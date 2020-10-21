559
Champions League October 21

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review, Wednesday preview and tips for substitutes and captaincy

The UEFA Champions League and its Fantasy Football game have returned with a bang. If you had Angelino (€5.0m) in your team, Lionel Messi (€12.0m) as your captain or Charles de Ketelaere as a €4.5m option, then congratulations.

For those whose captains didn’t haul and are in need of some big-hitting substitutions, then that’s what this article is here for.

For the uninitiated, the UEFA Champions League Fantasy game allows managers to make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after the Tuesday round of games has taken place but before the Wednesday matches begin.

Last Night’s Review

The highest-scoring match of the night saw both Barcelona and Ferencvaros live up to expectations. This isn’t necessarily a signal that Barcelona look particularly strong going into this campaign – their easiest game is now behind them and next week’s visit to Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus will be a much sterner challenge.

Juve’s opponents from yesterday, Dynamo Kyiv, look to be stronger at the back than their Hungarian counterparts, so it’s probably worth avoiding the hype around Blaugrana until we’ve seen more. 

PSG were uncharacteristically terrible to lose to an Axel ‘Maldini’ Tuanzebe-inspired (€4.0m) performance by Manchester United and should recover comfortably in next week’s visit to Istanbul Basaksehir.

As with Barcelona, those that will inevitably pile on Angelino after his four-minute brace yesterday evening will do well to consider that this was RB Leipzig’s easiest group game and he’s unlikely to have the attacking freedom or lack of defensive responsibility we saw yesterday evening. 

Chelsea, Sevilla, Rennes and Krasnodar all looked fairly equally dull going forward in their Group E games, but it is good to note that Chelsea really are looking much more solid with Eduoard Mendy (€5.0m) between the posts.

Club Brugge lived up to expectations as a decent attacking force to beat a poor Zenit St Petersburg side in Russia, with the 4.5m pairing of de Ketelaere and Wilmar Barrios both putting in strong performances for different reasons. 

In the other game in Group F, a surprisingly powerful Lazio side swept aside Borussia Dortmund in Rome, although it was good to see Erling Haaland (€11.0m) open his account for the season early.

Captaincy

This author tends to have a rule with changing captaincy in UCL Fantasy: six points or less is worth a change, seven or more probably too risky.

Who to change to is the tough question for today. There is no longer a safety net after Wednesday’s matches – you have to get this one right. Luckily, there are a plethora of options from this evening’s games. 

Atalanta have the pick of the fixtures from an attacking point of view as they look to get back to the form that saw them score 13 goals in their first three games of the season. They are expected to start a front three of Alejandro Gomez (€8.5m), Luis Muriel (€8.5m) and Duvan Zapata (€9.5m) for their visit to Danish minnows Midtjylland and any of those should prove to be solid captaincy options. 

Premier league darlings Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) and Mohamed Salah (€11.5m) also have two solid fixtures. Salah beats Sterling for form but with Liverpool’s growing injury list, Ajax may look to capitalise.

Finishing off the captaincy options are the two safest options of the week. Robert Lewandowski (€12m) and Romelu Lukaku (€11m) both bring top form into these fixtures, although Inter’s game at home to Gladbach should give him more of an opportunity to produce a score to match or outscore Messi’s 11 from last night. 

Substitutions

Who to bring on and who to sub off is often a tough decision in UCL Fantasy and a decision that has to be made depending on the state of your squad. 

Just a few notes on substitutions for this evening. After Serge Gnabry (€10.0m) was ruled out of tonight’s game for Bayern Munich with a positive COVID test, make sure he’s out of your lineup. Also, watch out for news this afternoon of any more positive tests within the German giants – they are reported to have all been tested and be expecting results back at about 2pm UK time. For those with the likes of Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m) and Lewandowski on the bench, watch out for this news before you bring them on. 

Assuming Bayern don’t report back any more positive tests, perhaps think twice before subbing on any Atlético defenders if you have a strong line-up already – it’d be a surprise to see a clean sheet for Simeone’s side – but obviously the circumstances are different if you have a sea of one and two-pointers knocking about.

Luckily we will know if Sergio Ramos (€6.5m) starts for Real Madrid before the deadline as they play in the early kick-offs, so make sure you wait for that news if he’s sat on your bench. 

Aside from the news, be sensible with your substitutions – four or five points is normally enough to keep a player on the field for and don’t try and shoehorn on subs just for the sake of making them.

Good luck for tonight’s games, all!

  1. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss Lamptey
    Salah Trossard Son Foden
    Jimenez Kane DCL

    Steer Mitchell Anguissa James

    1.0 ITB

    Which sounds better?

    A: Save FT

    B: Foden to Grealish (Free)

    C: R.James to Dallas and Foden to James Rodriguez (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Save and make perhaps 2 transfers next week for free.

