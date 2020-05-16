92
Games May 16

How to sign up and play Fantasy Bundesliga

92 Comments
Share

The 2019/20 Bundesliga season resumes this weekend after a two-month absence.

There are a full complement of fixtures taking place, with all 18 clubs in the top tier of German football in action over the next three days.

As with any self-respecting league, there is an accompanying Fantasy game to go with it.

Had the coronavirus outbreak not brought English football and Fantasy Premier League to a standstill, then the chances are that many of us wouldn’t have given Fantasy Bundesliga much of a look-in.

However, as we’ve seen over the last couple of months, there are a sizeable number of managers who are desperate for a Fantasy fix of some variety or at least a bit of temporary escapism from the grim reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything from Faroese football to a 20-year-old computer title has been given the Fantasy treatment during the lockdown and we ourselves have been covering some of those games in detail, including Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL.

HOW TO SIGN UP

To get involved with Fantasy Bundesliga, click here to visit the site homepage and pick your team/register.

Much like the Premier League, the top-flight of German football is about to enter its final quarter of 2019/20.

And like FPL, Fantasy Bundesliga has been running since mid-August, so new entrants at this stage won’t be threatening the overall leaderboard.

However, the free-to-play game allows for mini-leagues to be set up, so those latecomers can still compete with friends and family.

New converts will also be eligible to win the weekly prizes on offer.

PICKING A TEAM

As with FPL, Fantasy Bundesliga managers have to pick a squad of 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three strikers) and then select a starting XI from that.

The budget is set at 150.0m, with players varying in price from 1.0m to 25.0m and there being regular falls/rises depending on form rather than the weekly number of transactions made.

There are no limits on how many players a Fantasy manager can pick from one particular club, so long as it’s financially viable.

Unlimited transfers are allowed until this Saturday’s deadline and then three permitted between matchdays (the equivalent of Gameweeks) after that point.

Much like in UCL Fantasy, managers can manually substitute out players (if they have blanked, for example) and replace them with those that haven’t yet played.

Rather than captains, Fantasy Bundesliga bosses nominate three ‘star players’ (one each for defence, midfield and attack) that earn them 1.5 times the points they would usually get.

These too are changeable once the matchday has commenced, making this a more hands-on, Sky-type game than FPL.

There is an explanatory thread to be found on Twitter detailing the differences between the Bundesliga and Premier League’s official Fantasy games, which can be read here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Fantasy Bundesliga’s scoring system is almost a mish-mash of FPL, FanTeam and Sky Sports.

Points are awarded for appearances, goals, assists, saves and the rest, although they differ in a number of ways: defenders are awarded more points for assists (five) than midfielders (four) and forwards (three), for instance.

There are stricter punishments for straight red cards, own-goals and missed penalties, while those players converting spot-kicks aren’t handed as many points as if they had scored from open play.

Eschewing the type of Bonus Points System that we see in FPL, additional points are instead awarded for contributions such as duels, shots, key passes, multiple goals and winning strikes.

Players who are on a winning team gain an extra point, with those on the losing side similarly losing a mark.

As well as goalkeepers and defenders being punished for every goal they concede, Fantasy assets whose side lose by three or more goals are deducted an extra two points.

Assists are treated more stringently, meanwhile, and are not awarded to players who are fouled for converted free-kicks or penalties, force an own-goal or see their blocked shot rebound to a teammate.

A full breakdown of the rules can be viewed here.

TIPS

We won’t insult your intelligence by claiming to be hugely well-informed about Fantasy Bundesliga or indeed the league itself, with this author’s knowledge of the German top-flight peaking around the time Paul Lambert was patrolling the midfield at Borussia Dortmund.

Instead, if you’re needing a bit of help, check out the assortment of tweets below from those who are more clued-up:

92 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Good morning vFPL’ers, thoughts appreciated 🙂

    A) Agüero Bruno (LIV BUR)
    B) Sané Auba (CPL shu)

    Heaton
    TAA Alonso Doherty
    KDB _____ Traore Snodgrass
    _____ Rashford Jiménez

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Aguerooooo
      Brunoooooo

      Easy peasy 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Legomané
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Seems soooooo 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      A, but United have fixtures against 6 of the best 7 Ds in FPL in the next 8 GW's, including Pool this GW. So I'd be looking at doing Rashford to Ings as soon as possible, then use the MITB to upgrade Traore who fixtures turn poor after NEW this GW.

      Open Controls
  2. Amey
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    No news from FPL right ???

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Since this one? Unless you haven't seen this one.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/15/fantasy-premier-league-appear-to-hint-at-further-gameweeks-being-added/

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Wow
        Thanks a lot !!
        I missed it ...

        So those 3 missed FT might cost me 😀

        Can't wait for additional gw's now .....

        Open Controls
  3. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Don't wanna waste my FTs again. Any suggestions?

    Pope, mccarthy
    Lascelles, dann, masina, taylor, TAA
    Salah, mane, cantwell, barnes, Fernandez
    Jimenez, aubameyang, DCL

    2FTs. 0itb

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Not sure how I feel about being Cityless. Maybe Mane and Masina/Dann -> Maguire/AWB and KDB

        Open Controls
    2. BNMC
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        vFPL thoughts - part of me feels like it's about time to prepare to bring Salah back. After United away this GW, he plays a Lloris-less Spurs and West Ham who have conceded the 4th most attacks away, both at Anfield.

        Perhaps next GW I'll do Auba + Perez -> DCL + Salah (-4). I can just about afford it.

        Open Controls
        1. Basil1977
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Think i would wait a week and do it for free, also i think Deeney could be a better pick then DCL.
          I'm in the same boat, I Have no Liverpool players and need to get Salah in for Liverpool's fixture turn

          Open Controls
        2. Legomané
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Took my first hit a couple of GWs ago and couldn’t believe the OR drop at 7pm. I’m either saving 2FT for GW20 or WC’ing.

          Open Controls
          1. Basil1977
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Bold move WC'ing in GW 20, but i like it, a big fixture swing in GW 20, almost want to reset to GW 1 team, I havn't ruled out doing the same, might try to have 2FT's and take a hit for a mini wildcard and save the wildcard for later.

            Open Controls
        3. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          His price upsets the balance a bit. Plus there's a few Pool attackers that can eat into his points pizza.If the likes of Neto continues in good form he'd become a better option for me right now.

          Open Controls
          1. BNMC
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              True, but it's probably worth a shot with the abundance of cheap strikers available and about to have good fixtures. And with my rank now I may want to play it safer by having Salah.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                21 GW left. A bit early to be be playing safe.

                Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            I'm thinking of getting DCL + Salah as well, see below.

            Open Controls
        4. ebb2sparky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          In Virtual FPL am I correct in thinking that I can still use my first wildcard after today's deadline or do I need to use it this game week?
          Planning on doing a temporary move of TAA and Rashford to Aguero and Boly with my 2 FT but will definitely want TAA back very soon so ideally use my WC for next game week

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Use it before tomorrow's GW19 deadline.

            Open Controls
            1. ebb2sparky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
          2. BNMC
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              That's pretty smart

              Open Controls
            • GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              Are you, in fact, Roy Race?

              Open Controls
              1. ebb2sparky
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                I wish. Was my favourite comic when I was a kid. Still have a load of annuals in the loft 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Ah they were class. And Billy 'Boots' Dane in Tiger 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. ebb2sparky
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    I used to like hot shot hamish even though I'm not Scottish

                    Open Controls
            • The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              TAA scored 15 and 18 away from home think I'll keep

              Open Controls
              1. ebb2sparky
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Fair enough. It's only virtual FPL so trying a more aggressive style and think aguero is more likely to haul today than TAA. In real FPL I probably wouldn't do it since could easily get stung with an aguero no show
                Will bring TAA back tomorrow on wild card.

                Open Controls
          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            Bundesliga team done

            Haaland, Werner, Lewandowski up front

            Sancho, Gnabry, Kostic midfield

            No idea what I’m doing 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Basil1977
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              if i was to enter, that would be the ideal front 3, and that midfield is pretty tasty. Most have a cheap defence?

