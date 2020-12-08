178
Video December 8

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 12

Another Gameweek is already hurtling into view, with a Friday night Fantasy Premier League deadline upon us this week.

We’ll be producing the usual array of podcasts and YouTube videos to help with your transfer dilemmas and strategy conundrums, the details of which are below.

We’ve also got the latest schedule for a number of our Scout Network partners, who will be busy producing their usual content this week.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 7th December

03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 6 Preview

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 12

Tuesday 8th December

07:00: TTFPL – Best Premiums to own over Christmas

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 12

17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 12 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 12

Wednesday 9th December

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 12

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview

Thursday 10th December

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 12 Preview

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 12

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 12

Friday 11th December

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 12

Sunday 13th December

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 12 Review

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Roll the FT this week and then do Grealish & Werner > Bruno & Bamford for free?

    Martinez (Meslier)
    Coufal - James - Lamptey (Dallas & Taylor)
    Salah (c) - KDB - Grealish - Soucek (Burke)
    DCL - Kane - Werner

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  2. Michu 9
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    After GW 12:

    A) Jota to Grealish
    B) Jota and Vardy to Bruno and Wilson/Watkins (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who's going without Salah v Fulham?? Hoping Jota can do a job?

    Did the 1st part of my hokey dokey with Kdb and reluctant to follow thru now..

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Think I’m going to hokey kdb to salah

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope based plans not the best

      Open Controls
  4. AusBest11
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Need help please with these transfers to get Salah in for a -4 hit, or just hold this week and hope salah blanks and captain Son.

    A) DCL, De Bruyne - > Brewster, Salah - Looking at getting De bruyne back in through Son
    B) DCL, Fernandez -> Brewster, Salah - Looking at getting Fernandez back in through Son

    Martinez (Forster)

    Robinson, Chilwell, Lamptey (Dallas, Mitchell)
    Grealish, De Bruyne, Fernandez, Son, Jota
    DCL, Bamford (Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      if you're happy about losing son in the future, maybe downgrade him this week.

      Palace will play 8-1-1 against spurs, will be a low scoring game.

      Bruno, Son, > Salah, Neto? leaves you money ITB.

      Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    How on earth have I ended up with a back 3 of cresswell Dallas and konsa for this week when everyone else is sitting with robbo chilly and Zouma

    Open Controls
    1. dicky2014
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Because of your transfers 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      "Everyone else" doesn't. A few people have very high team value and have managed expensive teams.

      This year might be different, but historically it hasn't been necessary to have very high team value to do well.

      Open Controls
  6. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    I have Chilwell. Pick 1 defender to bench in GW12
    A. Coufal
    B. Lamptey
    C. Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      B.

      One thing I did note from watching Leeds game was how vulnerable they looked to crossed and set pieces, could be some joy for West Ham there and is the reason I’m going to start cresswell

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers spud.

        Open Controls
  7. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    A: KDB to Salah and gw later Kane Jota to Watkins Kdb -4 ?

    B: Kane Jota to Watkins Salah -4 this gw?

    What do you guys think?

    KDB Son Bruno Jota
    Kane DCL Bamford

    0.7 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Kudo Warrior
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Has Kilam lost his place, then?

    Open Controls
    1. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kilman*

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks like, could be worse, could have Saiss

      Open Controls
    3. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Seems like Nuno wants to stick to the back 4 and he doesn't come ahead of Boly and Coady

      Open Controls
    4. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys.

      Open Controls
  9. thehodge
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Not really a fan of many pundits but any time I hear Rob Green he’s great

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      some random Ben Foster video's popped up on my youtube "recommended" lately - not sure what I was expecting but he seems like a proper decent bloke.

      Maybe it's a thing with older, english, goalkeepers..

      Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pick one To get from Those ?
    A- Watkins
    B- Giroud
    C- Wilson
    D- Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Enrico Palazzo
        just now

        Giroud is on fire! As a previous Watkins owner, I'd stay away... incredibly frustrating to own!

