Scout Notes June 25

Key Everton attackers blank again as FPL defenders grab the points at Norwich

Norwich 0-1 Everton

  • Goals: Michael Keane (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Lucas Digne (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Keane x3, Digne x2, Mason Holgate x1 (£4.3m)

A rare goal from Michael Keane (£5.2m) was enough to see off Norwich City as Everton’s efficient, if rather drab, emergence from lock down continued.

The centre-half’s winner, a flick header from a Lucas Digne (£5.7m) corner, came in the 55th minute of a contest that had more than a hint of a pre-season friendly about it – lots of sunshine and mistakes, precious little intensity and quality in the final third.

Keane’s first goal of the season, a second straight clean sheet and the maximum bonus award brought in a season-high 15 points for his 1.9% ownership in Fantasy Premier League.

But most Fantasy eyes were elsewhere, with 10.8% thoroughly enjoying an 11-point haul from Digne and a canny 2.1% still pulling in the cut-price points offered by Mason Holgate (£4.3m).

Everton’s fixtures are pleasant enough to suggest further defensive returns are there for the taking. This is a unit, after all, that has had little trouble shutting down both Norwich’s and Liverpool’s attacks since the resumption of football.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen to praise the defensive work of the team as a whole.

“The teamwork, not only the defenders but the strikers are doing well, is important. When you are able to work together and show good spirit defensively, you can keep clean sheets. The players are tired and that is normal. But their physical condition is really good. In these two games, we had no injuries. Next week we will recover some players – Mina and Sidibe.” – Carlo Ancelotti

His reference to the return of two defenders might set off a few alarms in the camps of those owning Holgate and Seamus Coleman (£5.3m), but there are also worries for managers with Richarlison (£8.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) in their teams.

The pair, owned by 10.9% and 13.8% respectively, again played as a front two at Carrow Road and they dominated the goal attempt statistics, having nine of the 21 total shots in the match.

But the fixture produced not a single big chance and most efforts were relatively speculative mid to long-range attempts, with Calvert-Lewin missing the best chance of the match when he steered a free header wide following an excellent cross from the industrious Alex Iwobi (£5.6m).

Everton have set up to play fairly deep and with minimal attacking input from their full-backs. That has meant they are hard to break down, but lack significant offensive bite.

The club’s next two fixtures – Leicester at home, Spurs away – are unlikely to prompt a change in that tactic, leaving a lot of FPL managers invested in attackers living on scraps at present.

As for Norwich, they are as good as relegated and coach Daniel Farke is clearly keen to experiment with his line-up as he left two of the season’s bigger hitters – Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) and Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) on the bench yesterday.

He explained his decision post-match.

“Right now, we have a strange situation – five weeks and two games per week. It was pretty hot out there and without a proper pre-season, you have to rotate.” – Daniel Farke

Even so, that would have hurt a lot of FPL managers – Pukki is owned by 12.9%, Cantwell by 18.7% – although the pair probably feature heavily in a lot of ‘ghost ship’ teams.

But Fantasy investment in any of the Canaries players looks decidedly unwise with trips to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come before the season is done.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis (Cantwell 86′); McLean Tettey (Vrancic 79′); Rupp (Buendia 71′), Duda (Pukki 71′), Hernandez (Idah 79′); Drmic.

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford: Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne: Iwobi (Gordon 90′), Davies (Sigurdsson 45′), Gomes, Bernard (Baines 87′); Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison (Kean 79′).

534 Comments
  1. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which GK for the rest of the season:

    A Foster
    B Dubravka
    C Patricio

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      C.

      Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      C if you've got space for Wolves picks.

      B is an alternative as Newcastle as quite tight at home with a reasonable run of games too..

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C if not already triple wolves

      Open Controls
  2. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Captain:

    a) Doherty
    b) Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Have both and im going neither.

