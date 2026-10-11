UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 2 early Scout Picks

With Matchday 1 behind us, attention now turns to the second round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

The opening round gave us plenty to think about, with some players delivering big returns and others failing to live up to expectations.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks for Matchday 2, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline. This ‘bus team’ will get updated again on Tuesday.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

Inter haven’t looked as solid defensively as usual during the early stages of this season. However, their home clash with Club Brugge puts them joint-second for projected clean sheets this week. That makes Josep Martínez (€4.5m) a fantastic budget option.

If Inter concede, we can turn to Zion Suzuki (€4.0m). The Aston Villa goalkeeper offers another cheap route to points, with his side hosting Fenerbahçe in Matchday 2.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal lead the way for clean sheet potential in Matchday 2. The Gunners host Lille and will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back shutouts. Gabriel Magalhães (€6.0m) looks their safest option for minutes and also carries a significant goal threat from set-pieces.

Bayern Munich also have an excellent opportunity to keep a clean sheet against Viking. Rotation remains a concern in defence, but Dayot Upamecano (€5.5m) is a regular starter. The Frenchman registered 12 ball recoveries in Matchday 1, earning four additional points towards his impressive 10-point haul.

Despite his in-game injury flag, Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) is fully fit and ready for Matchday 2. Inter’s back-three system gives the Italian plenty of freedom to attack from wing-back. He also broke the Serie A assist record last season, highlighting his enormous attacking potential.

Joining Gabriel among the top four defenders for projected points this week is Stuttgart full-back Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m). The German takes set-pieces and penalties for his side, adding to his attacking appeal. Stuttgart also face Slovan Bratislava, one of the competition’s weakest sides.

To afford the more expensive attackers in our squad, Sergi Altimira (€4.0m) could be a useful budget option. Despite his classification as a defender, the Real Betis player operates in central midfield. This puts him closer to goal and gives him more opportunities to collect ball recovery points.

MIDFILEDERS

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only two sides projected to score over three goals in Matchday 2, making their attackers almost essential. With Raphinha ruled out through injury, Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) should take over penalty duties. The Spaniard has already produced eight goals and four assists across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Michael Olise (€9.0m) is another player many UCL Fantasy managers will consider essential this week. Bayern Munich’s clash with Viking looks too good to ignore, especially after their recent seven-goal Bundesliga display. Olise also delivered a massive 21-point haul in Matchday 1, highlighting his explosive potential.

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) also makes the midfield, and not just because he ranks among the top five for projected points. The Arsenal star has already scored three goals this season, and a home meeting with Lille offers another opportunity to add to his tally.

Liverpool offer another appealing route into an attack this week. The Reds face LASK, one of the competition’s lowest-ranked sides, making Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) a strong option. The Hungarian offers security of minutes, takes set-pieces and penalties, and scored in Matchday 1. He also picked up the Player of the Match award.

For a cheaper midfield option, Răzvan Marin (€5.5m) of AEK Athens stands out. The Romanian takes set-pieces and penalties, while his 14-point haul in Matchday 1 highlights his potential. A trip to Shakhtar also appeals, with the Ukrainian side playing their home fixtures at neutral venues this season.

FORWARDS

With four goals and two assists across the Champions League and Bundesliga, Harry Kane (€11.0m) has picked up where he left off last season. Bayern Munich lead the way for projected goals, while Kane tops the forward rankings for expected points. That makes the Englishman a shoo-in for Matchday 2.

Serhou Guirassy (€8.5m) has also started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in the Bundesliga. The Dortmund striker then bagged a brace and won a penalty in Matchday 1. An away trip to Bodø/Glimt offers another excellent opportunity to continue that form.

Deniz Undav (€7.0m) looks like the best route into Stuttgart’s attack this week. Slovan Bratislava conceded over three goals per game on average last season and shipped six against PSG in Matchday 1. After providing two assists in the opening round, Undav has another excellent opportunity to deliver.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 2 SCOUT PICKS