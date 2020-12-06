Zaha, Milivojevic return to Crystal Palace starting team for West Brom clash

Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) returns for Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns on Sunday after a Covid-enforced absence.

The FPL midfielder, who has missed the past two gameweeks, looks set to play in a front two with Christian Benteke (£5.5m).

Zaha racked up 54 points in the opening eight rounds of the season, including two double-figure hauls.

“It was disappointing to lose him for the last two games. But I’m really hoping that that absence will have made his heart grow fonder and he’ll give a very good performance today.” – Roy Hodgson to Sky Sports on Zaha pre-game

The Ivory Coast international had also assumed penalty duties for the Eagles, though the return of club captain and regular spot-kick taker Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) may see Zaha demoted.

Milivojevic was suspended for Gameweeks 8 through 10 but also tested positive for Covid-19 during that time. With the skipper back in midfield, Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5.0m) moves to centre-half. On Friday, Roy Hodgson said of Milivojevic:

He’s another one, unfortunately when he went away with Serbia he contracted the virus. He’s been over that for a good period of time…he’s now back and knocking quite loudly on the door for a place in the team.

Budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m) remains out of the Palace matchday 18.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic lost Conor Townsend (£4.5m) to injury this week, with Matt Phillips (£5.1m) replacing the wing-back.

“Conor is out for 4-6 weeks. He usually heals quite well so hopefully it will only be four weeks. It’s a big blow for us because he has been playing really well.” – Bilic on Townsend

The Baggies’ other change from the 1-0 win against Sheffield United in GW10 sees Grady Diangana (£5.3m) replace Callum Robinson (£5.5m).

West Brom XI (5-4-1/3-4-3): Johnstone; M Phillips, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; Grant.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke.