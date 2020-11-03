154
Scout Notes November 3

Can Vardy replicate away form as Leicester face run of home matches?

154 Comments
Leeds 1-4 Leicester

  • Goals: Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) | Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), Youri Tielemans x2 (£6.4m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m)
  • Assists: Jack Harrison (£5.5m) | Vardy x2, Cengiz Ünder (£5.9m), James Maddison (£7.0m)
  • Bonus points: Tielemans x3, Vardy x2, H Barnes x1, Harrison x1

IT’S …………… JAMIE VARDY

Concluding Gameweek 7 in a Monday night outing, Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) reminded Fantasy Premier League managers of the setting in which he thrives best: away matches.

The veteran striker scored and registered two assists as Leicester exposed Leeds’ high defensive line at Elland Road and ran away 4-1 winners.

While the former England international had scored just nine points between Gameweeks 4 and 6, Gameweek 7’s closing act highlighted just how dangerous he can be, given the right setting.

Marcelo Bielsa is well-known for his risk-versus-reward system that features plenty of space behind his own defence, something with Vardy exploited with textbook ruthlessness.

With Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Spurs experiencing a turn of fixtures from Gameweek 9 onwards, Fantasy managers are already trying eye up potential replacements; Vardy is sure to be one.

However, Leicester’s own schedule may not be as catering to the player’s strengths as he might like.

His Monday night performance continued an incredible trend for Vardy, with every single one of his attacking returns coming away from home.

In the next six Gameweeks, Leicester turn out at the King Power Stadium four times, where their main man is yet to involve himself in a single league goal this season.

The matches he has played there so far in 2020/21 have hardly been tricky either. The Foxes scored four goals against Burnley, got thrashed 3-0 by West Ham, and laboured to a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, all with Vardy providing very little.

Clearly, opposition teams are more likely to sit deep and guard against Vardy’s pace when they are the visitors than if they were hosts. Wolves, Fulham, Brighton and Everton are the next four teams tasked with that responsibility.

WHAM BAM

It turns out Patrick Bamford (£6.0m) largely falls into the same category as Vardy in that he has proved more effective on the road this season.

Off the back of a Villa Park hat-trick, the Leeds forward earned over 500,000 new owners for Gameweek 7, rewarding them with his third successive blank at Elland Road. That ensured only 37% of his points have come at home this season, despite playing 57% of his games there.

However, unlike Vardy, Bamford’s home blanks have not been for the lack of trying. He was gifted two gilt-edge chances against Leicester, first set-up for a close-range header by Jack Harrison (£5.5m) before Luke Ayling (£4.5m) played him through the middle. In both cases the end-product let him down, the Leeds’ forward producing tame efforts that Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) was equal to each time.

Still, there is plenty of reasons for Bamford owners to be encouraged. Coming so close to more returns against Leicester, combined with an impressive away record (10.7 points per game), it bodes well that three of Leeds’ next four Premier League matches are on the road.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas (Alioski 81′), Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Klich; Harrison, Shackleton (Poveda-Ocampo 46′), Hernández (Roberts 67′), Costa; Bamford.

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Fofana, Justin; L Thomas, N Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton; H Barnes (Ünder 71′), Praet (Maddison 63′); Vardy (Morgan 85′).

What Fulham defeat tells us about West Brom defence ahead of Spurs clash

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

154 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jdpz
    17 mins ago

    So Pulisic will probably play against Sheffield.
    What about Ings?

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      source on pulisic?

      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Frank says it was ‘very minor’

        I’m not convinced he’ll start at the weekend though

        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          screams a 30min cameo before the international break...

          but interesting as it could potentially save a transfer

    2. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I hope he plays. Makes my life a lot easier

      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        would you be happy with only 30 minutes and a likely 1 pter?

        1. Abra Dubravka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not really. Stuck by him last 3 weeks. Wish I never got him now. Expensive for 0-3 points

  2. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Justin to Bellerin for a hit? It seems to me that will pay off long term???

    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why not wait a week?

      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Exact money to do it before Bellerins price rise

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Are you expecting many cleansheets from Arsenal?

