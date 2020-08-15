FPL relaunches for 2020/21 as Gameweek deadlines move back half an hour

Fantasy Premier League has reopened for 2020/21, four weeks ahead of the new campaign.

There are no obvious rule changes from last season, with the chips and Wildcards remaining as they are.

However, the main development is the moving of the Gameweek deadlines from 60 to 90 minutes before kick-off – evidently to combat the team leaks from previous seasons.

With the relaunch of the game also comes the remaining player prices, following the drip-feed on social media yesterday.

We’ll be sharing our initial thoughts below, while you can also join Mark, Joe and David on a reaction video:

GOALKEEPERS

Most expensive

Alisson – £6.0m

Ederson – £6.0m

David de Gea – £5.5m

Rui Patricio – £5.5m

Dean Henderson – £5.5m

Hugo Lloris – £5.5m

Nick Pope – £5.5m

Kasper Schmeichel – £5.5m

As last season, Alisson and Ederson (both £6.0m) are the most expensive goalkeepers.

Nick Pope and Dean Henderson are two of six shot-stoppers available at £5.5m, meanwhile.

Chelsea’s defensives woes of last season sees Kepa Arrizabalaga move down to £5.0m, along with Jordan Pickford.

It’ll be interesting to see who gets the nod between the posts for Arsenal, with Emiliano Martinez (£4.5m) – who impressed in the run-in – half a million cheaper than Bernd Leno (£5.0m).

The goalkeepers from the newly promoted clubs all come in at £4.5m, along with Mathew Ryan and Alex McCarthy.

DEFENDERS

Most expensive

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £7.5m

Andrew Robertson – £7.0m

Virgil van Dijk – £6.5m

Marcos Alonso – £6.0m

Cesar Azpilicueta – £6.0m

Lucas Digne – £6.0m

Ricardo Pereira – £6.0m

Kyle Walker – £6.0m

Benjamin Mendy – £6.0m

Aymeric Laporte – £6.0m

Matt Doherty – £6.0m

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s price was revealed on Twitter earlier today, with the Liverpool right-back the most expensive defender in the game at £7.5m.

His teammates, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, can be snapped up for £7.0m and £6.5m respectively.

No other FPL defender costs more than £6.0m, with Matt Doherty among the cluster of options available at this price.

Joe Gomez‘s starting price remains at £5.5m and he is joined at that price point by Sheffield United wing-backs George Baldock and Enda Stevens and Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Reece James catches the eye at £5.0m, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas of newly promoted Leeds United have been attractively priced up at £4.5m.

With Jonny (£5.5m) expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period, Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) could be one to watch in the budget bracket.

Neco Williams, Nathan Ferguson and Ben Johnson are among the £4.0m bench fodder options, meanwhile.

More to follow.

