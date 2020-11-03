247
Scout Notes November 3

What Fulham defeat tells us about West Brom defence ahead of Spurs clash

247 Comments
Fulham 2-0 West Brom

  • Goals: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m), Ola Aina (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Aleksandar Mitrovic x2 (£5.8m)
  • Bonus points: Aina x3, De Cordova-Reid x2, Antonee Robinson x1 (£4.4m)

BAG ‘EM AND TAG ‘EM

Any concerns that West Bromwich Albion’s defence had improved enough to cause Spurs problems in Gameweek 8 were dissipated in a 2-0 defeat to Fulham on Monday night.

After conceding 13 goals in the first four matches of the season, Slaven Bilic tweaked the Baggies’ backline from a back-five to a back-four, adding Branislav Ivanović (£4.5m) into the mix.

There were initial signs of recovery as they kept their first clean sheet and conceded just once in the Serbian’s first two matches for the club.

However, that progress was dashed in Gameweek 7 as a poor Fulham side made light work of emerging 2-0 winners at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

That was only the second time this season that Scott Parker’s men had found the net more than once in a match and they also bested a number of their underlying statistics against West Brom.

Fulham’s attacking statistics per game between Gameweeks 1 and 6 (left) compared with Gameweek 7 in isolation (right)

Find more comparison tools in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area

As you can see from the comparison above, on Monday night, Fulham registered superior figures for shots, big chances, shots on target, accuracy rate and goal conversion in comparison to their averages between Gameweeks 1 and 6. That certainly suggests the Baggies are not quite as capable of restricting sides as they indicated in Gameweeks 5 and 6.

FALSE DAWN

West Brom’s defending statistics per game between Gameweeks 1 and 6 (left) compared with Gameweek 7 in isolation (right)

Find more comparison tools in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area

While West Brom have certainly conceded fewer goals since Ivanović’s debut, and improved some defensive underlying statistics, they have by no means become watertight.

We must remember that the last three matches have pitted them against weaker opposition in Burnley, Brighton and Fulham while Southampton (two goals), Chelsea (three), Everton (five) and Leicester (three) had no problems dismantling the Baggies.

What is also of interest, is one area of West Brom’s team that has been a persistent problem, regardless of opposition: their right-hand flank.

Find more comparison tools in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area

The maps of key passes conceded by West Brom this season, split across the two different defence systems they have used, show a concentration on their right-hand side.

Between Gameweeks 1 and 6, every assist they gave up came from that direction and while that has not continued to be the case from Gameweek 5 onwards, you can see that they are still giving up more chances created there than anywhere else.

Crucially, a quick look back to the defence comparison table shows you that, despite conceding fewer goals since a switch to a back-four, their chances conceded from the right per game has risen from 10.8 to 14.0.

That is rather encouraging for those taking Spurs’ left-sided assets Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m) into Gameweek 8.

Indeed, one of Fulham’s goals scored on Monday night looked as if it had been lifted straight from Jose Mourinho’s playbook this season.

Left-back Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) pressed into advanced space, crossing for Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.8m) who nodded back across goal for Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) to nip in at the back post and head home.

ADEMOLA BOOKMAN

Despite picking up just one point thanks to a blank and a yellow card, Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) continues to impress for Fulham.

Utilising his pace in wide areas, the former Everton man produced an all-round performance, shooting and setting up his team-mates alike; of course, helped by West Brom’s brittle right-hand side.

The fixtures remain unfavourable for Fulham, with West Ham (away), Everton (home), Leicester (away) and Manchester City (away) their next four opponents.

However, it is worth keeping the player on our radars considering his price.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Lemina (Reed 46′), Zambo Anguissa; Lookman (Bryan 90′), Cairney, De Cordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 85′); Mitrović.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanović, Furlong; Krovinović (M Phillips 70′); Diangana, Gallagher, Livermore (Sawyers 56′), M Pereira (C Robinson 56′); Grant.

Third home blank for Son as FPL managers start eyeing fixture swing

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

247 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Only silver lining this week is my rival got 2 points from his bench boost.

