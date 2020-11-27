1276
Spot the Differential November 27

Promising Raphinha can exploit Digne absence as Leeds visit Everton

1,276 Comments
The Gameweek 10 deadline is now upon us which gives us the opportunity to have a look at some other differential options.

This time, we’ve got routes into Manchester City and Leeds United’s attacks, plus Manchester United’s defence.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Raphinha

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: eve | che | WHU | NEW | mun

Raphinha (£5.4m) has had to be patient since his deadline day move from Rennes, but finally made his first start against Arsenal last time out.

Operating on the right of Leeds United’s 4-1-4-1 setup, the Brazilian looked lively throughout. 

Though he lacked an end product, he showed his quality in flashes and provided some eye-catching moments, producing four shots, four penalty area touches and the highest expected assist (xA) total of any player on the pitch. It was an impressive full debut for the 23-year-old who saw out the full 90 minutes and almost capped the day with a late winner.

His performances in France certainly suggest he can thrive in England, as he helped Rennes to qualify for the Champions League last season, contributing a combined eight goals and assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances. 

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will know, of course, that he may be able to target Everton’s left-flank this weekend, knowing that Lucas Digne (£6.2m) will sit out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in training. That could mean the inexperienced Niels Nkounkou (£4.0m) steps into a defence which has now conceded two or more goals in six straight Premier League matches, which further boosts Raphinha’s appeal. 

Leeds could count themselves highly unlucky not to have scored against Arsenal last weekend, but will take encouragement from their performance. The signs are good though, and Raphinha should only get better as he settles into his new surroundings.

Raheem Sterling

  • FPL ownership: 4.7%
  • Price: £11.5m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: BUR | FUL | mun | WBA | sou

England forward Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) has gone from strength-to-strength during his time at Manchester City, netting 31, 25 and 23 goals in his last three seasons.

He is yet to hit those heights this term, but has enjoyed a reasonably productive start, scoring five times in all competitions despite the Citizens’ well documented troubles in front of goal.

Against Olympiakos on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola made several tactical tweaks in an attempt to rejuvenate his faltering attack. The wingers, who played on their stronger footed sides, were positioned closer to Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) with the full-backs providing the width. It resulted in them looking sharper than they have done in weeks, with Sterling providing the assist for Phil Foden’s (£6.5m) winner. 

We’ve seen the wingers playing on their natural sides in Europe on a couple of occasions now, is the Premier League next?

Saturday’s opponents Burnley were dealt a huge blow earlier this week with the news that influential keeper Nick Pope (£5.4m) looks set to miss out. With home games against Fulham and West Bromwich Albion to follow, either side of the Manchester derby, City now have the opportunity to kick start their season, and if they are to find that rhythm their assets have the potential to rack up huge individual hauls.

Sterling is an intriguing differential ahead of City’s fixture swing, and is perhaps an overlooked pick for the armband in Gameweek 10.

Alex Telles

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: sou | whu | MCI | shu | LEE

After making his first Premier League start against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, Alex Telles (£5.5m) is at long last ready to make his debut in this column.

The Brazilian completed his move from Porto to Manchester United in the summer, but has had a stop-start beginning to his Old Trafford career after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last month.

However, the 27-year-old has now started back-to-back matches for his new club and impressed in both, particularly with his delivery from wide areas. Against the Baggies, Telles served up seven crosses in total, which was more than any other player on the pitch. He also had the second highest number of touches in the final third and registered two shots, which are encouraging numbers. 

He then built on that performance against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek, which is where he really caught the eye. One of the standout performers on the night, Telles created four goalscoring chances and was instrumental in The Red Devils first two goals.

In the absence of Luke Shaw (£4.8m), Telles is expected to get an extended run in the starting XI, and could become a major asset down United’s left-flank. Given how focused they are down that side, he has the potential to be one of the best defensive assets in the game, and could be a huge differential for those willing to invest early.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

1,276 Comments Post a Comment
  Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Son ➡️ Sterling -4?..

