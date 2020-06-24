350
Scout Notes June 24

Patience with Vardy wearing thin as Leicester attack continues to struggle

350
Leicester 0-0 Brighton

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Penalties saved: Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m)
  • Penalties missed: Neal Maupay (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Schmeichel x3, Ben Chilwell x2 (£5.5m), Çaglar Söyüncü x2 (£4.9m)

There was a missed penalty. The end.

That’s how the match report for this Tuesday evening encounter should have gone but, luckily for you, we are committed to at least trying to find a lesson for Fantasy managers to learn as they start preparing for Gameweek 32.

Owners of Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), still 29.7% of managers worldwide, will be the most frustrated as his troubles in front of goal dragged on.

The centre-forward’s latest blank is his eighth from a possible 10 since Gameweek 19, registering just three attacking returns in that time.

There was even some captaincy interest in Vardy for Gameweek 31+ but his virtually anonymous displays against Watford and Brighton will have his owners already worried about the next two matches.

Everton host Leicester in Gameweek 32+ having kept three clean sheets from six at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti, only conceding more than once against Newcastle in Gameweek 24.

After that, Vardy will face a Crystal Palace defence that did not give up a single goal between Gameweeks 27 and 30+.

Particularly concerning for Vardy is the fact that he has not been all that unfortunate to blank in each of his Project Restart matches.

In the first 27 minutes of Tuesday’s meeting with Brighton, the forward touched the ball just once with his colleagues unable to get him on the ball up against the visitors’ defence.

With two matches of Project Restart chalked off already, it is easy to see the problem for Vardy is not just his own but with the entire Leicester team, which looked especially sluggish against Brighton. It will be particularly alarming for Brendan Rodgers that on both Saturday and Tuesday, his side enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, did very little with it, and gave up the bigger and better chances to their opponents. Perhaps that should not come as a massive surprise given the Foxes pre-lockdown form. Between Gameweeks 24 and 29, only Sheffield United, Norwich and Aston Villa registered few big chances than Leicester.

Largely out of necessity, Rodgers shuffled his pack following the draw at Watford. He benched Harvey Barnes (£6.2m), much to the chagrin of his 3.9% ownership, replacing him on the left-flank of attacking midfield with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m).

Demarai Gray (£5.0m) came in for Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) and, like Iheanacho on the other side, offered very little in the way of creativity. Even when Barnes and Pérez came on in the second half, they could not find a way to trouble Brighton’s defence.

“(The short turnaround) was one of the reasons (we rotated). It was Saturday/Tuesday for players just coming back. We wanted extra support in midfield with Papy Mendy, who has good legs. Dimi was very good at the weekend, and we wanted to put a striker in too. The two systems cancelled each other out, without scoring.” – Brendan Rodgers

James Maddison (£7.5m) also put in another disappointing performance, wasting his direct free-kicks and blazing over any efforts from open play too. He had one of Leicester’s best chances in the second half, receiving the ball on the edge of the box from a Vardy knock-down, only to fire it high and wide. It is particularly telling that, for all his set-piece duties, Maddison has not provided an assist since Gameweek 16.

In arguably one of the dullest games of the season so far, there was a silver lining for the neutrals in the display of Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m).

Coming in at right-back for Brighton, the budget defender should be handed credit for his role in ensuring Leicester struggled on Tuesday night, especially considering it was touch-and-go over whether he would need substituting in the first half because of a cut to the face.

A particular highlight for the youngster was when Vardy tried to burn him for pace out-wide, pushing the ball past the defender, only for Lamptey to match the forward and dispossess him easily. 

“I think you could see (Lamptey’s) attributes. He has got great speed. I thought he competed well, showed great courage because he took a heavy smash to the face and needed stitches. He had a big hole on the side of his face. But he played against some good players out there and I thought he was magnificent.” – Graham Potter

This result did, admittedly, make for one or two happy souls in the FPL community, notably those invested in the Leicester defence. Çaglar Söyüncü (£4.9m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m) are still owned by 15.6% and 13.5% respectively, both keeping a clean sheet and the latter saving a Neal Maupay (£5.7m) penalty.

“(Schmeichel) is invaluable. He’s one of the best in the league. He studies the players’ penalties. He’s been very good in the two games back.” – Brendan Rodgers

“A clean sheet, fitness was good and subs tried to make an impact and we didn’t concede so we’ll take a point. We haven’t won the games, but we’ve showed a good mentality to not concede so much and hopefully, after more training, we can find the goals to get back to winning.” – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Mendy (Tielemans 69′), Ndidi; Iheanacho (H Barnes 69′), Maddison, D Gray (Pérez 73′); Vardy.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Burn, Webster (Duffy 24′), Dunk, Lamptey; Mac Allister (March 58′), D Stephens, Bissouma (Bissouma 58′), Mooy; Connolly (Murray 82′), Maupay (Trossard 57′).

Members Analysis

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

  1. El Presidente
      43 mins ago

      GW38 that Villa vs West Ham fixture looks so so so juicy....

      Open Controls
      1. Patron
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        um who do u have in mind?

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
            35 mins ago

            For the ones playing FH is absolute dream come true! 2 horrible defences fighting last round to stay up... goals galore! 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Patron
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              oh yeah, might work out, I still have FH too

              Open Controls
            2. La Vida Latte
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              34 mins ago

              Or maybe none of them will have anything to fight for.

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                  30 mins ago

                  I think those 2 will be there for sure. Norwich seems out and Brighton&Watford seem stronger. I think it will be between WHU, AVL and BOU

                  Open Controls
              2. Soto Ayam
                  33 mins ago

                  Have you been watching West ham? Goals galore if villa score 5+

                  Open Controls
                • Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Thats not the recipe for goals, its the recipe for two teams afraid of losing and a cagey affair. If they are both either secured or already relegated, now thats a recipe for goals.

                  Open Controls
          • mad_beer ✅
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            My Vardy (C) party didn't happen. FH wasted.

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
                33 mins ago

                You're 2 hours late mate...

                Open Controls
            2. gers23
              • 8 Years
              43 mins ago

              What do people consider a comfortable lead in their mini leagues to be? Was 53 ahead before this week. No chips left.Rival has BB

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                41 mins ago

                I was 40 vehind my ml leader before this gameweek used my BB and noe ahead

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  36 mins ago

                  Point is 53 is comfortable enough but not a sure deal. If that ml is your prioirty id try and get some of his main players

                  Open Controls
              2. Hot Toddy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                36 mins ago

                100

                Open Controls
              3. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                27 mins ago

                Depends how different your teams are

                Open Controls
              4. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                26 mins ago

                I think 60+ is sizable at this point.

                Of course my mini league is extremely tight. I'm 2nd, 4 points behind 1st.

                Top 5 are separated by just 13 points. Oh and theres 500 pounds for 1st and top 3 paid. Gonna be squeaky bum time end of this season.

                Open Controls
              5. jason_ni
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                For what its worth, i went from being 59 points behind in my ml coming back into fpl in GW 30+, to being 2 points behind coming into 31+, and after last night, I'm in 1st place by a few points.

                Point is any week can cause a huge swing if someone nails it. I'd only be semi comfortable at this stage is the lead was 100+ plus, as at least that takes 2 huge swings.

                Open Controls
              6. Hakim Ziyech
                • 1 Year
                16 mins ago

                I once topped a league & lost it on the final day after an exciting challenge. It was quite surprising when it all ended. Lol... 80-100 points should be safe for the last day

                Open Controls
              7. Rains of Castamere
                • 5 Years
                15 mins ago

                I'm about 35 clear but have similar teams...

                Key differences are (me left, him right)

                Trent vs VVD
                Henderson vs Pope
                Mane vs Salah
                KDB vs Son

                I'm looking to bring in Jesus and Salah in GW33.

