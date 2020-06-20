201
Scout Notes June 20

FPL managers get first look at Sarr, Barnes and Vardy in draw at Watford

201 Comments
Watford 1-1 Leicester

  • Goals: Craig Dawson (£4.8m) | Ben Chilwell (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) | Demarai Gray (£5.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Chilwell x3, Adam Masina (£4.3m) x2, Dawson x1

Fantasy managers got a first look at the post-lockdown credentials of Ismaïla Sarr (£6.4m), Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) in a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday lunch-time.

It took a long time for the deadlock to be broken at Vicarage Road and the biggest immediate takeaway from a dull encounter was arguably little more than a Leicester clean sheet wipeout.

It looked as though the Foxes had banked three points and a shut-out, only for an improbable Craig Dawson (£4.8m) bicycle kick to rescue a point for Watford.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had taken the lead on 89 minutes when Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) fired a stunning effort past Ben Foster (£4.9m), a shot which cannoned off the nexus of crossbar and post before hitting the net.

The left-back had been found in space by substitute Demarai Gray (£5.0m), who was heavily involved in Leicester’s attacking play following his 65th-minute introduction for the ineffective Barnes.

James Maddison shows his appreciation for Ben Chilwell’s strike

The away side’s glee did not last long, however, as the concession of a corner in the 94th minute led to Dawson’s remarkable effort.

Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) was the first to get a touch on a bouncing ball in the area, which sent it towards his centre-half partner.

Dawson’s acrobatic shot was too powerful for Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m), who got a hand to the ball but could only push it onto the post before it crossed the line.

Leicester were the dominant team for most of the first half, with Vardy heavily involved.

The striker’s first opportunity came when Chilwell broke into the box to deliver a near-post ball but Dawson did just enough to prevent an opening goal.

Wilfred Ndidi tries his best WWE impression on Will Hughes

Vardy then capitalised on a Kabasele mistake to open up space for himself before firing past Foster’s right-hand post from 25 yards.

The striker also laid on a couple of shooting opportunities for his team-mates but Leicester failed to find their range in the opening half.

Indeed it was Watford who had the best chance in the first 45 minutes, with the Foxes almost undone by their commitment to playing the ball out from the back.

A poor Caglar Söyüncü (£4.9m) pass was miscontrolled by Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m), with Troy Deeney (£6.2m) pouncing to find Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) in the box. The midfielder, operating in the nuumber 10 role, fired his shot straight at Schmeichel.

Moments before, on 33 minutes, Doucoure did well to turn inside the box after being found by Adam Masina (£4.3m) but volleyed well over.

Amid some interest for the run-in, Sarr was heavily involved in Watford’s best attacking moments in the first half, crossing several times without finding a team-mate – though part of that was down to his fellow attackers not getting into goalscoring positions quickly enough.

Immediately before the half-time whistle, Sarr did produce a great cross to the back post but Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) ended up in a tangle with team-mate Kabasele which ended up in the ball rolling wide.

Sarr then almost opened the scoring from the restart after being set through by a defence-splitting pass from Etienne Capoue (£4.8m). With Chilwell on his tail, Sarr got a shot off inside the box but Schmeichel spread himself well to keep the score at 0-0.

Schmeichel’s ‘starfish’ save keeps Sarr’s effort out

Deeney headed wide two minutes later, from a Kiko Femenia (£4.2m) cross, as home side Watford applied some early second-half pressure.

Before being taken off, Barnes almost found Vardy in acres of space but Foster appeared way outside his area to clear ahead of the striker.

Söyüncü was the next player to squander a decent opportunity, nodding wide from a wicked James Maddison (£7.5m) dead-ball delivery on 60 minutes.

Centre-back Söyüncü heads wide

The lively Gray put a shot over the crossbar before the 70-minute mark at the end of a passage of play which began with Vardy dragging the Watford defence out of position. However, the necessary support to capitalise on open space in front of Foster did not arrive in time.

Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) then came within inches of putting Leicester ahead, crashing a first-time effort off the crossbar after being found inside the box by Gray.

The active substitute laid on a shot for Maddison as the Foxes recycled possession, with Foster tipping the midfielder’s effort around his post.

As Watford tried to break the deadlock themselves, Sarr appeared to pull up as he attempted to once again race past the Leicester defence. Nothing official has been reported but it will be something to keep an eye out for ahead of the 17:00 (BST) deadline on Tuesday for Gameweek 31.

With a goal-less draw on the cards, Chilwell popped up to earn three bonus points with his sweet strike before Dawson wheeled off in a late celebration after his bicycle kick.

Watford full-backs Femenia and Masina were both substituted before Leicester scored, with the latter adding two bonus points to his clean sheet.

Dawson celebrates his equaliser

“It is different but there is still an edge in the game. I am pleased for the players who showed good fitness levels. In the second half we looked like the team who would win it. We get a brilliant goal and are unfortunate for the corner, Craig Dawson makes a good finish but it hits the defender’s toe and loops up. We have to accept that and move on. Ben Foster has made some good saves and our intensity was building. The creativity was there. It was always going to be difficult but I’m proud of the team’s fitness. It is just unfortunate in the end. I thought Demarai Gray was outstanding when he came on. Strategically you are always looking to when you can bring the fitness into the team. We changed things but I felt for the players to concede so late through some bad luck. But it is OK. Hopefully, it will be a good point for us at the end of the season. When you have Ben Chilwell’s quality, it is worthy of winning the game. It is important that full-backs can contribute like that.” – Brendan Rodgers

Meanwhile, Nigel Pearson reflected on a hard-earned point for his relegation scrappers.

“It is a really strange day. We all hope we can perform how we want to but there are unknowns. For the players who thrive on atmosphere and emotional attachment it will be difficult to get used to. But I am happy with the spirit. They are a possession-based side but we have created good chances. To get something out of it is a testimony to the spirit of the players. Let’s hope it doesn’t stay like this for too long. It is not something we’d thrive on. We need to negotiate this period of time and as a football club we need to what we can to retain our status. We are pleased with how our players have coped and get something out of the game. They know they have shown good characteristics. I know our fan watching this on TV will have enjoyed the goal. In their absence we have still shown the capacity to bounce back when things have gone against us. We want them back here when it is safe, Our responsibility in the meantime is that when they come back here next it is for Premier League football. Let him [Dawson] have his moment. He has been patient. Before lockdown he lost his place through a slight injury. It is never easy to have players who are really keen to get back in. I am glad we voted for the substitute change. We needed to make changes. It is a really good point against a good team. We have proved to ourselves we can compete.” – Nigel Pearson

Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina (Holebas 87′), Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia (Mariappa 76′); Hughes, Capoue (Chalobah 76′); Pereyra (Welbeck 68′), Doucoure (Cleverley 76′), Sarr; Deeney.

Leicester City XI (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Ndidi; Barnes (Gray 64′), Maddison, Tielemans (Choudhry 75′), Albrighton (Iheanacho 82′); Vardy.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Netters2018
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Really want doherty in my team, any suggestions how?
    Pope 3.9
    Taa, boly, maguire, kiko, lascelles
    Kdb, Salah, Bruno, Son, Gendouzi
    Dcl, rash, jimi

    I have 0.5 itb.... ideas most welcome

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Guendoize to saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Netters2018
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        That frees up another 0.5 giving me 1m still another 0.3m short.

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          5.3 + 1 = 6.3 imo

          Open Controls
    2. UnitedRthebest
        14 mins ago

        Get in for Kiko and do Son to Bergwijn or Alli. Pogba also a option.

        Open Controls
        1. Netters2018
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          who in for kiko? Feel like not having son will sting me badly

          Open Controls
      • Rocky.007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Maguire to Lascelles.
        Boly to Doherty.

