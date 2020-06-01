66
Members June 1

FFScout Memberships for 2020/21 season available

66 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout memberships for the 2020/21 season are now available – book now to secure the pre-season rate £17.50.

With the Premier League and FPL set for a welcome return in just over two weeks, the time has come when a Fantasy manager’s attention turns to strategies, selections and generally honing their edge to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

If this sounds at all familiar then you should probably consider the benefits of upgrading to Member status or indeed renewing for the coming season whilst the price is right.

Existing Members who have not yet renewed can get ahead of the game and save at least £2.50 (the best part of a coffee or a pint… if you were allowed to go to the coffee house or pub) if they secure their membership before the price rise.

For those who have not yet signed up, purchasing a full-season subscription today will give you better value than ever before. By signing up now for the 2020/21 season you will also get access to all the stats, tools and articles for the completion of the 2019/20 campaign, which resumes on June 17th, as well as the new upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, if you prefer to dip in, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly packages for just £2.99 per month.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Buying a membership helps to support the core FFS squad and ensure we can continue on our 10-year mission to provide the very best insight, tips and tools to a community of Fantasy managers from all over the world.

Anyone with Fantasy Football Scout membership will have access to the following benefits:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Continued access to exclusive Members articles.
  • Analyse our own Opta powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Engage in discussion with other users on this exclusive content using Members-only comments and Hot Topics.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Use our own powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
  • Employ our brand new Flat-Track Bully feature to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.
  • Read extra Members analysis in all of our Scout Notes for Premier League games.
  • Enjoy enhanced content in some of our Pro Pundits articles.
  • Study data from selected UEFA European Championship qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of the Euro 2020 Fantasy game launch.

Plus, you will get first access to all the new features, tools and content we have planned in the months ahead.

Join Us!

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ritzyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Really? Is it not better to get this season finished first considering we have no idea when 20/21 will start or when it will run through to? When will my 20/21 membership expire? I guess the FFS coffers are running dry.

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I mean, they run on annual membership that normally goes on sale this time of year. So I'd say 'coffers running dry' is a perfectly apt, albeit crudely phrased, reason to offer this option.

      Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Im sure they are not. I dont know much about business and you won't see me in dragons den anytime soon but they are not doing bad

      https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/07096709/filing-history

      Open Controls
  2. geoffpugh22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    How exactly do I renew? I click on any of the links in the article and I end up in the member's area. I can't see where I renew anywhere.

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Same here...

      Open Controls
    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah same here can't see where to renew for next season

      Open Controls
    3. Catenaccio FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Had the same issue yestrday night and i sent an email to support and they were kind enough to fix it.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/31/sanes-return-to-fitness-adds-to-city-rotation-risk-out-wide/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21838849

      I think a lot of subscriptions were not renewed as they should because of some kind of glitch while updating the database.

      Don't panic send them an email and they will take care of you.

      Open Controls
  3. Weffie von Wobbegong
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    I think it's free for 10-year members. Hooray, what a nice touch.

    Open Controls
    1. Weffie von Wobbegong
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Well I can't renew anyway, so I can't think of any other explanation.

      Open Controls
  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Yesterday there was an article that stated "you can rest assured that all season-long memberships will be extended past this date and run until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. " like they were doing us a favour.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/31/an-update-on-fantasy-football-scout-memberships/

    Now they are asking us to sign up for 2020/21 season to get it at the discounted price, and presumably if we don't do so we will miss out on the preseason pricing !

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      the preseason price has also gone up by 40% (£12.50 to £17.50) over the last two season, with this years preseason price being the same as last seasons regular price.

      Open Controls
      1. SackWenger
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Staggering really. I understand people supporting websites but for me they get their money through advertisements. To be asking for funds for next season stinks like it did with my club Arsenal and season ticket renewals.

        Been on this site for over 10 years and i won't pay a penny. Same with the kids with FIFA 20 etc. Stick the base price be that free or £50 - but don't want to get sucked into paying additional funds.

        Given the current climate, irrespective of whether you agree or disagree with the above, they should have waited.

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes - seems a bit premature to be offering anything in relation to next season when we have still huge uncertainty on the conclusion of the current season. Who knows how the end of the current season is going to pan out and if there are challenges it could well impact the start of next season.

      Open Controls
  5. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Mods, please enable Renewal for existing members. TIA.

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Flagged.

      Open Controls
    2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Apparently the article was supposed to be aimed at those who are not already members.
      Existing members have already had their membership extended till the end of this season so don't need to do anything about it till then.

      Open Controls
      1. Catenaccio FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes but something went wrong while updating the subscriptions and a lot of people can't login to the memebers area so they need to contact an email to sort this out.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's been resolved, everyone should have access now after the disruption. Memberships have all been extended.

          (If you still don't have access, email myself or Geoff and we'll sort it)

          Open Controls
          1. Catenaccio FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            My issue has been solved and thank you very much, but i see a lot of people complaining about the same issue just right now, so i was trying to help them by saying that they can send an email to be helped by the support team.

            Open Controls
  6. rdamjan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    How to renew? I`ve got this message: You already have a member's account so there's no need to upgrade.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ditto. Same here. Couldn't organise one of those things in a brewery.