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                It’s a bit weird, they give you a 150m budget, yet there are some players costing less than 2m

                Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              Gerd Muller and Sepl Maier aren't in it so neither am I 😉

              Open Controls
            3. Tommo1888
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Ive made a mini-leage, your welcome to join

              Name: post COVID cup

              PW: ffscout19

              Join up for some amateur competition

              Open Controls
            4. Nice to Finally Michu
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Solid, Kostic with unfavorable fixtures to be wary of though

              Open Controls
          4. Little Red Lacazette
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            vFPL.

            KdB or Kun for captain?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Kun.

              Open Controls
          5. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            United have a tricky run of fixtures in VFPL that includes games against 6 of the best 7 Ds in the next 8 GW's, including Pool this GW. So I'm thinking of getting rid of one or two of my three United players.

            Pope
            TAA, Alonso, AWB, Saiss
            KDB, Fernandes, Perez
            Auba, Jimenez, Rashford

            Pope, Egan, Hayden, Saka

            0.6m ITB, 2 FT's

            A) Rashford to Ings
            B) ABW to Aurier
            C) Both (leaving me MITB to get Salah and DCL in a couple of GW's time)

            Open Controls
            1. Basil1977
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              a) and roll the other transfer. Think i would play Egan over AWB

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Thanks. I was considering Egan playing if I went A or B.

                Open Controls
                1. Basil1977
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  no worries, it's always handy to roll a transfer when ever possible, especially when planning a move like Salah and DCL, because you can never rule out injuries to other players.

                  Open Controls
                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    it also gives me the option of getting that duo next GW without taking a hit.

                    Open Controls
                  2. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    and I can see AWB getting a CS or three in the next 4 GW's (BUR(H), LEI(H), NEW(A), NOR(H), if he gets back in the side.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Basil1977
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      didn't know he had been dropped to be honest, should be some points in those matches.

                      Open Controls
                      1. bitm2007
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        Hopefully just for one GW, I'm happy to bench tonight and see if he plays against Pool before I make a decision on him.

                        Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              A. I sold Rashford and Martial myself.

              Open Controls
          6. The Mandalorian
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            vFPL.

            Pope
            Egan TAA Alonso Aurier Mee
            KDB Sane Son
            Jimenez, aubameyang (c)

            9 players at home hopefully a good GW then WC

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Looks goods, but I'd captain KDB.

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                or Son over Auba

                Open Controls
                1. The Mandalorian
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Thanks. It seems he is due a good score but you are right also

                  Open Controls
                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Yes I haven't got as much out of him as I was expecting as my captain for the last couple of GW's, and Palace is a slightly harder fixture so I'm going KDB (but would be tempted by Son if I had him)

                    Open Controls
          7. wonkeydonkey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Real FPL Q:
            Is it worth bringing my final two FTs on Mane & Ings to Son & Rashford?

            Open Controls
            1. Fernando Torres
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I'm tempted by this

              Open Controls
          8. BNMC
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              I forgot exactly what happens when an FPL season ends. Are the "my team" and "transfers" page just going to disappear after the GW38 deadline until more GWs are added?

              Open Controls
              1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Normally "My Team" disappears but not "Transfers" iirc. Guessing something similar will happen.

                Open Controls
                1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  I thought you could log in for quite a while after ? Must be wrong.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 6 mins ago

                    * Log in and it was all the same

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Got some screenshots from the day after GW 38 last season and it's all the same bar no "My Team" tab. Fairly sure that's the only thing that changes.

                      Open Controls
                      1. DeadStar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        I think you can't actually make transfers either, despite the transfer page being active. Guess we will have an idea tomorrow night.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Yeah this is how I remember it. I have a shocking memory though so could well be wrong.

                          Open Controls
              2. DeadStar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours ago

                From memory I's pretty sure the my team page disappears as there is no future game week. I'm pretty sure the transfers page is there but I can't remember if you can actually make transfers or not. I think I remember that you can't. Will be interesting to see this after Sunday's update. I'm sure it will be a good talking point about what might happen next. MAYBE a GW39 will suddenly appear!!?? 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  "I's" lol . Should be "I'm". I don't talk like Ali G.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    😀

                    Open Controls
                2. Pasqualinho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  I guess we'll be able to tell if you can still enable TC/BB chips after the GW38 update has been done - safe to try as they can always be undone. I'm pretty sure that there aren't many on this forum who have ever still had chips available after GW38 deadline so we're into uncharted territory here. Although there have been a couple of seasons where I wish I didn't bother with the 'all out attack' one.

