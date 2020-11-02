290
Scout Notes November 2

Arsenal’s FPL defenders offering greater value than attackers this season

Man United 0-1 Arsenal

  • Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m)
  • Assists: Hector Bellerin (£5.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Bellerin x3, Gabriel x2 (£5.1m), Aubameyang x1

A penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m) was enough for Arsenal to win a dour match at Manchester United that even a mythical football purist would have struggled to enjoy.

The Gabon international’s spot-kick, earned when Paul Pogba (£7.8m) fouled Hector Bellerín (£5.0m), handed the Gunners their first league win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

It also extended United’s winless run at home to four league games this season in a match that was heavy on the footballing history but light on pretty much everything else.

Gunner Be Tighter

It is a mark of this topsy-turvy season that Liverpool (15) have conceded the most goals and Arsenal (seven) the least.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are clearly much harder to beat. They are also much harder to love, especially in Fantasy terms.

Despite that impressive defensive stat, Sunday’s win was only their second clean sheet of the campaign, making it tricky for Fantasy Premier League managers to rely on a backline that’s clearly solid, just not solid enough.

But when they do shut down the opposition, the bonus point credentials of centre-half Gabriel (£5.1m) shine very brightly indeed. He earned his 11.4% ownership two extra points on Sunday.

All this defensive goodness has come during a tough opening run for the Gunners – they’ve faced Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Leicester over the last five Gameweeks.

If they can kick on as their schedule eases, the returning Rob Holding (£4.4m) looks a potential bargain if he stays fit and in favour.

Arteta has already switched between a four and a five at the back this campaign, heightening the appeal of the team’s centre-halves.

Boring, Boring Arsenal

It is much harder to big up Arsenal’s attacking assets though.

Aubameyang is a great case in point. Boosted by his newly-acquired FPL status as a midfielder, he was owned by three million managers at the start of the season.

Six games, one goal and an assist later, his eight-point return at Old Trafford – his best score this campaign – was enjoyed by just over a million Fantasy bosses.

At least Aubameyang had something to show for his work, thanks to his penalty-taking responsibilities. 

Lone striker Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) had a miserable afternoon involving one penalty area touch and no shots, although he did lead the way – alongside Luke Shaw (£4.9m) – for chances created, with two.

With Aston Villa and Leeds up next for the Gunners, the prospect of goals looks good. But who’s going to score them?

United We Stand (Down)

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the return of Anthony Martial (£8.7m) from suspension probably cannot come soon enough.

Since he was dismissed against Spurs, United have fallen apart in that Tottenham debacle, left it very late to beat Newcastle and have now emerged goalless and with one point from home games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

The United coach started with a diamond formation on Sunday, with Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) nominally playing up front alongside Marcus Rashford (£9.6m).

It was a move that Arteta referenced post-match.

“They played a really tricky formation with four midfielders and two that constantly strain your back four.” – Mikel Arteta

Whereas Solskjaer was rather less enthused by his own master plan.

“The formation is down to the opposition. It depends on the team you play against and how you execute that shape yourself. Of course, today we were too sloppy, too many passes went astray and the rotations weren’t there. Too many things can go wrong in a game of football that maybe went wrong for us.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Greenwood did at least work Bernd Leno (£5.0m) – one of three (regulation) saves for the Arsenal keeper.

But it was a mark of United’s toothlessness that Rashford had just three touches, and no shots, in the box.

In fact, the team’s major offensive weapon ended up being Harry Maguire (£5.4m), whose aerial threat led to a match-leading four attempts and five touches in the penalty area as United hoped for the best from a series of corners and crosses.

The best never came and the hope is currently drifting away.

United now have a mixed bag (eve WBA sou whu) to find some of both before Gameweek 12’s Manchester derby.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (Matic 62); Pogba, Fernandes (van de Beek 75), Greenwood (Cavani 75); Rashford. 

