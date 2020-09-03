977
Join our FPL mini-leagues ahead of 2020/21 and win yearly and monthly prizes

Our two main Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues are open for the 2020/21 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.

We’re also dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the season to come, with some of that prize pool going to the podium finishers in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

Due to the restrictions on paid-entry mini-leagues, we have slightly changed the criteria for our Fantasy Football Scout Members league.

Essentially, anyone will be able to enter it – but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, will be eligible to win the prizes.

The full details are below:

League Name: Fantasy Football Scout Members

  • League Code: 8le6oh
  • Yearly prizes: 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100)
  • Monthly prizes: 1st (£50)
  • Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Community Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

League Name: Fantasy Football Scout

  • League Code: 5u05vz
  • Eligibility: Open to all

How to Join

  1. Make sure you have an existing FPL account
  2. Click here
  3. Enter the league code provided above

  1. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    I know you all own taa. I have him as well.

    But how do you pass on VVD?
    Who is better value elsewhere?
    He simply works as 8.5 mid/forward
    TAA crosses + VVD goals are heavenly.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      What about Robbo?

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not much different to vvd imo.

        Open Controls
    2. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      not this time

      Open Controls
    3. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      How many clean sheets do you expect in the first 10?
      I personally think not more than 5.
      TAA and Robbo makes sense because of their attacking returns but not VVD imo

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Check out liverpool cs stats last year. It's not about match difficulty

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Allisson was injured.

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      TAA the best value for money in the game.

      Open Controls
  2. Taa very much
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Probably starting with no keeper!! I want Pope and hopefully to carry my free transfer to week 3 I just don’t don’t think it’s worth the hassle.

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Pope is not worth it this year

      Open Controls
      1. Taa very much
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        I disagree he wants England No 1 spot

        Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      You mean you're getting Pope GW1 and just having no keeper in GW1?
      If so , that is not a huge issue

      Open Controls
      1. Taa very much
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Maybe but I’m going 3 Liverpool at the back so I could switch vvd to Alison but I’m not happy with the rest of the team then. I know most will probably not agree with my choice but I honestly think they are the best value I the team. Maybe Keita but he’s more of let’s see.

        Open Controls
        1. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Triple Pool defence and no starting keeper for gw1... very different approach there to say the least. Can't say I agree with it but good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. Taa very much
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks after having Taa Rob I thought why not get Vvd they all definitely will get game time. Just hope they sort themselves out at back

            Open Controls
        2. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Only thong I would suggest is not get Alisson as tempting it may seem.

          TAA VVD Robbo are the three and should Salah and/or Mane become "essential" they're not so far away

          Open Controls
          1. Taa very much
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            12 m though and the likes of mini and Keita wanting to play. Couple of quiet games and who knows who plays

            Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good decisive decision imo. Pope will make up for it over the season as a set & forget.

      Has the +1m against a 4.5m gk effected your squad choices elsewhere?

      Open Controls
      1. Taa very much
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not really I’ve still 1m in bank and picked Ali over Son, son let me down too many times last year

        Open Controls
  3. BLUSH RESPONSE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Expected bites (xB) - the number of posters expected to bite depending on how nonsensical a claim the OP makes.

    Open Controls
    1. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      His post was not nonsense, but it would've helped if he had mentioned his actual point at the end of it. By not doing that, it looked like he meant those players were better value picks than Bruno which they aren't.

      Open Controls
      1. BLUSH RESPONSE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        My issue is it’s that kind of interpretation of stats that give things like xA a bad name.

        Open Controls
    2. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      To be fair, as CS says I could have explained my point at the end of my post.

      The amount of people triggered by it was astounding though - crazy stuff.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is it not more that you've been triggered by Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Here’s one of them now!

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Let he without sin cast the first stone goonsquad, let he without sin 😉

            Open Controls
      2. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I just went back and read what was going on.

        While I’m not going to pretend I understood all of what was said, I must say that you stood your ground and defended your corner admirably.

        Even had a couple big boys at you too. 🙂

        Open Controls
  4. LOLarov
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ehhh may have cracked it with 3 pool big guns....

    McCarty
    TAA vinagre Justin
    Salah ASM Mane (A)uba Soucek
    Mitro Werner

    Button CWP Douglas Davis

    Open Controls
    1. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can then do salah or mane or auba —> KBD/Bruno

      Gives easy transfer options

      Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Three 12m mids is not worth ripping your whole team apart imo.
      You'll probably never captain Mane.. so no way you can justify the 12m spent on him.
      Mane + ASM -> Rashford + Ziyech

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Placeholder!

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  5. headfried
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Think this is me for at least 4-6 gws....... All reviews welcome.
    Mc carthy
    TAA, Vinagre, Doherty
    Pereira, Auba, Salah, Son, Soucek.
    Kane, Mitrovic
    Subs. Nyland, Mitchell/ferguson/Johnson(havent decided which one yet)
    Taylor.,Brewster

    Playing 3,5,2 this season

    Notes. Brewster in as long as he gets move to PL club. If not ill be downgrading Doherty to a 4.5 and going possibly 6 million and have option to go 3, 4,3.
    Think im positioned to jump on any bandwagons. Ie Timo, United players etc.

