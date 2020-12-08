82
Scout Notes December 8

Ings back from injury and on the scoresheet ahead of plum Gameweek 12 fixture

82 Comments
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Southampton

  • Goals: Pascal Gross (£5.8m) | Jannik Vestergaard (£4.8m), Danny Ings (£8.3m)
  • Assists: Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) | James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.6m)
  • Bonus: Ings x3, Gross x2, Vestergaard x1

Southampton’s Fantasy Premier League assets continue to offer value in the budget and mid-price brackets, while the return from injury of Danny Ings (£8.3m) further swells an already competitive Fantasy forward pool.

Second-half substitute Ings bagged the winner from the spot in the Monday night match at the Amex, while Jannik Vestergaard (£4.8m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) continued their rich veins of form with attacking returns in the Saints’ 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

FIXTURES AND FIT INGS

Ings was initially among the substitutes as Ralph Hasenhuttl named an unchanged starting XI but replaced Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) at half-time, with Theo Walcott‘s (£5.8m) ‘out of position’ stint as a central striker coming to an end.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Hasenhuttl explained his decision not to go with Ings from the start and suggested the striker wouldn’t have completed 90 minutes had he made the line-up:

Definitely [could get minutes], yes. Could also be a possibility from the beginning but I don’t like to start with players when I know I have to sub them, it limits me in the options I have.

He can always jump in and help us, it’s always good when you have players like him and Reddy on the bench.

The good news for those FPL managers looking to pounce on Ings ahead of his appealing Gameweek 12 fixture against Sheffield United is that he looked as sharp as ever, pressing from the front in his usual aggressive manner and creating a ‘big chance’ for fellow substitute Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) with some ball-juggling work in the Brighton box.

Having failed to trouble Mathew Ryan (£4.4m) with a header on the hour-mark, Ings’ big moment came from 12 yards in the final ten minutes after Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.6m) had been felled inside – or possibly outside – the Brighton area.

Ings hasn’t gone more than one Premier League appearance without an FPL attacking return since we emerged from lockdown in June and next up for Southampton is the only side who have yet to keep a clean sheet in 2020/21.

The schedule actually isn’t too bad until the end of the year, with strugglers Sheffield United and Fulham and an out-of-sorts Arsenal to come in the next four Gameweeks.

CORNER BOYS

No FPL asset has registered more goals and assists combined than Ward-Prowse over the last six Gameweeks.

The Southampton dead-ball specialist registered his seventh attacking return in half a dozen appearances on Monday, with his 45th-minute corner nodded in by Vestergaard.

Only one of those returns came from open play and, as one of Saints’ two deeper-lying midfielders, Ward-Prowse is heavily reliant on corners and free-kicks for attacking contributions.

The historically low conversion rate of free-kicks and corners means that Ward-Prowse’s rate of returns will slow down soon but when you can strike a ball as well as the budget Beckham, there’ll still be a slow drip-feed of assists and goals throughout the rest of the campaign.

The towering Vestergaard is a good target to aim at, too, and he notched his third goal of the season (from just five attempts) on Monday evening.

The Saints centre-half now sits joint-third in the FPL defenders’ points table with just Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.6m) ahead of him.

The big Dane said after full-time:

I’ve been in good positions from set pieces around the box. They’ve all been different. One was a free kick from the side, the other was from a second phase and this one was a corner. It’s hard to say [how many I’ll get this year], I’m just happy that we as a team have become a threat on set pieces in general. 

We’ve scored some goals and they count just as much as the pretty ones played out from the back. So it’s a big value to the team. It was a very good goal; it was a brilliant cross. I was quite alone so since it left his [Ward-Prowse’s] foot I knew it was coming to me.

I managed to guide it into the far corner which was a nice feeling. I think I’m confident enough to think every time I’m up there, whether it’s Prowsey or someone else putting the cross in, if the ball comes in my area I can beat my man.

But with Prowsey putting them as precisely as he does, every time really, obviously raises the chance but we’ve still got to finish them.

GROSS PROFITS

A cult FPL favourite from the 2017/18 season has been quietly impressing over the last five Gameweeks.

Pascal Gross (£5.8m) has now strung together five successive 90-minute run-outs for Potter’s side and in only one of those appearances has he blanked.

