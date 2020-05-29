FA Cup restart dates spark Blank and Double Gameweek discussion

The Football Association have announced that a provisional restart date for the 2019-20 FA Cup has been agreed upon.

The quarter-finals of the competition will now take place over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals staged three weeks later on July 18-19.

The final will be held on Saturday 1 August.

The decision to host the FA Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals on weekends does raise the possibility of more Blank and Double Gameweeks taking place.

Reports suggest that, after the outstanding fixtures involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are fulfilled, the remaining Premier League games will then take place over six weekends and three midweek rounds of matches.

Factoring in the mooted July 25 end-date and those FA Cup rounds, the weekend schedule will probably look as follows:

June 20-21: Premier League

June 27-28: Premier League/FA Cup

July 4-5: Premier League

July 11-12: Premier League

July 18-19: Premier League/FA Cup

July 25: Premier League

That means there are five midweeks in between each weekend, with three of them – we think – expected to host full sets of top-flight fixtures.

Therefore two midweeks are free and it could well be that those are the ones that follow or precede the FA Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals, allowing any postponed Premier League matches to be simply moved back or forward three or four days and still fall within the same ‘Gameweek’.

For example, a (very) hypothetical schedule could look as follows, with the weekends highlighted in bold:

June 17: Aston Villa v Sheffield United + Manchester City v Arsenal (potentially part of a DGW39)

June 20-21: Premier League GW39

June 23-24: Premier League GW40

June 27-28: Premier League GW41/FA Cup quarter-finals

June 30-July 1: Free midweek, accommodating postponed GW41 games

July 4-5: Premier League GW42

July 7-8: Premier League GW43

July 11-12: Premier League GW44

July 14-15: Premier League GW45

July 18-19: Premier League GW46/FA Cup semi-finals

July 21-22: Free midweek, accommodating postponed GW46 games

July 25: Premier League GW47

So despite today’s announcement, there are certainly no guarantees of further Blank or Double Gameweeks being added to Fantasy Premier League – should the game restart, of course.

No decision on venues and timings have yet been announced but the all-Premier League line-up for the FA Cup quarter-finals is as follows:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

The full FA statement can be read here.