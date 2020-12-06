Calvert-Lewin scores again but defensive issues remain for Everton

BURNLEY 1-1 EVERTON

Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) | Robbie Brady (£5.0m)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) | Robbie Brady (£5.0m) Assists: Richarlison (£7.8m)| Ashley Westwood (£5.3m)

Richarlison (£7.8m)| Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) Bonus: Brady x3, Richarlison x2, Westwood x1

BOXING CLEVER

Calvert-Lewin scores from close range at Turf Moor

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) pounced for his 11th league goal this season in Gameweek 11’s early kick-off to earn Everton a draw with Burnley.

The in-form striker converted a Richarlison (£7.8m) cross from close range just before the half-time whistle.

All eleven of Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League strikes have been from inside the box this year, highlighting how much of a close-range threat he is.

11 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more goals from inside the box than any other player in the top five European leagues this season. Textbook. pic.twitter.com/y9IvlHvJel — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Calvert-Lewin’s goal was his second ‘big chance’ of the game, having got on the end of an Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) cross after 12 minutes.

The Everton forward found the right wing-back in space on the flank before bursting into the box. He stretched out a leg to poke Iwobi’s cross at Nick Pope (£5.4m) from close range but the keeper’s positioning denied Calvert-Lewin.

The Burnley netminder proved Calvert-Lewin’s nemesis again after 81 minutes as Richarlison played the striker down the left-hand side of the Clarets’ box. Pope, back between the sticks after an enforced Gameweek 10 absence, was out quickly to block DCL’s effort.

On Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Carlo Ancelotti remarked post-match:

“It was a difficult game for [Calvert-Lewin] but at the right time, he was ready. Now, he’s used to doing this. The performance was difficult for him but honestly, good. Richarlison also had a really good performance. In front [attack], we played quite good. Of course we want to win but I think a point is acceptable.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Everton’s next five fixtures are Chelsea (home), Leicester (away), Arsenal (home), Sheffield United (away) and Manchester City (home). That is a relatively tough run but Calvert-Lewin’s consistency marks him out as an excellent FPL asset.

STICKY TOFFEES

Brady gives Burnley an early lead

Despite Ancelotti’s hope that the Toffees could end a sticky period in defensive terms, it took Burnley just two minutes to wipe out Everton’s clean sheet.

Robbie Brady (£5.0m) found the bottom-right corner of Jordan Pickford‘s (£4.9m) net from outside the box.

The Irishman found space to shoot after Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) won the ball in midfield ahead of Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.3m).

SCOUT: Without a clean sheet since the first match of the season, no team had conceded more shots in the box (63) or more big chances (20) than Everton over the last six Gameweeks#FPL #BUREVE pic.twitter.com/JseyJQaCrT — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 5, 2020

Pickford then drew trouble on his defence after 11 minutes as Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) intercepted a throw out from the keeper.

The right full-back’s excellent cross was just cleared from the six-yard box by Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) ahead of Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m).

Moments later, a slide-rule pass from James Rodriguez (£7.8m) allowed Iwobi to cross again but his low ball into the area was smothered by Pope.

An injury to left wing-back Fabian Delph (£4.9m) after 28 minutes forced Carlo Ancelotti into a substitution and a change of shape.

Godfrey moved to the left of a back four, with Iwobi on the opposite side. Allan (£5.3m) was tasked with protecting the defence behind a midfield duo of Doucouré and substitute André Gomes (£5.4m).

On the performance and change of system, Ancelotti explained:

“I think it was quite good. We had to change the shape [after Delph’s injury]. It was not easy. Mentally, we suffered from the goal we conceded after two minutes and it was difficult to come back. After 25 or 30 minutes, we were in the game and until the end we played a good game. We were more comfortable with three midfielders. We are used to playing that. It’s true that we needed to adapt the left-back – Godfrey – and Iwobi at right-back. They honestly did really well. We were more comfortable.” – Carlo Ancelotti

That enforced formation switch almost paid immediate dividends as Doucouré marched through midfield before playing a ball behind the Burnley defence for Calvert-Lewin.

Forced wide, the striker attempted to cross for the on-rushing Doucouré but James Tarkowski (£5.3m) snuffed out the danger.

Either way, as Everton’s defensive issues persist, there will be plenty of eyes on the attacking options at Chelsea for Gameweek 12.

IWO-FUL

Despite Ancelotti’s praise for Iwobi operating in an unfamiliar right-back role, the FPL midfielder was guilty of poor crossing at Turf Moor apart from his first delivery for Calvert-Lewin.

Just two of Iwobi’s 10 crosses in the game were successful, while his percentage of completed passes in the final third was one of the lowest among starting players.

In his post-match press conference, Ancelotti remarked on Everton’s lack of full-backs at present:

“We [have] a little [bit] of an emergency there. Iwobi did really well, Ben Godfrey did really well there [at full-back]. We have to be positive. Seamus [Coleman] will recover soon. And we have to find a solution there for sure.” – Carlo Ancelotti

KEEP IT CLEAN

Pope at full stretch to deny James Rodriguez

Pickford was quickly out to block Chris Wood (£6.2m) in the 41st minute after a through ball from McNeil put the striker through on goal.

Pope kept the scoreline level early in the second half to claim his third save, tipping a James Rodriguez shot around the post.

In a quiet second half, Pope was pivotal again for Burnley in the latter stages to deny that aforementioned Calvert-Lewin opportunity.

Pickford proved his worth a minute later with an excellent reflex save as Wood hit the target with a header from a corner.

Pope continued the battle of the England stoppers in the 91st minute, again using his feet to keep Everton out.

Substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) was the player denied from close range this time after a delicate James Rodriguez through pass.

After the draw, Dyche said:

“An important reaction from last week [against Manchester City]. A really good reaction; the way we went about it, the way we took the game on against a really good side. The basic requirement, for a long time, of how we work is the will and desire to work as a team – work as a unit from a shape but then try and be effective with the ball. I thought we found a good balance; we asked questions, we got in behind. The last moment of quality has sometimes lacked this season. [Our] two centre-forwards had chances when the ball is played between [their] centre-halves to have a touch, go and finish maybe. We didn’t always take them on. I was pretty pleased overall. It ended up a game of two keepers; the two keepers were outstanding.” – Sean Dyche

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady (Benson 85′); Jay Rodriguez (A Barnes 75′), Wood.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Delph (André Gomes 28′), Allan (Tosun 88′), Doucouré (Sigurdsson 81′), Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez.