Being a nominated penalty-taker is always a boost to your Fantasy appeal and for the second week running, Gross scored from the spot.

Neal Maupay (£6.2m), who was only a substitute on Monday after passing a late fitness test, was off the field of play in both instances but given that the Frenchman has missed two of his last four penalty-kicks, Gross may now have the upper hand.

YVES NO SAINT

Two of the most-owned bargain-bin midfielders in FPL picked up their fourth bookings of the season on Monday.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) and Oriel Romeu (£4.5m) are now one yellow card away from a one-match ban, with both players now having to negotiate their respective clubs’ next eight fixtures before the threshold rises to 10 cautions.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) returned from his own one-match ban and produced one of his quieter displays this season, with Saints getting to grips with the teenager after a bright start.

Opposite wing-back Solly March (£5.0m) had almost three times as many touches in the final third as Lamptey, which could be a recurring theme as opposition defences seek to nullify the youngster’s attacking threat.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Djenepo (Ings, h-t); Walcott (Redmond, 69), Adams.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, White (Jahanbakhsh, 82), Bissouma, March; Gross, Welbeck (Trossard, 82); Connolly (Maupay, 64).

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

  1. marcos11
      49 mins ago

      Which of these from Gw13?
      a) Kane/Zaha
      b) KDB/Wilson
      c) Jesus/Son

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • rubberdignerapids
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Is there a way to fit Son/Kane into my team or should I leave the team as it is for this game week?

      McCarthy (Forster)
      James / Chilwell / Lewis (Kilman / Coufal)
      Salah(c) / Bruno / KDB / Jota / Grealish
      Vardy / Bamford (Brewster)

      1 FT 0.0 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Roll this week, then Vardy & Grealish > Son & Ings/other?

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Grealish vardy to kane soucek

        Open Controls
    • stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Probably going to roll this week and then do one of these options over a few gameweeks - what do we think? It really comes down to having Ings, or having more cash/options for strengthening rest of the team.

      A) Vardy, Barkley, Targett > Wilson/Watkins, Jota/Grealish, Dias
      B) Vardy, Adams, Barkley, Targett > Ings, Watkins, Jota, 5.0def

      Martinez 4.0
      Robbo Zouma Lamptey Targett Kilman
      Son Bruno KDB Barkley Soucek
      Vardy DCL Adams

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        A with Wilson, Grealish and Dias

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wilson on my radar but curious to.know how covid has affected the team and if they play this weekend?

          Open Controls
          1. rubberdignerapids
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Yeh for sure- I would wait, but he on paper if the covid is clear, he plays the relegation zone teams in his next 3 and is in form (or was before the covid postponement)

            Open Controls
            1. n14mul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Exactly why I'm thinking fixture > form.

              Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • TB303
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Jota -> Zaha ?

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Not vs Fulham away this week- even if he comes off the bench, he can still do damage. If he gets benched again and has a one pointer then reconsider next week

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Exactly...and Palace won't score hat full every week

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 9 Years
            just now

            As 'knee-jerky' as 'knee-jerky' can be, right there...!!! 😆

            Open Controls
    • Vazza
        38 mins ago

        Vardy, Bellerin (3-4-3)
        => Salah, Charlie Taylor (3-5-2)

        4 point hit

        Yes or no?

        Open Controls
        1. rubberdignerapids
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Depends if you’re captaining Salah which you probably are...it’s a tough one. If it were for free I’d say yes, but it’s 50/50

          Open Controls
      • G Banger
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Trying to find a a way to get Salah back and can't have them all:

        Bruno + PVA => Salah + KWP

        Y or N... Ta

        Open Controls
        1. rubberdignerapids
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Not for Bruno. He could still score well vs City- is there another route?

          Open Controls
          1. G Banger
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Only possible routes are losing:

            a) KBD + PVA => Salah + KWP
            b) Bruno + PVA => Salah + KWP
            c) Grealish + Kane => Salah + Bamford

            Open Controls
            1. rubberdignerapids
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Maybe C if you already own Son?

              Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Y

          Open Controls
        3. marcos11
            5 mins ago

            Yes, especially if you plan on captaining Salah

            Open Controls
        4. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          McCarthy/Button
          Robbo/Zouma/Chilwell/Coufal/Ferguson
          Salah/Son/KDB/Soucek/Bissouma
          Kane/DCL/Bamford

          0.3m ITB, 0 trades

          Open Controls
          1. rubberdignerapids
            • 1 Year
            31 mins ago

            Don’t really like Soucek, but it’s a strong team for the upcoming gw nevertheless

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Agree, but he enables everything else.

              Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            Looks very good to me

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          3. what\'s my name
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Arise Sir Knights

            Open Controls
            1. what\'s my name
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              need Bruno at one point in time ))

              Open Controls
        5. fcsaltyballs
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Martinez
          Robertson Chilwell Cancelo Dallas
          Fernandes Son KDB Grealish
          DCL Bamford

          Forster Foden Brewster Ferguson

          1 FT, 1.9 itb

          How’s this for a plan with fixtures in mind:

          GW12: Fernandes >> Salah
          GW13: Son Foden >> Soucek Fernandes

          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. n14mul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            I would keep son for the fixtures coming upto xmas, but that's me

            Open Controls
            1. fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              I know but I can only have 3 out of Bruno, Kevin, Mo, and Heung-Min

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                I'm sacrificing Salah after this GW, until GW15. Or that's the plan at least.

                Open Controls
                1. fcsaltyballs
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Do you have him already or bringing him in this week??

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Have him already.
                    I think you could go without Fernandes this week.

                    Open Controls
              2. Warby84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I actually want Fernandes over son and I’m not losing Salah or De Bruyne, I think all 4 is too much.. Although I want Trent back as I think I can get ahead of the curve with him in my side

                Open Controls
          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            Not a big fan of those moves, would probably just do son and foden to salah and soucek. Basically costing 2 transfers to do Bruno out and back in, so comes down to if you think son outscores Bruno by 8 points this week?

            Open Controls
            1. fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Why 8 points rather than 4 points??

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Because you’ll likely need that transfer down the line so I would always count it as -8. For example this week I had 1ft and no keeper playing so could’ve done Martinez to McCarthy for free, but I know I want salah this week which is 2 transfers to get him in so really the McCarthy transfer would cost me 4 points

                Open Controls
                1. fcsaltyballs
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Ok yep I get you. Makes sense

                  Thanks mate

                  Open Controls
        6. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Morning,

          Big game at the weekend, Manchester Derby. Biased aside points predictions for Bruno?

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            One point. 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Van der Faart
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            I think he can do well, but a lot of it will depend on how both City and United set up. United should, in theory, do well v the high line and City have struggled v 2 low block counter attacks so far this season in Spurs and Leicester. I'd like to get him in but not sure how right now.

            Open Controls
            1. n14mul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Will martial and cavani be fit for weekend?

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I dont know what will happen in 5 minutes let alone 5 days time.

                Open Controls
          3. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            5

            Open Controls
          4. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            0-2 city

            Open Controls
        7. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Loving this season. So many options to pick from. Im without salah and trying to find a way to squeeze him in, folk without son and Kane want them in, folk without kdb are trying to work out a plan to get him! Makes for a really interesting season

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            Sure does, I'd like Bruno but you have to leave one out if you don't want to destroy your team structure.

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              I have kdb Bruno son grealish Kane DCL and to get salah I need to lose kdb or lose 2 of the other players! Leaning towards a kdb salah Hokey Cokey right now but that could backfire

              Open Controls
              1. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Looking at this too for this weekend. Only to get more info on Brewster, Watkins, Lookman etc and whether to go 343 or 352

                Grealish to Son for GW15 16 is a plan too

                Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Are you still considering Kdb to salah? I think I’m pretty set on that now and holding vardy son and Grealish for the time being

            Open Controls
          3. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Agreed. I have Kane and Son and reluctant to move them on, at the expense of not having Salah.

            Open Controls
        8. AC Yew
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Starting & bench order look ok?

          McCarthy
          Cancelo Lamptey Chilwell
          Grealish Son Jota KDB Bruno
          Bamford DCL

          Bench :Adams Justin Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. marcos11
              10 mins ago

              Would probably go Justin over Lamptey

              Open Controls
            • BERGKOP
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, Justin over Lamptey. Otherwise GTG

              Open Controls
              1. AC Yew
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thank you! Both most likely 2 pointers!

                Open Controls
          2. Van der Faart
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Thoughts please.

