Greenwood and Wan-Bissaka benched as Man United host Palace

Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) finds himself on the bench as Manchester United start their Premier League campaign a week late.

The 18-year-old was a fixture on the right-hand side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking midfield trio during Project Restart, but his place has been handed to Daniel James (£6.5m) today.

The Manchester United boss has made two surprising decisions on the right-hand side of the pitch as Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) loses out to Timothy Fosu-Mensah (£4.5m) in defence.

Outside of that, the Red Devils line up mostly as we would expect. Anthony Martial (£9.0m) leads the line, supported by Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) on the left and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) in the number 10 role.

There will be plenty of eyes on those two players as Jan Sienkiewicz pointed out in the most recent captaincy article that Crystal Palace have shown some weakness from set pieces and down their right flank in open play.

Roy Hodgson’s men arrive at Old Trafford in their traditional 4-4-2 formation, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) once again deployed out of position as a centre-forward alongside Jordan Ayew (£6.0m).

Budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) keeps his place in the side at left-back, although the defensive injury crisis at Palace eases slightly with the return of Mamadou Sakho (£4.5m) at centre-back.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Fosu-Mensah; Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

