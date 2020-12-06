993
Dugout Discussion December 6

Zaha, Milivojevic return to Crystal Palace starting team for West Brom clash

993 Comments
Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) returns for Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns on Sunday after a Covid-enforced absence.

The FPL midfielder, who has missed the past two gameweeks, looks set to play in a front two with Christian Benteke (£5.5m).

Zaha racked up 54 points in the opening eight rounds of the season, including two double-figure hauls.

“It was disappointing to lose him for the last two games. But I’m really hoping that that absence will have made his heart grow fonder and he’ll give a very good performance today.” – Roy Hodgson to Sky Sports on Zaha pre-game

The Ivory Coast international had also assumed penalty duties for the Eagles, though the return of club captain and regular spot-kick taker Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) may see Zaha demoted.

Milivojevic was suspended for Gameweeks 8 through 10 but also tested positive for Covid-19 during that time. With the skipper back in midfield, Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5.0m) moves to centre-half. On Friday, Roy Hodgson said of Milivojevic:

He’s another one, unfortunately when he went away with Serbia he contracted the virus. He’s been over that for a good period of time…he’s now back and knocking quite loudly on the door for a place in the team. 

Budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m) remains out of the Palace matchday 18.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic lost Conor Townsend (£4.5m) to injury this week, with Matt Phillips (£5.1m) replacing the wing-back.

“Conor is out for 4-6 weeks. He usually heals quite well so hopefully it will only be four weeks. It’s a big blow for us because he has been playing really well.” – Bilic on Townsend

The Baggies’ other change from the 1-0 win against Sheffield United in GW10 sees Grady Diangana (£5.3m) replace Callum Robinson (£5.5m).

West Brom XI (5-4-1/3-4-3): Johnstone; M Phillips, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; Grant.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Benteke.

993 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Why is Rogers never starting Barnes any more?

    1. Olson
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Because he has the composure in front of goal of a league 1 player

      1. Lukakuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Haha. He does create some space for Vardy to be fair

    2. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Europa League schedule is a killer.

      Makes him look like a genius when subbed on and game changes.

      Take your pick.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Maybe it's Europa.
      Maybe he's been poo.
      Maybe it's the United interest.

    4. dogtanion
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Because he's not a beautiful human being with a beautiful personality which is essential for Brendan

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Why is Maddison starting then?

        1. dogtanion
          • 11 Years
          48 mins ago

          He's a magnificent human being with great qualities

          1. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            And pretty handsome

    5. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Maybe because they aren't creating enough chances, can't afford to miss chances and Barnes is pretty good at that.

  2. JayLegend
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Palace slap 5 goals past West Brom, but you can still count on Guaita to concede.

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Phew, glad Zaha lost his CS point.

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Owning Guaita has been a very frustrating experience.

  3. DonBenzema
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Need to get rid of Ziyech and have no LIV coverage against FUL, but I am stuck between a few options

      A) Ziyech -> Jota
      B) Ziyech -> Grealish
      C) Ziyech and Vardy -> Salah and Watkins (-4)
      D) Ziyech -> Pulisic

      Your input would be greatly appreciated

      1. dogtanion
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Grealish

      2. Z
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        C

      3. SalahMane Rush T
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Not sure on Vardy.....but not Keen on Ziyech until he settles in..

        I have a question too:

        Attack Budget spend:

        I steer clear of spending too much in attack and try and build a huge midfield!

        I spent £18M on my attack, DCL, Bamford and Wilson and have stuck with them from Game week 1! you would have to pay £20.6M today for these 3 strikers who are in top 4 striker points standings as of now and scored 215 points between them.

        For this money you could get Kane and Vardy and still need to buy a third with extra cash. (155 points between them) with Vardy to play.

        I would be interested to know your comments and thoughts. I sit in position 156K overall with 3 midfielders: Salah, Son and Jota still to play with Justin in defence. and 50 points away from top 10K (which is my first target this season).

        Mendy
        Justin, Zouma, Chilwell
        Salah, Mahrez, Fernandes, Son, Jota
        Bamford, DCL
        Subs
        McCarthy, Mitchell, Wilson, Creswell.

        I plan to transfer Mitchell out for 4.7 Defender (Maybe Dallas or Konsa) - Are there any other defenders you think below 4.7 that could be a wiser choice? because then I can play a bench boost with 15 starters!

        1. Podge
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Keep the bench boost for a double ( treble ) gameweek

    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      There were people recommending West Brom defence

      Let that sink in

      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        One guy with last name Sutherns? 🙂

      2. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Sometimes I think its genuine sabotage.

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I've heard some rye advice before, but the Brom def? Even the fans are looking forward to getting back to the Championship

      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Saw Ivanovic touted a few times lmao

      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Some people switched Martinez for Johnstone for a hit!

        1. Lukakuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I find that I make my best decisions when I don't hit the button

      5. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/06/zaha-milivojevic-return-to-crystal-palace-starting-team-for-west-brom-clash/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22913311

      6. Party time
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Upvote. Can’t believe people brought in Johnstone. They sure got stoned today

      7. Olson
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Apart from the risk re next week fixture I think the people who own johnstone are catastrophising a bit. He's been a points monster to the level that few clean sheets isn't really gonna be a big deal

      8. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Easy with hindsight, but they went down to 10 men early and had been ok last 4-5 weeks.

    • Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Son or Zaha?

    • Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Why would anyone get a West Brom keeper

      1. Podge
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Masochism

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Because he may outscore Martinez this week 😉

      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        They assumed WB would keep 11 men on the field at all times.