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      So you'll not use your first 6 FT's?

      Open Controls
  6. A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans have an insight on how nailed Reece James is? Lamps to be starting, benching every week or rotating?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Azpi at first, suspect James comes in for easier games when more attacking impetus is needed

      Open Controls
      1. A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Were they taking each others minutes or playing at the same time post restart?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Azpi always started post lockdown. James would force Azpi into LB or CB with Alonso on the other side in a 3-4-3

          Open Controls
          1. A-L
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ok cool that's good to know - thanks! Might be a wait & see with LIV in GW2

            Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    VDB so tempting at 7.0.

    Open Controls
    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah could be good, might wait a couple of weeks to see the role he takes up - but he might have hauled by then

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Also may not have started by then though 😉

        Open Controls
    2. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      8 goals 5 assists or something in Holland

      Open Controls
  8. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    People bench KDB Martial Bruno in Gw1, dont you think their price will drop and you will lose value??

    Open Controls
    1. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Will be locked until GW2 starts I imagine

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Not if they are not injured.

        Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        They will be locked until transfers for GW2 start, so the night of the 12th I would expect prices to start to move. But at that point, no one will be selling them, so why would their prices drop? If anything they will be going up really fast.

        Open Controls
      3. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        There is no reason to be locked. They will definitely rise

        Open Controls
    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why would their price drop?

      Open Controls
    3. Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lol they will rise

      Open Controls
    4. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      And then rise crazy in the next 5 gameweeks?

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Not selecting/benching for gw1 myself, but doubt their prices will drop even without mass selection for gw2. This FPL pricing algorithm seems to have some tweakable variables

      Open Controls
  9. olly:)
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any wolves fans about or anyone who has any idea whether or not Podence is expected to be in the starting lineup, was impressed with him at the end of last season but they have a lot of depth in that area.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I think the loss of Doherty is going to hurt Wolves attacking wise.

      Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Read somewhere that Traore will start most games at RWB. And Podence Jota Jiminez start as the front 3.

      Open Controls
  10. Adambailey7
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    When switching to city assets what’s your thoughts on sterling over KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      He can be more explosive but also less consistent. KDB will get points nearly every week and Sterling will get you 15 big hauls, but a lot of 2 pointers

      Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'll probably get Sterling off the back of a better end to the season. Might reallocate to KDB and/or Aguero when all are fit and have a better picture of how advanced KDB plays

      Open Controls
  11. Wag the Drog
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    a) Armstrong (cry, TOT, bur, WBA, che)
    b) Soucek (NEW, ars, WOL, lei, tot)
    c) ASM (whu, BRI, tot,BUR, MUN)
    d) other under 6.0

    Open Controls
    1. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    One thing is for sure, there are loads of options this season to build a mofo side without any Pep roulette.

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Which other team could score 5 goals in a match against almost any opposition?

      Open Controls
  13. Benjixclusyv
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    McCarthy, 4.0

    TAA, Vinagre, Saliba, Mitchell, 4.0

    Salah, Auba, Son, ASM, Soucek

    Werner, Mitro, DCL

    1.0 itb to fund KDB/Bruno moves.

    Open Controls
    1. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Soucek doubtful

      Open Controls
      1. Benjixclusyv
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you. Not much else to like in that 5.0 range. Maybe Kalvin Phillips who should be on some sets for Leeds

        Open Controls
    2. BigBillyBass
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Soucek is out until GW2

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        oooh! really? That's gonna shred the template!

        Open Controls
      2. Sam feasts
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Source? Not seen this anywhere

        Open Controls
  14. BigBillyBass
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Please RMT out of 10?

    McCarthy (Steer)
    TAA Vinagre Webster (Mitchell Taylor)
    Salah Auba Son Armstrong ASM
    Werner Ings (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      6

      Open Controls
      1. BigBillyBass
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bet you’ve got Giroud, Sissoko and Ozil

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sissoko is a sleeper

          Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Quite standard so not loads can go wrong. Webster though - lots of alternatives

      Open Controls
    3. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
  15. KujaliaFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Timothy Castagne a replacement at left back?

    Is Justin still nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Rodgers likes Thomas...

      Open Controls
  16. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls
  17. goblin140
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts about the bench boost in GW1 strategy? I'm very tempted to do it, mostly because my ideal GW1BB team is very close to what I was tempted to start with anyway playing normally. Thus you could postpone the WC easily until GW4 if you'd like that, but WCing straight away for GW2 doesn't seem like a bad idea as the Manchester teams start the season and you can get very quickly on them and any other bandwagons.

    Open Controls
    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Too much uncertainty in GW1 for me. I'd rather save it for a DGW after playing a Wildcard later in the season

      Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      What's your bench?

      Open Controls

