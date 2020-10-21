Who are the best FPL assets to buy from Aston Villa?

389
Az dedicates his latest Pro Pundits column to the in-form Villans as he looks at the best defensive and attacking options from Dean Smith’s side.

Taking a break from looking at my own Fantasy Premier League team’s progress, I put the question out to you guys with the aim of finding out who people would be interested in reading about.

Not surprisingly, the favoured team to scrutinise was the only one in the top leagues of Europe to have won every match this year, the mighty Aston Villa.

  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Have a feeling Robbo will leave my team very soon. Perhaps next week if Pulisic looks good

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Robbo without CSs has a good chance to outscore pulisic.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Even with just 1 in 4 CS still best 7 million MF

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Alternatives are better than ever in that 5.5M bracket

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Robbo is better pick than pulisic imo and i have both btw.

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            If I was playing FPL set and forget then sure

            1. Hy liverpool
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Ok.

  2. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Great article this.

    On memberships, if I cancel my annual subscription now, do I still have members access for the rest of the season?

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      how can you cancel the annual subscription?

  3. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Play 2:
    A) Podence
    B) Chilwell
    C) Foden
    D) Castagne

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      BC

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      A C

    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      AC

    4. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      BC for me
      Podence vs chilwell is close tbf

    5. Latetotheparty
      6 mins ago

      BC

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      AC

    7. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      BC

    8. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Cheers all

  4. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Just saw Pereira is out for another 6 weeks.

    Justin nailed until then?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must be

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      yes

  5. Fantasy 11
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Guys GTG for this week? Can take a hit to change this. Soucek to go?

    McC
    Mitchell TAA Justin
    Salah Son Mahrez Soucek
    Kun DCL Kane

    Holding Ferguson Biss

    Tq

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      GTG but you could be short a defender very soon

      1. Fantasy 11
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ok bro what do you suggest? Tq

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Any funds?

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Soucek season keeper. Mitchell might need to go soon.

    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm thinking to get Soucek into my team..

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      GTG for this week but your defence needs sorting out. Mitchell a rotation doubt and Ferguson probably nowhere close to coming back any time soon since Clyne was signed as back-up. Holding probably needs to be looked into as well

  6. Azathoth
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    No Salah in my team,(c) who ? Mane - Son - Kane?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mane I think

    2. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would go Kane if the 3

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        just now

        *of

    3. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Mane

    5. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Mane

    6. BeauHansen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Can't go wrong with any of them. When in doubt, go with the differential Mane for high upside

    7. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kane on penalties...

  7. In a Rush
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hello everyone, I wild carded last week and didn’t spend 4.3 M to asses big hitters etc. I’m not sure what to do pretty happy with my team but the cash is burning a hole!

    Could do Maupay ➡️ Kane/Aguero
    Or Pulisic ➡️ Sterling/mane/Bruno

    Martínez
    Lamptey pva reguilon
    Salah(c) son(v) Grealish Pulisic Rodríguez
    Dcl Maupay

    Button ayling Brewster kwp

    Any thoughts appreciated cheers

    1. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maupay > Kane is sensible and by the FPL books

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      very nice team!

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers for feedback. It sounds silly but I’m worried about it back firing with Maupay playing West Brom and on penalties as well. Feeling more tempted to lose Pulisic but the decisions are giving me a headache will be priced out of the Kane move if he rises again.

    3. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mau to HK,just do it.

    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maupay to Kane

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That’s pretty unanimous but still undecided! Do we think Kane gets rested in Europe?

  8. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Kane essential now?

    I got plenty of cash after did KDB >> Son last GW.. could do Jimenez >> Kane for free this GW

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d def do that for free

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      For free it is a good move

      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I could also do Wijnaldum >> Grealish for free

    3. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m wondering the same above,I can do Maupay ➡️ Kane for free exact cash but Maupay does have a good fixture and I’m not sure about Pulisic now so may upgrade him. Really torn this week

    4. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easy decision. Kane in

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would do the move

    6. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Exactly the same moves I've done, I like it.

  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC would you prefer

    DCL Watkins Kane and a strongish defence

    or

    DCL Werner Kane and a weak defence

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      You are going to need to post the defences too

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        exactly this - people have different opinions on what is consider weak or strongish defence

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      personally I don't prefer a very strong/expensive attackers

    3. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hard to tell without seeing the defence, but generally I think Watkins (or Maupay) is better value.

  10. OBAMA
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    best defender option for 5.3m or under?

    1. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wolves defenders
      Or
      Bellerin?

      1. OBAMA
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I was thinking target

  11. Jink
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Wilson or DCL (-4) ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      DCL

  12. Kloppage Time
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    re-post
    Going to sell James and I have the money to bring in Chilwell, but I keep thinking to replace with either Konsa or Targett due to their good fixtures.

    Who would you go for?

    1. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Chilwell

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Konsa/ Targett if you don't have Martinez

  13. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    just now

    How did Pulisic look yesterday?

  14. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Would you do Werner > Kane for free?

