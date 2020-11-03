FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 8

Another quick turnaround for Fantasy Premier League managers means it is more important than ever to find your favourite videos for tips and advice.
Following a Monday night double-header, we need to have our new teams in ahead of an unusual Gameweek 8 deadline, which passes at 16:00 GMT.
So cast your eyes over our television schedule and book in your video-watching plans now.
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 2nd November
13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 8
15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 8
Tuesday 3rd November
07:00: TTFPL – Fixtures swings when planning transfers
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 8
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 8 17:00: FPLNym – Gameweek 8 Preview
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 8
Wednesday 4th November
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 8
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 8 Preview
Thursday 5th November
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 8 16:00: FPLNym – Dream Team feat FPL Focus
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream 20:45: FPLWC – Live Stream with guest
Sunday 8th November
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 7 Review
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7
- Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City
- Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
- Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United
- Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton
- Newcastle United 2-1 Everton
- Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Fulham 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
- Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City