      Villa usually do nick a goal especially at home

      Jiminez simply not explosive enough for the armband. Bruno of forwards

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        I want to captain someone from that game as they are safe from injuries in FA cup games

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Son or salah for me

          Open Controls
          1. Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Don't own either

            Open Controls
        2. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Good thinking there.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Maybe Jimenez VC then and captain the player you would normally?

            Open Controls
      2. Fit_to_drop
        36 mins ago

        I wouldnt captain Bruno after a certain P Pogba has entered the fray.

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Neither, also Brighton have been good

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Jimenez.

      Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'd go attack into a Villa defence with a good local edge.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        7 mins ago

        Villa´s defence has improved a lot, I would be careful

        Open Controls
        1. Boyd to Sven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          As a villa fan I'm not sure I'd agree with this statement.....

          Open Controls
  3. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Anyone making transfers on week by week basis insyead of season long basis now?

    With just 7 games to go i think thats ansound strategy if u can save 2 transfers this week

    Sold kdb last week but wouldnneed him back very soon but with 2 free transfers can afford to sell him again when he looks likely to be rested for whoever looks good that week (like martial this week)

    Less likely to backfire with peps rotation

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      With heavy rotation I think a squad of 15 playing players is needed. Maybe room for jsut one budget benchfodder

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Hard to bench expensive players so with 5 subs auto sub is almost impossible

        Got saka nkeitiah on my bench and sticking with it. Anything more just seems like anwaste with the sub rule

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        I disagree. With heavy rotation but 5 subs, you don't need bench fodder. I think four strong playing defenders is all you need. Fodder keeper, fodder 8th attacker, fodder last defender.

        Open Controls
        1. Ron_Swanson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I agree, if we had 3 subs the rotation would matter much more

          Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Depends what your budget gets you. 3.9 keeper, 3.9 fifth defender and a 4.2 fifth mid frees upcash but the likes of Jimenez, Ings, Rashford, DCL, Vardy (irrespective of current form) are a nice price to allow you a better bench. But I still prefer the cash in the bank for single transfer flexibility than a 2nd keeper or 4.5 third defender or 5m fifth mid. Don't expect your bench to play but always have a starting 4th defender.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Week, 2 or 3 weeks ahead until WC in 33 or 34.

      Open Controls
  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    So who is ditching Richarlison, if so, who for?

    Martial
    Son
    Maddison/Mount
    Mahrez/Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm not but if I was A.

      I like all of those a lot tho except the 3rd rows

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        3rd rows?

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Maddison & mount

          Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Has anyone actually tried the perma-cap strategy?

    Every year I look back at my captains and realize that if I had just kept and captained Salah every game I would have scored more than if I switched around.

    Add in the VCs for the games where the perma caps don't play, and you can get a pretty tidy score. I might try it next year with KdB. There's no game where the penalty taker from City especially one as creative as KdB, will be a bad option. Even if they have Liverpool away. Heck, I have my armband on him now with Pool at home.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Problem is you never know who the perma captain is going to be. At the start of the season you might have said Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yeah that's true. It requires you to identify the highest scoring player.

        This season could have worked because it was quite clearly going to be Salah again.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          just now

          Well, KDB is up there as well, he might even be the highest scoring player of the game after this evening.

          Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Nah, the only choice for permacap at the start of the season would've been Salah.

        Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      My capping has been shocking all season so I'm very tempted to although I enjoy taking a punt with it, sadly it's hardly ever worked this year.

      Open Controls
    3. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      You will go through a lot of weeks with regrets. You will be going against your gut when you think someone else is a better option. You'll eventually cave.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        It takes an iron will for sure, but if it's proven at the end to get the best results, why not?

        I thought I was doing poorly on captaincy, but turns out this season I've been pretty good overall actually. 393 points when permacapping Salah would get me 394. Granted I didn't count the VCs from Salah's missed games.