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Trent beats VVD
                  GK tighter, but Pope prob beats Hendo
                  Mane/Salah toss a coin
                  KDB/Son, again could be tight for overall points come season end(Expect Kdb will get less mins than Son)

                  With 35 you should be safe unless a Son/Salah hattrick explodes on his captaincy

                  Open Controls
            3. kuzser
              • 3 Years
              42 mins ago

              Coming back to this after FH’ing in the current one:
              Krul (Leno*)
              TAA - Doherty - Lascelles (Baldock Lundstram)
              KdB - Fernandes - Mount - Saka - Grealish
              Auba - Jota (Kun*)

              Obviously need to sort Leno and Kun, but the former can possibly wait so which is move is the best? All for -4
              1) Leno, Kun-> Martinez/Foster, Rashford
              2) Grealish, Baldock -> Martial, Simpson
              3) Lund, Kun -> Kiko, Rashford
              4) Grealish, Kun -> Richarlison, Rashford / Martial, Dcl

              Open Controls
              1. MikeRyko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                34 mins ago

                1 or 4.

                Although as you already have Fernandes I might consider a different striker. Maybe Kane - but haven't actually seen him play since the restart.

                Open Controls
              2. jason_ni
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                14 mins ago

                1, as they are 2 non playing members(and pricy ones) Grealish is still relatively cheap, and will play all games.
                Id get in DDG and Rashford for Leno/Kun

                Open Controls
            4. MikeRyko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              42 mins ago

              Morning Folks

              Hows this wildcard team looking?

              Ederson, 3.9m
              TAA, Aurier, Maguire, Saiss, Holgate
              Salah,KDB, Son, Martial, Foden
              Jimi, DCL, Nketiah

              £0.1m ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Jullepuu
                  just now

                  Looks good to me if Foden and Nketiah keep getting minutes

                  Open Controls
              2. Burger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                41 mins ago

                So, tonight's games:

                Manchester Utd v Sheffield Utd
                Newcastle v Aston Villa
                Norwich v Everton
                Wolves v Bournemouth
                Liverpool v Crystal Palace

                Where do we think the 'shock' benching will come from?

                I'll go Salah again.

                Open Controls
                1. markloe
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Doherty

                  Open Controls
                  1. Burger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Like that one, 10 min cameo to break a few hearts?

                    Open Controls
                    1. markloe
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      aah yes, I'm sure that would keep a few Lascelles 15 pointers on the bench

                      Open Controls
                  2. Patron
                    • 1 Year
                    29 mins ago

                    oof that might happen surely, hopefully not

                    Open Controls
                    1. markloe
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      he was rested for one game over Christmas, wouldn't be surprised

                      Open Controls
                      1. Patron
                        • 1 Year
                        22 mins ago

                        nothing would surprise me now, but just imagine Jimenez being benched, that would be the biggest one i reckon. Quite unlikely.

                        Open Controls
                  3. La Vida Latte
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    I really hope not 🙁

                    Open Controls
                  4. Rains of Castamere
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Wolves have a week off (Saturday to Saturday next week), hoping that's where Nuno will see the rest period being

                    Open Controls
                  5. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    This is the only reason I didn't cap him

                    Open Controls
                2. La Vida Latte
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Jota benched for Traore

                  Open Controls
                3. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  38 mins ago

                  No chance. Jota will be benched imo but not a shock

                  No other shocks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Burger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Agree that wouldn't be a shock.

                    Open Controls
                  2. La Vida Latte
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Maybe not a big shock. But a tiny micro shock 😉

                    Open Controls
                4. La Roja
                  • 8 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  I reckon Jota will be benched

                  Open Controls
                5. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • 4 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Martial for Ighalo

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Vida Latte
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Nooooooo!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Burger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Interesting, like it!

                    Open Controls
                  3. La Roja
                    • 8 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Doubt it.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Patron
                    • 1 Year
                    34 mins ago

                    wouldnt it be Rash more likely?

                    Open Controls
                    1. jason_ni
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      not for Ighalo, Rashford plays wide left, Martial plays centre forward, so if Ighalo comes in, Tony M makes way.

                      Can't see it happening though, anything is possible though.

                      Open Controls
                    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Why? What’s your logic with rash?

