Lamptey absent for Brighton as Brewster earns Sheffield United start

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) misses out for the second time in three gameweeks as Brighton face Sheffield United at home.

After a hamstring issue saw the defender not risked in Gameweek 12, Lamptey sustained a knock during the Gameweek 13 draw away to Fulham. Speaking before Sunday’s early kick-off, Graham Potter reported:

Tariq has got a slight problem with his hamstring, so he’s ruled out of the game. It’s the third game of the week for Danny Welbeck, so we might use him at the back end of today’s match, rather than the start. With Steven Alzate, it’s a quick turnaround and he hasn’t played too much football recently. So we’ve brought Neal [Maupay], Aaron [Connolly] and Joel [Veltman] in, they’ve done well for us and we’re looking forward to the game.

In his pre-match press conferece on Friday, Potter had said of right-back Lamptey:

Tariq Lamptey has recovered well from Wednesday. We took him off because a little bit of a knock but we’ll make a decision between now and Sunday.

Tariq Lamptey suffered an injury in Brighton’s midweek 0-0 draw at Fulham

The shape-shifting Potter appears to be going for a back three in Gameweek 14, matching up with Sheffield United’s regular formation.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is demoted to the bench, with one of Neal Maupay (£6.1m) or Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) set to lead a fluid Seagulls attacking line. Steven Alzate (£4.3m) is the other play to drop out from midweek.

Robert Sánchez (£4.4m) continues in goal after taking the place of Mat Ryan (£4.4m) in midweek. Jason Steele (£4.0m) is Potter’s preferred back-up goalkeeping option. In his post-Fulham interview, the Brighton manager explained:

I made the decision to go with Rob [in GW13], he has some incredible attributes we wanted to use. He will [keep the spot ahead of Mat Ryan]. He earned his place on merit and how he has worked and I think his performance was good tonight [vs Fulham]. Jason Steele I feel plays the role of the number two really well, that is where we are.

For the Blades, Sander Berge (£5.0m) is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) remains absent with a shoulder problem.

Budget hero of yesteryear John Lundstram (£5.0m) has been drafted in by Chris Wilder to replace Norway man Berge.

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) earns a start up front alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m), as budget midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.3m) drops to the substitutes’ bench.

It is Brewster’s first time in Wilder’s starting XI since a 62-minute showing during the defeat to Chelsea in Gameweek 8. On the striker, the Blades boss said:

He’s been knocking on the door. It’s been difficult to pick the side, the players understand that at the moment because nobody’s really sticking their hand up and forcing the issue. I’ve been contemplating different ways…whether it’s the personnel or the system or whatever. The time now is for him [Brewster] to play in this game.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): R Sánchez; White, Webster, Dunk; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Veltman; Trossard, Maupay; Connolly.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; J Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Ampadu, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Brewster.