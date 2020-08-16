How Aubameyang compares to other FPL midfielders after positional change

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) will be a midfielder in Fantasy Premier League next season following the game’s relaunch.
The move comes about following Aubameyang’s half-season spell on the left flank, with Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager in December signalling a change of role for the Gabon international in the Gunners’ attack.
The reclassification further swells the premium options available to us in the middle of the park, with Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) also making the move to ‘FPL midfielder’ and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) rising considerably in price.
How does Aubameyang compare with the other heavy hitters after his positional switch, then?
Our Members article below delves into the data.