      Open Controls
    3. Latetotheparty
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'll go B. Fancy Grealish nailed on for 4-6 good fixtures v Foden rotation risk for next 6 mixed fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Decided on KdB out.

    A) KdB + Justin -> Bruno + Reguilon, play Wilson

    B) KdB + Wilson -> Grealish + Aguero, play Coady

    Which option for the next 3??

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B over the next 3

      Open Controls
  3. Joey Tribbiani
    39 mins ago

    Where is this Madrid game played? Dont look like Bernabeu

    Open Controls
    1. Marvin the Great
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Estadio Alfredo de Stefano.

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Estadio Alfredo di Stefano (in their training complex)

      Open Controls
  4. Oldie99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Trent Semedo castagne (Mitchell Dunne)
    Salah son trossard Barnes Foden
    Jimi DCL (Brewster)

    3.1 itb, 1 ft, happy to take -4

    Best way to get Aguero I’m in your opinion? Need a differential and want him

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Trent to 4.5 Jimi to Kun?

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        This is the only way to do it without taking a load of hits

        Open Controls
        1. Oldie99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I was thinking Brewster to kun, Trent to 4.7? Got the funds

          Open Controls
  5. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    KDB + James ->

    A) Mane + Kilman with 442
    B) Grealish + Hamez with 352

    Harder to get KDB back in with B

    Thanks..

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A easily for me

      Open Controls
  6. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of doubling on Villa attack?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Feel like I should have just gone with McGinn over Grealish

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          McGinns stats are very average. Grealish or Barkley steaks ahead

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            Yeah I did just check after I posted that - not great. Trying to find a pereira replacement.

            Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I like both

          Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No one is enough surely

      Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Me. I think at these prices, and with the fixtures, there are hardly better options than Grealish, Barkley, Watkins, McGinn, Martinez, Target, Konsa, I like them all in their respective brackets.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agree - looking for a bargain but McGinn isn't looking good for underlying stats so may look elsewhere

        Barkley doesn't have a great track record of holding form either but the defence looks great - wouldn't double on Martinez though!

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I agree, McGinn doesn't have the great underlying numbers, but he's always there for a fantasy assist, or a getting a good run into the box. You don't have a wealth of options in that bracket: Lookman, Soucek, Neto, March, ASM, Podence, I don't see them much better than McGinn with those fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Jorginho for pens

            Open Controls
  7. Mooster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Maupay or Barkley?

    Open Controls
    1. Mooster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Out with Brewster og Anguissa

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Barkley and Brewster for me.

      Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maupay will get more points but I like Brewster as a much better enabler than anguissa

      Open Controls
    4. Latetotheparty
      1 min ago

      Maupay

      Open Controls
  8. Hungry Singh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Evening folks!!

    Is Sterling to Salah for free a no brainer?

    Back to back home games for Liverpool.....

    Or should I focus on upgrading Reece James?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd do the Salah trade first. James played well last night

      Open Controls
    2. Muggy Lemons
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would think twice about ditching Sterling before West Ham away, typically gets a lot of joy there

      Open Controls
  9. chilli con kone
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    A. Greenwood > Grealish -4

    B. Play Greenwood (CHE) or Soucek (MCI) and dont take the hit

    Open Controls
  10. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    RMWCT:

    Martinez | (Button)
    Chilwell | Lamptey | Saiss | (Kilman, Struijk)
    Salah(C) | Son | Grealish | Barkley | (Bissouma)
    Kane | Aguero | DCL

    Martinez is standard pick, and Button allows for Villa triple up.

    Defense is thin, but if there is any point in the season to go without Liverpool defender, I think it is now. I am sitting at 1.2m too, I have to risk something to try to catch up. I would keep Saiss, but with Kilman on the bench, so I am secure about Wolves defender for the next two. Struijk will play, so nice to have 4.0 fodder that gets 1 or 2 points.

    Front 8 is also template/standard, with Aguero and Barkley as differentials. I just can't decide on whether I go Grealish and Aguero or Sterling and Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      treble Villa is a bit much imo, downgrade Barkely to Lookman or Soucek and boost one of your fodders, love your front line though 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think I would start with both Grealish and Barkley. The situation isn't clear there yet. Grealish is the creative one, but Barkley shoots more. So I would start with double, and then I could downgrade.

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 3 Years
          just now

          fair enough, its just a personal preference of mine to spread the burden, its a good team as long as Villa keep firing

          Open Controls
  11. tbhogal
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which option is best guys??.

    Martinez (steer)
    Saiss, Robbo, Chilwell (lamptey, Mitchell)
    Podence, Foden, Son, Salah, Grealish
    DCL, Jimmy (Brewster)

    A) Podence > James
    B) Podence + Jimmy > James +Kane -4
    C) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      James is playing very deep and relying a fair bit on set pieces. Wouldn't sell him but also wouldn't sign if I didn't have him already.

