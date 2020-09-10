1193
Captain Sensible September 10

Who are the best Captain options for FPL Blank Gameweek 1?

1,193 Comments
Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. We asked him to help out with the captaincy debate ahead of the new campaign’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

Quite an unprecedented 2020/2021 pre-season is drawing to a close, as we are eagerly waiting for the new FPL campaign to start. Hundreds of drafts, multiple formations, Wildcard strategies and planning early transfers; we have all been there and, in fact, we are all living in this world right now.

There is one common denominator in our efforts; trying to find the best captain. Getting the right skipper is usually a crucial component to having a successful season and Fantasy managers are looking to start the campaign strongly with the right choice. Let’s evaluate the options available for us in Gameweek 1.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m)  tops the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll with 53.3% of votes, as he faces a newly-promoted Fulham side in Gameweek 1.

The Arsenal striker, who has been reclassified as a midfielder for this season’s edition of FPL, is currently owned by 44.1% of Fantasy managers – which is more than the combined ownership of Sadio Mané (£12.0m, 13.3% ownership) and Mohammed Salah (£12.0m, 29.8% ownership).

The Gabonese international starred in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory two weeks ago (scoring a long-distance goal in a 1-1 draw that the Gunners won on penalties) and then netted twice in a 3-2 friendly defeat to Aston Villa behind-closed-doors.

Aubameyang’s great form is accompanied by a favourable Gameweek 1 fixture too, as Fulham’s defensive vulnerabilities are still fresh in people’s minds from the 2018/19 campaign. The Cottagers conceded a league-high of 81 goals the last time they were in the top flight, which included nine goals over two games against Arsenal (5-1 and 4-1 defeats).

Metrics

The second most popular pick for the armband among the Fantasy Football Scout users this week is Salah (25.6%). Considering that the runaway 2019/20 champions are hosting newly-promoted Leeds United, and Manchester City and Manchester United are without a fixture, it seems to some extent surprising that the Fantasy-proven Egyptian midfielder is struggling to attract more interest for the armband.

Even more of a surprise, Mané sits at third in the poll with only 3.9% of votes. The Senegalese winger, who scored 18 goals and provided 10 Fantasy assists last season, showed glimpses of class in pre-season and will be looking to improve on his impressive home record against newly-promoted opposition on Saturday.

Behind the podium we can find Chelsea’s new striker Timo Werner (£9.5m, 3.5% of votes), Liverpool’s defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m, 2.1%), as well as Tottenham Hotspur assets – Son Heung-min (£9.5, 2.1%) and Harry Kane (£10.5m, 1.8%).

Based on the poll, the main decision managers will have to make regarding captaincy will involve comparing Aubameyang with Salah. We will therefore mostly focus on the Liverpool and Arsenal options.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

1,193 Comments Post a Comment
  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Final dilemma to complete team:

    A) Son DCL Egan/Bavies
    B) Alli Martial Mitchell/Burr

    McCarthy Steer
    TAA Justin Vinagre Taylor xxx
    Salah Aub xxx ASM Bissouma
    Werner XXX Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B but go for Ings for one week and then switch to martial?

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Now that Buur, Vinagre and useless LWB from Lyon are main stays in Wolves' backline, will Wolves be relegated?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      They won't be relegated if they sign a right back and Telles. The window is open for another 25 days

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And they wouldn't be relegated even if they didn't

        Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      They are chasing Telles, who is top 5 LB

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Buur likely to start in GW1?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        According to professionals on here, yes

        Open Controls
      2. Steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No. adama likely to be wing back

        Open Controls
    4. Steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this just a massive troll? Surely their “mainstays” are boly, coady and saiss.

      Open Controls
  3. JoeSoap
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    First draft. Any thoughts much appreciated.

    McCarthy/Steer
    TAA, Egan, Davies. (Taylor, Mitchell)
    Salah, Auba, Son, ASM, (Soucek)
    Werner, Mitro, Antonio

    Would like 0.5 in bank to make transfers, maybe Soucek>4.5
    Would like Ings but would mean 2x4.5s and Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah go 4.5 in mid. Also I would get Wilson over Antonio. With your defence you will play 4 a lot of weeks which means no need to 5.0 fifth mid

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Steadily template - nothing wrong there at all.

      Maybe double WH is a bit rich but there both decent picks. I'd be tempted to go just one and get Bowen! That would get you 0.5

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Bowen a shocking price

        Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Does Bielsa think that by staring at the floor people will actually think that it’s him talking? 😀

    Open Controls
  5. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just found out Mitro is 25.. seemed a veteran to me.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks 35

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeap...he is not even in his prime

      Open Controls
    3. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wait whaaaat?! I thought he was ancient 😆

      Open Controls
  6. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Vardy party anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Welcome aboard

        You might be amused to k now I've been tinkering so hard I almost switched Jamie out for Ings and Mitro 😀

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Lol he's since gone out of my team 😆

          Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard pass; I’ve seen the BR show

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      can't afford to attend 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. Z
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wanted, but no money, so i took Barnes

      Open Controls
    5. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I dono, they looked disastrous at the end last season

      Open Controls
    6. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Been overlooked, will be a few moans on here of “casuals pick” when he does well. Those fixtures are so good

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Tasty and run for quite a time too. Could be in for a week 2 dilemma when I decide how to get Martial in.

        Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      yep big time. he s perfect for the opening fixture(s) imo, so easy to move to martial for example. plus i think he ll do well too.

      Open Controls
    8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can’t seem to shake him out of my team

      In for a penny in for a pound

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Know what'll happen. I shift him on after 3 blanks - you hold and the rest is history 🙂

        Open Controls
  7. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Werner Son Lescelles
    B) Nketiah/Mitro Salah Davies

    I guess it has to be B..

