FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 12

Another Gameweek is already hurtling into view, with a Friday night Fantasy Premier League deadline upon us this week.
We’ll be producing the usual array of podcasts and YouTube videos to help with your transfer dilemmas and strategy conundrums, the details of which are below.
We’ve also got the latest schedule for a number of our Scout Network partners, who will be busy producing their usual content this week.
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
- FPLG =FPL Greece
- FC = Fantasy Chat
- FPLWC = FPL Wildcats
- FPLCHI = FPL Chip Chat
Monday 7th December
03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 6 Preview
13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 12
15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 12
Tuesday 8th December
07:00: TTFPL – Best Premiums to own over Christmas
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 12
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 12
17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 12 Preview
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 12
Wednesday 9th December
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 12
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview
Thursday 10th December
03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 12
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 12
Friday 11th December
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 12
Sunday 13th December
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 12 Review
Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11
- Burnley 1-1 Everton
- Manchester City 2-0 Fulham
- West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United
- Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United
- West Bromwich Albion 1-5 Crystal Palace
- Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal
- Liverpool 4-0 Wolves
- Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Southampton
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
28 mins ago
Roll the FT this week and then do Grealish & Werner > Bruno & Bamford for free?
Martinez (Meslier)
Coufal - James - Lamptey (Dallas & Taylor)
Salah (c) - KDB - Grealish - Soucek (Burke)
DCL - Kane - Werner