            McCarthy (Martinez)
            Cresswell Chilwell Dias (Lamptey Kilman)
            Jota Son KDB Grealish (Riedwald)
            Kane DCL Adams

            0.9 ITB

            Considering holding and rolling the FT but not too pleased with how this lines up right now. A lot of tricky games here, Lamptey, Kilman and Jota could potentially be removed for better options, but hard to see any for those prices.

            Open Controls
            1. Concrete
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              It looks decent

              Obviously the no Salah will be raised

              Open Controls
            2. BERGKOP
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I think you look good for this week. I'm considering banking on Kane and Son (cry) compensating for Salah (FUL). I'd probably save.

              Open Controls
          3. Concrete
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Lookman, Soucek or Neto?

            Open Controls
            1. BERGKOP
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Tough. Soucek of the three

              Open Controls
              1. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Cheers

                Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'm happy enough with Soucek. He's always in the box at the right time. 6th highest threat rating for mids under $7.8m. All for $4.9m.

              Open Controls
              1. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah. Pops up with the odd goal. Tall timber and a constant threat. Literally head and shoulders above any option below $5m

                Open Controls
              2. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Good stat cheers!

                Open Controls
          4. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            2FT, 0.3ITB

            McCarthy (Steer)
            Cresswell - Zouma - Konsa (Mitchell)
            Grealish - KDB - Bruno - Son (Soucek)
            Kane - DCL - Wilson

            Mad not to use the 2FT to shift Kane + Grealish -> Salah + Bamford?

            Just seems like a dullard move and a little sideways. Would appreciate any thoughts.

            Open Controls
            1. Concrete
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Difficult isn’t it.

              I would, I think Salah is so dangerous not to have. You have Son for Spurs

              Difficult to get rid of a player who is delivering in Kane and Grealish though

              Open Controls
              1. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Much appreciated. It is. I think, on balance it's the dullard move for a reason and will keep me in touch if Salah explodes. Thanks!

                Open Controls
                1. Concrete
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Be interesting to look at Salahs away stats

                  Fulham have looked okay the last couple of games and defended well v City.

                  Could we get get away with no Salah for another week?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BERGKOP
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    This is the only thing that has me second guessing and Kane could easily match. Won't rush this one 🙂

                    If I don't bring Salah in this week then I may hold until GW14/15.

                    Open Controls
                2. The Knights Template
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I did Vardy grealish to salah bamford for pretty much the same reason. I think the dullard move is best this week.

                  Open Controls
            2. Ha.
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Don't like that move whatsoever. The players you are transferring out can very easily haul, and they are also nailed on over the Christmas period.

              Open Controls
          5. afsr
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Do i get the Fantastic Four (KdB, Bruno, Son, Salah) together or do i rotate between them?

            Current attack is:
            KdB, Bruno, Mahrez, Bowen, Jota
            Bamford, Vardy, DCL
            1FT 0.9 ITB

            A - Vardy, Mahrez -> Brewster, Salah (-4). Get Son from GW 14
            B - KdB -> Salah, lose 0.1 value to get KdB back
            C - forget about FF. KdB, Vardy -> Salah, Ings

            Open Controls
            1. Ha.
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              A because Mahrez

              Open Controls
              1. afsr
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A is also possible with Wilson/Watkins/Welbeck instead of Brewster, but then i can forget about Son

                Open Controls
          6. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Torn between transferring out Son or Grealish to make way for Salah. Any thoughts on the options below.

            A. Justin/Cancelo, Grealish and Vardy to max 4.2/4.9def, Salah and Bamford -4 (342)
            B. Grealish and Vardy to Salah and Brewster (442)
            C. Cancelo, Bissouma, DCL and Vardy to Dier, Salah, Bamford and Brewster -8 (352)
            D. Son and Vardy to Salah and Bamford (343)

            2FT 0.2itb
            Martinez
            Chilwell Justin Cancelo
            Son KDB Bruno Grealish
            DCL Vardy Watkins
            (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              D

              Open Controls
          7. Ha.
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Big decision today

            Lewis or CTaylor?

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Your decision will be easy when Newcastle game is postponed

              Open Controls
          8. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Villa V wolves prediction? I think without a goal scorer wolves could struggle Over the next few weeks

            Open Controls

