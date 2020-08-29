539
Scout Notes August 29

Aubameyang outperforms Salah in early audition for Gameweek 1 FPL captaincy

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal won on penalties

  • Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Â£12.0m) | Takumi Minamino (Â£6.5m)
  • Assists: Bukayo Saka (Â£5.5m)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Â£12.0m) furthered his case for a Blank Gameweek 1 captaincy as he starred in Arsenal’s Community Shield final win.

The recently converted Fantasy Premier League midfielder scored an excellent first-half goal as his movement and pace caused all sorts of problems for Liverpool in the opening period at Wembley.

Stationed on the left-hand side of the front-three in Mikel Arteta’s 3-4-3 formation, Aubameyang exploited the space behind right-back Neco Williams (Â£4.0m) in the 12th minute to get his goal. With the defender standing off him too much, he was able to cut inside on his right foot and curl an effort behind Alisson (Â£6.0m).

“Big games, big moments, big players. (Aubameyang) responded really well to that kind of pressure. We are close (to a new contract for him).” – Mikel Arteta

The Â£12.0m man faces Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and Saturday’s performance is sure to only further increase the interest in handing him the FPL captain’s armband.

Such a decision could arguably be made easier by what Fantasy managers saw of Liverpool attackers in the Community Shield final.

With Leeds coming to Anfield in Gameweek 1, Jurgen Klopp’s men had also been the subject of armband attention, especially Mohamed Salah (Â£12.0m) – but he was certainly not at the races at Wembley Stadium.

The Egyptian put in a rather anonymous display, certainly a far cry from the shot-heavy shifts we saw at the back-end of Project Restart.

Meanwhile, Sadio ManÃ© (Â£12.0m) spurned one of Liverpool’s best chances of the game, a poor touch giving him the wrong angle to beat Emiliano MartÃ­nez (Â£4.5m) from close range.

What makes Arsenal’s performance more encouraging, and Liverpool’s less so, is the disparity between the two clubs when it came to preparation.

It was the Gunners who came into the Community Shield final with less pre-season game-time under their belt, with some players managing just one training session before the game. Despite that fact, they shot out of the traps and, for the majority of the first hour, were the most alert in both boxes.

By contrast, Liverpool have already played two pre-season matches but took until the introduction of Takumi Minamino (Â£6.5m) to offer any real insight going forward.

“David (Luiz) had only trained one day just before the final. He was able to play 90 minutes. Thank you to the players.” – Mikel Arteta

A key factor in Liverpool’s struggles at Wembley was the increasingly organised shape and discipline on offer at Arteta’s Arsenal.

Although Minamino did find a way through in the second half, for the most part, the Gunners’ back-three did an excellent job of containing Liverpool and dealing with Andrew Robertson‘s (Â£7.0m) relentless crossing.

Staffed by Kieran Tierney (Â£5.5m), David Luiz (Â£5.5m) and Rob Holding (Â£4.5m), the Arsenal backline did an excellent job of crowding out Salah and ManÃ©, beating them to virtually every ball. That certainly bodes well for their defensive prospects in 2020/21, especially with Fulham and West Ham up first.

“A lot of teams play in this formation and in the final third you want to be fresh. You want to force it sometimes. We didn’t have our rhythm so we couldn’t create the chances we wanted.” – Jurgen Klopp

“(I was pleased with) the courage of the team. How aggressive we were without the ball, how well we made the decisions to break the pressure of Liverpool and cause them some issues in the backline.” – Mikel Arteta

However, there is still some uncertainty on how exactly to cover Arsenal’s defence this season with none of the Â£4.5m options particularly nailed-on just yet.

Holding was a key man against Liverpool but William Saliba (Â£4.5m), a player from whom much is expected, was on the bench at Wembley.

As for the goalkeeper situation, Arteta stopped short of declaring MartÃ­nez the first-choice during his pre-match media commitments.

The Spaniard missed Arsenal’s first pre-season friendly due to quarantine from recent travelling, which is why Bernd Leno (Â£5.0m) and Matt Macey shared minutes at Stadium MK.

However, Arteta seemed to suggest that the main reason MartÃ­nez came straight back into the side was that he helped Arsenal qualify for the Community Shield in the first place, having played in the FA Cup final earlier in the summer. Fantasy managers will have to hope one more pre-season friendly can be squeezed in between now and Blank Gameweek 1 to give us more information on the subject.

“I have two fantastic keepers. I think Emi (MartÃ­nez) finished the season really strong. He was our goalkeeper in the FA Cup and he deserves to play this final.” – Mikel Arteta

The stock of Liverpool defenders appears to be travelling in the opposite direction. As already mentioned, in the first half especially, Arsenal looked much more dangerous when pressing forward, exploiting space behind the Reds’ backline.

It was not far from a first-choice defence either, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (Â£7.5m) missing from the usual suspects, but Liverpool still gave up plenty of chances early on. 

Williams offered Aubameyang too much room in the first half, Joe Gomez (Â£5.5m) gave the ball away a little too often and even Virgil van Dijk (Â£6.5m) struggled to keep up with some of the mistakes going on around him.

While this Liverpool defence has not become porous overnight, there are still enough troubling signs that Fantasy managers may think twice about investing in a double-up, especially with Alexander-Arnold left out of the Community Shield as a fitness precaution (although he is due to report for England duty on Monday).

Those on the lookout for cheaper attacking options in the Arsenal ranks will have seen more to like about Bukayo Saka (Â£5.5m) than Eddie Nketiah (Â£6.0m). The versatile midfielder was a key man for getting Arsenal moving in their counter-attacks during the first half, playing an excellent cross-field assist for Aubameyang’s goal and twice setting up Nketiah.