        Open Controls
        1. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Proven with the help of hindsight. You say KDB next year based on this year, but would KDB have worked last year? Or even the year before? During the weeks he's outscored by another captain, how many weeks would it take for you to decide he might've been the wrong choice? Kane permacap would've worked a few seasons ago too, but things change.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Well injuries obviously change everything. You're not going to captain an injured player which was the case with KdB. But let's say for instance, as close as I can get, I will keep Salah for the season whenever he's fit and captain him every game. I will also use a standard VC selection. If he's injured I'll either bench him or remove him if he's out for a long time but buy him right back once he's starting again. I reckon that strategy would work very well especially by picking Salah who is fit and plays the majority of most games and is proven to score over 200 points a season.

            Open Controls
            1. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Hmm. Where did you find your total captaincy points, again? I forgot the name of the website.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                https://www.anewpla.net/

                Open Controls
        2. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          5 in the back is a proven strategy. Only a very select few actually follow it.

          Open Controls
      2. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not only that. Injuries, hectic schedule incoming..all that goes into consideration who will be captain, not only the sheer quality of the player. With captain first and foremost you must be assured that he will start

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah but look at Salah this season for example. He has missed 3 games but other than that, he's started every other one and played at least 60mins.

          So if you had permacapped Salah and then on the days he doesn't play you get a VC, you'd be over 400 captain points. I guarantee that's higher than a lot of players thus far.

          Also, I guess you make exceptions for double gameweeks as well, that pushes the score even higher. It really could be the best solution.

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm tempted by something similar

            Maybe not perma-PERMA captain - but something broad strokes assumption related

            e.g.
            Salah for home games
            TAA for away games, except if Mane isn't playing in which case it's Salah for away games too

            Something like that - There has to be a way to capitalise on Salah's utterly insane home FPL record, whilst avoiding his pretty dismal (by comparison) away record - which coincidentally immediately flips back to over 10 PPG when Mane hasn't started this season

            Open Controls
          2. Silecro
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            To be fair, Salah is probably the only player in the game i would permacap, based on his last three seasons, because reasons you mentioned. But any other player, including Aguero, Kane, even KDB..i would avoid even considering this option. But Salah is valid due to very low chance of rotation and games missed through injury

            Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Depemds on the players

      My best seasons were 13/14 and 17/18 (top 1k both)

      And the main reason was suarez and salah captains every week except dgws.

      Tend to sturggle when we have to try and mix it up like this coming gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I guess it comes down to how obvious the standout player is. Salah hasnt hit those 17/18 heights again in terms of goals so its easier to be swayed away now

        Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Pens are a big deal here - City have missed a few thus time around. KdB would be on a monster monster score had he had them all the time.

      AfCon will screw things up next time for Mo I imagine so KdB looks good - as did Sterling in preseason and early season!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        30 mins ago

        Has Salah not stopped playing for Egypt?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          Really? Had no idea

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            11 mins ago

            Not sure but there was that issue at one stage between him and the National side.

            Open Controls
            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              just now

              He hasn't stopped playing for them.

              Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          just now

          No way in hell that would EVER be a possibility

          Open Controls
    6. FOO FIGHTER
      36 mins ago

      Perma cap highest points scorer this season for next. Will be either Salah or KDB in that case.

      Have had Salah all season and will be same for next so permacap will be on him.

      Open Controls
    7. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Never tried it. May work but takes some of the fun out of the game for me.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        27 mins ago

        Think permacap resolves the issue of too many cap fails.

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Hey I've got someone with me (see below)

        Open Controls
    8. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      If I had one big hitter, I would try it. However, by captaining a Salah your team is diluted to cover his cost. I did Salah home Mane away and it certainly paid off. I could have chosen 2 big hitters that rotate somewhat and play home games only. All of them have plus and minus points.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Every team has at least two usually 3 big hitters or at least captainable options.

        I started the season with Salah, Sterling, KdB for instance. And in trying to rotate between Sterling and Salah for H/A, I lost out. Would have scored more sticking with Salah.