        Open Controls
        1. Netters2018
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Ive already got lascelles

          Open Controls
          1. Rocky.007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            My bad.
            Son to Alli maybe. Pope to Martinez also an option. Or just drop Rashford and get someone like Tammy.

            Open Controls
    3. beric
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rashford or Vardy?

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        R for now

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Rashford probably. Not convinved by vardy

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Agreed

          Open Controls
      3. beric
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Barnes or Grealish out for Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Barnes due to his minutes

        Open Controls
        1. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Don't the minutes suggest that he was rested for the next game though? He did play 90 quite often before the break

          Open Controls
          1. baps sniffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Gray could start next one. He was much better.

            Open Controls
          2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I know what you mean, and I love Barnes As a player he’s scored me some big hauls this season, but Rodgers does seem to be a bit unpredictable with his minutes....

            Grealish will play every game and fighting for three lives.

            Open Controls
      2. beric
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Id keep grealish

        Open Controls
    5. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Anyone going with DDG over pope

      Can hust get taylor to cover Burnley defence for the "eaiser" games.

      Saves me .6 going with ddg and taylor over pope and mguire

      Open Controls
      1. Rocky.007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Just avoid United defender and save yourself the trouble imo

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          But those fixtures!!

          Open Controls
          1. Rocky.007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            They will somehow manage to concede one odd goal every match. And their defenders don't even offer much attacking threat. And DDG is not the same anymore. I think double attack is good enough to cover those fixtures

            Open Controls
      2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I did

        Open Controls
    6. rohan
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      FH ing in 31+. Must haves?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Aurier
        TAA
        Salah/mane
        Utd def
        Fernandes
        Dcl
        Jiminez
        Son

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Sorry these are good picks. Most of them not "must haves"

          Open Controls
      2. FPLord
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mane/Salah, TAA, Jimi, Son, Doherty and a bunch of players with nice home fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. FPLord
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Fernándes oc

          Open Controls
        2. james 101
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          This. Plus Bruno and KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Dont get the point of kdb on a fh.

            Open Controls
      3. I hate Moreno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Liv attack
        Liv defence
        Bruno

        Would be my only 'must haves'

        Open Controls
      4. beric
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Doc, jimenez, saiss/boly
        Salah, mane, taa
        Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          And DCL

          Open Controls
    7. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      RMWCT
      Pope (Button)
      TAA Doherty Saiss (Lascelles, Robinson)
      Salah Son KDB Bruno (Davis)
      Jimi Rash DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Hiddenpaw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Noice

        Open Controls
    8. FPLord
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      A. Mahrez, Kun > Mane, Rashford -4
      or
      B. Grealish, Kun > Mane, Ings -4

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    9. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Stick to plan and Free hit to get Liverpool coverage or save for later?

      Ederson
      TAA Doherty Lundstram
      KDB Son(C) Bruno Grealish
      Jimenez Jota Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Hiddenpaw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        I would save with that team

        Open Controls
      2. beric
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
      3. FPLord
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tough call as a Mane/ Salah haul could kill your rank. But team is really solid, so depends if you are prepared for the risk of going without

        Open Controls
    10. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Now Leno is injured I need to take him out to have a playing GK next week. Plan was to swap Laporte for Doherty, this will now be a hit due to Leno injury. Should I do the hit or just ride it out for a GW now?

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ride it out

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just do GK transfer, play Laporte

        Open Controls
      3. FPLord
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Get the Pope for a hit, you want it

        Open Controls
    11. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      On WC

      Pope
      TAA Doherty Maguire
      Salah KDB Son Fernandes
      Rash Jiménez DCL

      Bench is:
      Button / Lacelles, Kiko & Guendouzi

      - 0.0ITB left -

      I am aware bench is a bit meh, really want to push with the XI and I feel all have a haul in them on their day.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Hiddenpaw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think double United is enough. I would take out Maguire. Rest looks very good.

