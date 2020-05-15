Fantasy Premier League appear to hint at further Gameweeks being added

Fantasy Premier League released a fresh statement on Friday, which seemed to hint at additional Gameweeks being added to the game if and when top-flight football is in a position to resume.

The announcement was a brief one and, on the face of it, didn’t outline any set-in-stone plans beyond Sunday’s Gameweek 38 deadline.

However, the key line in the update was perhaps this:

We can confirm that any chips you retain at present (e.g. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules.

That paragraph is open to interpretation but would seem to indicate that FPL will continue as we know it beyond this weekend, restarting (if and) whenever the Premier League does.

That would, in turn, make the scenarios of a mega-Gameweek 38 or the game simply finishing appear much less likely.

Anyone planning a “blind” Bench Boost this weekend, in anticipation of all 92 outstanding fixtures potentially being retrospectively added to Gameweek 38, may well wish to reconsider that approach, then.

There wasn’t a great deal else to report beyond that, with the statement going on thank Fantasy managers for their “continued patience” and echoing previous press releases in saying that the Premier League is “united in looking to complete the 2019/20 season” when it is safe to do so.

Further announcements will follow at some point in the future and today’s statement can be read in full here.