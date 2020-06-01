FFScout Memberships for 2020/21 season available

Fantasy Football Scout memberships for the 2020/21 season are now available – book now to secure the pre-season rate £17.50.

With the Premier League and FPL set for a welcome return in just over two weeks, the time has come when a Fantasy manager’s attention turns to strategies, selections and generally honing their edge to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

If this sounds at all familiar then you should probably consider the benefits of upgrading to Member status or indeed renewing for the coming season whilst the price is right.

Existing Members who have not yet renewed can get ahead of the game and save at least £2.50 (the best part of a coffee or a pint… if you were allowed to go to the coffee house or pub) if they secure their membership before the price rise.

For those who have not yet signed up, purchasing a full-season subscription today will give you better value than ever before. By signing up now for the 2020/21 season you will also get access to all the stats, tools and articles for the completion of the 2019/20 campaign, which resumes on June 17th, as well as the new upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, if you prefer to dip in, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly packages for just £2.99 per month.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Buying a membership helps to support the core FFS squad and ensure we can continue on our 10-year mission to provide the very best insight, tips and tools to a community of Fantasy managers from all over the world.

Anyone with Fantasy Football Scout membership will have access to the following benefits:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team to guide your selections and transfers.

Continued access to exclusive Members articles.

Analyse our own Opta powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Engage in discussion with other users on this exclusive content using Members-only comments and Hot Topics.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Use our own powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

Employ our brand new Flat-Track Bully feature to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

Read extra Members analysis in all of our Scout Notes for Premier League games.

Enjoy enhanced content in some of our Pro Pundits articles.

Study data from selected UEFA European Championship qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of the Euro 2020 Fantasy game launch.

Plus, you will get first access to all the new features, tools and content we have planned in the months ahead.

Join Us!

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs