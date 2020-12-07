284
Scout Notes December 7

Late relief for Vardy owners as Leicester’s injury-hit defence continue to concede

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City

  • Goals: Ollie McBurnie (£5.6m) | Ayoze Perez (£6.0m), Jamie Vardy (£10.3m)
  • Assists: John Lundstram (£5.0m) | Marc Albrighton (£5.3m), James Maddison (£7.0m)
  • Bonus: Vardy x3, McBurnie, Perez x2

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) eased Fantasy minds and broke Sheffield United hearts in equal measure with a late winner at Bramall Lane.

The Leicester striker, owned by 30.2% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, finished clinically from James Maddison‘s (£7.0m) through-ball just as the game looked to be lurching to a draw.

The goal summed up the Blades’ wretched time of it this season. 

Maddison capitalised on a mistake in midfield from John Fleck (£5.6m) to send Vardy clear, while John Egan (£4.8m) opted not to take the forward down – a win for less cynical football, maybe, but at the expense of a loss for his team.

VARDY REDEEMED

More than 136,000 new managers had boosted Vardy’s ownership levels, while a further 766,006 made him the third most-captained Gameweek 11 player.

That was a lot of love looking unrequited as it had been a quiet day for Vardy, with just the one attempt, which hit the post, to his name before his 90th-minute winner.

Instead, it had been Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) and Maddison catching the Fantasy eye until the striker’s late intervention.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ decision to start Perez for the first time since Gameweek 5 was a bit of a curveball.

But it paid off when he smashed home emphatically from close range.

MADDISON MOMENTS

Despite some Fantasy pedigree, Maddison is a bit-part player in FPL this season, with just 2.7% ownership.

He was, however, an influential presence against the Blades.

His assist for Vardy’s winner was only his third of the campaign, and he’s scored just the one goal.

But with the more popular Harvey Barnes (£6.9m and 4.1%) playing no part at all for the first time this season, a more advanced and involved Maddison – who let’s not forget had an injury-affected start to 2020/21 – could offer increased attacking threat over the next few weeks.

DEFENSIVE DRAWBACKS

It’s a mixed bag for the Foxes from now until the new year, with Everton, Spurs and Manchester United a tricky triple-header either side of Christmas Day, but Brighton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle softening that schedule somewhat.

The problem for Rodgers is that his side often struggle, as they did on Sunday, to break down teams who sit fairly deep to negate Vardy’s threat in behind.

So those three ‘easy’ games might not offer the prospect of many attacking returns from Leicester’s more progressive players, particularly when their manager insists on playing three centre-halves against even the most limited of attacks.

Unfortunately, their defenders aren’t delivering either, with just two shut-outs in the last ten Gameweeks.

The most-owned players besides Vardy are James Justin (£4.9m and 23.8%) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m and 12%) and the pair have brought in a mere 11 points between them over the last three, clean-sheet free, Gameweeks.

Conceding from corners and free-kicks has been a particular issue, as Rodgers alluded to after the game:

We’ve conceded more goals from set pieces than we normally do, purely because of the profile of players that are missing – tall defenders. But we kept going, got the result in the end, and it’s really pleasing.

As for attacking returns, Justin hasn’t added to his one goal and an assist for the season since Gameweek 2, while fellow wing-back Albrighton recorded his first assist against Sheffield, but his classification as a midfielder means he offers little as an FPL prospect.

It doesn’t look like Justin has much competition for his place in the short-term, at least, with Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) sidelined for another fortnight and doubts surrounding Timothy Castagne‘s (£5.7m) return.

Rodgers said in an injury update after full-time:

Ricky has a slight, not a serious, issue with his groin, but probably one that will keep him out for 10 days to two weeks.

Cags [Soyuncu], it’s too early for him to come in, but thankfully it’s not as bad as first feared. He’ll be out with the medical team next week, and we’ll monitor that, but hopefully, it won’t be too long.

