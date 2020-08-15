143
Pre-Season August 15

FPL relaunches for 2020/21 as Gameweek deadlines move back half an hour

Fantasy Premier League has reopened for 2020/21, four weeks ahead of the new campaign.

There are no obvious rule changes from last season, with the chips and Wildcards remaining as they are.

However, the main development is the moving of the Gameweek deadlines from 60 to 90 minutes before kick-off – evidently to combat the team leaks from previous seasons.

With the relaunch of the game also comes the remaining player prices, following the drip-feed on social media yesterday.

We’ll be sharing our initial thoughts below, while you can also join Mark, Joe and David on a reaction video:

GOALKEEPERS

Most expensive
  • Alisson – £6.0m
  • Ederson – £6.0m
  • David de Gea – £5.5m
  • Rui Patricio – £5.5m
  • Dean Henderson – £5.5m
  • Hugo Lloris – £5.5m
  • Nick Pope – £5.5m
  • Kasper Schmeichel – £5.5m

As last season, Alisson and Ederson (both £6.0m) are the most expensive goalkeepers.

Nick Pope and Dean Henderson are two of six shot-stoppers available at £5.5m, meanwhile.

Chelsea’s defensives woes of last season sees Kepa Arrizabalaga move down to £5.0m, along with Jordan Pickford.

It’ll be interesting to see who gets the nod between the posts for Arsenal, with Emiliano Martinez (£4.5m) – who impressed in the run-in – half a million cheaper than Bernd Leno (£5.0m).

The goalkeepers from the newly promoted clubs all come in at £4.5m, along with Mathew Ryan and Alex McCarthy.

DEFENDERS

Most expensive
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold – £7.5m
  • Andrew Robertson – £7.0m
  • Virgil van Dijk – £6.5m
  • Marcos Alonso – £6.0m
  • Cesar Azpilicueta – £6.0m
  • Lucas Digne – £6.0m
  • Ricardo Pereira – £6.0m
  • Kyle Walker – £6.0m
  • Benjamin Mendy – £6.0m
  • Aymeric Laporte – £6.0m
  • Matt Doherty – £6.0m

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s price was revealed on Twitter earlier today, with the Liverpool right-back the most expensive defender in the game at £7.5m.

His teammates, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, can be snapped up for £7.0m and £6.5m respectively.

No other FPL defender costs more than £6.0m, with Matt Doherty among the cluster of options available at this price.

Joe Gomez‘s starting price remains at £5.5m and he is joined at that price point by Sheffield United wing-backs George Baldock and Enda Stevens and Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Reece James catches the eye at £5.0m, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas of newly promoted Leeds United have been attractively priced up at £4.5m.

With Jonny (£5.5m) expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period, Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) could be one to watch in the budget bracket.

Neco Williams, Nathan Ferguson and Ben Johnson are among the £4.0m bench fodder options, meanwhile.

More to follow.

143 Comments
  1. Bubz
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rashford 9.5m mid is going to be a beast this season

    Open Controls
    1. Yome
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would rather have greenwood if he is guaranteed starts

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hmmm perhaps yeah

        Open Controls
        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Lol, way to stick to your guns.

          Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Martial, Rash, Greenwood, Bruno. Going to be hard to pick 2, may go for 3.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Likely they won't play first couple of weeks tho

        Open Controls
      2. Bubz
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Martial as a forward loses his appeal for me

        Open Controls
  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ryan/Button anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Heaton/Nyland

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Heaton injured.

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nyland at 4.0 is no problem

          Open Controls
      2. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Should be the obvious choice, but depends on first fixtures.

        Open Controls
  3. Berbs
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Nathan Ferguson 4m for Palace - highly rated RB. Most likeliest starting 4m defender for now.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’ve got him in my very rough first draft

      Open Controls
  4. Team Cruel
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martial selected by 60 % 😯

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's not even auto pick, it's United fans

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      He came on through my autopick.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Richarlison by 56% 😉

      Open Controls
  5. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Obviously subject to fixtures and delayed starts for Manchester... But it's fun! So RMT!

    4.5/4.0
    TAA, Vinagre, Dallas, Saliba, Ferguson
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Greenwood, Soucek
    Martial, Antonio, 4.5

    :D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D

    Open Controls
  6. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where is Mattheus Pereira?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Was on loan. Waiting till they sign him.

      Open Controls
  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    What happened to the further 5 price reveals lol

    Open Controls
  8. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    FPL making us really consider the high end defenders by undervaluing defenders across the board

    So much value in the 4.5-5.5 range

    Game is asking the existential FPL question whether you as a player compare TAA to his defender peers (expensive) or to attacking players (cheaper)

    Open Controls
    1. DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Logically he clearly should be compared only to defenders, but humans are terrible at understanding things logically.

      Open Controls
      1. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Someone mentioned a clever way to see this recently.

        Imagine we played the game, but every single defender's price was increased by 4.0, and our overall budget was increased by 20.0.

        This game is EXACTLY the same as the current one, even though defenders are all more expensive!

        Open Controls
    2. Jay Jay Okocha
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes to all of this

      Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not so simple imo...

      Open Controls
  9. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Harry Kane at 10.5... looks insane value if he starts how he finished last season

    Open Controls
  10. Sleep Talk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    McCarthy the obvious 4.5 goalie?

    Open Controls
    1. Yome
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, straight in my team

      Open Controls
    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah.

      Open Controls
      1. Gregor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Though I also like KWP at the same price, could even double up though.

        Open Controls
    3. acesingh
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ryan?

      Open Controls
  11. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Looks like it'll be the olde Ryan Button combo again

    Open Controls
  12. Goodbye Horses
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    You can actually get a decent squad with a midfield of Salah, KDB, Bruno and Pulisic. Gomez and Burnley appear to be the key.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodbye Horses
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Auba over Pulisic - sorry.

      Open Controls
  13. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    My first RMT ... 5-4-1

    Ryan
    TAA, Robbo, VVD, Digne, Doherty
    KDB, Bruno, Greenwood, Foden
    Werner

    Open Controls
  14. ST United
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is free hit gone??!!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You can't use it in GW1, just like last season.

      Open Controls
  15. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Emi (4.0)
    TAA Robbo VVD Laporte (4.0)
    Auba KDB Greenwood ASM (4.5)
    Martial Mitro (4.5)

    pretty easy, except for GW1

    Open Controls
  16. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sorry if this is already answered but is everyone else also seeing a points score of -1?

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitro booked already

      Open Controls
  17. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Tune in to scoutcast

    Open Controls
  18. Klaren
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I decided to do you guys a favour and save you time from building your teams. You can just copy the below and relax until GW3 deadline.

    Leno
    TAA Vinagre Shaw
    Salah Mane Son Soucek
    Jimenez Ings Mitrovic
    (Nyland, Taylor, Ferguson, Stephens)

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Im just going to WC to Marks team in GW2

      Open Controls
  19. La Roja
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Where the heck is FH chip?

    Open Controls

