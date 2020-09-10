Who are the best Captain options for FPL Blank Gameweek 1?

Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. We asked him to help out with the captaincy debate ahead of the new campaign’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

Quite an unprecedented 2020/2021 pre-season is drawing to a close, as we are eagerly waiting for the new FPL campaign to start. Hundreds of drafts, multiple formations, Wildcard strategies and planning early transfers; we have all been there and, in fact, we are all living in this world right now.

There is one common denominator in our efforts; trying to find the best captain. Getting the right skipper is usually a crucial component to having a successful season and Fantasy managers are looking to start the campaign strongly with the right choice. Let’s evaluate the options available for us in Gameweek 1.

Captain Poll

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) tops the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll with 53.3% of votes, as he faces a newly-promoted Fulham side in Gameweek 1.

The Arsenal striker, who has been reclassified as a midfielder for this season’s edition of FPL, is currently owned by 44.1% of Fantasy managers – which is more than the combined ownership of Sadio Mané (£12.0m, 13.3% ownership) and Mohammed Salah (£12.0m, 29.8% ownership).

The Gabonese international starred in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory two weeks ago (scoring a long-distance goal in a 1-1 draw that the Gunners won on penalties) and then netted twice in a 3-2 friendly defeat to Aston Villa behind-closed-doors.

Aubameyang’s great form is accompanied by a favourable Gameweek 1 fixture too, as Fulham’s defensive vulnerabilities are still fresh in people’s minds from the 2018/19 campaign. The Cottagers conceded a league-high of 81 goals the last time they were in the top flight, which included nine goals over two games against Arsenal (5-1 and 4-1 defeats).

The second most popular pick for the armband among the Fantasy Football Scout users this week is Salah (25.6%). Considering that the runaway 2019/20 champions are hosting newly-promoted Leeds United, and Manchester City and Manchester United are without a fixture, it seems to some extent surprising that the Fantasy-proven Egyptian midfielder is struggling to attract more interest for the armband.

Even more of a surprise, Mané sits at third in the poll with only 3.9% of votes. The Senegalese winger, who scored 18 goals and provided 10 Fantasy assists last season, showed glimpses of class in pre-season and will be looking to improve on his impressive home record against newly-promoted opposition on Saturday.

Behind the podium we can find Chelsea’s new striker Timo Werner (£9.5m, 3.5% of votes), Liverpool’s defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m, 2.1%), as well as Tottenham Hotspur assets – Son Heung-min (£9.5, 2.1%) and Harry Kane (£10.5m, 1.8%).

Based on the poll, the main decision managers will have to make regarding captaincy will involve comparing Aubameyang with Salah. We will therefore mostly focus on the Liverpool and Arsenal options.

