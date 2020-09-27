Budget midfielder Burke starts up front for Sheffield United in Leeds derby clash

FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) earns a second consecutive out-of-position start for Sheffield United in Sunday afternoon’s Yorkshire derby.

The Blades’ new signing keeps £5.9m men Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie on Chris Wilder’s bench.

John Fleck (£5.9m) – who has a slight knock – and Oliver Norwood (£4.9m) are also among the substitutes, while Jack O’Connell (£5.0m) is a notable absentee from the matchday squad.

On O’Connell’s injury, Wilder told BT Sport:

Really bad news from our point of view. Jack’s possibly going to be out for the season. He needs an operation on a knee that he injured last year.

With O’Connell sidelined, Jack Robinson (£4.4m) lines up alongside loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.5m), who is deputising in the heart of the Blades’ defence for the suspended John Egan (£4.9m). Robinson could now be set for an extended run of games in Wilder’s back-three system.

The visitors make one enforced change from their 4-3 win against Fulham in Gameweek 2.

Tyler Roberts (£5.0m) replaces the injured Pablo Hernandez (£5.9m) in midfield.

Forward Rodrigo (£5.9m) did come into the Leeds XI in GW2 after Hernandez pulled up in the pre-match warm-up, though Marcelo Bielsa signalled that Roberts could be favoured in his press conference ahead of Gameweek 3.

The Leeds United boss also put a two-week timescale on Hernandez’ return.

FPL bosses who have invested in players such as Patrick Bamford (£5.7m), Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) and Helder Costa (£5.6m) will be hoping Leeds’ goalscoring exploits can continue against a makeshift Blades defence.

New defensive signing Diego Llorente (£4.5m) is not part of the Leeds squad after joining on Thursday.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Robinson, Ampadu, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Burke.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Costa; Bamford.