UNITED THEY FALL

Ollie McBurnie (£5.6m) headed home John Lundstram‘s (£5.0m) corner just two minutes after Leicester took the lead to give the Blades real hope of getting something from the match.

That was in the 26th minute. They didn’t manage another shot on target after that and had only four attempts all match.

One of those came from the most popular Blade in FPL, the 6.3%-owned Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), during yet another fruitless cameo from the bench.

No other striker at that price bracket offers the prospect of points Brewster does – if he were starting and United were not so woefully short of confidence and attacking prowess, that is.

Manager Chris Wilder was, as ever, frank at full-time:

I can’t talk about luck, I can talk about bad decisions being made that get punished at this level.

The only bad Fantasy decision at present is having Sheffield United players in your squad.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Bryan, Egan, Basham; Lowe (Osborn 45), Fleck, Berge, Lundstram (Norwood 63), Baldock; Burke, McBurnie. 

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; Justin, Mendy (Ndidi 69), Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison, Perez (Iheanacho 69); Vardy.

Comments
  1. AD2110
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good to go this week? 1FT and 1.6 ITB

    McCarthy, (Steer)
    Robbo, Chillwell, Bellerin, (Coufal, Cancelo)
    KDB, Son, Jota, Grealish, (Stephens)
    DCL, Kane, Watkins

    Will do Stephens, DCL, Robbo —> Brewster, Bruno and Lamptey next week

    Open Controls
  2. mdm
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which one to loose this week for Salah?

    A. Mahrez
    B. Jota

    The other one goes for KDB next week.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, just because Fulham

      Open Controls
    3. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Considering losing Jota, to Keep Grealish+Holy Trinity and Kane. Cant have them all.

      Open Controls
  3. Party time
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    I see a lot of empty headed fpl managers selling Vardy before his monster haul this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Captain for me

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Yeah same. Vip ticket for us. Don’t come late to the party

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm going without Pool players, so he kind of picks himself with Utd playing City and all.

          Open Controls
          1. Party time
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I have Salah in my team but I don’t want to follow the herd & see Vardy(C) as a great option.

            My rank is shiitt anyway so why not 🙂

            Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Are Leicester allowed spectators?

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nice

        Open Controls
  5. HD7
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    One free kick goal from TAA.
    Thats all it takes and all the template cheap backline teams will start to get itchy.
    But fantasy managers arent so impulsive and reactive... right... right?

    Open Controls
    1. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who is TAA?

      Open Controls
    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah mate I owned him and Robbi for a double up for ages. Value to be had elsewhere

      Open Controls
    3. Bojam
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Indeed. "The template" is a fiction imo. It is never as fixed as people like to make out on here. It is constantly changing in light of last weeks results and hauls. I don't pay too much attention.

      Open Controls
      1. Bojam
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think some FPL managers like to bang on about the template because they derive some sort of security in the idea that everyone's team should look the same. There are loads of ways to do well, so many viable options (and different combinations); not sure why anyone fixates on having "the template". And if everyone's team really was the same then how would you ever boost your rank?

        Open Controls
  6. KUNingas
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    2FTs and 1.2 ITB

    A) Ziyech + DCL -> Bruno + Adams
    B) Ziyech + PVA -> Jota + Dias/Dier/James
    C) Ziyech -> Jota

    Martinez
    Chilwell, Dallas, Coufal
    Salah, KDB, Son, Grealish, Ziyech
    DCL, Bamford

    4.0, Lamptey, PVA, Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would get Bruno in

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Against City?

        Open Controls
  7. Noah’s Ark
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I have 1m itb. Would you take a hit anywhere here to upgrade defence?