                  Open Controls
              3. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                GW history page stays for a long while (I normally screen shot it), I presume the View Transfer History page is the same.

                Open Controls
            • Tommo1888
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Made a Bundesliga Mini league for now to end of the season

              Name: post COVID cup

              PW: ffscout19

              Join up for some amateur competition!!!

              Open Controls
              1. beric
                • 8 Years
                30 mins ago

                I'm gunna join, Team: Dustin Hoffenheim

                Open Controls
              2. korbendallas82
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                I joined. Only one hour to pick a team.

                Open Controls
              3. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                unofficial FFS league from earlier in the season is "Fantasyfootballscout" with 152 members

                Open Controls
            • Daniel S.
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              If GW38 is done does that means we can make as much transfers we like without being penalized with pt hits ?

              Open Controls
              1. Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
            • Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              I have heard a chap known as the "German Bobb" is absolutely fuming and can not believe the Bundesliga is restarting today. After making 367 posts on a German Football Forum saying that the Bundesliga will not go ahead this season, he can't believe this is happening. 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Did he say Bundesliga? I thought he was on about the prem?

                Chance for it all to go tits up yet, wouldn't get too cocky

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Nope this is the German Bobb not our Bobb.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    😆

                    Open Controls
                  2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Every country has it's own Bobb.

                    Open Controls
            • Fernando Torres
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              A) Mane + Ings
              B) Kane + Bruno

              Open Controls
              1. korbendallas82
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Maby B, if you are chasing someone?

                Open Controls
                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  He might be chasing someone who has Kane + Bruno.

                  Open Controls
                  1. korbendallas82
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Yes. I went for Fernandes AS well. Probably a heavy pick, when it starts again. Maby.

                    Open Controls
            • korbendallas82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              57 mins ago

              We get 1 more tf, after todays deadline.

              Then i am sitting on 2. If i save those for the FPL to restart, this could happen:

              - They add new gameweeks, and a new tf each week. That would mean i loose 1ft, as i am only allowed 2ft saved.

              So maby smartest to use atleast 1?

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                You get a FT at the start of each GW, but more GW have been announced yet. So I'm not expecting to get an FT tomorrow.

                Open Controls
                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  no more GW's

                  Open Controls
              2. jtreble
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                "... We get 1 more tf, after todays deadline ...". Doubtful.

                Open Controls
            • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 10 Years
              44 mins ago

              https://www.premierleague.com/news/1665216/

              I am just wondering considering the covid19 outbreak. Does this mean that there will be 'no live fpl streams' as it will be played behind closed doors.

              Also should all fpl 'managers' wear PPE masks etc when fpl resumes?
              Should there be a system where is a 14 day quarantine of any new transfers into a team to prevent the risk of infection?

              Open Controls
            • FDMS All Starz
              • 4 Years
              36 mins ago

              Which combo for Bundesliga?

              A) Haverts - Kainz - Hakimi
              or
              B) Sancho - Alphonso Davies - Pavard

              Open Controls
              1. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                A, even before the news below

                Open Controls
            • Nice to Finally Michu
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Sancho likely to start on the bench today
              Source: ligainsider.de
              i'll vouch for them being reputable but obviously we'll have the lineups anyway

              Open Controls
              1. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Its all over twitter too

                Open Controls
            • JJeyy
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Anyone else use their free transfer on the period for this first few weeks then cba... how many will have used all?

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I used most of mine and forgot once or twice another time I got caught out on the Friday deadline once as well. Had no idea what I was doing though. Brought Robertson in then brought him back out.

                I think many will have just left things alone, and many will not come back to fpl this year because they will have forgotten about it. So I feel that it will be easy for those who are clued in to get a big jump in OR.
                Ruins the game really not a level playing field. Plus many will have wasted a chip just before football stopped.

                Open Controls
            • Oscar Slater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Helmut Schön. Fantastic name.

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Stefan Kuntz, Ballack - German names are the gift that keeps on giving.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.