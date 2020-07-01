755
Pro Pundits - Andy July 1

Why Harry Kane is back on my FPL radar and which three United assets I favour

755 Comments
Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at the post-restart performances of Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in his latest Pro Pundits piece.

The new normal isn’t all that different so far from a Fantasy Premier League perspective.

Danny Ings (£7.3m) is still in great goalscoring form, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) has averaged 7.6 points per match in the opening three games, and Nick Pope (£5.0m) is making a mockery of anyone who brings in a different goalkeeper.

With that being said, I do want to explore whether there are any differences we can spot following the Gameweeks and matches we’ve seen since football restarted.

755 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scottyib
      18 mins ago

      I have FH and TC left. Any thoughts in best GW to play them?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        TC last gameweek - City vs Norwich

        Open Controls
      2. linkafu
          1 min ago

          FH GW35

          Open Controls
        • No Professionals
          • 2 Years
          just now

          depends on so many things. What your team is, whether you're chasing.

          if i had TC i'd be giving it to Salah this weekend.

          FH is a nice option for the final gameweek. But equally, if you're not stacked on pool and united it is a decent option this week.

          Open Controls
      3. The King
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Those still with triple captain when are you plotting to use it?

        City v Norwich last game of the season looks good but might be leaving it too late

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          That could be great if we got early team news that one of KDB/Mahrez/Sterling was starting

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Depends on the golden boot race I think

          Open Controls
        3. Scottyib
            1 min ago

            Does look to late tbh. A real dilemna. Not convinced City and Liverpool players wont be rotated

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Too* late, IMO

              Open Controls
        4. WelshWhite
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Keep it and slam it on David Silva for the last Man City game - last ever game in the prem he will surely be given pens as well?

          I will be free-hitting and going Silva, Foden and Jesus for an end of season goal fest!!!

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            FH-ing here, too! Bring on the goals!! Kün pretty much guaranteed to still be out...?

            Open Controls
        5. GloryManUnited
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Auba to punish tonight

          Open Controls
          1. GOTHAM City F.C.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yep. Auba's hattrick incoming.

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Amen to that

              Open Controls
            2. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              just now

              God bless you son

              Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Punish owners yes

            Open Controls
          3. Amey
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Owner's ?
            I hope he scores something for those poor souls

            Open Controls
            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              I don't.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                😀

                Open Controls
        6. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Choices

          A TAA
          B Salah Ings -4
          C Salah TC Ings -4
          D Kane Martial -4

          with A I’d need to play 2 of Tammy Sarr Vardy. Other choices just Tammy

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
              7 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Ty

                It’s where I am right now.

                Open Controls
            • Amey
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                You said A earlier today 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  I know
                  You didn't mention Tammy Sarr at that time i guess.
                  Or I must have missed that part

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Probably didn’t

                    Too ashamed to post my squad on here. 🙂

                    Open Controls
          2. ZoumasBloomers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Anyone considering moving Doherty on? If I shift him to Boly I can move Sarr or Fernandez (Newcastle one) to Martial or AWB

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              No way Jose

              Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              I might down him to Saiss, would enable Barnes to Mahrez

              Open Controls
            3. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I am
              And for exactly same reason

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21981563

              Open Controls
            4. Hot Toddy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Worth it for such massive upgrades I reckon

              Open Controls
          3. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Even if Kane gets the ground running vs SHU, is auba to Kane a good move?

            Open Controls
            1. linkafu
                just now

                Yes

                Open Controls
            2. WelshWhite
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              Auba's head has been turned - Eddie NK will outscore him tonight and for less than half the price LOL

              Open Controls
              1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Hope so...!!!

                Open Controls
              2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                • 7 Years
                just now

                That's what you think

                Open Controls
            3. ZoumasBloomers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Nketiah as first sub tonight with Taylor sat as second sub is going to hurt. Praying Fernandez gets the flu or something

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Not the best thing to pray under current circumstances

                Open Controls
              2. in sane in de bruyne
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Nketiah could easily outscore Taylor's 7pts.

                Open Controls
            4. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              A) Mahrez + Rashford
              B) Salah + Greenwood

              Open Controls
              1. linkafu
                  8 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                • in sane in de bruyne
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  b

                  Open Controls
                • SkiLo72
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  I have the exact same dilemma....am thinking B as Salah is chasing golden boot and I think Greenwood will get plenty of minutes - he looked really good last night

                  Open Controls
                • I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Still B if it costs a -4 this week? Could pay off instantly if I captain Salah.

                  Open Controls
                  1. linkafu
                      1 min ago

                      B Captain Salah

                      Open Controls
                    • SkiLo72
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Think it’s still worth it if keeping for the rest of the season

                      Open Controls
                  2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                • Ings_is_the_king
                    8 mins ago

                    Which FH squad do you prefer? I would appreciate any feedback.
                    Ryan, 3.9m
                    TAA, Doherty, Azpilecueta, Maguire, 3.9m
                    Mane, Salah, Mahrez, Foden, Martial
                    Maupay, Rashford, 4.2m
                    Or
                    Ryan, 3.9m
                    TAA, Azpi, Wan-Bissaka, Justin, Lascelles
                    Mane, Salah, Mahrez, Mount, Martial,
                    Rashy, Maupay, 4.2m

                    Open Controls
                    1. in sane in de bruyne
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      First one

                      Open Controls
                  • in sane in de bruyne
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Save my FT here? Or Vardy out for someone if he blanks again perhaps..

                    Krul
                    TAA Doherty Taylor
                    Salah KDB Bruno Martial
                    Vardy Rashford Jimenez

                    (McCarthy Lascelles Holgate Guendouzi) 0.4

                    Open Controls
                  • lordkippe
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Low expectations tonight with Martinez, Richarlison & DCL.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      3 mins ago

                      Nketiah & Pulisc © for me

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Nice..

                        Auba c, Dubravka and Lascelles here

                        Open Controls
                  • HollywoodXI
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    If DCL could be left out the squad tonight that would be great.

                    Open Controls
                  • NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Taylor's 7 points on my bench. Any chance of Lascelles or Stevens not playing?

                    What was I thinking.

                    Open Controls
                  • Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    8 minutes until tears of auba cappers

                    Open Controls
                    1. what's my name
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      this

                      Open Controls
                    2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Booo

                      Open Controls
                  • what's my name
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    got auba in my team but don’t want him to score as my ML rival went triplC on him

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lucy2019
                        just now

                        Don't worry, he won't.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Hakim Ziyech
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Remembering when Fergie made Chelsea give the Utd B team a guard of honor at Stamford Bridge.

                      Klopp should kindly do the same tomorrow night

                      Open Controls

