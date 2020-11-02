Mitrović leads Fantasy interest as Fulham host unchanged West Brom

Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.8m) leads the Fantasy Premier League interest in Monday’s clash between Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

The mid-priced forward currently sits in 8.4% although his backing has been in decline for some time now.

Mitrović is now without an attacking return since Gameweek 2, leaving behind only his most loyal followers for Gameweek 7.

The Fulham striker has registered 18 shots in the box over his last four matches, the joint-most of any player in the top flight over the same period.

Is he due a goal? Perhaps. But will West Bromwich Albion been as obliging as earlier in the campaign? That does seem unlikely.

Since Branislav Ivanovic‘s (£4.5m) debut in Gameweek 5, and the rolling out of a new back-four after Slaven Bilic ditch his five-man defence, the Baggies have conceded just one goal.

That has worked out at an average of 0.5 per match, compared to 3.2 per match between Gameweeks 1 and 4.

The former Chelsea man has also led West Bromwich Albion for shots in the box since his debut so there is sure to be a keen eye on his performance at Craven Cottage tonight.

Fantasy managers looking to captain either Harry Kane (£10.9m) or Son Heung-min (£9.6m) in Gameweek 8 should also keep tabs on the Baggies’ backline on Monday night as the two sides go head-to-head at the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Anguissa; Lookman, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid; Mitrović

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore, Gallagher; Diangana, M Pereira, Krovinovic; Grant.