      4. dogtanion
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Why wouldn't you at those prices? Johnstone got 11 points last week . It's not every game they'll play over an hour with 10 men

      5. Olson
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Because he keeps picking up save points and they add up to several clean sheets at the end of the season, maybe?

      6. THE KING CANTONA
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        1) WB GK plays more mins than non-playing GKs, with chance of save points and CS on a lucky day.
        2) Some of the FPL managers trust FFS picks.
        3) To upgrade second GK with min. possible budget and nailed options for GW11 alone, Johnstone is a favourable pick.
        4) PFL managers can't predict red cards.
        5) Not many pundits who blast WB GK now (after 5-1 score playing with 10 men), didn't/couldn't convince those who transferred WB GK before deadline.

    • wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I will take that assist from Patrick and run away.

      1. Party time
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        😆

    • KAALI_DAAL
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Glad Johnstone ended up at 0. Now I can cheer for benched McCarthy to take over and save my GW.

      • Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        5-1 that was the score I predicted for City/Ful. Benteke: Essential in a parallel universe

        1. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Even for me this is pretty abstract.

        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Always nice to see Benteke return to old glories, brief as it usually is

      • Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Come oooooon Justin

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        KDB TC could work in GW13

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Will he play though ?

        2. DGW Sane TC Fail....
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          i don't discuss TC's anymore ..Just look at my name am still recoving from his 1 point

      • Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        What’s the likelihood of Wilson playing this week ?

        Need to do Ziyech + DCL to Salah and Wilson

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Do you think Kdb will start v west brom ?

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          50/50 as a very early guess.

        2. Lukakuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Probably gets his rest in CL no?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            He plays utd on Saturday then w brom mid week though. Champions League is this week.

      • Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Feel like every season leicester goes on a slump run, and this feels like one. 3 losses and 1 draw in last 4, wouldn’t be surprised if they get a draw or lose this one.

      • Sturridge Wars
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        If I fielded Grealish will I get Soucek score off the bench

        1. Puntillimon
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yes

          1. Puntillimon
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Unless he isn’t your first sub?

        2. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yes, assuming he's a viable sub.

        3. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes
          If he doesn't play This GW

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Johnstone owners thought they were bringing in John Stones, it's the only explanation.

      • Tommie
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Vardyyy...partttyyyy today Come onn

        1. Party time
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Let’s go

      • seewhyaxe
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Sorry guys I did Steer to Johnstone.

        Think I broke him

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Like-for-like move.

          1. seewhyaxe
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

            I mean it’s valid right. I’m bringing Watkins in next gw lol

        2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Johnstone is permanently broken mate

      • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        1) Ziyech to Jota this week, Vardy and Riedewald to Bruno and Brewster for -4 next week/for free in GW14

        2) Ziyech,Vardy to Bruno.Bamford/Wilson for -4 this week

        1. SalahMane Rush T
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Not sure on Vardy.....but not Keen on Ziyech until he settles in..

          I have a question too:

          Attack Budget spend:

          I steer clear of spending too much in attack and try and build a huge midfield!

          I spent £18M on my attack, DCL, Bamford and Wilson and have stuck with them from Game week 1! you would have to pay £20.6M today for these 3 strikers who are in top 4 striker points standings as of now and scored 215 points between them.

          For this money you could get Kane and Vardy and still need to buy a third with extra cash. (155 points between them) with Vardy to play.

          I would be interested to know your comments and thoughts. I sit in position 156K overall with 3 midfielders: Salah, Son and Jota still to play with Justin in defence. and 50 points away from top 10K (which is my first target this season).

          Mendy
          Justin, Zouma, Chilwell
          Salah, Mahrez, Fernandes, Son, Jota
          Bamford, DCL
          Subs
          McCarthy, Mitchell, Wilson, Creswell.

          I plan to transfer Mitchell out for 4.7 Defender (Maybe Dallas or Konsa) - Are there any other defenders you think below 4.7 that could be a wiser choice? because then I can play a bench boost with 15 starters!

      • Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Really need Vardy to redeem himself today.

        1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Quaddie incoming

        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Expect very little myself

      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Pereira will miss the City match, won't he? Big blow, won't be able to release pressure with his ball carrying ability. Puts a lot of pressure on Diangana, probably too much.

        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Would absolutely love if Cancelo plays that game

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Unless it's overturned. They'll no doubt challenge it.

        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Could foden time v west brom. Mahrez too

      • Tommie
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Vary brace today...come on (C)

        1. Party time
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          5 goals from Vardy today

          1. Puntillimon
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Prob a yellow card and no goals

      • Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Bruno playing City. Wouldn’t get him for a hit

        1. Kryptonite666
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Reply fail to Vibudh above

          1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Cheers, I agree.
            The first move makes a lot more sense you think?

      • HD7
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        If Chilwell gets another 2pts in next match, would you consider switching him as Chelsea next fix-s arent exactly pretty?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Nope season keeper for me

        2. Podge
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I’m considering tripling up 🙂

      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Getting Johnstone as a 'playing keeper' instead of Steer worked well!

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED INNIT

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/06/brewster-benched-yet-again-as-barnes-drops-out-of-leicester-starting-xi/

      • KAALI_DAAL
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Johnstone for me this season:

          11, 0

          I guess I shouldn't complain.

          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I brought him in this week, absolutely ridiculous

        • Fantasydreamer
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          What’s best approach for over Xmas as my cheap 11th man?

          A. Start coufal (bissouma bench with extra .4)

          B. Start Soucek (coufal bench)