        Open Controls
    2. Enrico Palazzo
        17 mins ago

        Any ideas what to do here? Not having much luck at the moment in the mini leagues:

        Patricio, Nylan
        Dias, Reguilon, Justin, Taylor, Chilwell
        KDB, Soucek, Grealish, Mane, Podence
        DCL, Kane, Brewster

        0.2 ITB 0 FT

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Do nothing

          Open Controls
        2. ElChapo
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          nothing this week but you want to free up some money in defence ASAP - i assume you've got your WC also as you've got Nyland?

          Open Controls
        3. yosim
            9 mins ago

            can you go Mane -> Salah?

            Open Controls
            1. Enrico Palazzo
                just now

                I've used up my wildcard, but still have the rest of my chips.
                I'm reluctant to go for Salah as pretty much everybody already has him and Mane must be due... surely!!

                Open Controls
          • yosim
              11 mins ago

              how does this wildcard look?

              Mac
              TAA KWP Justin Lewis Dunne
              Salah Son Bruno Grealish Soucek
              DCL Vardy Bamford

              worried about going without Chelsea def, no Kane/KDB

              could downgrade TAA and go Kane instead of Vardy?

              Open Controls
              1. IRBOX ⚽
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Soucek > 4.5 (Bissouma), and Justin > Reece James. Defence is super sketchy

                Open Controls
                1. yosim
                    6 mins ago

                    not sure I want to get rid of Soucek at this stage!

                    Open Controls
                    Open Controls
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      You can’t play a front 8 so that is asking for benching headaches and lost points on the bench

                      Open Controls
                      1. yosim
                          2 mins ago

                          fair point, I actually really like the potential of RJ, thanks!

                          Open Controls
                Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Why is nobody talking about TAA? Juicy juicy differential with their upcoming fixtures. Put a ball on a plate for Mane/Salah against Wolves and was unlucky not to get the assist. His points will come and come big

                  Open Controls
                  1. yosim
                      9 mins ago

                      see above

                      Open Controls
                      Open Controls
                        • 3 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Good lad

                        Open Controls
                    Open Controls
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      1 assist in 8 games (not including sunday) - clean sheet potential is much lower with no VVD.

                      don't worry though, one assist this week and people will be knee jerking and flocking.

                      Open Controls
                      1. IRBOX ⚽
                        • 3 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Trent doesn’t need clean sheets

                        Open Controls
                      2. yosim
                          6 mins ago

                          defence has tightened up a bit recently, unlucky not to get a cs against brighton

                          Open Controls
                    • Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      KDB well out in front in the captain poll, which is interesting. I would have thought it would be Salah.

                      Open Controls
                      1. dicky2014
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        That is last weeks poll surely?

                        Open Controls
                      2. HODGE
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        That's last weeks poll prob will be salah top this week

                        Open Controls
                      3. Gobigorgohome
                        • 9 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        last week

                        Open Controls
                      4. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Oh right. Silly me.

                        Open Controls
                    • SCOUT PICKS CHAMPION LOTTERY - GAMEWEEK 12
                      andy85wsm
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      We're looking for a new Community Champion for Gameweek 12.

                      Think you have the eye to pick the differentials and form a winning team vs the Scout Picks? We need a Community Champion to represent us vs the Scout Picks for Gameweek 12.

                      The Community Champion picks a team including a captain to go up against the Scout Picks, within a budget of 83m and in a playable FPL formation. Whichever Gameweek champion beats the Scout’s team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher!

                      If you're interested in applying, email us at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

                      The Champion will be picked by Thursday evening, so make sure to enter by then! The Champion then has until 11am Friday morning to send in their team.

                      Good luck!

                      Open Controls
                    • Alex_thekid
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Everyone:: Cant have them all
                      Me :: Got to have them all at all cost
                      No its having the right combo of heavy hitters at the right time this season so tought + a lot of casuals doing so well

                      Open Controls
                    • Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Which is a better West Ham asset?

                      Soucek or Coufal

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Soucek

                        Open Controls
                    • Krafty Werks
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      One from each group, which one do you prefer? :

                      A - Cancelo
                      B - Zouma
                      (Have Reece James & Ruben Dias already).

                      1 - Vestergaard
                      2 - Masuaku
                      (For 4th bench defender)

                      Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                    • Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Looking to do Brewster to Davis to get 0.2 but is it worth blocking a Villa slot especially considering their potential upcoming DGWs?

                      Open Controls