    He still had a 5 figure gameweek rank mind.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have about 51 other rivals this year, can’t keep track of them all.

      Sad, but true.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Well you’ve bothered to count them at least

        Open Controls
  2. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Other than Kane & DCL, who are the best strikers for the next 3-5 gws?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wilson, Vardy, Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hard to say, there are so many great options which is brilliant for FPL, Timo, Watkins, Wilson, Vardy and Antonio if fit stand out to me. Maybe a cheeky punt on Richarlison or one of Kun/Jesus when they start getting minutes again.

      Open Controls
  3. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Whats the latest on Lampteys injury?

    Open Controls
  4. rozzo
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Martinez Steer
    TAA Saiss Lamptey Johnson Mitchell
    Salah Son Rodriguez Trossard Anguissa
    Kane Ings DCL

    2ft
    0.9 itb

    A). TAA and Trossard to Zouma and Grealish
    B). TAA, Trossard and Ings to Zouma, Grealish and Vardy -4
    C). Anything else

    Cheers. Saiss likely to keep his place?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I like B, but your defence isn’t saying much with Swiss and Mitchell

      Open Controls
    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Lost on last page

      Are there any changes that you would make this team for this GW

      Martinez Areola

      Chilwell Semedo Keane Dallas Lamptey

      Son Havertz Grealish Lookman Trossard

      DCL Kane Jimenez

      1FT No WC 2.1 ITB

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Still lost

        Open Controls
  5. W
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any suggestions for this week? Currently saving FT.

    Martinez
    Chilwell Justin Lamptey
    Salah Son Hamez Zaha
    Kane (c) DCL Jimi
    Steer / Bissouma Mitchell Saiss

    1FT, 1.6m itb

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good to roll but might need to sort your bench out soon

      Open Controls
      1. W
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah that's fair. Looking at Saiss to Cancelo/Bellerin soon.
        Any other suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends how soon you do it. I like Cresswell and Cancelo.

          Open Controls
  6. Millie76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Help me please, this year is driving me mad.

    Ryan/Martinez
    Saiss/Zouma/Lamptey/Mings/Dunne
    Foden/Son/Rashford/Salah/Klich
    Bamford/Kane/Calvert-Lewin

    Too many players now not playing or not playing great, Saiss, Dunne, Foden, Rashford.

    WC used. Brought in Zouma this week. Squad value £102.2. £0.2 in bank.

    Major surgery needed. What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saiss and Foden out for Grealish and fodder?

      Open Controls
      1. W
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  7. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looks like the South American IB fixtures aren't so bad this time - Brazil play on 14th and 17th, Columbia play on 13th and 17th
    Should mean both Richarlison and Hames back in training at Everton on the Thursday, preparing for Fulham on the Saturday

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Is Hames even fit to play?

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you make any moves here ?

    1.6 ITB

    Martinez
    Robo/Reguilon/Chilwell
    Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish
    Kane/DCL/Bamford

    Martin/Kilman/Mitchell/Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. W
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team, roll the FT

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Roll ft. You will need it to get city in, in a couple of gameweeks time.

      Open Controls
  9. kime67
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trent will score from free kick against city

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I e got this in my head too. Mostly because I thinking he needs to go so I can get in KDB and Coufal.

      Open Controls
      1. Long ago I drew a walrus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        We say it every week and every week he blanks. But then with this sh*tshow of a season don't you just see it happening when we least expect it

        Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which 2 will need to leave my team first?

    A. Saiss
    B. TAA
    C. Robertson
    D. Foden
    E. Podence
    F. Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A B D F E C

      Open Controls
    2. W
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A and one of B/C

      Open Controls
  11. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Well Lampard's comments on top of my own reluctance sell Pulisic after 1 week is enough for me to hold and hope for the best. Got Lamptey sitting first on bench again so wouldn't be all bad if he missed out 😉

    Open Controls
  12. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Mendy, 4.0
    Chilwell, Cresswell, KWP, Lamptey, Kilman
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish, Zaha
    DCL, Wilson, Brewster

    Open Controls

