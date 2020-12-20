76
Dugout Discussion December 20

Lamptey absent for Brighton as Brewster earns Sheffield United start

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) misses out for the second time in three gameweeks as Brighton face Sheffield United at home.

After a hamstring issue saw the defender not risked in Gameweek 12, Lamptey sustained a knock during the Gameweek 13 draw away to Fulham. Speaking before Sunday’s early kick-off, Graham Potter reported:

Tariq has got a slight problem with his hamstring, so he’s ruled out of the game.

It’s the third game of the week for Danny Welbeck, so we might use him at the back end of today’s match, rather than the start.

With Steven Alzate, it’s a quick turnaround and he hasn’t played too much football recently. So we’ve brought Neal [Maupay], Aaron [Connolly] and Joel [Veltman] in, they’ve done well for us and we’re looking forward to the game.

In his pre-match press conferece on Friday, Potter had said of right-back Lamptey:

Tariq Lamptey has recovered well from Wednesday. We took him off because a little bit of a knock but we’ll make a decision between now and Sunday.

Tariq Lamptey suffered an injury in Brighton’s midweek 0-0 draw at Fulham

The shape-shifting Potter appears to be going for a back three in Gameweek 14, matching up with Sheffield United’s regular formation.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is demoted to the bench, with one of Neal Maupay (£6.1m) or Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) set to lead a fluid Seagulls attacking line. Steven Alzate (£4.3m) is the other play to drop out from midweek.

Robert Sánchez (£4.4m) continues in goal after taking the place of Mat Ryan (£4.4m) in midweek. Jason Steele (£4.0m) is Potter’s preferred back-up goalkeeping option. In his post-Fulham interview, the Brighton manager explained:

I made the decision to go with Rob [in GW13], he has some incredible attributes we wanted to use. He will [keep the spot ahead of Mat Ryan]. He earned his place on merit and how he has worked and I think his performance was good tonight [vs Fulham].

Jason Steele I feel plays the role of the number two really well, that is where we are.

For the Blades, Sander Berge (£5.0m) is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) remains absent with a shoulder problem.

Budget hero of yesteryear John Lundstram (£5.0m) has been drafted in by Chris Wilder to replace Norway man Berge.

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) earns a start up front alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m), as budget midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.3m) drops to the substitutes’ bench.

It is Brewster’s first time in Wilder’s starting XI since a 62-minute showing during the defeat to Chelsea in Gameweek 8. On the striker, the Blades boss said:

He’s been knocking on the door. It’s been difficult to pick the side, the players understand that at the moment because nobody’s really sticking their hand up and forcing the issue.

I’ve been contemplating different ways…whether it’s the personnel or the system or whatever.

The time now is for him [Brewster] to play in this game.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): R Sánchez; White, Webster, Dunk; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Veltman; Trossard, Maupay; Connolly.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; J Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Ampadu, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Brewster.

76 Comments
  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play up Pompey

    
  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play up Pompey

    
  3. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    So good website put it up twice

    
  4. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Quiet round here

    
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      It is Brighton vs Sheff Utd and Lamptey ain't playing. Low ownership game = low interest.

      
  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Tumbleweed

    
  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Useless crock Lamptey gtfo of my team

    
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not even going to field a full 11 now with James injured as well

      
      1. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol.

        
  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    James and Lamptey in my starting lineup, let the points roll in...

    
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I'll pretend Lamptey played 55 and got a yellow

      
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably would have happened tbf

        
      2. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        🙂

        
  8. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thought this was quite a good thread on BGW/DGW and chip usage:

    https://twitter.com/ZhouFPL/status/1339951119649234944?s=20

    
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lovely stuff. Good spot.

      
    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      The way this season has panned out yet, I'm not sure so much thinking and planning with yield many more points :-P.

      Still, thanks for sharing.

      
  9. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Taylor and Lamptey started at same price.
    One has a lot more points than the other.
    One is much cheaper than the other.
    Which?

    
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Taylor.

      
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Taylor for me now, back to back home games against Fulham and Sheffield United and a double game week

      
  10. Podge
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Interested to see Brewster

    
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      He'll score today.

      Can feel it.

      
    2. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      750,000 transferred him in: 700,000 transferred him out. I wonder how many of the residual 50, 000 have him starting! Will there be a fresh boom if he scores. I think so pre all the week 16 wildcards.

      
  11. seewhyaxe
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I started Lamptey... 🙁

    
    1. seewhyaxe
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      And James as well. Guess likely I'll have 2 defenders to end off the week.

      
  12. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Rob Holding nailed?

