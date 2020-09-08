465
Pro Pundits - Darren September 8

The Southampton players I’m considering for my ‘big-at-the-back FPL team

A Fantasy Premier League veteran of 11 years, Darren Wiles has an incredible track record with three top 1k finishes in the last four seasons.

Unusually for me, I was a little late to the Fantasy Football party this season. All while most managers were busy planning their drafts since the launch, I was busy packing up boxes in the process of moving house. 

I have been desperate to get started and now that mission has been completed, I have finally been able to start planning for Gameweek 1.

It’s easy to see why moving house is widely regarded as a stressful time in our lives but let me tell you…it’s a walk in the park compared to working out how we’re going to get in the Manchester United and Manchester City assets into our teams for Gameweek 2.

So, after registering my team, assessing the fixtures and diving into some data in the Premium Members Area, I now feel ready and equipped to share my current draft along with a few ideas I have.

  1. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’m actually happy I’m working evenings until Saturday. As when off keep tinkering with my team and as of now I’m happy with my squad/team.

    Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hey all, first RMT. Thoughts appreciated...

    McCarthy - Nyland
    TAA - Robbo - Doherty - Egan - Mitchell
    Bruno - Son - Barnes - Soucek - ASM
    Werner - Ings - DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sorry but Im not impressed how team looks when you use that Salah/Mane money. Not worth it imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Triple P
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No stand out captaincy options, I would get Auba / Salah in, at least one 12 mln mid is needed imo

      Open Controls
  3. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Morning all, best combo here

    A: Salah + Son + Greenwood + ASM + KWP
    B: Salah + Martial + Barnes + ASM + Davies
    C: Bruno + Son + Barnes + Adams + Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. Otto8
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Otto8
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    What do you guys think about Reece James? Will Lampard use Azpi over him or play with 3 at the back so Reece can be a wing-back?

    Open Controls
    1. sumatera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Reece is a yes imho
      Great differential

      Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      There's a lot of evidence to suggest he'll only use 3 at the back against the big sides, if at all. Played 4 at back against Norwich in GW36.

      4 at the back would mean Azpilcueta RB over James surely.

      James is but a dream.

      Open Controls
  5. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    If you had to choose one of those:

    a) Having 2x4.0 defs on bench (Mitchell and Johnson)
    b) No MU player in GW2
    c) Ceballos instead ASM

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A bit like choosing between hanging, firing squad and lethal injection.

      Probably A if both look likely they will play regularly.

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        🙂
        You are right but cant pick team that I like and dont want to drop players who I really like

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yep, some tough decisions to be made. GL 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  6. olidooley
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hey guys....Any feedback on this?

    Johnstone Button
    TAA Robertson KWP Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah Auba Havertz ASM Bissouma
    Werner Mitrovic Adams

    Open Controls
    1. ProjectZeus
      2 mins ago

      Very similar to mine, personally the only change I’d make is McCarthy in goals

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not sold on Adams, one bad game, or tactical, and it's Long or Obafemi to partner Ings

      Open Controls
  7. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you prefer:

    A) TAA, VVD, Dier + 4.0def on bench

    B) TAA, Doherty, Dier + 4.5def on bench

    Open Controls
    1. Otto8
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    3. ProjectZeus
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hmm look at this tasty draft...

    McCarthy 4.0m
    TAA Dier KWP Justin Buur
    Salah Auba Son Alli Havertz
    Mitro Adams Vassilev

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Looks decent, hate the double Spurs midfield and Mitro but you can swap that around fairly easily

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Fool me once shame on you fool me twice....

      Open Controls
    3. Wigflex
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      My work mate is a huge Villa fan and has said Vassilev won't get a look in

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        It doesn't matter. He's a 4.5m fodder. None will play. I'll pick the lowest owned.

        Open Controls
        1. Jullepuu
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Davis might play as he did last season

          Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dump the double Spurs
      Alli to Ings
      Adams to Armstrong/ASM

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        My team would be bog standard if I did that.

        I like Alli + Adams over Ings + ASM.