                      Open Controls
                  5. fr3d
                    • 2 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    0% chance

                    Open Controls
                6. Patron
                  • 1 Year
                  35 mins ago

                  if Salah gets benched ill literally start to cry

                  Open Controls
                7. El Presidente
                    32 mins ago

                    Salah, Martial and Jimenez all benched

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      25 mins ago

                      Think ill stop playing if that happens

                      Open Controls
                      1. Patron
                        • 1 Year
                        17 mins ago

                        haha for sure

                        Open Controls
                  • POLSKA GOLA
                    • 6 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Mané

                    Open Controls
                  • zdrojo187
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Jota,TAA and Martial

                    Open Controls
                8. La Vida Latte
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  When does next season start?

                  Open Controls
                  1. GREEN IS GOOD
                    • 4 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    September

                    Open Controls
                    1. La Vida Latte
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      Thanks. Are the fixtures released?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Reg83
                          32 mins ago

                          How can the fixtures be released without knowing who is promoted and relegated?

                          Open Controls
                          1. La Vida Latte
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            Doh! I have bad luck when I think 😉

                            Open Controls
                          2. jason_ni
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Lol - this made me chuckle.

                            Open Controls
                          3. GanonTEK
                            • 6 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            GW1:
                            Liverpool v Promoted team #2

                            Open Controls
                  2. Jullepuu
                      40 mins ago

                      Good to go for next week?

                      Pope
                      TAA Doherty Lascelles
                      Salah KDB Bruno Duda
                      Auba Jota Rashford

                      Krul Basham D. Luiz Egan

                      Open Controls
                    • Brosstan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Just realized Chilly got 2 BAPS. What a God!

                      Open Controls
                    • Puyol Pants Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Thoughts on Jesus as a pick on WC?

                      Should be nailed, probably starts 6-7 out of the 8 remaining games in my opinion. What's not to like?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        37 mins ago

                        The fact that he's crap? Aguero out doesnt mean he'll randomly start scoring not very cheap either

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jullepuu
                            32 mins ago

                            He is not crap. Look up his stats from transfermarkt

                            Open Controls
                            1. Brosstan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              He is crap. Stats lie because he plays for CIty

                              Open Controls
                              1. Brosstan
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                And Im saying that as an owner

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jullepuu
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Well alright he is the worst striker in the prem but the suply is so good that he can't avoid scoring and assisting well

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Brosstan
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Joelinton and Solanke are both worse tbf.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Jullepuu
                                          just now

                                          True and so is Benteke sadly. I was just trying to make a point

                                          Open Controls
                            2. Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              37 mins ago

                              Gonna wait until after the Pool game. But yes, after that, could be good.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Jellyfish
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                this.

                                Open Controls
                            3. Patron
                              • 1 Year
                              37 mins ago

                              after 32 maybe

                              Open Controls
                            4. La Roja
                              • 8 Years
                              36 mins ago

                              I don't think he is nailed on, since he will be the only recognized fit striker for City and CL games are approaching.

                              Remember, Pep likes to play Sterlo up top too.

                              Open Controls
                            5. PrettyDick
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              It's luring for sure but I remember thinking how invisible he was against arsenal before he was subbed off. Nowhere near the goal, which is frustrating if you own him. However, I agree that he *should* start the majority of the games (if Aguero's injury is as bad as people seem to think) and that *should* mean more goal scoring opportunities than any other forward in the league will get. Combined with his low ownership it makes it really interesting. I guess it depends on your rank/ML position/goals.

                              It could also make Sterling a more interesting option if he decides to play him up top

                              Open Controls
                            6. El Presidente
                                30 mins ago

                                I think all of City's midfield is ahead of him... well maybe not Rodri and Gundogan..

                                Open Controls
                              • FOO FIGHTER
                                  19 mins ago

                                  I reckon Marhez will start most matches now that Aguero is out. Will be a coin toss between Sterling and Jesus for the striker role.

                                  I am switching KDB to Mahrez for cash to strengthen.

                                  Open Controls
                              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                39 mins ago

                                Tomorrow never knows what it doesn't know too soon

                                Open Controls
                                1. Nightcrawler
                                  • 1 Year
                                  31 mins ago

                                  Need a little time to wake up

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    28 mins ago

                                    You know you should so I guess you might as well 🙂

                                    Open Controls
                              • Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                36 mins ago

                                Captaincy this week is a mare. Jimenez looks good. I also quite like KdB (c) as well.