    
    1. marcos11
        2 mins ago

        Wondering this aswell, looks good value with decent fixtures if he can keep his position atleast most of the time

        
      • BremerHB
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have you seen how Arsenal look at the moment? As an Arsenal fan I wouldn’t be touching any of them with a bargepole.

        
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Predictions?

      I'll go Brighton 2-0 Sheff Utd

      
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Brighton 2 - sheffield United 2

        
      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        1-1

        
      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Absolute borefest 0-0

        
      4. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        As long as Brighton keep a CS I'm happy.

        
      5. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        1-1

        
      6. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        1-0

        
    3. davies
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Got 2ft...

      Lamptey > Coufal make sense?

      
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        If nothing else to do, yes

        
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Morning all!!! Quick question.... I can only have one of these, which would you go for out of Dallas and Coufal??? Many thanks and best do luck for today’s games!!!

      
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        *best of

        
      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Dallas - Coufal - Taylor - Stones - Dier

        Budget defence that will get points.

        
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Completely agree mate!!! Already have Stones and my transfers this week will be Taylor in and one of Dallas or Coufal

          
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Couf - they say he is a machine.

        Very lucky yesterday. Good for you.

        
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah I’m leading towards home mate!!! And yeah blimey I know haha what a roll a coaster of emotions that was mate!!!! So thankful with what happened, I was due a bit of fortune but that was amazing!!! And then Barnsley lost and it was back down to earth again!! Haha

          
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Coufal

        
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks mate I think I’m leaning towards him for sure!!

          
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lamptey ➡️

      A) Dier
      B) Coufal
      C) Dallas
      D) KWP/Bednarek

      Not sure about Leeds defender even with the double gameweek though. Their stats are awful.

      Will need one more defender from this list in GW17.

      
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Stones an option

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Have Dias

          
      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm looking to get rid of KWP for Dallas before the DGW.

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't tbh. Both are equally bad I guess.

          
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Dier

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Spurs defence is a level or two above the other options for sure.

          
    6. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Okay, this might be the worst WC I've ever use in my time playing FPL 😀
      That's THREE subs coming on now...

      
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        But aren't you happy you have a bench.
        Bright side, etc

        
        1. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Oh yes, it was used so that I would have 3 active players. I already had 2 active keepers and needed Ryan gone.

          
    7. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lamptey the most overhyped garbage player by far

      
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        +1

        
      2. BeWater
          5 mins ago

          I've seen other people get burned over and over by him but still thought he's worth a one week punt. Should have just transferred in a deck chair.

          
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Getting a knock doesn't make one garbage.

          
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Hes a useless coward. """knock""" every other week. Spineless person.

            
      3. BeWater
          7 mins ago

          WTF does 'recovered well' mean Potter?

          
        • Africa United
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hey lads Reece James to Dier ? Up to 5.1 to spend
          Also have clowns in defence ... Ayling.... white..Nekowilliams .. Lewis .. 🙁

          
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Coufal or Dier or Taylor.

            
          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yes. Or Stones

            
            1. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Laporte not involved soon?
              Thanks for replies both cheers!

              
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                just now

                He will be at some point, but not fit now.
                Stones has been playing, had a rest then came staright back in - looks promising to me.

                Open Controls
        • davies
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Would you feel comfortable starting Taylor in DGW19 (whu/liv)?

          Open Controls
          1. Sturridge Wars
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah why not better then no one.

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Probably not. Looks like 2-4 points max.

            Open Controls
          3. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            No. But I would from GW 15-GW17 and would use transfers (free or otherwise) to move him on for GW18 or GW19.

            Open Controls
          4. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes burnely could keep a cleanie at west ham.

            Open Controls
        • Hail Hydra
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Any Brighton fans? Why Gross benched 2 games in a row?

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Potter huge fraud. Rotates for the sake of it. Has no idea what his best team is.

            Open Controls
          2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not a Brighton fan, but think Potter just prefers Lallana. I do think Gross would offer more defensive cover though

            Open Controls
        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          James to

          A Dier
          B Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. andres
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            what happened to James?

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Sore knee. Had a scan. They don't know/haven't said anything else yet.

              Open Controls
        • Milkman Bruno
            3 mins ago

            Was toying around with a sample WC team for gw17 for BB in gw 19. I noticed Spurs are home to Leeds in gw17! Surely cannot drop Son and Kane for that game, especially with how Leeds play!

            Open Controls
          • andres
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            so are you guys transferring firmino in?

            Open Controls
          • Fernandito
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            What are your thoughts on Gw 18 & 19 strategy

            Currently have 7 Dgw players so thinking of building my team for GW 19 with transfers and using the FH (reluctantly) for GW 18

            Open Controls
          • ivantys
              just now

              Meslier best budget keeper? Can't get mccarthy already have triple saints.

              Open Controls

