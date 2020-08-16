1495
How Aubameyang compares to other FPL midfielders after positional change

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) will be a midfielder in Fantasy Premier League next season following the game’s relaunch.

The move comes about following Aubameyang’s half-season spell on the left flank, with Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager in December signalling a change of role for the Gabon international in the Gunners’ attack.

The reclassification further swells the premium options available to us in the middle of the park, with Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) also making the move to ‘FPL midfielder’ and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) rising considerably in price.

How does Aubameyang compare with the other heavy hitters after his positional switch, then?

Our Members article below delves into the data.

  1. Top Mark.S
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anybody know anything about leaked fixtures?

    https://www.empireofthekop.com/2020/08/16/liverpool-to-kick-off-premier-league-title-defence-in-london-as-fixtures-leak-online/

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Assumed they were just testing it works properly but could be I suppose

    2. YekiM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Reckon they'll be accurate. They got them from somewhere. The season starts soon, I guess they'd have draft fixtures in place by now. Could be waiting for United result to finalise/adjust.

      1. Top Mark.S
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        *Takes auba out of team*

        1. The Big Fella
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Not with Calamity Dave in net

  2. Mweene
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Every season I pretty much automatically set up my team for a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2.

    Looking at the lack of value forwards, the number of big-hitting midfielders and great-value, cheap defenders, I can't look beyond a 4-5-1 for this season.

    I'd much rather have someone like Martial/Werner as the sole striker and rotate 4.5 Burnley, Wolves etc defenders than have mid-priced forwards like Wood/Mitrovic/Adams.

    This could change if we have another Ings situation though.

    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Could be but i just think strikers are nearest to the goal and that’s where the points are so I am going 352

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think you're wrong. I think the forwards present a lot of value this year now that they're all under 11.0m.

      Remember that 200 points usually will run you like 11m. And the likes of Martial and Werner could easily make that. Add on some very good players like Antonio and Mitrovic coming in under expectations, and there are at least a few good choices in attack.

      I will play 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 for sure.

      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        That's my thinking too, except 4-4-2 and 4-5-1 are the only ways I can squeeze in three premiums in the midfield without unbalancing the team. Hopefully later on can switch to 3-5-2 ot 3-4-3 with better team value.

      2. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Well explained, this

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Need to find some courage to do that tbh.
      I'm also thinking about that. These midpriced attackers are my doom

    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not this simple but - Robbo and Wood vs Werner and 4.5 def - Werner is going to need to start on fire

    5. Mweene
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm looking at this starting 11:

      Ryan

      TAA, Taylor, Vinagre, 4.5/4.0 defenders (rotating)

      Salah, Auba, KDB, Greenwood, Saint-Maximin

      Martial

    6. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      It’s all relative...
      If you want Auba and/or Rashford - you are playing last season 343, now it’s just 352 etc...

    7. zeslinguer
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I’ve been playing with a few formations and nothing feels as flexible as 343. Every season everyone’s preseason ideas of what makes a good squad goes out the window after 3 or 4 games, so I want to be able to jump on any player that emerges. I think that is easier with 343 than a 451 with 2 non starting 4.5 strikers

      1. Mweene
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Good point.

  3. Amey
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Yesterday after Raz missed that open net chance i came here to post LOL & missed Lyon's 3rd goal 😀

    Reminded me of, if anyone remember Dortmund scored 2 late goals in CL in 12/13 season i guess, I turned off TV thinking they can't and then Boom !

    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      The worst that I've ever done for that was when Liverpool were 3 up against Palace and drew 3-3 under Rodgers to effectively end their title hopes, I turned off because I was sure they'd won, managed to catch the equaliser at least.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Amazing 😀

    2. Jo Melon
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        MU in CL final comes to mind.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Bloody Hell !

    3. Mornar Bar
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m almost there.

        *** 4.0
        TAA Vinagre Dallas 4.0 4.0
        KDB Bruno Salah Greenwood ***
        *** Antonio 4.5

        Pope + Soucek + Ings / Ryan + Puli + Mitro ?

        1. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Ryan, Soucek and Werner.

          1. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours ago

            This

          2. The Big Fella
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Who is Soucek? As there are no guaranteed 4.5m starters this year, I have gone Saint-Maxim for 5.5 but would love to downgrade him if possible.

            1. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              Soucek is this year's early FFS darling. West Ham mid with an eye for goal at 5.0

              1. The Big Fella
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Cheers! Is he actually going to play?

                1. circusmonkey
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  yes

        2. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          You can’t say you’re almost there when no fixtures are even announced...

      • Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        This is a pointless question without fixtures, but...

        Would you rather have Walker-Peters or one of the Leeds wing-backs?

        1. The Pesci challenge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          KWP

        2. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Unless they have a horror start I'm probably doubling up on the Leeds pair

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Hold those horses !

            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              Love a defensive double up, especially if capable of attacking returns

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Enjoy the game !
                🙂

                1. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  I had Doherty AND Jonny when one set up the other for a goal (also had Patricio CS) it was glorious

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Wow
                    !

          2. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Why? Their attacking threat looks encouraging but the hot topic on Leeds' defence doesn't fill me with great confidence they can back it up with consistent clean sheets.

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Why are you picking up Auba ahead of anyone ?
              😉

              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Because I'm deluded 😉

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 19 mins ago

                  🙂

              2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Very good point Amey.

                With this logic, nobody should pick auba as hes mor expensive than others and has worse stats.....

            2. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              They are 4.5, can play both, one, or bench both - easy

              And it's my team so I don't have to justify it 😀

              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                You can do whatever you want in your team of course, but normally there is a reason behind the players we pick! 😀

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  He means he is a Leeds fan !

                  1. Greek Freak
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I thought he was a Man City and Liverpool fan!

                    1. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Woah woah hold on there

                    2. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 10 mins ago

                      LOL

        3. Bubz
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          KWP

        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          PL experience leads to kwp ?

          I'm on Dallas atm as people are saying his OOP 😀

          Southampton Don't put me confidence as a CS team tbh. Reason why I'm not going with McCarthy

          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Yeah I don't know about Southampton. I had McCarthy for a stretch last year and he was ok but not sure they can be an above average defence (for FPL purposes that is) as they are.

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Too busy team.
              We need duds like Burnley who know they can't score so don't concede either 😛

        5. Goodbye Horses
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Leeds, I suppose. It's not beyond Arteta to tidy things up consistently, but I need to see more evidence of it first.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            I thought KWP is at Southampton 😮
            Or you are wrong ?

            1. Goodbye Horses
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Oh, blimey - Leeds then. Missed that little nugget.

              1. Goodbye Horses
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                Was thinking AMN, btw. Doh.

                1. Greek Freak
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  😀

                  I wonder whether he'll end up somewhere else - rumours that he might be leaving Arsenal.

                  1. Goodbye Horses
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Literally about seven clubs linked.

                2. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 9 mins ago

                  😀

            2. baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              He is... And Arteta isn't coaching Saints, but we all make mistakes 😉

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                I do expensive mistakes 😆

        6. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Fixtures will probably decide for me.

          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            That's the best reply I think!

      • Bubz
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Notwithstanding the horror open goal miss, I thought Sterling looked really good last night. Very tempted to start the season with him

        1. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Sterling will be a good pick again, and mostly overlooked because of KDB.

        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Him and KDB too?

          1. Bubz
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Depends on fixtures but I’m thinking I will pick Sterling over KDB

        3. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Your post says about him.
          He's all poo no sh.t 😆

          Stats don't give us points. Can het him if he's looking dangerous scoring form again. But i like what KDB offers for that price. A double up can be considered if fixtures are amazing though

          1. Bubz
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            He produced a ridiculous amount of points at the end of last season so I don’t think it can be said that hes all poo no sh!t. He’s one of the most explosive players in the league

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              He produced sh.t at the start of the season too.
              He was the reason i had bad start. I'm biased !

              As i said can double up with KDB if fixtures are amazing. But he's not that great asset in FPL or real life that everyone think he is.

              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                3 hours ago

                You're just blinded by that miss yesterday. He's not a big-game player but he'll still bang in hat-tricks vs. the likes of Fulham or West Brom.

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 56 mins ago

                  I had him for fist 10 gw's of last season which is making me think twice before getting him 🙂

                  1. Greek Freak
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 51 mins ago

                    You had him for his opening day hat-trick then!

                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Yes

                  2. circusmonkey
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Similar for me, I kept captaining him.

                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      You know my pain 🙂

                2. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Not saying I would never pick him. Saying I'm circumspect about his finishing skills. Which does affect output right ?
                  Imagine Kun getting so many chances 😀

              2. Bubz
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                The key to Sterling is to get him in when he is in top form. He is in top form right now. Its clear to see. Again, notwithstanding that freak miss

        4. altan8797
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I always loved having both sterling and kdb, but auba's reclassification made everything a bit harder for me. I'll decide when they announce the fixtures

        5. Fit of Pique
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I intended to start the season with Sterling over KDB, but KDB's ownership makes me think it's too risky not to start with him.

