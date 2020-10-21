Who are the best FPL assets to buy from Aston Villa?

Az dedicates his latest Pro Pundits column to the in-form Villans as he looks at the best defensive and attacking options from Dean Smith’s side.

Taking a break from looking at my own Fantasy Premier League team’s progress, I put the question out to you guys with the aim of finding out who people would be interested in reading about.

Not surprisingly, the favoured team to scrutinise was the only one in the top leagues of Europe to have won every match this year, the mighty Aston Villa.

Defensive numbers (first four Gameweeks)







Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT