137
Team News September 25

FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Injury updates on Pulisic, De Bruyne, Jesus and more

137 Comments
Share

Our weekly press conference summary rounds up the headline injury news and stand-out manager quotes from the pre-match conference calls.

MANCHESTER CITY V LEICESTER CITY

It’s been a busy 24 hours at the Etihad, with a number of injury scares emerging for Manchester City – and there may not be any clarification from Pep Guardiola or elsewhere, with the City boss not giving a standalone Gameweek 3 press conference.

Guardiola instead faced the media straight after his side’s EFL Cup win over Bournemouth, saying enigmatically of Kevin De Bruyne following the Belgian’s blow to the head:

[He] had a little bit distortion. In general, yeah, feels good.

Asked whether any of his previously injured/unavailable players, specifically Aymeric Laporte, will recover for Sunday’s game against Leicester:

I don’t think so. Tomorrow will be more clear, but I don’t think so.

There were further developments today, with Gabriel Jesus reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines – there’s been nothing confirmed from his club yet but the rumours are gathering momentum at the time of writing.

Brendan Rodgers revealed that Jonny Evans is available for selection after suspension and injury but Wilfred Ndidi requires surgery on an abductor issue and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Ricardo Pereira (knee) is still four to five weeks away, while Cengiz Under won’t be ready for a debut.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION V CHELSEA

Edouard Mendy similarly won’t be between the posts for Chelsea after his midweek move, with Frank Lampard not prepared to throw the goalkeeper straight into action following his late arrival.

The Blues’ boss said:

To start tomorrow is not going to happen. He’s had a long week where he hasn’t really trained, flew in yesterday, and it just feels too tight a turnaround to put him in contention to start the game.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are in contention after featuring in the EFL Cup in midweek but Hakim Ziyech (knee) and Christian Pulisic (hamstring) remain out despite a return to training.

Lampard said:

Christian [Pulisic] isn’t ready for the squad tomorrow, nor is Hakim Ziyech, but they are both training with us now, which is good news. We hope to have them with us in proper match-contention over the next week or two.

Kieran Gibbs is suspended for the Baggies, while Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.

Hal Robson-Kanu (muscle), Kamil Grosicki (back) and Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) are all injury doubts.

LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL

Joe Gomez (knock) could come into contention for the Monday night game against Arsenal but Jordan Henderson (thigh) and Joel Matip (muscle) look set to miss out.

Jurgen Klopp said:

I think Joe [Gomez] should be back today in training, that’s what everybody told me. Billy the kid [Koumetio] is back in training, Joel [Matip] not. Hendo not yet, that was clear, this game is for sure too early. That’s it, pretty much.”

On whether Thiago Alcantara could feature from the start, Klopp said:

We will see, we will see. We have a few days to train, some boys have to recover from last night. I have an idea but why should I make the decision today when we have time? But he’s in contention, for sure.

Arsenal have yet to release their weekly injury bulletin but Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Pablo Mari (ankle), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (knee) are definitely out.

Speaking of his front three, Mikel Arteta said:

I think the front players need to create a certain chemistry between them and that feeling that when they look at each other in the eyes, they understand each other, they communicate on the pitch to see what they are feeling. I think we are getting that with them at the moment. Not only them, but with Willian as well and the way he’s come in the team straight away. With Pepe, Bukayo – when he’s playing there – and with Reiss.

It’s really important, it’s something we try to promote in training as well. Hopefully they can keep linking and improving those relationships between them.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Steve Bruce said that Jamal Lewis (eye) and Allan Saint-Maximin (twisted ankle) are both doubts for Sunday’s clash with Spurs.

Ciaran Clark is expected to miss out with a thigh problem.

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilion are unlikely to feature for the hosts.

WEST HAM UNITED V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nuno Espirito Santo disclosed that Wolves have “some knocks” going into Sunday’s match with West Ham, later revealing that Marcal (calf) hadn’t trained after being forced off against Manchester City on Monday.

The summer recruit isn’t expected to make the trip to east London.

Mark Noble has recovered from a toe injury but Issa Diop – and manager Dvid Moyes – will miss out after positive COVID-19 tests.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V MANCHESTER UNITED

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Manchester United have no new fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, with Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Phil Jones (knee) the only confirmed absentees.

Graham Potter revealed that Tariq Lamptey (knock/groin) has been receiving treatment since being forced off in Gameweek 2 but added that the teenage defender had trained as of Thursday, saying that there would hopefully be “no further problems for him”.

Yves Bissouma is suspended.

CRYSTAL PALACE V EVERTON

Roy Hodgson told the media on Thursday that Crystal Palace have “pretty much” the same squad they had last week, which may mean that Scott Dann is still sidelined with the unspecified issue that kept him out of the win over Manchester United.

Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill (hamstring), Connor Wickham (unknown), James Tomkins (thigh) and Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder) are also set to remain unavailable, with their manager revealing that one or two of his injured squad members had joined in training but “not much beyond the warm-up and any non-contact passing work”.

Christian Benteke is back in contention, at least, with the Belgian an option from the bench having recovered from a foot problem and having featured for the under-23s on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti reported no new fitness problems on Friday, saying:

Fortunately no [new injuries]. We have all the squad fit apart from Holgate and Branthwaite, but the others are all in good condition, fit and available.”