        Open Controls
    5. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Suicide strikeforce, don't think that midfield is even wowing

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think forwards are overrated slightly. Will Werner clearly outscore Havertz or Rashford? I don't know if he will. He gets fewer points for goals and no clean sheets.

        Open Controls
  9. Kyle2210
    9 mins ago

    A bit of a left field RMT!

    Mccarthy (Nyland)
    Van dijk Lascelles KWP Coady (Bardsley)
    ASM Son Auba (Soucek) (Bruno F)
    Jiminez Firmino Ayew

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thou shall not put Firmino in a RMT

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Left field by picking inferior picks ain't good.

      Firmino, Ayew clearly worse options than Werner + Mitrovic/Adams.

      Open Controls
    3. The_Fish
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      1/10

      Open Controls
    4. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Funny but that team can be better in GW1 than most teams here.
      Good luck.

      Open Controls
  10. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Kane+Adams+Bruno

    or

    B) Werner+Matial+Son?

    Currently got Ziyech too in my midfield unless he is confirmed out of GW1.

    Open Controls
  11. Fernando Torres
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best 4.5m defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KWP, Lamptey, Taylor
      Justin short term

      Open Controls
  12. lekalatch
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on my draft, think I’m pretty settled here:

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Lascelles
    Salah Auba Son Barnes
    Firmino Adams Mitro

    Nylaand: Mitchell Pieters Stephens

    0.5itb

    What I’m considering is Barnes Mitro —> any 13.5 combo.
    Planning on Firmino —> Martial GW2.

    Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Chelsea apparently close to signing Edouard Mendy. Maybe their defence will be more diserable if confirmed.

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it will be better anyway. An old head like Silva can only help Kepa too

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Can't be any worse than with Kepa.

      Open Controls
    3. Jullepuu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bit of a weird one. Has he been good in the ligue 1?

      Open Controls
  14. Bojan Horsemack
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Looking forward to the J-Rod / Fraser / Wilson pricings

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      8.5/7/7 ?

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Josh King incoming - nice if 5.5 or less.

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Villa?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          yeh

          Open Controls
  15. Jullepuu
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Who would you punt on as a placeholder for Havertz or Greenwood? Max 8.0m

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go with Mount, I think

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Feels too risky for me

        Open Controls
    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      alli

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Delboy

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. Currently on him

        Open Controls
  16. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Who do you feel is the best pick of the Wolves defence now Doherty is gone?

    Was on Vinagre as the value pick but concerns re him starting due to their new transfer means may have to upgrade to a 5.0m player.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Don't think they're finished.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saiss, Boly if you have a spare 0.5

      Open Controls
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably Boly now. Coady doesn’t get up enough
      Even Saiss is at risk now

      Open Controls
  17. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Those uncertainties in Wolves defense are just crazy, but it seems stupid to go without.

    Patricio, Boly - Looks 0.5 overpriced
    Coady - Boring and safe pick with no attacking threat
    Saiss, Marcal - Potential threat from each other
    Vinagre - Set to leave?
    Buur - Don't really think he's an option

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Decent summary, Saiss would be pretty unfortunate to lose his place

      Open Controls
  18. eldiablorojo
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bit late to the party... but would anyone be so kind as to RMT?

    McCarthy (Ryan)

    TAA James Justin (Lascelles, Bardsley)

    ASM Auba Salah Son Armstrong

    Werner DCL (Brewster?!)

    All subject to change, of course, and thanks in advance 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4 days until the party starts bub. Team looks fine.

      Open Controls
  19. Mayor of Flair
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Please pick one of:

    A. VVD, Havertz & Son

    or

    B. TAA, Vinagre & Salah

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B, by a millimetre

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Tough one isn't it?

        Open Controls
  20. TheKeeker
    • 7 Years
    just now

    What do people think of Minamino? Good pre-season...

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Will get some minutes only

      Open Controls
  21. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Tentative Chelsea lineup for GW1

    Mount - Werner - CHO

    RLC - Kante - Havertz

    Kovacic suspended, Ziyech injury concern, Havertz late signing.

    Also RLC/Havertz could be dropped, move Mount to midfield and bring in Giroud/Abraham.

    Open Controls

