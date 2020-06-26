347
Spot the Differential June 26

Jesus a tempting differential for Manchester City’s post-Gameweek 32+ fixture swing

347 Comments
Share

Once again differentials had a lot of success in Gameweek 31+.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m), Christian Pulisic (£6.9m), Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) and one of last week’s selections, James Justin (£4.7m), all delivered for their owners, suggesting there is still value to be found.

This time, we focus on three low-owned picks, all of whom have an ownership of 5% or less, who we like the look of for Gameweek 32+ and beyond.

Jarrod Bowen

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW32+ – 36+ fixtures: CHE | new | BUR | nor | WAT

Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) has enjoyed a promising start to life at West Ham United.

Having arrived at the London Stadium in January from Hull City, where he registered 16 and six assists goals in 29 Championship appearances this season, Bowen does not look out of place in the Premier League.

He’s now started four back-to-back matches for the Hammers, scoring his first goal on his first start against Southampton in Gameweek 28, and went close on Tuesday against Tottenham Hotspur, with one effort blocked and another rattling the post.

Following a second consecutive defeat, David Moyes’ side remain precariously above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

However, until they were forced to chase the game at Spurs, they were well drilled and limited their opponents to just a few chances, and the return of Sébastien Haller (£6.8m) from a hip problem could give them a sharper edge going forward.

Despite a tricky tie against Chelsea on Wednesday, the Blues will have played twice since the Hammers last played a game, and the real appeal lies in Bowen’s fixtures to follow, which includes promising home matches against Burnley, Watford and Aston Villa.

With a crucial run of games coming up, 23-year-old Bowen can make a real impact, and could be a bargain at just £6.4m.

Gabriel Jesus

  • FPL ownership: 3.8%
  • Price: £9.6m
  • GW32+ – 36+ fixtures: LIV | sou | NEW | bha | BOU

With Sergio Agüero (£11.7m) facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) looks set to profit, which hands FPL managers an intriguing, and potentially explosive differential for the run-in.

Ahead of last night’s match against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola revealed the Brazilian forward was carrying a knock which prevented him from starting, but having appeared from the bench in the second half, he should be fit and raring to go when Liverpool visit on Thursday.

This campaign has felt a lot like previous ones for Jesus – almost half of his appearances have come from the bench, yet he has still racked up 18 goals in all competitions, and has the second highest xG per 90 of players who have registered 200+ minutes. Whilst it can be difficult to draw strong conclusions from that data (he doesn’t start as many of the big games as others), it does demonstrate his ability to get into good shooting positions.

Like Bowen, this is a move with fixtures from Gameweek 33+ in mind, when the highest ranked team Manchester City will face is Newcastle United in 13th.

Jesus has never been able to hold down a spot in the City starting XI due to the brilliance of Agüero, but now has seven Premier League matches to impress, and although it’s unlikely Guardiola will start him in every game until the end of the season, he will certainly get more chances, and could be an ideal gamble for those willing to roll the dice.

Abdoulaye Doucouré

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW32+ – 36+ fixtures: SOU | che | NOR | NEW | whu

27-year-old midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.6m) joined Watford from Rennes in 2016 and has been one of their most consistent performers since.

Whilst he’s been coached by five different managers during that time, some of his best performances have arrived this season when playing in a more advanced midfield role. Manager Nigel Pearson pushed the Frenchman further up the pitch in his first match in charge, and he’s largely stayed there, registering three goals and three assists.

Doucouré was close adding to his tally in Gameweek 30+ against Leicester City, when he missed a great opportunity to open the scoring, and despite dropping to the bench last night, the feeling amongst supporters is that it was purely for rotation purposes, bearing in mind it was Watford’s second game in five days.

Watford need a reaction against Southampton on Sunday and will want to be safe by Gameweek 37+ when they face a Manchester City side who have beaten them 6-0 and 8-0 in their previous two encounters.

You get the feeling the Hornets’ season will be defined by their next three home matches, which sees them take on Norwich City and Newcastle United after the Saints.

The task of avoiding relegation won’t be easy for Watford but they have enough quality to survive and, whilst many FPL managers will turn to Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m), Doucouré is an interesting, cheaper alternative who has the ability to thrive.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history”

347 Comments
  1. SantaCruz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    which would you do?

    1) Keep H Barnes and Ings
    or
    2) Take in Pulisic and DCL with -8 point hit with 0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Not for -8.