                                Open Controls
                                1. La Roja
                                  • 8 Years
                                  34 mins ago

                                  Manu assets away to Brighton also decent

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Patron
                                    • 1 Year
                                    26 mins ago

                                    some doubt it cause of the FA Cup game

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. La Roja
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      that's a good point actually, i guess we will have more info after today's game

                                      Open Controls
                                2. bitm2007
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  33 mins ago

                                  I will be watching Auba closely tomorrow night.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Magic Zico
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Don't want to go there again but yeah NOR is the factor

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  Looking at KDB also

                                  I don't know whether he might be emerging as a captaincy Light-House amidst all the Covid chaos that surrounds us

                                  He's just so goddamn consistent, pens just elevates him into the FPL stratosphere... until he misses one of course

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Patron
                                    • 1 Year
                                    23 mins ago

                                    I would also look at him for sure

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. jason_ni
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    I dont think KDB is programmed to miss pens.

                                    Open Controls
                                4. Hot Toddy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  23 mins ago

                                  Can see Liverpool stifling City. Jimenez / DCL look okay to me.

                                  Open Controls
                              • Reg83
                                  35 mins ago

                                  What to do with this bloke bergwijn?
                                  Just got him in wc.
                                  Sell, keep or bench for saka?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Patron
                                    • 1 Year
                                    32 mins ago

                                    Id wait one more gw..

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. PrettyDick
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    29 mins ago

                                    Saka is a good starter at home to Norwich so you might as well save the transfer for next week and use 2FT. But definitely get him out

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Jellyfish
                                    • 8 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    Got to say I was v surprised to see him benched. I would keep

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. jason_ni
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    He was good enough for you to consider to bring in on a WC, whats changed after one game?

                                    Madness to switch it so soon.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Tonyawesome69
                                  • 1 Year
                                  23 mins ago

                                  Is there an updated chip plan around for those that still have WC, BB etc?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Patron
                                    • 1 Year
                                    10 mins ago

                                    oof, I dont think there is a certain plan for that, u might wc in 33 and set your team up for a bb after that.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Hot Toddy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    9 mins ago

                                    Next gw where your team looks to be weak, wildcard and prepare a BB for soon after. Simple.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Magic Zico
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Tough season for me got many things wrong including WCs. At 135K and have 39 points to make up to top 50K to avoid personal worst ever OR. Can this be done in 8 GWs with only BB left?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Hot Toddy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    21 mins ago

                                    Of course.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Patron
                                    • 1 Year
                                    17 mins ago

                                    Yes definitely.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. iL PiStOlErO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    9 mins ago

                                    It can be as long as you stay away from Ars. Just use that BB wisely.

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. jason_ni
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    GW30+ OR 118k
                                    GW31+ OR 41k

                                    Can be done easily.
                                    Can just as easily slide back to 100k!

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. bitm2007
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Easily I halved my OR last GW. 43k to 21k. No reason you can't do the same, you would be within touching distance of 50k then.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Jellyfish
                                  • 8 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  No baps for Son last night is disappointing

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Hakim Ziyech
                                    • 1 Year
                                    14 mins ago

                                    Lol

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    14 mins ago

                                    yes. Disallowed goal even more so

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Jellyfish
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      Indeed...

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. iL PiStOlErO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    12 mins ago

                                    At least he is pretty much safe in first team under Mou...

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. POLSKA GOLA
                                    • 6 Years
                                    12 mins ago

                                    No baps for Aurier was even a bigger disappointment, he was destined for one until the OG assist changed from Lo Celso to Sanchez

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. Brosstan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Robbed. Disgraceful from Mark

                                    Open Controls
                                • Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  14 mins ago

                                  Would any of you take a hit for next week to improve this first team? Barnes (EVE a)/ Mount (WHU a)/ Grealish (WOL h) spring to mind.