          And don't think I'll try and squeeze both in unless City have extremely good fixtures and Liverpool and Arsenal have horrible fixtures

      • Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        is Ritchie nailed?

        1. CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Played the last 4 so pretty much. A lot will depend on transfers though...

        2. Goodbye Horses
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Pretty much, but still... kills it a bit now.

      • baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        When is Kev expected to start his paternity leave?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          When his baby is here

      • LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        So many £4.5m defenders that I thought would have been £5.0m
        Ayling, Dallas, Taylor, Saliba, Vinagre, Justin
        You can almost enable 5 premium mids/forwards using these.

        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          you get what you pay for tho. It seems good, but dont expect many points at the back. People putting a lot of faith in Leeds defence.
          Plus those last 4 arent even guaranteed to start, Vinagre pretty much is and Taylor but both could lose their places.

          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            The last two especially look good - 4.5 players for elite defences.

          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Certain amount of safely in numbers here. If you get 4 x 4.5s you only need to field two at once. That makes fixture/form rotation easier and allows for one "duff" choice anyway.

            I'd add KWP as a likely candidate.

            Thought the analysis from Hedge was that there is certainly some mileage in looking at one 4.5 rotation ahead of a premium using season value as a guide. You get what you pay for applies less at the back than in the middle.

        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Got to a set up with 5 players over 9.0 using this. Didn't really look that unbalanced and it had a first bench anyway

      • AnyoneButLiverpool
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Hello guys. Are there any money leagues that I could join?

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Can you tell me one so that i can report ?
          😉

        2. Pedersen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yeb, it's called fanteam

      • pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        To what extent does initial ownership dictate price fluctuations in the short term anyway? Is it the case that if the player is very highly owned early on then it becomes harder for him to rise and fall significantly?

        Wondering here mostly about KdB. If he starts at 60% or is does that more or less lock his price in for a while or mean that it won't vary much? By contrast are the United assets with very low ownership numbers more likely to rocket?

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Early price drop for KDB when Auba and Raz bang in hattricks GW1

          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            That didn't address your question 😀

          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            The fall certainly feels more likely than a rise if he's already close to 60% - locking 11.5 in almost as his ceiling early on. But maybe that's misunderstanding how price changes work.

            1. baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              And we have no idea if KdB is going to play first game. Or at least I don't.

            2. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              That comes down to potential injuries which slow price drops. Say KDB goes down for 3 months he might only drop .2, but when he's back his value could rocket.

              If he doesn't get injured you'd think there will be minimal price fluctuation.

        2. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          KDB will likely not see much variation all year imo.

          I think Werner is a prime candidate to see significant price drops if he doesn't start on fire, given his very high ownership at this embryonic stage.

        3. Pasqualinho
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          High ownership means more sales are required for a drop. But there is more scope for a lot of sales because there are a lot of owners available and ready to sell. I think in general it doesn't matter whether a player is highly owned or not initially, they still need the same % of owners to ship for a drop as someone not quite so highly owned.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            So many players creates team at the start of the season & leaves them alone which acts like zombies though ?
            Am i right ?

            Hence the players which aren't in template if early season tend to have more price volatility ?

          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yep

            The drop looks plausible especially if another supermid fires with lower ownership. The rise though looks as if it can only follow a drop if his ownership is so massive.

            I'm wondering about VVD last season here. He started and ended the season as easily the highest owned defender. I'm thinking that was largely a function of casual ownership early on when he was value. Could the same happen with KdB? Lots pile in early, forget the game and help "lock" his price simply because a disproportionate number of his owners have no interest in how he does as they're playing Starcraft instead 🙂

        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          It makes huge impact IMO.
          10% of Overall ownership generally makes those prices tick right ??

          Might be a case of United assets having a very volatile season then as they won't be available in GW 1 at least ?

      • LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        My initial squad has turned out most unexpected. 3 players from Arsenal and Villa... no Man City!

        1. altan8797
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          good luck on your second draft 🙂

          1. LangerznMash
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            lol

      • LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Brewster to be this season's Greenwood? Looks like Origi going out on loan.

        1. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Greenwood was essentially nailed on tho. Brewster won't even come close to that.

        2. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Mane Salah Firmino a tad harder to break into than a front 3 including Dan James.

