
                1. Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Ohh i know that.

                  Safe to say West Ham could afford a swank Johnnie Cochran type lawyer to fight their case but the likes or Stevenage would be doing well to pay the likes of Saul Goodman.

                  Big difference to what those at the top will put with as opposed to those at the bottom.

                  Open Controls
              2. Rotation's Alter Ego
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Worth noting the season was cancelled for financial reasons - something that changes significantly as you move up the leagues.

                Open Controls
                1. Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  That's what i am thinking too RAE.

                  Open Controls
              3. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                L1 nothing agreed - meeting again Monday

                Meanwhile, teams in League One will have to meet again on Monday after failing to come to an agreement.
                Six third-tier clubs had said they were determined to complete their remaining fixtures.

                Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            With 3.2 m in bank ( real fpl) what final move would you make if any?

            A Jota to Rashford
            B Leno to McCarthy to save .5 m ( still got bench boost so want 2 playing keepers)
            C Any other suggestions
            D Carry transfer

            Leno Pope
            TAA Doherty Maguire Lundstram Fernández
            Salah Fernandes KDB Barnes Cantwell
            Jiménez DCL Jota

            Open Controls
            1. in sane in de bruyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I like A

              Open Controls
          4. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            This FPL announcement says nothing about transfers. Odd.

            Open Controls
            1. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Does make me wonder if they're planning on a free WC for all

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                I said this a few weeks ago, I think it's very likely. A bit unfair given some will have already used their WC chip, but it's been such a long time from the last game to the next, and there's still no word on whether games will be played in the same order.

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Then again those who used their WC probably earned a lot of extra points that week, also everyone has had the slow wildcard and know the final 9 fixtures left and could have prepared that way.

                  Open Controls
              2. jtreble
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Agreed - I also think it's possible we're all going restart with a FPL-wide WC. I'm going to use up my two transfers this game week just in case though.

                Open Controls
                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Yeah think I might have done similar if I saw anything I was interested in doing. Been fine tuning my fodder for the last 2 weeks now, so really scraping the bottom of the barrel!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Hayden > Guendozi here...

                    It doesn’t get any more rock n roll than that 🙂

                    Open Controls
              3. Wild Rover
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I don't see why they would feel the need to do that, as it stands, nobody has unfairly lost out on anything.

                Open Controls
                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Seen a fair few people on Twitter (admittedly they're players who are more casual but still have a vested interest, read that as "have a life" if you wish) who haven't been making FTs and now feel the need for a WC because so many players have returned from injury over this break etc.

                  Whilst I don't think we need one, and certainly don't want one, I can see one being given if the fixtures don't fall in the exact same order they were originally meant to be in.

                  Open Controls
                2. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  I agree (Just come back from my 20 mile run)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    😀

                    Open Controls
              4. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                51 mins ago

                I can see the logic but personally I don’t think free wildcards should be handed out we’ve had loads of transfers and are all in the same boat regarding uncertainty of fixtures. Maybe keep 38 open until we know future fixtures so we can pick captain and make any last tinkers?

                Open Controls
              5. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                45 mins ago

                That would be a right kick in the face to those who kept it. Fpl scandal in affect

                Open Controls
            2. Stoichkov#8
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              They clearly said about chips so dont think they will add any extra one.

              Open Controls
              1. jtreble
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour ago

                I don't think it was an accident the FPL announcement was silent on WCs and transfers ... Or maybe I'm just overly suspicious. 🙂

                Open Controls
            3. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              But they have said transfers have been as normal up to GW38. Nothing has changed in that respect.

              Open Controls
            4. Pasqualinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              It does take the sneaky/risky GW38 BB off the table, though. Which can only be a good thing as that was really unfair.

              Open Controls
              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                I'd like to think that was part of their discussions. Hopefully us BB/WC holders still get at least one DGW to use these chips on if GWs get added.

                Open Controls
          5. davies
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Anything you’d do with 2FT?

            Henderson Pope
            TAA Alonso Lundstram Saiss Taylor
            Salah KDB Bruno Barnes Cantwell
            Auba Jimenez DCL

            Cheers lads. Hope all is well.

            Open Controls
            1. in sane in de bruyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              28 mins ago

              Nice team. Maybe consider to replace the Lord?

              Open Controls
              1. Guru Mediation
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Why?! He won back his place last time they played

                Open Controls
          6. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Hi everyone. Hope you're all doing well. Just logged on for the 1st time in weeks. Seems like there's a deadline Sunday? Are the fixtures in the ticker correct for the next gw?

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Nothings been announced regarding fixtures, the ones in the ticker are for the original GW38 that was supposed to be taking place on Sunday.

              Open Controls
          7. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            58 mins ago

            Auba or Kun? No other ARS or MCI players

            Open Controls
          8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            54 mins ago

            Afternoon all!! Hope everyone is in the best of health! Real FPL I have 2 frees, have been doing a slow wildcard and am stuck as to how/where to use these 2 frees, any advice welcomed greatly, thankyou,
            Henderson/Pope
            TAA Doherty Boly Lundstram Fernandez
            Salah KDB Martial Fernandes Grealish
            Rashford Jimenez DCL

            Open Controls
          9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            52 mins ago

            *0.2 in the bank

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              *Doh!! Reply fail to
              Myself haha

              Open Controls
          10. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            49 mins ago

            https://mobile.twitter.com/thewatfordway/status/1261073536485134341

            Good old Troy . He looks like an Armadillo but gotta admire the guy

            Open Controls
          11. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            Well, it'll be interesting to see if accumulated 2FT carries over into GW39 (if it happens) and so on.

            Open Controls
            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              I think they should be in a position to add in GW39 and beyond as seamless as previous weeks...mainly for the integrity of it. They are then mirroring as close as they realistically can.

              This talk of handing out WCs sounds odd to me. It's not like teams are likely carrying injured/suspended players - on the contrary. Plus if you were smart enough to slow wildcard out any deadwood you should be rewarded for concentrating and carrying on with the game as per the rules.

              Open Controls
            2. Tinkermania
                1 min ago

                Why not?

                Open Controls
            3. fplLAD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              This just says that FPL will carry on as usual when the PL does... obviously???

              Open Controls