    Martinez
    Dias, Mings, Cresswell
    Salah(c), Bruno, Son, Grealish
    Kane, Wilson, Bamford

    Forster, Amartey, Ferguson, James

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You should get Mctominay heh

      Open Controls
      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Nah he will just do a good job at annoying me 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        As ye love him so much

        Open Controls
    2. fatty100kg
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No way for a hit

      Open Controls
  8. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why i've transferred Fernandes and i'm shocked at the big disagreement:
    - Carrying a small injury
    - 2 huge games this week which he surely has to play well in for United to have any chance
    - Must have his minutes managed ahead of manic festive period and the stress of carrying the whole united team on his back.
    - Add in short turn around to 'easy' game v sheffield united and i'm 99.9% sure he's rested for it and then tough fixture v Leeds and Leicester
    - In the same time Salah plays Fulham, Spurs, Palace and West Brom
    - KDB plays United, West Brom, Saints and Newcastle

    I'm sure he'll get some points, but Salah and KDB score 10-15+ points more each over next 4. Add in Wolves then Villa to follow and it's a really tough run. So i'm very comfortable to be without until the new year.

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      That is why I kept Son for now

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I went Son to Fernandes for last 3 and turned out ok, but got Son back for Christmas run.

        Open Controls
    2. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have him, but don't consider him essential at all. 10.9 is a lot for someone I won't captain in the foreseeable future.

      Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      lot of sense here

      Open Controls
      1. cruzex
        • 8 Years
        just now

        i sold him too this week for Salah. But will buy him again soon

        Open Controls
  9. airzeppelin
      9 mins ago

      Should I take a -4 for this? I really need to bring in one of KDB or Salah but I don't see a way unless I want to lose significant value. I tend to build team value up to the January transfers. Thanks!

      McCarthy / Martinez
      Zouma Chilwell Justin / Dunne Konsa
      Grealish Bruno Son Jota / Amstrong
      Kane DCL Vardy

      A)
      Jota > Soucek
      Armstrong > Zaha
      -300 value
      B)
      Jota > Zaha
      Konsa > Neco
      -500 value

      ITB - 0
      FT - 1
      Team Value - 104.5
      WC - none
      All other chips open.

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Why Jota out before Fulham?

        Open Controls
    • Plant Based Footballer
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ramsdale in the thumbnail: "I just let in another one. F___."

      Vardy: "What's happening? Did I score?"

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think Vardy was more shocked by the fact Egan didn’t do the right thing and clatter him, taking one for the team

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Utterly ridiculous defending.
          1 point in relegation battle !
          Just take him out FFS

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vardy: where is the flag?

        Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      just a chance vardy got lucky sunday by not skidding into that broken half of the corner flag embedded in the ground ,would have been a really bizarre injury ,anyway bound to cost him £20 for a new one ,pillock...

      Open Controls
    • RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      If can only have one from bruno/kdb who would u go for? My moneybisnon Kdb as better fixtures and better team....Bruno is more nailed though

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bruno.
        Yes I'm biased 😎

        Open Controls
      2. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        KDB, because he's the best C GW13

        Open Controls
        1. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bruno Away against Sheffield is a better pick, I would argue!

          Open Controls
    • WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which three of these 4 would you have mid-long term (December and quite possibly through January as well)?

      1. Kane (Have him since GW1. So a lot of value is attached to him)
      2. Bruno (Got him in GW9 for Salah)
      3. KdB (Got him last week itself. But looks like low(-er) ownership will affect me the least if I don't have him and he hauls)
      4. Salah (Sold him for Bruno in GW 9. Hurt me big time yesterday and I think he will continue to do so given his fixtures)

      I am on WC. So can shuffle around without any hits. Sold DCL for Bamford already. Have Grealish as my 4th mid. Might downgrade him in the future to try and afford all 4. But his fixtures are good, has form and he's central to everything AVL does going forward.

      Open Controls
      1. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Salah and KDB for sure
        Kane and Bruno are closer, but think Kane

        Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota/Vardy -> Salah/Brewster?

      Would leave me with....

      Martinez
      Chilwell Zouma Dallas
      Salah Bruno KDB Son Grealish
      DCL Bamford

      Forster Lamptey Brewster Mitchell

      Open Controls
    • Party time
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Just look at Ramsdale in that article picture 😆

      Open Controls
    • Party time
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Need 3 goals from Walcott tonight

      Open Controls

