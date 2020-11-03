432
Video November 3

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 8

432 Comments
Share

Another quick turnaround for Fantasy Premier League managers means it is more important than ever to find your favourite videos for tips and advice.

Following a Monday night double-header, we need to have our new teams in ahead of an unusual Gameweek 8 deadline, which passes at 16:00 GMT.

So cast your eyes over our television schedule and book in your video-watching plans now.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 2nd November

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 8

Tuesday 3rd November

07:00: TTFPL – Fixtures swings when planning transfers

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 8 17:00: FPLNym – Gameweek 8 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 8

Wednesday 4th November

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 8 Preview

Thursday 5th November

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 8 16:00: FPLNym – Dream Team feat FPL Focus

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream 20:45: FPLWC – Live Stream with guest

Sunday 8th November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 7 Review

Third home blank for Son as FPL managers start eyeing fixture swing

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

432 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Martinez, 4.0
    Kilman, Semedo, Saiss, lamptey, Mitchell
    Havertz, salah, Son, Sterling, Bissouma
    Kane, DCL, Brewster

    0.3 ITB, 2FT

    Saiss the priority here? Thinking to just change Saiss to coufel and roll the other FT into the internatinal break

    Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Want to know the same. Could he be the alternative to Fornals/Bowen and is he nailed ?

      Open Controls
  3. Reyson
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Capt kane or son?

    Open Controls
    1. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane, see below!

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    3. ace3.1415
        4 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
    4. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      I’m going Kane against a likely parked bus

      Open Controls
      1. CBonci
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Reply fail to Reyson!

        Open Controls
    5. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      gotta get rid of ryan now that he is benched, got .2 ITB..which GK should I go for?

      Ryan button
      dallas lamptey robbo chilwell ferguson
      son salah grealish rash soucek
      dcl kane brewster

      Open Controls
    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Need to ship Saiss out since I have Mitchell and Dunne also.

      A. Zouma
      B. Cresswell
      C. Bellerin
      D. Coufal
      E. Masuaku
      F. Someone else for 5.2

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.