The former Leeds loanee has been exploiting the absence of Alexandre Lacazette (Â£8.5m) this week starting both of Arsenal’s pre-season games so far. With the Frenchman heavily rumoured with an exit, there is a chance that Nketiah could lock in the centre-forward’s role but his performance on Saturday was not quite at the level that will entice Fantasy managers.

Nketiah’s approach play was nice and he was certainly willing to receive the ball but the chances that came his way were not executed well enough.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): MartÃ­nez; Tierney (Kolasinac 83′), Holding, D Luiz; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, BellerÃ­n (CÃ©dric 58′); Aubameyang, Nketiah (Nelson 82′), Saka (Willock 82′).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3):Â Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams (Minamino 59′); Wijnaldum (Brewster 90+2′), Milner (KeÃ¯ta 59′), Fabinho; ManÃ©, Firmino (C Jones 83′), Salah.

539 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    DDG
    AWB,TAA,KWP,VVD
    KDB,JWP,RLC,ASM
    HRK,DCL

    BPF,AMN,JPG,CHO

    Too many MF’s and only 2ST’s

    Open Controls
    1. UshFPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      PEA needed

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 10 Years
        just now

        @JamesPearceLFC

        #LFC not the same team without the dynamism of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Thankfully, he’s recovered from a calf problem and will be back in full training tomorrow

        Open Controls
    2. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who are BPF and JPG

      Open Controls
      1. Doosra - â˜­A Noble Grapeâ˜…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        What's the story with Trent?

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Reply fail above

          Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Jean Paul Gautiere and Goalkeeper Peacock Farrel

        Open Controls
  2. Gunners for Lyfe
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    lads what's the deal with Mitrovic..highly owned facing an Arsenal side with no pre-season. 6m nice enabler but I'd rather get someone like an Adams/Ayew.

    thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      He's nailed on, he has past experience, he takes penalties, he takes lots of shots, he has decent fixtures. He scored 26 goals in the championship. Last time he was in the PL he got 134 points which is more than Ayew got last season.

      It's really that simple.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunners for Lyfe
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        is he nailed on to start the season is the question

        Open Controls
        1. Pad Randa
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Who else if not him?

          Open Controls
          1. brendon
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I don’t think Mitrovic will score against arsenal but he may get some goals in the next few fixtures. Fulham are the worst of the promoted teams I don’t expect mitro to score more than 10 goals all season.

            Open Controls
        2. Jay Jay Okocha
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hasn't played yet and apparently is in Serbia

          Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think ayew is the better option too. You won't get many agreeing round these parts though.

      Open Controls
      1. brendon
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ayew for me is a wait and see. Need to see if eze can inject some life into crystal palace and particularly zaha. If zaha changes his attitude ayew becomes a viable pick. If not crystal palace are a good shout for relegation. You have to remember defence is what saved CP last year but they have so many injuries at present including PVA

        Open Controls
        1. Whiskerz
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I dont have either in my draft. I just think of i was picking a fwd at that value id rather ayew over mitrovic.

          Open Controls
  3. Pad Randa
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hm. Tinkering some more and I might just settle on:

    McCarthy
    TAA - Doherty - Thiago Silva (if he's 5.5) - Vinagre
    Auba - Son - Ziyech - Soucek
    Werner - Ings

    Steer, Brewster, Johnson, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why do you want Thiago Silva?

      Doherty as well is a bit of an unknown at Spurs to justify a full 6.0m.

      Open Controls
    2. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      generally i like it, Thiago could be a 4.5 leaving you enough for an upgrade elsewhere, eg ings to martial, plus i don't think Chelsea under Lamps are going to be a source of high clean sheet numbers - Doherty could be a good pick, but not sure he'll get the attacking returns under Mourinho, a 1,5 saving there would leave enough for Son to Bruno, or even Thiago to Robertson if Liverpool shape up a bit

      Open Controls
    3. Guba
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't go near Chelsea defence personally (even as a supporter) until there's more to be seen. Much better value for 5.5m.

      Open Controls
  4. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    What's the likely United back 4? I'm thinking of Shaw or Williams.

    Open Controls
  5. Jullepuu
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Joe Gomez as an option this year?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Shocking today, Matip back in training this week.

      Open Controls
    2. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      He may start most games but compared to VVD, TAA & Robbo he has little goal threat or assist potential.

      Open Controls
    3. Guba
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He's good value if Liverpool are consistently keeping clean sheets. Right now though they seem very suspect in defence so I wouldn't risk the double up (assuming TAA is in your team). Their other 3 defenders have goal/assist potential.

      Open Controls
  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looks like I'm in the minority going for Jiminez over Werner.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Losing Doherty big blow. Wait and see imo

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Traore to provide width and assist to Jimenez now?

        Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm trying to have both, and I'm sad it's too hard to fit Ings too. Really hard for me to pick between Ings and Jimenez.

      Open Controls
    3. Guba
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      It's also easier obviously to downgrade then it is to upgrade. Werner's ownership alone makes it risky to go without so early on and a large reason for me keeping him in my team currently.

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I have him and keeping the faith.

      Open Controls
  7. brendon
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Today’s game Liverpool vs arsenal is classic fpl at its best. Watch heaps of players take out Liverpool assets for them to destroy Leeds gw1. Last year Liverpool dominated the CS and lost on penalties to man city and everyone doubted them. Liverpool then came out of the gates flying at pace

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Agree. Leeds are not Arsenal and plenty of time to improve for GW1.

      Open Controls
  8. ZTF
    • 6 Years
    just now

    McCarthy [Nyland]
    Justin TAA Dier Holgate Vinagre
    Salah Auba Son [Foden, Gordon]
    Werner DCL [Brewster]

    Defence rotates nicely. Ready to go barring injuries? ðŸ™‚

    Open Controls