      Open Controls
    2. Will Grigg's on Fire
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    3. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep as it is. Those transfers aren’t worth -8.

      Open Controls
    4. DÏLKS
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not for a -8.

      Open Controls
    5. SantaCruz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
    6. SantaCruz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      If not DCL, any budget forward to recommend?

      Open Controls
      1. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nketiah?

        Open Controls
  2. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Out - Jota and Grealish
    In - Nketiah and Martial

    Surely worth a hit right?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No for me.

      Open Controls
    3. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think so

      Open Controls
    4. ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      looks good.

      Open Controls
  3. Glory Punter
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Off Topic :

    Need some help?
    Can anyone tell me where I can get an export of FIFA 20 database based on my filter criteria?

    Any leads on this will be greatly appreciated.

    Open Controls
  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Robo likely to be rotated down the stretch? Thinking of swapping for Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Alonso far from nailed himself

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Really? Thought he was safe down the left?

        Open Controls
    2. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’d swap to Doherty

      Open Controls
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Got’eem already

        Open Controls
    3. DÏLKS
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      The impossible question! He's worth keeping for now imo.

      Open Controls
  5. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best move here? Need to cover up 40pts on ML rival.

    1Ft,0.4 ITB. BB left.

    Considering KDB+Cantwell>Martial + Pulisic(-4).
    Will BB next week as squad has decent fixtures.

    Pope Hendo
    TAA Doherty Gomez Taylor Basham
    Salah KDB Bruno Son Cantwell
    Dcl Jimenez Jota

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I would keep Kdb man is so consistent, try get a few differentials who your ml doesn't have

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Martial & Pulisic are those differentials for me.
        No other way of funding, don't have enough funds to upgrade Jota.
        Also feel KDB will sit out a game or two before the end of the season.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    3. liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Why double Liverpool defence?

      I would double up on Wolves defence, Gamez> Saiss

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Gomez I meant

        Open Controls
      2. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's a differential for me atm and happy to keep for now

        Open Controls
        1. liverpool01
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cool good luck

          Open Controls
  6. Valar(Keith)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you swap Alli for Pulisic for free? Bought Alli as a punt on WC with the aim of swapping him for a Chelsea mid depending on who looked good Vs city. Pulisic looks safe to start most matches at the moment so thinking of making the swap. Or should I leave Alli in one more week and reassess?

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would leave Alli probably, but if you are going to make the swap now is a good week. Don't expect much from Spurs attackers against Sheffield United.

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers flaming. It's not like Alli filled me with confidence anyway 🙂 .. plus I already have aurier + son too and no Chelsea. I think I've convinced myself lol

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Go with your gut. I think Pulisic is better than Alli if he gets regular minutes, but Lampard has chopped and changed a lot this season. On current form it looks a good move though - best of luck 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I would get rid

      Open Controls
    3. liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would get rid of Alli to Pulisic, Son is enough for Spurs I reckon

      Open Controls
  7. liverpool01
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Pope
    Doherty, Saiss, Taa
    Son, Bruno, Kdb, Mane
    (C) Jimenez, Rashford, Nketiah

    Mccarthy, Lascelles, Holgate, Hayden

    0.0 ITB

    BB available

    Gtg ?

    Open Controls
    1. DÏLKS
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      G2G. Like Wolves def double up.

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks man thinking bb Gw 37

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Liverpool01. Do you think Klopp will play his best team each week ??

      Open Controls
  8. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Swap

    Open Controls
  9. DÏLKS
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hi lads,

    In the dilemma that I could not afford Salah or Mane in my midfield, which has left me with the below:

    Pope
    TAA - Doherty - Maguire
    KDB - Son - Fernandes - Saka - Richarlison
    Rashford - Jimenez

    £3.9 - DCL, Fernadez, Holgate

    £0.4ITB

    Everton fixtures with a nasty swing, therefore:
    Richarlison -> Pulisic?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Tough one, I think I would hold Rich for now due to Chelsea FA cup game

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      As you already have DCL, yes

      Open Controls
  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Need some opinions on the below. Thanks.