          1. Orion
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Nah... Mainly cause of attacking threat

    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do you have Grealish or Bamford, will you be playing them Vs Bellerin?

      Prob not worth it for a hit unless you're in it long term. Not sure I'd want Bellerin myself

      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Have Barkley

      2. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bellerin is looking so attacking out there as I saw

        1. ...al
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yea true. It's the best peformance I've seen from in in years, but Not sure I'd get em for a hit, maybe I've some of that old Arsenal conceding bias

          1. Orion
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks mate... Have exact money to it now, and I think Justin is going to be dropped/rotated...

            1. NateDogsCats
              just now

              Justin should be fine for a bit, Pereira seems to still be a while away from a return and Castagne still around a month away from one too.

    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not for a hit. Wolves are poor offensively

      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        This. For free yes.

      2. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        And can’t make it if he goes up in price tonight 🙁

      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Looked much better with a proper offensive WB in Nouri over Saiss

    4. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Arsenal's defence is stronger but i think you can expect mainly assists from Bellerin,escpecially from these fixtures.They can easily concede a goal fro Villa,we all have seen how dangerous is Leeds and after they have Wolves and Tottenham.I would suggest to take him in gw12.

      1. NateDogsCats
        just now

        I agree, don't really see why so many are rushing to get in Arsenal defenders. Villa, Leeds, Wolves, Spurs, Soton, Everton and Chelsea (7) in next 8 games. Sure they'll get some clean sheets but I wouldn't bet many.

    5. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers guys, will think about doing it...

    6. Latetotheparty
      just now

      Go for it

  3. Abra Dubravka
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    £1.7m in the bank. 0FT. Anything worth a hit?

    Martinez
    Robbo, Zouma, Mitchell, Taylor
    Salah, Son, Zaha, Pulisic
    DCL, Jimenez
    Bench: Podence, TAA, Brewster ?

    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Prob not

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      TAA seriously on bench??

      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Double up with Robbo though against City?

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      playing mitchell over TAA is one of the worst decisions ive seen on here

  4. Jdpz
    7 mins ago

    What are the chances of Ings playing from the first minute?

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Has to be low surely

    2. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Wait until pressers

  5. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fabianski/Mendy worth the extra 0.5 from McCarthy? Need a Ryan replacement

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mendy looks good but not sure he'll outscore McCarthy over the next few.

  6. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I still have Wildcard and pretty happy with team. Is there an obvious time to play it (i.e. are there going to be double gameweeks or fixture shifts etc before end of year?)

    Cheers

    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      International break will be popular. Double GW may be week 18 I’ve heard (rumours)

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      GW10 and triple up on City

  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lets go once more.

    Martinez
    TAA Semedo Kilman
    Salah Grealish Son Zaha
    Maupay Kane DCL

    Steer Lamptey Dallas Bissouma

    Pick 1:
    A. TAA -> Chilwell
    B. Maupay -> Wilson
    C. Save FT and have 2 for intl break.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Lamptey over Kilman and save FT

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably C as your bench looks decent if Maupay doesn't play.

  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who would you rather have longer term?

    A) Rodríguez
    B) Ziyech

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. paatmaan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ziyech

    3. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Both

  9. B0mberr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which option would you go for with two FTs. I have Trent and Robbo and looking to get rid of one Along with ings

    1 - zouma and grealish in OR
    2 - Wilson, chilwell and grealish In for a -4

  10. Traction Engine Foot
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    1ft and 0.5itb, reckon I should just save the transfer here?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Zouma, Ayling, Justin
    Bruno, Son, Salah, Grealish
    Kane, DCL

    Martin, Bissouma, Mitchell, Vassilev

  11. OneArseneWenger32
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    thoughts on Hames? keep on bench, bring in or swap?

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      play

  12. paatmaan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pereira & Saiss --> Bowen & Zouma for a -4?

  13. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Do you think it's worth to get Haller if Antonio is out for a long period?

  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Does Mitchell get back into the Palace side for the Leeds game?