        Open Controls
    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Not trying yet but the fun factor is reduced isn't it? Fun = cursing self for many close-to-deadline change of heart!

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Ask all the Martial owners from this week... Fun isn't just the captain.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Mate I did not say that's the only fun it's part of it. I've got Martial this week I enjoyed it but I also enjoy picking captaincy and the drama alongside that choice.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Fair enough. I don't really care for it personally. I don't like variance and think the most enjoyable part of the game is building a team and balancing price points. The captaincy adds huge swings on a weekly basis. But I still take part because it's probably the best way to get points. But if there's another strategy that will get you more, why not go for that?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah I am not too analytical dealing with my team probably because I do not have enough time. You can see my record, not too impressive that's probably I am beaten by people like you who are analytical enough rightly so. I may try your approach that could work but for now I am happy to loose few points for the drama that I also enjoy!

              Open Controls
      2. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I had Bruno C but had Martial in my side. Pure logic says choose Martial due to his position on the pitch. I have never listened to my own advice (smile)

        Open Controls
    10. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Yeah quite a few times down the years. It's not a viable now I think because there's so many top options. Havent done the numbers but I'd say my captain picks this season are miles ahead perma-Salah. The odd punt is fine but a lot of managers make too many wild picks over the season. The more wild picks the more you're banking against the best players. Calculated risks with explosive players in home games vs woeful teams is a must if you want to finish really high.

      Open Controls
      1. Hot Toddy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Just checked that anewpla or whatever it's called and yes, absolutely crushing perma-Salah so far. It's wrong with some of my picks though which is weird, like Fernandes 6 times even though this gw is the first time I've had him. Jimenez similar. Bulk has been Salah but tactical switches have boosted my rank greatly.

        Open Controls
    11. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think it removes a very painful and regretful and stressful part of the fantasy game from your control. This makes for a much more stable mental state I would fancy. The people saying you would regret some weeks etc are misguided. My taking the permacap mindset you remove all stress and worry about selecting your captain every single week. There is no regret, since it is a decision you have already made.

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, that's definitely the main reason why I'm considering it.

        Open Controls
    12. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think you're better off picking a heavy-hitter and sticking with them for a period rather than trying to change it every week. Doesn't mean you can't change it over in the case of injuries or major loss of form, though. In the end you know that Salah/KDB are going to get you 200 points+ doubled if you captain them nearly all the time. I think most of us struggle to beat that!

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        probably the biggest mistake we make is not captaining the likes of Salah vs MCI, MANU, TOT, CHE, etc...and he usually returns big in those games (i havent purposely put Arsenal there because that is easy cap choice for me)

        Open Controls
        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It's very difficult to predict anything over a 1-game period. Salah/KDB will outscore other players over the long term, but not necessarily in any given week. Anything better is just luck and unlikely to stick. Double gameweeks alter it a bit.

          Open Controls
    13. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Needs nerves to pick only one, we tend to think about the fixtures a lot. I started with Salah/Sterling captain rotation that started well, but wouldn't have lasted the whole season. Plenty of ways to play but i usually captain a big hitter;
      Salah 21 times
      Sterling 6
      Aguero 3
      Vardy, Mane, Auba 2
      Alli, Abraham (don't ask) 1

      Open Controls
      1. saint4life
        • 8 Years
        just now

        You’re really captaining salah in a Merseyside derby rather than kun/kdb on a double gameweek? Just a recent example. Sure it might get you a slightly better rank some seasons but it takes away some of the edge and skill if you’re a good player. You have to back your own judgement. Plus there’s no better feeling than for the people who nailed martial this week etc.

        Open Controls
    14. Reg83
      11 mins ago

      Could be effective but boring..

      I tc kdb last week, Jimenez this week, but will captain neither next week. Still unsure who to captain next week.

      Open Controls
    15. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I'm tempted to perma-cap TAA next season tbh.

      Decent chance of attacking returns and/or clean sheet points means there won't be many blank weeks.