    A. Roll ft
    B. Mane to Martial
    C. Ings, Traore to Nketiah, Martial -4

    0itb 1ft - WC and BB left
    Pope
    TAA Lascelles Saiss
    Salah Mane KDB Fernandes
    DCL Ings Jimi
    (Ryan Traore Stephens Williams)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      C, you know you want to

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        difficult one, I will have to choose between starting DCL or Nketiah

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
        5 mins ago

        See how Fernandes does vs Brighton. If he does nothing then Bruno to Martial.

        I would say triple UTD attack too much. Keep Mane...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          just now

          thanks

          Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Feels like there is an opportunity to Free Hit over one of the next 3 GWs (GW33 - GW35). But you need the luck to time it. The schedule is condensed so there will be rotation. If you time it right and get 11 players out then there is the possibility of big gains.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep. 33 looks best bet, but plenty of luck needed

        Open Controls
    4. Dacra
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Exactly 100 points, my first this season 😀

      Open Controls
    5. davies
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who to captain from this lot?

      Pope
      TAA Doherty Alonso Saiss
      Salah KDB Son Bruno
      Jimenez DCL

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Between Son and Jimi for me

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Jimi safe, Salah risk

        Open Controls
      3. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        what he said^

        Open Controls
    6. ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      For anyone with a WC & BB left, is the consensus that gameweek 33 is the best week for WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        leaning towards 34

        Open Controls
        1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          how come?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I would like to WC in the GW before using BB and don't fancy using it this GW due to FA cup

            Open Controls
            1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              yes so WC in 33 so you can use BB in 34? I agree, WC this week before FA cup is too risky.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              just now

              sorry I read your post wrong, I read it as BB33. My plan is the same as yours WC33 and BB34

              Open Controls
      2. FPL Motty
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why gw33? I have both and just used my wc because my team was in need of it. Dont see any particular game week to use BB, only one where I can be sure all of my bench will play and my city/ pool assets will play. I think use when you feel is right for your team

        Open Controls
        1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          well gw32 is a poor week to WC due to FA cup fixtures coming after the deadline.

          gw33 is where the fixtures start to shift (good for city, bad for arsenal, liverpool rotation after city game etc).

          gw34 is a week later than 33, less weeks to gain from WC team.

          Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Spurs out of FACup?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        yes

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    8. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      knowing that AUB may be risked playing at FA who'd be your Cap:
      a. Aub
      b. Salah

      thx and GL

      Open Controls
      1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Aub all day long

        Open Controls
    9. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Decided to do Grealish To Pulisic early due to double gain on value.
      My team with 3.3 in the bank to get Salah maybe next week if Son does not perform.
      Pope (Button)
      TAA Doherty Sais Laporte Lund
      KDB Son Martial Bruno Pulisic
      DCL Jimmi Nkethia
      Please help with RMT, captain pick and who to bench this week.

      Thanks in advance

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          I would cap Son. Salah if you had him.

          Pulisic another cap option if you are feeling frisky...

          Open Controls
      2. ONGO GABLOGIAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looking to WC in GW33. Is Ryan > Martinez a good move for this week?

        McCarthy
        TAA Doherty Maguire
        KDB Salah Fernandes Mount
        Auba (C) Jimmy (VC) DCL

        Ryan, Saiss, Taylor, Cantwell

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wouldn't be using a transfer on a goalkeeper myself

          Open Controls
          1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            What transfer would you do instead? I'm WC next gameweek anyway so would be a waste of a transfer.

            Open Controls
        2. what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          save it

          Open Controls
          1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            even if wildcarding next week? I'd lose a transfer.

            Open Controls
      3. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Aubameyang owners

        A) Capt
        B) Sell
        C) Keep but don't Capt

        Open Controls
        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Great question, exactly same problem............currently I have the armband on him............but last few games have been uninspiring

          Open Controls
        2. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        3. ONGO GABLOGIAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He should have scored against Brighton, and definitely should have returned last night.

          He's playing well, just been unlucky. Automatic captain for me vs Norwich at home...

          Open Controls
        4. what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          had a C on him then changed to Salah and vc him

          Open Controls
      4. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Any idea who took the last penalty for Wolves?
        I believe Jimenez & Neves alternate them, so wanted to know if it's Jim's turn now.

        Open Controls

