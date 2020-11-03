FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 8

Another quick turnaround for Fantasy Premier League managers means it is more important than ever to find your favourite videos for tips and advice.

Following a Monday night double-header, we need to have our new teams in ahead of an unusual Gameweek 8 deadline, which passes at 16:00 GMT.

So cast your eyes over our television schedule and book in your video-watching plans now.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Monday 2nd November

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 8

Tuesday 3rd November

07:00: TTFPL – Fixtures swings when planning transfers

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 8 17:00: FPLNym – Gameweek 8 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 8

Wednesday 4th November

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 8

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 8 Preview

Thursday 5th November

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 8 16:00: FPLNym – Dream Team feat FPL Focus

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream 20:45: FPLWC – Live Stream with guest

Sunday 8th November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 7 Review

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