      Open Controls
    16. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I see the logic as a potential way of getting more points but for me it’s a no-no simply because it detracts from the fun of the game.

      I like the highs and lows every week from selecting a different captain that either scores well or fails. Call me a masochist if you want,

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    DCL owners, do we keep him? not any options around his price tag also...

    Open Controls
    1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      He fits a price point and will get a fair share of points. Leave balance in the squad I would advise.

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, i intend to, just asking. Will probably save ft this week. WC team for this week works just fine for the upcoming one

        Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ditching Rich, but keeping DCL for now.

      Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      32 mins ago

      Strikers seem patchy at the moment. Mids seem to be doing better.

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Even contemplated captaining him

      Open Controls
    5. Reg83
      8 mins ago

      I am looking at Giroud if indeed he is no. 1 option for Chelsea. Don't want jota

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        As a Chelsea fan, stay clear of him. First game in which he does not score, Tammy starts next

        Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Keeping. Everton fixtures are quite good, no-one else I really want in that price bracket.

      Open Controls
  7. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    With the advent of the crowded fixture list and the facility for 5 substitutes being used; some of the previously nailed players are far more vulnerable to rotation. We will never be able to second guess the managers but we can adapt new strategies to compensate.

    Players like Pulisic, Traore, Mahrez, Foden and the like have great points per minute stats but we have been put off in the past by rotation risk. I actually see them having more value now and the likes of KDB, Sterling, Salah and Mane who will remain big hitters but are bound to lose some minutes, thus negating some of their value.

    It would be quite reasonable to think the upturn in the first group impacts on the previously nailed group.
    Another important point is the lesser chance of getting auto subs. One pointers will be more common, but previous rotation risk players playing the last 20 minutes to half hour, playing against tired opposition, will, no doubt increase the likelihood of hauls on and off your bench.

    In conclusion, are you changing tactics and getting a bigger spread of medium priced players, or are you going to remain paying 11 to 13 million on big hitters to protect captain hauls that will be dissipated to some extent?

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      I ditched Salah for Richarlison on my WC (budget spread enabled Doherty in defence), that hasn't worked out.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        There are always rough and smoothe stories. I got Martial for Salah and Doherty for Lascelles so it worked on this occasion. i was actually thinking of the high point scorers per minute.

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Good point, see how many 0-0 at half time so far and how many goals in the last 15 mins of the game? Sorry no hard data here just purely impression. It may change slowly but 7-8 games to go that the info we have for now.

      Open Controls
      1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        You are right. It is an idea only but could work. A player like Mahrez if he played every game would be beating Salah and Mane atm.

        Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      It's a fair reflection, but if most players get some time during the game isn't it most likely that your starting 11 and maybe 1 sub will figure in the points?

      So your analysis holds of if hitters are benched and don't haul in the final 20 or 30 mins.

      That would mean 12 or 13 strong players will cover for any hidden injury concerns.

      Once the title is settled managers may be more open with who is out, but games are staggered from each game week deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        * holds if big hitters don't haul from the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I did understand.

          Open Controls
      2. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Your points are valid and I think like you. There will be more surprise injuries so a better bench could help. I am looking at Foden and bottled it last week and settled on leaving Grealish. Sometimes one has just got to go with gut.

        Open Controls
    4. Reg83
      12 mins ago

      Mix. My big hitters are only mane and kdb. Others are rashford, Bruno, Jimmy, taa etc.

      Open Controls
      1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds like you have a good mix anyway. Another weakness of mine is wanting a player in every game, which is definitely not a sound strategy. I enjoy the games more though.

        Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I'm keeping a few of the highly owned players and going big in defence to avoid rotation risks and take advantage of good fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Probably what I will do.

        Open Controls
  8. Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which combo to go with?

    a) Rashford and Son

    b) Kane and Martial

    c) Rashford and Martial (then get Son next week maybe?)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Henning
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I just got Rashford and Son, so A for me

      Open Controls
  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Hi folks, playing 451 for GW32 for now. Anything to change here?

