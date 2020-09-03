Join our FPL mini-leagues ahead of 2020/21 and win yearly and monthly prizes

Our two main Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues are open for the 2020/21 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.
We’re also dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the season to come, with some of that prize pool going to the podium finishers in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.
Due to the restrictions on paid-entry mini-leagues, we have slightly changed the criteria for our Fantasy Football Scout Members league.
Essentially, anyone will be able to enter it – but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, will be eligible to win the prizes.
The full details are below:
League Name: Fantasy Football Scout Members
- League Code: 8le6oh
- Yearly prizes: 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100)
- Monthly prizes: 1st (£50)
- Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Community Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.
League Name: Fantasy Football Scout
- League Code: 5u05vz
- Eligibility: Open to all
How to Join
- Make sure you have an existing FPL account
- Click here
- Enter the league code provided above
BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:
- Goalkeepers: Budget
- Goalkeepers: Premium
- Defenders: Budget
- Defenders: Mid-Price and Premium
- Midfielders: Budget
- Midfielders: Mid-Price
- Midfielders: Premium
- Forwards: Budget
- Forwards: Mid-Price
- Forwards: Premium
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
I know you all own taa. I have him as well.
But how do you pass on VVD?
Who is better value elsewhere?
He simply works as 8.5 mid/forward
TAA crosses + VVD goals are heavenly.