      Having said that the hit looks nice for Kane alone.

      If this is James Rodriguez were talking about surely you have the cash to just do Jimmy to Kane already?

      God help you it its Dan James...

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?
    Ramsdale (Fabri)
    TAA,Dier,Mitchell (Taylor,KWP)
    Salah,Son,Hamez,Pulisic (Barnes)
    Mitrovic,Werner, Adams

    y or n

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes.

      (8-9 picks I don't favour)

      Open Controls
      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        cheers. Feels so nice to press the WC button

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes GK, DF and FWD should trigger the WC

      Open Controls
  13. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Start?
    Targett (double AVL defense vs Leeds)
    Mitchell.

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mitchell

      Open Controls
  14. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Reports are that Hakimi has tested positive for covid.
    Anyone know if its true?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      He has yes

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      7 mins ago

      oh come on, needed points from him

      Open Controls
    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  15. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    I hope robbo isn't a flop what with all the pool injuries!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can always get Dias or a better mid/fwd in exchange. Good player to keep cash in one spot.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Indeed but I’ve planned transfers coming out my ears

        Open Controls
    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      As a Trent and Robertson owner this week, I hope the same. Hopefully Alison back helps

      Open Controls
  16. ...al
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kilman in errbody's team

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hard for me to pass the opportunity on wildcard. But the picture isn't clear at all. He could be nailed, but I wouldn't call it just yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hopefully he can survive for next 2, won't be required after that...

      Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking of getting him as a cheap backup in case saiss is benched in favour of him

      Open Controls
  17. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Barkley any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Not for me. I want to see more games to get to a fair decision.

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      At being a trap - he always has a tiny purple patch and then fades

      Open Controls
    3. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Best Villa midfielder

      Open Controls
  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Shaktar 2 - Real Madrid 0
    Who would have guessed...

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      3-0 now, wow!

      Open Controls
    2. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Guess again 🙂

      Open Controls
  19. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Defence is really starting to bring worries. Plan on making 3 transfers for -4 next week, downgrading Soucek and replacing 2 of the below.

    *Which 2 go?

    *KWP, Digne, *Justin, *Holding, *Mitchell

    Open Controls
  20. Abra Dubravka
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    A) Mane (have Salah)
    B) Sterling (no City)
    C) Bruno (no Utd)
    D) Pulisic (no Chelsea)

    Open Controls
  21. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think Gladbach could do to Inter what Lazio did to Dortmund

    Open Controls
  22. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    With Philips out, feel like one Villa attacker is a must vs Leeds. Just not sure if this is the right week to sell Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait for the city lineups

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Waiting till Friday.

        Open Controls
  23. Baked baines
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Just caught this week scoutcast, I've always been a fan of these and always enjoyed and taken a lot from them. But having AZ on them unfortuntely makes it more difficult to watch each week.

    This week he delved into his stats and stated Burnley have better stats even though they conceded 8 and villa 2. Villa have been lucky and the assets wont be that popular come a few weeks time.
    Have I missed something here???? I thought Villa conceding just 2 goals means they are a solid unit and martinez, Mings, Konsa etc should be players you are looking to bring in Martinez save points, CS and bonus looks must. But he wouldnt pay more than 5 for him??

    Thank god Joe is there to talk some sense into him.

    Open Controls
    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wasn't he saying Kane is a c*rap pick more or less?

      Open Controls
      1. Baked baines
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        pretty much.

        Gone are the days of Mark, Andy, Granville were it was sensible talk.
        Not bringing a pitchfork out here but he thought Grealish had 9 chances created in a game. Joe corrected him yet again. Its just getting more difficult to watch these days

        Open Controls
        1. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Stop watching then, easy

          Az is sound, if Mark thinks he is a guy worth doing a podcast with that will do for me

          Move on, nothing to see here but a couple of old moaning bores

          Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      1 min ago

      I think he was saying Burnley havent conceded many BIG chances

      Open Controls
  24. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi..... like many ill be in the market for a reece james replacement next week.

    Looking for a long term option for up to 6m. But don't want to spend that much.

    Who would you say are the best options out of:

    A....chilwell
    B....keane
    C.....masuaku
    D....Cresswell
    E.....masuaku

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  25. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do with my team? Any advice is appreciated.
    Martinez (Forster)
    TAA - Saiss - Lamptey (James, Mitchell)
    Grealsih - Barnes - Sterling - Son - Hamez
    Werner - Jimi (Davis)
    0.4 ITB 1FT

    Save transfer or look to upgrade somewhere for a hit?

    Open Controls
  26. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Barnes to Grealish worth a -4?

    Open Controls