          1. LangerznMash
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            True, Origi played half the minutes that Greenwood did last season. So maybe expect Brewster to get similar, however would expect him to get more goalscoring chances due to Liverpool's attacking threat.

        3. A-L
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          A few cameo goals 1st half of the season then earn a place if an injury comes along - not impossible

        4. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I had Brewster in my 15 in my first draft last year. He'd been doing so well in the friendlies, and was on penalties in several of those I think. He of course did not get a chance at all in the league. Don't think the time at Swansea did him any good.

          1. Mweene
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Getting regular first-team football and playing well and scoring goals didn't do him any good?

            1. CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Do you think he's going to get 1200 minutes total with LFC this season? I wouldn't think so. Is that progress for a player like him? Others were kept in the U23s and saw cup games.

      • altan8797
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        how do you feel about Kane? I cant remember the last time he was valued under 11M. could he be of good value?

        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Because both him and his team have regressed. Fair price imo, likewise for Aguero who is old and rotation prone. They'll be good for when they go on their runs, but not season keepers by a long stretch

          1. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Is Kun really rotation prone?

            Just looking at his "blanks" the overwhelming majority appear to come in long stretches thanks to injuries or either side of them when he was getting back to full fitness.

        2. A-L
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          He was the first name in most people's GW38+ FH team. I reckon he doesn't scream value when you ignore fixtures but a decent start could bring him into the conversation

          1. A-L
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Also Kane classically absent for the first few GWs

        3. thegame983
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Never under estimate the misery of Mourinho.

      • CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Surprised to see Fulham's Joe Bryan at 5.0m. Any reason why he should be 0.5 more than Ayling/Dallas?

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours ago

          PL experience ?

        2. CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          One season in the PL playing for a relegated side hardly shouts Premier League pedigree, especially given the alternatives on offer at that price.

        3. Ask Yourself
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Scored two in play off final and that’s probably it really

        4. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          The 2 goals in the Playoff final added the 0.5 to his price imo

        5. Mweene
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Championship final is probably the only EFL game the interns at FPL watch.

      • NoSalah’d
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          How's my first draft looking?
          Ryan, Nyland
          TAA, Doherty, Taylor, Dallas, Justin
          Salah, KDB, Son, Greenwood, Romeu
          Werner, Mitrovic, Davis

          1. A-L
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Bench probably a bit thin. I'd consider some of the 8-10m midfielders instead of Salah/KDB as can only captain one, and beef up the bench

        • Over Midwicket
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Anyone going without TAA and just rotating Taylor, KWP, Salina, Justin, Vinagre. You can use the 3mil to upgrade elsewhere.

          I'm targeting premium mids and 8.5-9mil forwards.

          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            All about whether those 9m forwards can outscore their cheaper counterparts by more than TAA can outscoure your 4.5m rotation.

            Tough call - you know you're getting 200+ points from TAA (barring injuries).

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Can we say same about VVD Robbo & Doherty ?
              Maybe 180 season ?

              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Probably - I don't think I'd expect any less from the two Liverpool guys. Doherty could surpass that too if you consider that Wolves had an awful start to last season with their EL commitments and then lost Boly for a while, and still scored 167.

                1. pingissimus
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Doherty had 90 points from week 25 on in 14 weeks. That is TAA territory plus. 🙂

                2. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Cheers

          2. Long ago I drew a walrus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Thing is I'd fancy TAA to outscore those premium mids and forwards

          3. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            No chance. For me, the only difficult decision is who else to fit around him.

        • Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          A: Robertson Pulisic Mitrovic
          B: VVD Foden Werner

          Which option tickles your fancy?

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            A when Pulisc is fit that is

        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Please rate my first draft: Playing 442/352. 1m ITB.

          Ryan Button
          TAA Saliba Vinagre Walker-Peters Dallas
          Salah KdB Rashford Greenwood Soucek
          Ings Antonio Davis

        • blush response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Decent discussion giving way to relentless RMT posts, I see.

          See you in June.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            \0/
            ||

        • sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          I'm thinking about a 3-5-2 with TAA, Robbo, and Doherty. Looks so tasty.

          But CAN YOU IMAGINE if Liverpool and Wolves start with a shaky defence?

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            I'm on same atm.
            Can play any variation of 442 352 451

        • sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Which combo scores more, lads?

          A. Gomez, Ziyech, Jimenez
          B. Robbo, Son, Mitro

          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Is this for a zombie team?

        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          rumours of villa interested in a Scott Hogan and Callum Wilson swap deal. Would be good to see wilson back, might be the 6.5 striker we need

