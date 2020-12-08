FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 12

Another Gameweek is already hurtling into view, with a Friday night Fantasy Premier League deadline upon us this week.

We’ll be producing the usual array of podcasts and YouTube videos to help with your transfer dilemmas and strategy conundrums, the details of which are below.

We’ve also got the latest schedule for a number of our Scout Network partners, who will be busy producing their usual content this week.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Monday 7th December

03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 6 Preview

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 12

Tuesday 8th December

07:00: TTFPL – Best Premiums to own over Christmas

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 12

17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 12 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 12

Wednesday 9th December

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview

Thursday 10th December

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 12

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 12

Friday 11th December

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 12

Sunday 13th December

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 12 Review

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

