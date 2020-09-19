346
Dugout Discussion September 19

Leeds defence boosted by return of Cooper as Mitrovic starts for Fulham

346 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers will get a first look at Leeds’ defence with their club captain involved today.

Liam Cooper (£4.5m) missed the Gameweek 1 trip to Liverpool with a minor injury and watched his colleagues concede four times.

Gameweek 2 appears to be more of a standard fixture for the Whites this season and, with interest in Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m), his contribution will certainly something to watch today.

Outside of that change, Marcelo Bielsa has retained faith in the other 10 players from the Anfield loss.

As Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) drops to the bench, there are second starts of the campaign for Patrick Bamford (£5.6m), Jack Harrison (£5.5m), Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Hélder Costa (£5.5m) and Pablo Hernández (£6.0m).

Fulham are boosted by a returning player of their own, as Aleksandar Mitrović (£6.0m) comes into the starting line-up after a minor injury forced Scott Parker to bench him for Gameweek 1.

The Serbian forward is supported by a three-man attacking midfield of Aboubakar Kamara (£5.0m), Josh Onomah (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.5m).

Tom Cairney (£5.5m) drops to the bench to allow André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) to pair with Harrison Reed (£4.5m) in holding midfield while Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) replaces Marek Rodák (£4.5m) in goal.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Hernández, Klich, Costa; Bamford.

Fulham XI: Areola; Bryan, Hector, Odoi, Tete; Reed, Zambo Anguissa; Kamara, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Mitrović.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

346 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Seems like if you want +.3 just bring in DCL.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good job I took him in last Wednesday.

      Open Controls
      1. mgilbert86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Haha, I don't have him yet, but seems like an easy way to make money for anyone who buys

        Open Controls
  2. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Manbun United to win this

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC draft - how she looking fam?

    McCarthy / Steer
    VVD, Justin, Holding, Lewis , Mitchell
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Podence, Elneny
    Werner, DCL, C.Wilson

    any changes needed?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Caution on Holding and Justin as those are transfers waiting to happen

      I like your midfield alot

      Get Ayling or C Taylor maybe, also consider Martinez for Villa instead of mCCarthy

      Open Controls
  4. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Some lads on Twitter already saying Everton champions. Isn't that premature?

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Learn to ignore bro

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A tad.

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not one bit

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      There'll be 19 champions if stuffing Baggies is the criterion.

      Open Controls
    5. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Champions of outside top 6

      Open Controls
  5. Blanka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Is not being able to log into members area a thing? Been days now. Via mobile.

    Open Controls
  6. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings to dcl?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wait for presser

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Mitroooooo!!!

    Open Controls
  8. chonks
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    vardy or kane out after this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      If Vardy blanks he's gone for me, Kane has Newcastle up next

      Open Controls
  9. Coys96
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Cmon Dallas make up for that horror show

    Open Controls
  10. thehodge
    • 10 Years
    just now

    After having no Everton players, I’m now watching Leeds without any of their players. Reckon they’ll steam roll Fulham

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.