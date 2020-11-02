60
Dugout Discussion November 2

Mitrović leads Fantasy interest as Fulham host unchanged West Brom

60 Comments
Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.8m) leads the Fantasy Premier League interest in Monday’s clash between Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

The mid-priced forward currently sits in 8.4% although his backing has been in decline for some time now.

Mitrović is now without an attacking return since Gameweek 2, leaving behind only his most loyal followers for Gameweek 7.

The Fulham striker has registered 18 shots in the box over his last four matches, the joint-most of any player in the top flight over the same period.

Is he due a goal? Perhaps. But will West Bromwich Albion been as obliging as earlier in the campaign? That does seem unlikely.

Since Branislav Ivanovic‘s (£4.5m) debut in Gameweek 5, and the rolling out of a new back-four after Slaven Bilic ditch his five-man defence, the Baggies have conceded just one goal.

That has worked out at an average of 0.5 per match, compared to 3.2 per match between Gameweeks 1 and 4.

The former Chelsea man has also led West Bromwich Albion for shots in the box since his debut so there is sure to be a keen eye on his performance at Craven Cottage tonight.

Fantasy managers looking to captain either Harry Kane (£10.9m) or Son Heung-min (£9.6m) in Gameweek 8 should also keep tabs on the Baggies’ backline on Monday night as the two sides go head-to-head at the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Anguissa; Lookman, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid; Mitrović

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore, Gallagher; Diangana, M Pereira, Krovinovic; Grant.

Wilson overtakes Calvert-Lewin’s FPL score as Everton labour without Rodríguez

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Come on Pereira, just one small gift before I sell you on

    
    1. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pereira 2 assists Grant 2 goals

      
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Predictions?

    0-1

    
    1. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      2-2

      
    2. ivantys
        11 mins ago

        boring 0-0 draw

        
      • Latetotheparty
          10 mins ago

          1-1

          
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          0-1 & Mitro red.

          
      • Dino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        I reckon David doesn't have mitro

        
      • TH14 - INVINCIBLE
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Is Maupay to Wilson worth -4 right now?

        
        1. The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Only if Maupay doesn't play

          
          1. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah. Potter didn't even have him on the bench, said it was a "tactical" decision. Seems more like a falling out to me

            
            1. The Mandalorian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Wait for team news on Friday

              
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              yeah I get not starting your top scorer if he doesn't fit in with your plan, but not even having him on the bench doesn't make sense.

              
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Mitrovic will score tonight I reckon.

        
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah, hattie. Should have captained him

          
      • LLoris
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Whos the one I should transfer in?
        A) Kilman
        B) Lamptey
        C) J.Lewis
        D) Coufal
        E) Masuaku

        
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          D.

          
        2. Offside Trapattoni
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I had a similar dilemma this GW opted Kilman his value is excellent. I'll also bring in Coufal.

          Lamptey is intriguing but just won't get the clean sheets.

          
        3. Fit_to_drop
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Out of that lot A.

          
      • LLoris
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Grealish or Zaha?

        
        1. Rashleigh Runabouts
            14 mins ago

            Grealish

            
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Grealish

            
          • Pukkipartyy
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Thinking same, maybe should get both...

            
          • No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            just now

            you'll get a different answer each week depending on who has just done well. get both and save yourself the bother.

            
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Really want Bellerin - any idea how to fit him in or just be without him?

          Emi (Steele)
          Chilwell Max Lamptey (Pascal Mitchell)
          Bruno Salah Sterling Grealish Soucek
          Harry DCL (Brewster)

          
        3. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          There should be a way to filter out the sort of "shots" and "shots in the box" that Mitrovic gets from the stats in the members area. Shitty contested headers that loop into the hands of the goal keeper are just misleading when counted as shots in the box.

          
        4. SomeoneKnows
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Martinez (Forster)
          Robbo, Chilwell, Saiss (Dallas, Mitchell)
          Salah, Son, Pulisic, Grealish (Soucek)
          Kane, DCL, Bamford

          Best way to use my ft and 0.8 itb?

          A) Pulisic > Rodriguez
          B) Pulisic > Zaha
          C) Saiss > Cresswell
          D) Saiss > Kilman

          
          1. Latetotheparty
              2 mins ago

              Saiss > Bellerin maybe?