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Partey; Saka, Willian (Maitland-Niles 86), Aubameyang (Mustafi 87); Lacazette (Nketiah 76).

290 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Ziyech or Rashford as a Pulisic replacement. Have 9.6 ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Hakim.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ziyech

      Open Controls
  2. Puyol Pants Up
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Woke up feeling quite happy has a Barnes and Dallas owner! Couldn't have gone better really

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      nice one

      Open Controls
    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sweet

      Open Controls
  3. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Next GW, play:

    A. Robertson (mci)
    B. Watkins (ars)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. istanbul05
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Play both when possible

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ziyech or Zaha?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Both, but If other then Zieych.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Zaha next 4

      Open Controls
  5. istanbul05
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Early thoughts on Cresswell & Bowen in for Robbo & Pulisic with 2 FTs?

    Martinez,
    Robbo, Chilwell, KWP,
    Salah, Son, Pulisic, Zaha, Grealish,
    Kane, DCL.

    Forster, Dallas, Brewster, 3.9.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      3 mins ago

      I would do it. Gives you a lot of money ITB!

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen only

      Open Controls
  6. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best pick?
    a)Coufal
    b)Justin
    c)Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      4 mins ago

      Coufal I think.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. BeWater
    7 mins ago

    Martinez McCarthy
    TAA Mitchell Doherty KWP Taylor
    Salah Son Barkley Podence Bruno
    Kane Mitro Brewster

    2FTs 0.3ITB

    I'm thinking Doherty to Creswell and Mitrovic to Che Adams. Any other ideas guys?

    Open Controls
  8. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    I sold Barnes in gw6. Typical.

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I sold him in gw5.For Grealish.

      Open Controls
  9. mrtapio
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    I think I need to get Vardy in my team now. He is hurting me bad! Got 2FT and 0.0itb

    How does this look: Brewster, Rodriguez, Robertson > Vardy, Mendy, Coufal + 0.4

    It will mean I go from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3.

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 4 Years
      just now

      i think wait on vardy till he finishes wolves and liverpool matches
      and get him against fulham gameweek 10

      Open Controls
  10. Totti
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    martinez 4.0
    reguilón saiss justin mitchel dunne
    salah son barnes foden burke
    kane jimenez calvert

    2 FT 2.8 itb

    feeling that my team struggling

    any suggestions guys what to do?

    need your help

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      jimmy to vardy and barnes to bowen?

      Open Controls
  11. mataave
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    What to do? Team has somehow ended up in a strange place. The obvious choice would be to get rid of Aurier. But is there a chance he’ll start against WBA?

    1.8m ITB / 1FT

    McCarthy / Meslier
    Aurier / Dias / Semedo / Lamptey / Mitchell
    Bale / Son / Grealish / Zaha / Jorginho
    Jimenez / Vardy / DCL

    All help appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      just now

      You could wait until Thursday night to see if he starts in the Europa League. I have Doherty but I'm getting him out because I'm not sure if he'll start and he hasn't been great when he does.

      Open Controls
  12. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Repost.

    Thinking to maybe hold and do Trossard, Mitchell > Graelish, Kilman for free next week?

    Martinez
    TAA, Chilwell, Lamptey
    Salah, Son, J.Rod, Trossard
    Kane, DCL, Wilson

    Subs: Steer, KWP, Mitchell, Stephens
    1 FT, 1.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just Grealish this week

      Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thinking of getting Bellerin.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Me too for Saiss

      Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Im getting him...prefer him over a WHU defender anyway

      Open Controls
  14. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saiss + Pulisic to Bellerin + Grealish will bring me back to almost 4m in the bank = weird season!

    Open Controls
  15. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Not sure if someone already posted this
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8906739/amp/Brighton-ace-Maupay-axed-squad-face-Tottenham-concerns-inflated-ego.html

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Does this make Trossard an OOP option?

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Who would you rather have this gw, Ziyech or Zaha?

    Open Controls