      Open Controls
  7. Bond 007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    It doesn’t work. Also the £9.99 Season Pass is showing as £17.50 (per year).

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's what it says for me too.

      Open Controls
  8. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Liverpool played an 11 v 11 at Anfield earlier.

    Alisson - Williams Hoever VVD Robertson - Henderson Keita Jones - Elliott Firmino Mane

    Adrian - TAA Gomez Lovren Larouci - Fabinho Milner Ox - Salah Origi Minamino

    2-0 Mane and Keita

    Via LFC website + pics gallery

    Open Controls
    1. SackWenger
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I'm sure that will be going on at each club - no real useful information there, other than to say those players are fit.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Shows player availability which will be key giving anyone testing positive this week misses first gw

        Open Controls
        1. SackWenger
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
  9. robbo1337
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Am I being a numpty? Can't renew yet

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's not you. The article hasn't been clearly written and the links go to pages that haven't been updated. It looks like zero user testing has taken place.

      Open Controls
  10. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    So we are paying for the June/July 19/20 season plus 20/21 season right?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Cos it used to be £12.50

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Was the preseason price £12.50 last year ? I know it's gone up by 40% (£12.50 to £17.50) over the last two season, with this years preseason price being the same as last seasons regular price.

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Was planning to join next season but feel £17.50 is just a bit too much.

          Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      So we're been asked to pay on the double for 19/20? We have had no games for over 2 months so had no value from our membership for that period. The 19/20 membership should simply be extended to the end of the 19/20 season.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        19/20 membership has been extended for free.

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/05/31/an-update-on-fantasy-football-scout-memberships/

        They want to you to cough £17.50 now for next season membership however, or it's going to be £20 if we wait until when we need it.

        Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    £17.50 .... Hasn't that dramatically increased since last season? I'm sure it used to be less than a tenner.

    Open Controls
    1. pompeyupnorth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes it was defo 12.50 last season and before...

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Prices go up on all sorts of things. This is no different.

      If u think its worth it pay up but i wouldnt complain

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Inflation is currently at 0.8%. This is like a 75% increase. How are they justifying this increase?

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          40%, I think we are going to see a lot of this in the months to come. People have lost income due to the virus and will be trying to make up for it.

          Open Controls
  12. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    This article is going down well. Hand me the popcorn!

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Dunno why people are complaining . Either join or don't . Simple .

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        Exactly

        Open Controls
      2. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        So we just accept it without any discussion?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Yes its their company not agovt organisation

          Open Controls
      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dunno why people are complaining. Either dramatically ramp up your prices with little or no explanation or don't. Simple.

        Open Controls
  13. gaurava1216
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Free Hit team GW39

    Leno
    Egan Basham O'Connell + 4.3M
    KDB Sterling Salah Grealish
    Auba Aguero

    4 x Fodders on Bench

    Triple City- Double Arsenal- Triple sheff utd and 1 Villa

    What could go wrong? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice, i'd still try to get Trent somehow.

      Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Toffees 0 - Pool 6. 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    So, how exactly can I get the 20/21 membership when I have the 19/20 membership? Can’t find anything on my profile

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I click on link tells me I already have membership?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, it looks like the article has been published without checking the links first.

        Open Controls
        1. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would be nice if the editor could update the links so we could buy

          Open Controls
  15. Pukki Party
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Most seem to think we will need sauad depth because there will be rotation, don't you think 5 transfers mean your every player in the starting 11 will most likely get some minutes every game?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Squad*

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      That's my thinking too.

      Open Controls
    3. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Possibly. But you would want to maximize those minutes no? If a guy is only going to get a 5 minute cameo because he wasn't a starter before the outbreak, why would I want him in my team. I want the 60+ mins a game players.

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yes thats true. Same thing happens during christmas. Flawed concept

      Open Controls
  16. Rhinos
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    fpl should just carry on imo. We've had 8 or 9ft to use, any extra chips spoil the integrity of it. Fpl towers will do what they want though and unlimited transfers is a good way to create extra buzz for the game. Could well all be irrelevant anyway once infection rates start to rise again

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like the unlimited transfers, think it’s the right thing to do for the game at this point. Ok with either approach though. Yes the R rate surely to rise, if it’s enough to stop/postpone only time will tell.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        nah its very unfair to those with no bench boost. Means could effectively use fh and bb in same gw which is against the rules

        Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Only time FPL gave away a WC to my knowledge was when the problem created was their doing. Certainly not the case here.

      Open Controls
  17. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Getting pts in Bundesliga fantasy you could only dream about in FPL. My final score of 167pts this GW, and that was 48pts behind the weekly leader, last time I looked. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      the scoring system surely can't be the same.

      Open Controls
  18. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    For the amount you guys are on here (it's all hard core on here now) £17.50 is not much for a year's entertainment. The guys have got to eat, they probably need the cash flow. In a normal season they'd be putting the same message out around now. They should have tested the link first if it doesn't work as some of you are saying.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Discounted membership is normally available at this time of year, but this year there has been a 40% price hike

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.