        Open Controls
    12. I hate Moreno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Playing 5-3-2 on a free hit feels a bit strange

      Open Controls
    13. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Anyone else considering Patrício 5.2 with Wolves run in and Dbl up defence? Really not convinced with Pope 4.9

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’d look at it for sure

        Bournemouth are ghastly - don’t see how they expect to score. Gets harder there on in but might pick up odd cleanie from the types of Villa.

        Open Controls
    14. Joyce1998
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      hows this looking guys
      2 FT
      0.0 itb

      ryan
      taa, soy, gomez
      salah (c), kdb, traore, grealish, fernando
      aub, ings
      subs-button, lund, kiko, greenwood

      Open Controls
    15. Bobby
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Man city are going to destroy burnley on monday aren't they?

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could see it yes.

        Open Controls
      2. Hiddenpaw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        I hope so. Kun hattrick and laporte DGW special!

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wouldnt be that surprised if Bunrley come out of the break well drilled like Palace

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Could happen

          Open Controls
      4. Warby84
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Everyone is getting Pope?

        Open Controls
      5. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Not really. Burnley usually do well when they dint have to attack

        Expect a 2-0 city win. Anything more than that would surprise me

        Open Controls
      6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Burnley’s first game back vs Man City might benefit from already having a game plus 5 days rest under their belts

        Could be carnage

        Open Controls
      7. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes but which City ? Pep is likely to rotate most of them.

        Open Controls
      8. Bobby
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I missed the transfer window (dont ask) so its going to be a very long 90 minutes hiding behind the couch

        Open Controls
    16. juanmata8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Early RMT on WC

      Pope | Martinez

      TAA | Doherty | Maguire | Aurier | Egan

      KDB | Son | Bruno | Grealish | Cantwell

      Vardy | Jimenez | Rashford

      Thinking of DCL+Rich for the Norwich game by ditching Vardy+Cantwell after seeing tomorrow’s game

      Any thoughts on this team? 0.0 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Rocky.007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Too much money on bench imo. Downgrade Egan and One of Aurier/Maguire and upgrade Grealish to Son.

        Open Controls
        1. juanmata8
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I already have Son. And I think a good bench might be required going forward as there will be a lot of rotation

          Open Controls
      2. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Perfect

        Open Controls
      3. Rocky.007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Also as bizarre as it sounds. Not convinced by Vardy yet, would prefer DCL over him.

        Open Controls
    17. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      What's the best combo ? I was going A but all three have underperformed this GW

      A) Kane, Barnes, DCL
      B) Son, Rashford, Ayew (can bench if Pool)
      C) Alli, Rashford, DCL

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        it was A with Pukki

        Open Controls
    18. beric
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Samatta, de bruyne, targett and henderson

      Vs

      Aguero

      Easy kun win no?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Easily

        Open Controls
    19. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      The Ndidi WWE caption has me laughing

      Open Controls
    20. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm starting to think that a 442 formation will give the best value. How does this look?

      Pope
      TAA - Doherty - Aurier - Saiss
      Salah - KDB - Son - Bruno
      Rashford - Jimenez

      3.9 - Lascelles - Saka - Nketiah

      Open Controls
    21. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any good GW for bench boost?

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I 2anna save for 38 if i can

        Open Controls
    22. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Traore & (Ayew)
      or
      (Guendouzi) & DCL

      Open Controls
    23. Netters2018
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Both need to play every week.

      A) Doherty + Holgate
      B) Boly + Maguire/AWB

      Open Controls
    24. HD7
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      WC draft
      1.1m ITB

      Any input is would be appreciated, mates:)

      Pope, Button
      TAA, Maguire, Fernandez, Saiss, Taylor
      Salah, KDB, Son, Bruno, Hayden
      Rash, Jimi, DCL

      Maguire Saiss to Doherty Holgate?

      Open Controls