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B just

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B with Mitro....and mby Dier insted of Davies

      Open Controls
  8. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    That bald Sky transfer news guy is a proper tool, talks for ages and says nothing

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He should have been on here over the summer

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I remember transfer deadline day where Setanta had Dave Bassett in the studio. They just let him go off on one about each deal. After a few minutes he had contradicted and argued with himself that there was no point to anything he said other than filling time.

      Open Controls
  9. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    1. Saiss
    2. Egan
    3. Dier

    A) ASM
    B) Saka

    Which two?

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      4. Davies
      A. ASM

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1
      A

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        just now

        3
        A...my bad

        Open Controls
    3. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      3.
      A. Only because i don't know if Saka will start.

      Open Controls
  10. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Che Adams actually good? Never really watched him play.

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not really.

      Open Controls
    2. zotter
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lol I’m stumped too

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Its not really a position i want to keep wasting transfers on.

        Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A really bad player who struggled to displace shane long from the team

      Open Controls
  11. MadFinCha
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one if these to go with?

    A. TAA Dier Ward-Prowse Wilson
    B. Robertson Ayling Soucek Ings
    C. TAA Doherty ASM Adams...

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A with Davies

      Open Controls
  12. JackQualt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have we got any thoughts on the starting arsenal keeper yet? Martinez got the charity, but is that because he was the FA cup keeper last year?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes, it’s Leno

      Open Controls
  13. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Settled on this. Thoughts please?

    McCarthy
    TAA // Davies // Egan // Justin
    Salah // Auba // Havertz // ASM
    Werner // Ings

    Bench: Steer // Mitchell // Bissouma // Davis

    0.5 ITB for potentially Ings > Martial (GW2)

    Open Controls
    1. Pocky
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
      1. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thank you 🙂

        Open Controls
  14. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Arsenal in talks with Villa for Martinez.

    Batshuayi on loan at Palace with a permanent option at the end of the season.

    Open Controls
  15. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Could Jan Sienkiewicz please just tell us who he is captaining in the article.....

    Open Controls
  16. HMFC1874
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not seeing Calum Wilson mentioned much, Newc have decent fixtures and he's the striker they've needed for years

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Seen him in quite a few teams. Have a few options in 6-6.5m now

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’m thinking about ditching Werner now with pulisic back and so many 6s I could play

        Open Controls
    2. Bruno BaNani
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He will come good, and they’ll finally get that striker that‘s gonna deliver 15 goals.
      Fraser, asm and almiron around is gonna feed him with chances.

      Open Controls
  17. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Making the captain article members only insults our intelligence tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      what intelligence?

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      spoiler alert, its not that helpful

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I didn’t need to read it, that’s my point

        Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Captain who you think is most likely to score most points. Done.

      Open Controls
  18. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why Davies over Dier? Dier with a full season has 3 or 4 goals in him,

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doherty will repay the extra easily

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Aurier is still there. Expect rotation.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Mou signing v player he had no option but to play? Don’t think so

          Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Been several years since he played a full season

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not much in it, Davies used to be a great pick but doesn’t seem to get forward much now. Dier probably the better pick but not exactly got great goal threat either

      Open Controls
  19. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fellas I'm stuck. Do you guys believe that is my strongest line-up, or are they changes I can make? Thanks

    Ramsdale
    TAA | KWP | Davies | Saiss
    ASM | Auba (C) | Diangana | Mane (V)
    Ings | Werner

    GK: Steer | DCL | Buur | Bissouma

    Open Controls
  20. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fully expect Spurs to score 3 or less goals in those juicy first three fixtures. #MourinhoBall

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not for me. Maybe Newcastle.

      Everton know how to defend. Saints away is tricky could lose

      Open Controls
  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best option in your view to start season?

    A Wilson
    B Adams
    C Mitrovic
    D Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitro far and away most nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C is probably gonna send Holding to the Championship

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      D or A

      Open Controls
    4. zotter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A and D in my team atm

      Open Controls
  22. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Think ive settled on a bench boost team (followed by wc)

    lose interest very quickly if i dont start with above avg scores so thats the price i have to pay

    Mcarthy Fabianski

    Mitchell Dier Justin Robbo TAA

    Auba Salah Zaha Son Noble/soucek

    Adams Ayew Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bb with 100 tv and no info seems wasteful

      Open Controls
  23. Alex1995
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best 4.5 mid?

    Bissouma/Gordon/Stephens, other?

    Open Controls
  24. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Will Doherty start GW1?

    Open Controls
  25. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Lloris or Leno?

    Open Controls
    1. Lev Yashin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I have no knowledge about goalkeeping.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Emi and Leno combined for 147 last season and their defence has improved - Leno

      Open Controls
  26. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on the following team & strategy...

    McCarthy (Button)
    TAA, Davies, Justin, Mitchell (Taylor)
    Salah, Auba, Son, Havertz (Bissouma)
    Werner, Mitrovic (Davis)

    GW2: Salah > Rashford
    GW3: Son > KDB (assuming no price fall)

    Open Controls
  27. Knallie
    • 6 Years
    just now

    McCarthy/Ryan (Steer)
    VVD - Davies - Justin - 4.5 (4.0)
    Salah - Aura - Son - Soucek (4.5)
    Vardy / Ings (4.5)

    1.5m ITB to get United and City players

    Final decisions:
    - McCarthy or Ryan?
    - Best 4.5 defender after Justin?
    - Best 4.0 defender?
    - Best 4.5 midfielder?
    - Best 4.5 forward?

    Open Controls

