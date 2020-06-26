Scoutcast Episode 335 – Tackling Rotation

With the FA Cup resuming this weekend, the spectre of rotation looms larger than ever in Gameweek 32+ and beyond.

With five substitutes allowed and fixtures arriving swiftly, ever-changing teamsheets are a trend that Fantasy Premier League managers are already having to adjust to.

Joe and Andy look ahead to how the FA Cup is set to affect FPL planning. This is something of particular concern to those like Joe, who are still pinning their hopes on a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) goal or two.

Given the goal-scoring success of both Manchester clubs in recent weeks, our duo also considers how to fit in the array of enticing forwards from the city.

Spurs assets are also on the bill. They have enticing fixtures and players for the run-in, but how do we fit them all in?

Then there’s Liverpool to consider. They’ve won the league, but which of their stars will start in the league over the coming weeks?

Elsewhere, Joe and Andy look back on their mixed fortunes in Gameweek 31+ and ahead to the upcoming fixtures, including their captaincy and transfer plans.

Andy takes his turn to pick a differential, and there are clean sheets to consider as they look to juggle their rotation worries and plot to secure the services of players with a high points ceiling. Tough times ahead.

This podcast was recorded on the morning of June 26, just after Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions. Congratulations to them and their patient fans.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