    For two weeks, before getting Mo back in GW 12. Have Kane don't want to get rid of Son but i think It'll be worth it - Sterling could go big in these next 2.. Can't afford KDB or Mo yet.

    Open Controls
    Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Sterling hasn't shown anything to suggest he is worth bringing in for a hit and I wouldn't get rid of Son either

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    RP - Rodriguez to KDB (-4)?

    3.3itb 1ft
    Martinez
    Chilwell Cancelo Justin
    Grealish Son Rodriguez Bruno
    Watkins DCL Vardy(C)
    (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

    Open Controls
    Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Why not? Rodriguez has been poor in the last few GWs and seems to be assisting the assister.

        Open Controls
  Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    who scores more next 2

    a. DCL

    b. Vardy

    and by how much do you think? TIA

    Open Controls
    Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Vardy

      Open Controls
  ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins to Bamford with FT or save?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nah just save. Better fixtures for \Watkins

      Open Controls
  WrightnBright
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Cancelo really a rotation risk, especially for the next few?
    Have a boring v exciting pick dilemma!

    In - Cancelo or Dias?
    Out - Zouma (have Chilwell) or Cresswell?

    Open Controls
    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      In Dias out Zouma

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It is possible. Dias is the safe pick. Zouma out

      Open Controls
  HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kept Kane
    Just did Son Jimi to Kdb(c) Bamford for free. Now tempted by Foden to Jota -4
    Good luck all

    Open Controls
  Amans94
      3 mins ago

      On WC, which combo would be better moving forward? Thanks in advance:

      A) Vardy & Dias/Cancelo
      B) Kane & Justin/4.8 defender

      Open Controls
      ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        A for now

        Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Need to think ahead when on WC, A is the better option

        Open Controls
    stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Martinez
      Robbo - Zouma - Targett - Kilman
      Son - Bruno - Jrod
      Vardy - DCL - Adams
      (4.0 - Soucek - Barkley* - Lamptey*)

      GW10) Jrod > KDB (-4)
      GW12) Vardy & KDB > Watkins & Salah
      GW13) upgrade Targett/Barkley to Dias/Ziyech

      Does that seem like the move or is KDB for two weeks only madness?

      Open Controls
    Arteta
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota's ownership is already above 20% 😳

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I bought for the price rise, anything else a bonus

        Open Controls
    Tinmen
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Folks, what you reckon?
      I’ve only 2 playing defenders and have already made my transfer

      Is it worth -4 to swap Mitchell to Someone who plays ? Or hope that Mitchell might start

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No to -4

        Open Controls
    MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Transfer headache:

      A) Kane, Watkins, KDB, Mitro (-4)
      B) Vardy, Jimenez, Sterling, Mitro (-4)
      C) Vardy, Jimenez, Son, Mitro
      D) Kane, Jimenez, Son, Watkins

      Currently no City coverage.

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    slavkob
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      How's this looking?

      Mendy
      Chilwell, Justin, Cancelo
      KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, JRod, Grealish
      DCL, Vardy(c)

      Coufal, Targett, Brewster

      Already on -4. Should I go James to Jota for another hit?

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        slavkob
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thank you, but you seem overly hyped over Jota haha

          Open Controls
      ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        just now

        G2G as it is

        Open Controls
    Sturridge Wars
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Which option??
      A) Werner > Vardy ( C )
      B) Struijk > Targett
      C) Save FT,

      McCarthy
      Justin / Chilwell / Coufal
      Bruno / Grealish / Rashford / Ziyech
      Werner / Kane / DCL

      Steer, Soucek, Struijk, Mitchell

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    cnewman7
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain:

      A) Vardy
      B) KDB
      C) Salah

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane > Vardy for a -4 if I have son?

Y or N

Cheers

      Y or N

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        N

        Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes. I'm doing it.

        Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Is the playing 11 and the bench order ok?

      Martinez
      James Coufal Mitchell
      Sterling Bruno Son Ziyech
      Vardy (C) DCL Bamford

      Steere Podence Dallas Lamptey

      Open Controls
    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah or Bruno for next 2 games?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.