                                  3m ITB

                                  Ederson
                                  Doh TAA Boly
                                  Mount Barnes Grealish KDB Bruno
                                  Jimi Rash

                                  Open Controls
                                • iL PiStOlErO
                                  • 1 Year
                                  13 mins ago

                                  Soooo...D. Luiz signs new one-year deal with Ars. How? Why?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Amey
                                    • 1 Year
                                    9 mins ago

                                    Yesssssssssss

                                    Comedy is Much needed with current circumstances over the world !!

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                                      • 1 Year
                                      7 mins ago

                                      It looks like he infected the whole squad lomg time ago. Patient zero pts.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. _sidney_will
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Cedric getting a 4 year deal when he turns 29 in August and has never played a game for us, absolutely livid, my club is a complete shambles from top to bottom

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                                      • 1 Year
                                      4 mins ago

                                      I support AC Milan so I feel your pain mate but Ars is something special last few years.

                                      Open Controls
                                • Dino
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  10 mins ago

                                  Surprised Leicester ha e started so poorly, I thought the rest would have refreshed a old vardys legs but I think he took a few games to get up to match fitness at the start of the season too, bit like kane in that regard.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Amey
                                    • 1 Year
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Vardy looks good enough to me. It's about the service. No creativity at all !
                                    I've seen this one too many times now over last few gw's (before lockdown as well)

                                    Teams just sit deep & crowd the box and let them take shots from distance. They need to free Madison up from defensive duties

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Dino
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Just a game state thing then potentially? If Leicester get the first goal and teams have to come out and attack them then vardy could fill his boots?

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. iL PiStOlErO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Same here. Expected them to do much better yes. Have Barnes myself and dont know if I should just make an easy switch to Mount. Will wait for the Che game.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. jason_ni
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Leicester could be in trouble with regards to top 4. They need to start picking up some wins.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Dino
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      just now

                                      They do 100% and they have the fixtures. If vardy doesn't do it over the next couple i reckon I'll be downgrading to Jimi and budget striker like dcl or ings and upgrade midfield and def.

                                      Open Controls
                                • Camzy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  What the heck do I do this week?

                                  Tempted to just save the tranny. Getting rid of any Pool this week can't be good with AVL next week.

                                  Pope Henderson
                                  TAA Soyuncu Holgate Taylor Williams
                                  Salah Mane KdB Fernandes Dendoncker
                                  Jimenez DCL Ings

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Hybrid.power
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Save. Nothing wrong with that team as far as I can see.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Camzy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      just now

                                      Cool fair enough.

                                      I want Mahrez in 33.

                                      So I'm eyeing something ambitious like:

                                      Dendo, Ings, Henderson > Mahrez, Connolly, Fodder. Just want to leverage my team value to the maximum going into the end. Very few people can compete with a front 7 of Salah, Mane, Mahrez, KdB, Fernandes, DCL, Jimenez.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. jason_ni
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Save it unless someone gets injured.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  6 mins ago

                                  Sorry repost:

                                  Take a hit?
                                  Barnes (EVE a)/ Mount (WHU a)/ Grealish (WOL h) spring to mind.

                                  3m ITB

                                  Ederson
                                  Doh TAA Boly
                                  Mount Barnes Grealish KDB Bruno
                                  Jimi Rash

                                  Open Controls
                                • gers23
                                  • 8 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Who do you think comes out on tip during this gameweek?

                                  A) Seiss Ederson Bruno Mount Jiminez Auba

                                  B) Walker Pogba Kdb Rashford Jota

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. iL PiStOlErO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    3 mins ago

                                    50/50

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. bitm2007
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    6 against 5 isn't a fair fight.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                                      • 1 Year
                                      1 min ago

                                      It is when you have Ars players.

                                      Open Controls
                                • The Legend Squad
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  A

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. iL PiStOlErO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    2 mins ago

                                    -ha.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    -ss

                                    Open Controls
                                • jason_ni
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Is it just me, or are we getting more comments per page? I like it, used to be 20, now more like 100 per page.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    *30

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Brosstan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Its 20 threads per page. When each individual thread is long with many replies it looks like the pages are longer compared to when every page is "RMT" with 0 replies.

                                    Open Controls