              
            • Sean
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Ayy we have the same team, i'm shipping saiss to coufal to free up funds for future transfers, might also move on Pulisic to Ziyech/JRod depending on injury news for a -4

              
          2. Pukkipartyy
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Bruno worth extra over Rash? Or should just ignore Manu assest? Match against WBA in mind...

            
            1. Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Bring in for WBA then look to dump

              
            2. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I would have said Rashford but after yesterday. Im not sure about any of them. No point buying them for 1 game. Right now any top half team is going to ask serious questions about them so they dont have any easy fixtures as such.

              
          3. goblin140
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            What are you doing about the Ryan situation?

            I have 1 FT and planning to save one to use it in the future to bring in Man City players for Kane/Son. Even if I could use it now on Ryan > whoever sub-5m, it will essentially mean a hit in the future? Worth it?

            
            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I think you are not going to amass good scores over time if your keeper doesnt chip in with 6-10 every 2nd or third week. I personally cant manage a team if i have no confidence in the keeper. If that means using a t/fer or going -4, then so be it.

              
          4. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Who to ship first with 2 FTs, Robbo or Saiss? Obviously I could do both but I fancy carrying one over

            replacements to be Cresswell this week, Bellerin next

            
            1. Sean
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Has to be Saiss

              
          5. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Pick 1, have 1FT:
            A. TAA -> Chilwell/Zaha or
            B. Maupay -> Wilson

            
            1. Latetotheparty
                3 mins ago

                B but with Bamf? and bank the change. See how he does tonight.

                
              • Hakim Ziyech
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                B. Did this exact move, no brainer imo

                
            2. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Am I the only one to still have Mitro?

              
              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                no

                
              2. Latetotheparty
                  3 mins ago

                  yup

                  
                • Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Nope

                  
              3. fylde2022
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Would I be right, in that I should be focusing on the defence? Who should I ship?

                Martinez
                Robertson Saiss James
                Foden Son Salah Grealish Zaha
                Kane DCL

                Button, Mitchell, Lamptey, Davis

                
                1. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Front 7 is decent. Focus on Saiss/James for now. Possibly upgrade to Chilwell/Zouma/Kilman

                  
                2. wulfranian
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Sell Foden imo and start Lamptey over Saiss.

                  
              4. Wag the Drog
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                RMWCT
                McCarthy
                Chillwell-Coufal-Justin-Dallas-Kilman
                Salah-Ziyech-Grealish-Son(KDB in 2)-Biss
                Kane-Wilson-DCL

                Old side (* unchanged)
                McCarthy*
                Robbo-Justin*-Taylor-Kilman*-Konsa
                Salah*-Bruno-Son*-ASM-Biss*
                Kane*-Maupay-DCL*

                
                1. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  Its very good. You probably dont want to do a Chelsea double with Mendy in nets but i think i would at this point.

                  
                  1. Wag the Drog
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    So Zouma Mendy then?

                    
                    1. Fit_to_drop
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      I like Chilwell too but I dont like the McCarthy selection - thats what im getting at. Southampton always ship goals. They win games through their firepower but I dont see too many Clean sheets so see what options you have in goals.

                      
                      1. Wag the Drog
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Ya, I couldn't afford Chillwell and anything but a 4.5 GK

                        
                      2. Wag the Drog
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Also, McCarthy has a decent CS % this season

                        
              5. wulfranian
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Any early thoughts?Is Dcl the best replacement for Jimenez?I am also thinking Coady->Coufal.
                McCarthy
                James/Pva/Coady
                Grealish/Salah/Trossard/Son
                Kane/Jimenez/Werner

                Steer McCarthy/Douglas/Targett
                2ft 0.0itb

                
                1. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  I dont necessarily think DCL is the best replacement for Jimi. Everton are starting to look nervy and not as potent as they were. Id go Wilson/Bamford (depending on tonight) and use the cash elsewhere TBH.

                  
                2. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  Who is the McCarthy on the bench? Trossard is another who is not delivering.

                  
                  1. wulfranian
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    cheers.Wilson is a good pick but with Rodriquez and Richarlison back from gw9 i prefer Dcl.The legend James McCarthy from Crystal Palace.

                    
              6. Hakim Ziyech
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                Maupay to Wilson done

                
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Maupay to drop tonight?

                  
              7. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Lookman and Johnstone going in this fixture! i guess i want Johnstone save points and lookman goals

                
              8. LLoris
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Whos the one I should transfer in?
                A) Kilman
                B) Lamptey
                C) Coufal

                

