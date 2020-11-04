Scoutcast Episode 351 – Ben Crabtree chats about life after winning FPL

Fantasy Premier League managers are used to having to seize opportunities when they arise in the game. The same applies for this week’s Scoutcast when Joe and FPL Family’s Sam don’t let the chance to quiz a former champion pass by.

The pair are joined by 2016/17 winner Ben Crabtree to look ahead to Gameweek 8 and find out what it is like to win a game that more seven million people play each season.

They find out what exactly happens when an FPL manager becomes champion and how it impacts on their life. Would Ben put the achievement on his CV? Which Premier League star did he meet when he claimed his VIP trip to see his team Everton? How does he stay motivated to continue playing? These and many more questions are answered during the show.

Meanwhile, Joe, Ben and Sam, who is filling in for the holidaying Az, also look ahead to Gameweek 8’s tough decisions. Will this be the last moment in the sun for Tottenham Hotspur assets, before their tricky fixture run starts?

While the games get harder for Spurs, the Season Ticker looks far better for West Ham United and Chelsea. Our Scoutcast trio assess which players to target from these other London sides.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features as they look back on their Gameweek 7, reveal their transfer and captaincy plans and frisk the next four fixtures.

After Karam finally picked a differential that scored the Scoutcast points last time out, Ben takes his turn this week to select a low-owned gem. Has the tide finally turned for our selections? Given Ben’s exceptional pedigree in the game, we certainly hope so.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

