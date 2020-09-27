1144
Dugout Discussion September 27

Budget midfielder Burke starts up front for Sheffield United in Leeds derby clash

FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) earns a second consecutive out-of-position start for Sheffield United in Sunday afternoon’s Yorkshire derby.

The Blades’ new signing keeps £5.9m men Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie on Chris Wilder’s bench.

John Fleck (£5.9m) – who has a slight knock – and Oliver Norwood (£4.9m) are also among the substitutes, while Jack O’Connell (£5.0m) is a notable absentee from the matchday squad.

On O’Connell’s injury, Wilder told BT Sport:

Really bad news from our point of view. Jack’s possibly going to be out for the season.

He needs an operation on a knee that he injured last year.

With O’Connell sidelined, Jack Robinson (£4.4m) lines up alongside loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.5m), who is deputising in the heart of the Blades’ defence for the suspended John Egan (£4.9m). Robinson could now be set for an extended run of games in Wilder’s back-three system.

The visitors make one enforced change from their 4-3 win against Fulham in Gameweek 2.

Tyler Roberts (£5.0m) replaces the injured Pablo Hernandez (£5.9m) in midfield.

Forward Rodrigo (£5.9m) did come into the Leeds XI in GW2 after Hernandez pulled up in the pre-match warm-up, though Marcelo Bielsa signalled that Roberts could be favoured in his press conference ahead of Gameweek 3.

The Leeds United boss also put a two-week timescale on Hernandez’ return.

FPL bosses who have invested in players such as Patrick Bamford (£5.7m), Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) and Helder Costa (£5.6m) will be hoping Leeds’ goalscoring exploits can continue against a makeshift Blades defence.

New defensive signing Diego Llorente (£4.5m) is not part of the Leeds squad after joining on Thursday.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Robinson, Ampadu, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Burke.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Costa; Bamford.

  1. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Leeds in to top 6. Happy days.

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Nice one , a breath of fresh air they are

    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      They are a good team. Wouldn't be suprised when they get top 12 this season.

      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        As long as they stay up.

        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Think they have a decent chance, still a long way to go though.

  2. Pumpy Pro
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Ayling no baps after dispossession?

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      1 hopefully

  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sterling, Sterling, KDB, Foden my GW needa you four!

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Now time for the main course 🙂

    1. sunzip14
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      (K)ane, Son, Davies now. KDB, Foden, Barnes later. Big day!

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Nice

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Main course is at 4:30

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Too late for me, and I don’t have dessert

    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      GL fella but mainly with Sonny

  5. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Never thought Meslier is 1m97 wtf...looks small on TV

  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Imagine having such a garbage bunch of strikers like sheffield..

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I think Lundstram only gets minutes in the hope he scores

  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Firing up the Aubawagon for next week

  8. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Leeds finally looking solid at the back, or maybe SHU are making them look good

    1. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      lucky not to concede on two occasions, enjoy the clean sheet, won't be many this season.

    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      How was that solid? They gave away at least 3 clear chances for one of the worst attacking teams right now. They were quite lucky not to concede.

  9. Bolivian Seaman
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I guess i'm the only psycho with triple leeds defence, thanks meslier!

    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Just double here but not for long, Dallas or Ayling going for Wolves def probably...

    2. Ashante'Kotoko
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nice!

  10. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Wow Meslier points?? What is this madness?

  11. Lalrota
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ayling in the bonus?

  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Looking like:

    Meslier 3
    Ayling 2
    Bamford 2

    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ayling 1

      1. Lalrota
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why? 1?

    2. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Won't stay like that?

    3. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Winning goal bonus?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Meslier way ahead

        1. Bartowski
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          No I mean Ayling won't stay level with Bamford.

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Oh ok yeah you could be right there

  13. Ashante'Kotoko
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Meslier 3 baps yaaaaaaaas finally mate you kept the CS 😀

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      well deserved tbh happy enough with the cleanie for Ayling

      1. Ashante'Kotoko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yea he looked like he and Dallas could grab a goal or assist anytime

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Made great saves, congrats mate

  14. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Probably the most top saves from 2 goalkeepers I have seen in any game in years ! Eat your heart out Frank

  15. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Target Sheffield United for clean sheets

  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Bloodbath incoming? Or back to normal boring Spurs?

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Blood !

  17. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Bamford essential. Everyone get him please.

    1. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      +1 world class everyone buy him

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      How does he keep doing it lol

    3. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      City next, then Wolves. But yeah he is a cheap enabler if he can get a return or two in those 2.

    4. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Triple captain, no doubt.

  18. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Dallas the wrong Leeds pick then?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not at all, he was brilliant. Very attacking too, should have had a goal

    2. Joey Tribbiani
        26 mins ago

        Dallas more attacking, Ayling goes up for corners and free kicks

    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Henderson out, doesn't look ideal for Liverpool if post-restart is anything to go by.

      1. _sidney_will
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Potentially Thiago & Allison too

    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      EO > 1%

      SON 100.03%
      KANE 76.57%
      DOHERTY 10.93%
      WILSON 7.56%
      LLORIS 4.49%
      DAVIES 3.72%
      SAINT-MAXIMIN 1.82%
      LASCELLES 1.47%
      ALDERWEIRELD 1.07%

      So basically Son & Kane.

    5. dark91
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No idea how Kane missed this!!!

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        And again.

      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Could have had a brace already

        1. dark91
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Exactly. I think he is pulling a Che Adams 😀

    6. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Really want Semedo to give me a reason to buy him. Bavies has to go after this one, and 0.5ITB...

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Fixtures.

        1. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I meant a reason to get him over Saiiss/Coady/Boly I.e. nailedness/attacking potential

    7. JamTart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Kane looking dangerous here

    8. stat sifter 888888
        58 mins ago

        Joelinton and Almiron are never going to win you any games. Unfortunate injuries for NEW

      • Bolivian Seaman
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Change lucas moura to bale and you've changed a 10 man team into a 12 man team

        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Lucas works very hard.

          Would want to see bale's attitude before I'd agree with that.

      • how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Son been quiet so far

      • MSTRKRFTSMN
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Was that really a Kane assist? Only half saw it

        1. dark91
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes 100% ( not an owner)

          1. MSTRKRFTSMN
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanks (owner