BURNLEY V SOUTHAMPTON

Sean Dyche said that he will consider adding Dale Stephens to the squad for Saturday’s clash with Southampton but that he would be “amazed” if Jay Rodriguez recovers from an ankle injury to feature.

Jack Cork (ankle), Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) and Robbie Brady (rib) are set to miss Gameweek 3, while Ashley Barnes (groin) featured for the under-23s on Monday and Friday as he slowly builds up match fitness.

James Tarkowski could potentially return, with his manager revealing in Friday’s pre-match press conference that the defender’s toe was still inflamed but adding that, if it settled down, he “has a chance”.

Nathan Redmond (ankle) is Southampton’s only absentee.

FULHAM V ASTON VILLA

We haven’t yet heard from Dean Smith after Aston Villa’s EFL Cup tie on Thursday night, with Bjorn Engels (thigh), Wesley (knee) and Tom Heaton (knee) the only confirmed absentees at the time of writing.

Scott Parker reported a clean bill of health for Fulham, meanwhile:

No, I don’t think so. I think we’re all good. No injuries as such, just the general management of the squad.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V LEEDS UNITED

Chris Wilder confirmed that John Egan (suspension) and Lys Mousset (injury) are ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Leeds United but that “everyone else is available”.

Marcelo Bielsa said that Pablo Hernandez (groin) will miss out for Leeds United this weekend and is two weeks away from a return.

More detailed information and predicted line-ups can be found in the Team News tab, which will be refreshed before the Gameweek 3 deadline at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

Keep an eye on our Twitter feed, too, for any late-breaking updates.

A video round-up with Andy and Neale can be viewed below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ayew Holding Mee Cork
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Does anyone have the stats of Sterling without Aguero/Jesus?

    Open Controls
  2. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    With Jesus out I need to make a Sterling in plan asap rocky...

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      how tho

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Why? Foden is more likely to be at striker.

      Open Controls
  3. Das Boot
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Even Suarez has decided enough is enough at Barca

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He didn't decide anything. They forced him out.

      Open Controls
  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Vvd + Castagne
    Or
    Robbo + James

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. PrestigeWorldwidewidewide..…
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    drop james or saiss?

    Current backline:
    VVD / Saiss / James / Mitchell / 4.0

    Want to drop either saiss or james to a 4.5 to bring my 4.0 up to a 4.5.

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Drop James as I don't think his spot is as secure as Saiss

      Open Controls
  6. Heaton Mess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    I am actually considering KDB, Sterling and Foden now. Madness.

    That would mean dropping Mitrovic and Salah too

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      No madness at all.

      Open Controls
    2. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      madness

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need Pool mid

      Open Controls
  7. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    a) Robbo & Podence
    b) Lamptey & Havertz

    Feel like I'm trying to convince myself on B because it's more fun. A right? 🙁

    Open Controls
  8. Fergymac
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    A) Saïss + Anguissa
    B) Justin + Podence

    Open Controls
  9. Zrinkec
      43 mins ago

      When Perreira will comeback? RB from Leicester?

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Expected end of Oct.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        just now

        5weeks

        Open Controls
    • Here Comes The Son ★
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Martinez
      James, Semedo, Vinagre
      KDB, Sterling, Son, Havertz
      Wood, Jimenez, Ings

      Steer, Lamptey, Mitchell, Burke

      I'm kinda feeling this team, what you recon?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Samedo interesting, no DCL or Richie?

        Open Controls
      2. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        A fellow Vinagre and Lamptey combo pro I see. Foden essential surely? Very very good tho

        Open Controls
    • Sarnab
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Jesus Confirmed out

      https://twitter.com/gabrieljesus9/status/1309543328686444546?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        gosh

        Open Controls
      2. jesperdalagersuri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Are you dismissing his powers of resurrection?

        Open Controls
        1. Sarnab
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Aguero says Hi 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Get in my team raheem

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Will Delap play or Sterling up top?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
    • bodgejob
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Mahrez a good option now?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Not compared to Foden

        Open Controls
    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Which combo?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A) r James, VVD
        B) Lamptey, Robertson

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • sklarface
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Start Costa (shu) or Podence (whu) this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Pond

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Very tough one honestly I'd bench podence

        Open Controls
        1. sklarface
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'm leaning that way too - cheers!

          Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Podence

        Open Controls
      4. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        pod

        Open Controls
      5. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Costa - shu haven't looked good

        Open Controls
    • Lukaku_time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      Bench ayling(shu) or mitchell (EVE)?

      Open Controls
      1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ayling

        Open Controls
    • Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Ings or Jimmy?

      Open Controls
    • EWH2020
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Crazy to go with triple City midfield on WC?

      Open Controls
    • EWH2020
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      WC team thoughts?

      Martinez
      TAA, James, Saiss
      KDB, Sterling, Foden, Havertz, Podence
      DCL, Wood

      Steer, Taylor, Mitchell, Brewster

      0.4 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        nice

        Open Controls
    • Mike82
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      The burning question, who to bring in, KdB or Sterling?
      Also, captain one of the above or Salah?

      Open Controls
    • Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden a better option with Jesus out?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.