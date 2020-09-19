Leeds defence boosted by return of Cooper as Mitrovic starts for Fulham

Fantasy Premier League managers will get a first look at Leeds’ defence with their club captain involved today.
Liam Cooper (£4.5m) missed the Gameweek 1 trip to Liverpool with a minor injury and watched his colleagues concede four times.
Gameweek 2 appears to be more of a standard fixture for the Whites this season and, with interest in Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m), his contribution will certainly something to watch today.
Outside of that change, Marcelo Bielsa has retained faith in the other 10 players from the Anfield loss.
As Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) drops to the bench, there are second starts of the campaign for Patrick Bamford (£5.6m), Jack Harrison (£5.5m), Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Hélder Costa (£5.5m) and Pablo Hernández (£6.0m).
Fulham are boosted by a returning player of their own, as Aleksandar Mitrović (£6.0m) comes into the starting line-up after a minor injury forced Scott Parker to bench him for Gameweek 1.
The Serbian forward is supported by a three-man attacking midfield of Aboubakar Kamara (£5.0m), Josh Onomah (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.5m).
Tom Cairney (£5.5m) drops to the bench to allow André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) to pair with Harrison Reed (£4.5m) in holding midfield while Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) replaces Marek Rodák (£4.5m) in goal.
Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Hernández, Klich, Costa; Bamford.
Fulham XI: Areola; Bryan, Hector, Odoi, Tete; Reed, Zambo Anguissa; Kamara, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Mitrović.