    Pope
    TAA AWB Aurier Doherty
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial Sarr
    Jimenez [C]

    McCarthy DCL Ayew Egan

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nice, may well be the best way to deal with the striker conundrum.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Probably fingers crossed

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      6 mins ago

      Yep, 451 looking like the way to go now. I have Rashford up top with Nketiah and Connolly. Juicing up my midfield and defence at the expense of KDB.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cool yes good luck

        Open Controls
    3. bluee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Someone mocked me on here for suggesting 451. Wish I'd pulled the trigger on that plan!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It may sway back soon but since restart that's what we know

        Open Controls
  10. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    A. Bruno > Martial

    B. Mahrez > Martial (for Utd triple up)

    This would also fund Fernandez > Aurier to match ML rival playing catch up.

    Have got Rashford and KDB

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neither appeal to me

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He scored three goals yesterday. He's a quality player but won't do it again. Was there a reason you didn't already have him ahead of Mahrez and Bruno?

      Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B for fixtures but Mahrez is a quality player on form too.

      Open Controls
  11. Gunner1290
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    For those who bench boosted and then wildcarded is it the best time to play free hit this week? I can’t see a better gameweek to play it

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      GW38?

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      32 mins ago

      Surely, your WC team should be close to a FH team so why waste the FH?

      Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Fixtures suggest next week (gw 33) or holding off for a gw38 relegation and top 4 shoot out to pick teams still going for it with strongest 11.

      Open Controls
    4. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping my FH as a get out of jail free card.

      If there is an outbreak of Covid in one team it will impact the fixture list and might lead to another double gameweek. The tight schedule also increases the injury risk so we might see a lot of injuries in the coming weeks.

      If it's not needed I will play it GW38 with D.Silva as my C.

      Open Controls
  12. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    a) Vardy, Traore, Stevens to DCL, Mahrez, Aurier (-4)
    b) Vardy, Traore to DCL, Mahrez
    c) Vardy, Traore to Nketiah Son

    Open to suggestions.

    Pope
    TAA AWB Boly
    Salah KDB Bruno Sarr Traore
    Rash Jime

    Vardy Lascelles Stevens

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Vardy/Traore to Greenwood/Mahrez and use leftover funds to get VVD for Stevens in GW33?

      Open Controls
  13. Lav
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Set & forget GK + 4th DEF.

    A. Pope + Saiss
    B. Patricio + Kiko

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Any recommendations on this team? Have I benched the right players?

      Dubravka
      TAA Doherty Bissaka Aurier
      Mane Son KDB Fernandes
      Rashford Jiminez

      Subs: Saka, Calvert Lewin, Lascelles

      Open Controls
    2. Oooo Matron
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Just one assist to go for KdB to equal the record. Think that’s right. On 19 right now.

    He could put the record beyond reach - until next season I guess. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He's on 16 assists. Fantasy assists aren't actually assists.

      Open Controls
  15. PurpleMonster
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi everyone.

    Rashford or Gabriel Jesús?

    I own Bruno and KDB btw...

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford.

      Open Controls
      1. PurpleMonster
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  16. Oooo Matron
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any recommendations on this team? Have I benched the right players?

    Dubravka
    TAA Doherty Bissaka Aurier
    Mane Son KDB Fernandes
    Rashford Jiminez

    Subs: Saka, Calvert Lewin, Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Calvert Lewin for Aurier.

      Open Controls
  17. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which player should I upgrade for GW32

    Saka
    Egan
    Grealish

    Other DFs and MFs are

    Maguire Fernandez Boly Stevens

    KDB Martial Fernandes

    3.0 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd upgrade Grealish.

      Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Play one:
    Lascelles (bou) or Holgate (LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 2 Years
      just now

      this is the one where i just know i'll play lascelles and he will concede with a yellow while Holgate will keep cs

      Open Controls

